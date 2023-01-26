Submit Release
American Airlines Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- FORT WORTH, Texas, Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) today reported its fourth-quarter and full-year 2022 financial results, including:

  • Fourth-quarter and full-year net income of $803 million and $127 million, or $1.14 per diluted share and $0.19 per diluted share, respectively. Excluding net special items1, fourth-quarter and full-year net income of $827 million and $328 million, or $1.17 per diluted share and $0.50 per diluted share, respectively.
  • Record fourth-quarter revenue of $13.2 billion, which represents a 16.6% increase over the same period in 2019, despite flying 6.1% less capacity.
  • Ended the year with $12 billion of total available liquidity, after prepaying a $1.2 billion term loan during the fourth quarter.
  • Company continues to execute on its plan to pay down $15 billion of total debt2 by the end of 2025.

“The American Airlines team has produced outstanding results over the past year,” said American’s CEO Robert Isom. “We committed to running a reliable operation and returning to profitability, and our team is delivering on both. We’re proud to have led the industry in operational performance over the holidays while producing record full-year and fourth-quarter revenues, resulting in a third consecutive quarterly profit and a profit for the full year. As we turn our attention to 2023, we will continue to prioritize reliability, profitability and debt reduction.”

Running a reliable operation
American and its regional partners operated more than 475,000 flights in the fourth quarter, with an average load factor of 83.9%. For the quarter, American ranked first in completion factor among the nine largest U.S. carriers.

The American team delivered an even stronger performance over the holidays, despite challenging conditions in many parts of the country. American outperformed the industry over the December holiday period, ranking first in completion factor. The momentum has continued into 2023 as American has delivered the best on-time arrival performance of the nine largest U.S. carriers so far this year.

Returning to profitability
American produced revenues of $13.2 billion in the fourth quarter, an increase of 16.6% versus the same period in 2019 and the highest fourth-quarter revenue in company history, driven by the continued strength of the demand environment. This record revenue was achieved while flying 6.1% less capacity than the same period in 2019. On both a GAAP basis and excluding the impact of net special items, the company produced an operating margin of 10.5% in the quarter. American also produced record revenues of $49 billion for the full year, resulting in full-year profitability.

Liquidity and balance sheet
In the fourth quarter, American made approximately $539 million in debt and finance lease payments and prepaid a $1.2 billion term loan. The company ended the year with $12 billion of total available liquidity, comprised of cash and short-term investments plus undrawn capacity under revolving and other credit facilities. Total debt2 reduction continues to be a top priority, and the company is more than halfway to its goal of reducing total debt by $15 billion by the end of 2025. As of Dec. 31, 2022, American had reduced its total debt by more than $8 billion from peak levels in the second quarter of 2021.

Guidance and investor update
Based on demand trends and the current fuel price forecast and excluding the impact of special items, the company expects its first-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings per diluted share3 to be approximately breakeven. Based on today’s guidance, American expects its full-year 2023 adjusted earnings per diluted share3 to be between $2.50 and $3.50.

For additional financial forecasting detail, please refer to the company’s investor update, furnished with this press release with the SEC on Form 8-K. This filing will also be available at aa.com/investorrelations.

Conference call and webcast details
The company will conduct a live audio webcast of its financial results conference call at 7:30 a.m. CT today. The call will be available to the public on a listen-only basis at aa.com/investorrelations. An archive of the webcast will be available on the website through Feb. 26.

Notes
See the accompanying notes in the financial tables section of this press release for further explanation, including a reconciliation of all GAAP to non-GAAP financial information.

  1. The company recognized $24 million of net special items after the effect of taxes in the fourth quarter, which principally included mark-to-market net unrealized losses associated with certain equity investments.
  2. All references to total debt include debt, finance leases, operating lease liability and pension obligations.
  3. Adjusted earnings per diluted share guidance excludes the impact of net special items. The company is unable to reconcile certain forward-looking projections to GAAP as the nature or amount of net special items cannot be determined at this time.

About American Airlines Group
To Care for People on Life’s Journey®. Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. trade on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol AAL and the company’s stock is included in the S&P 500. Learn more about what’s happening at American by visiting news.aa.com and connect with American on Twitter @AmericanAir and at Facebook.com/AmericanAirlines.

Cautionary statement regarding forward-looking statements and information

Certain of the statements contained in this report should be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “plan,” “project,” “could,” “should,” “would,” “continue,” “seek,” “target,” “guidance,” “outlook,” “if current trends continue,” “optimistic,” “forecast” and other similar words. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the company’s plans, objectives, expectations, intentions, estimates and strategies for the future, the continuing availability of borrowings under revolving lines of credit, and other statements that are not historical facts. These forward-looking statements are based on the company’s current objectives, beliefs and expectations, and they are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results and financial position and timing of certain events to differ materially from the information in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those set forth herein as well as in the company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 (especially in Part I, Item 2. Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations and Part II, Item 1A. Risk Factors), and other risks and uncertainties listed from time to time in the company’s other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Additionally, there may be other factors of which the company is not currently aware that may affect matters discussed in the forward-looking statements and may also cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed. The company does not assume any obligation to publicly update or supplement any forward-looking statement to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting these forward-looking statements other than as required by law. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof or as of the dates indicated in the statement.

American Airlines Group Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(In millions, except share and per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
                       
  3 Months Ended December 31,   Percent Increase   12 Months Ended December 31,   Percent Increase
    2022       2021     (Decrease)     2022       2021     (Decrease)
                       
Operating revenues:                      
Passenger $ 12,131     $ 8,382       44.7     $ 44,568     $ 26,063       71.0  
Cargo   263       341       (22.9 )     1,233       1,314       (6.2 )
Other   795       704       12.8       3,170       2,505       26.5  
Total operating revenues   13,189       9,427       39.9       48,971       29,882       63.9  
                       
Operating expenses:                      
Aircraft fuel and related taxes   3,421       2,196       55.8       13,791       6,792       nm  
Salaries, wages and benefits   3,199       3,207       (0.2 )     12,972       11,817       9.8  
Regional expenses:                      
Regional operating expenses   1,006       976       3.2       4,064       2,888       40.7  
Regional depreciation and amortization   81       79       1.5       321       316       1.6  
Maintenance, materials and repairs   735       596       23.4       2,684       1,979       35.6  
Other rent and landing fees   649       670       (3.2 )     2,730       2,619       4.2  
Aircraft rent   350       360       (3.0 )     1,395       1,425       (2.1 )
Selling expenses   484       353       37.1       1,815       1,098       65.3  
Depreciation and amortization   492       579       (15.2 )     1,977       2,019       (2.1 )
Special items, net   4       (20 )     nm   (1)   193       (4,006 )     nm  
Other   1,385       1,211       14.3       5,422       3,994       35.8  
Total operating expenses   11,806       10,207       15.7       47,364       30,941       53.1  
                       
Operating income (loss)   1,383       (780 )   nm     1,607       (1,059 )     nm  
                       
Nonoperating income (expense):                      
Interest income   110       5     nm     216       18       nm  
Interest expense, net   (532 )     (468 )     13.5       (1,962 )     (1,800 )     9.0  
Other income, net   50       52       (3.7 )     325       293       10.9  
Total nonoperating expense, net   (372 )     (411 )     (9.6 )     (1,421 )     (1,489 )     (4.6 )
                       
Income (loss) before income taxes   1,011       (1,191 )   nm     186       (2,548 )     nm  
                       
Income tax provision (benefit)   208       (260 )   nm     59       (555 )     nm  
                       
Net income (loss) $ 803     $ (931 )   nm   $ 127     $ (1,993 )     nm  
                       
                       
Earnings (loss) per common share:                      
Basic $ 1.23     $ (1.44 )       $ 0.20     $ (3.09 )    
Diluted $ 1.14     $ (1.44 )       $ 0.19     $ (3.09 )    
                       
Weighted average shares outstanding (in thousands):                      
Basic   650,944       648,766           650,345       644,015      
Diluted   716,070       648,766           655,122       644,015      
                       
                       
                       
Note: Percent change may not recalculate due to rounding.                    
                       
(1)Not meaningful or greater than 100% change.                      
                       



American Airlines Group Inc.
Consolidated Operating Statistics (1)
(Unaudited)
                                               
  3 Months Ended December 31,       Increase     12 Months Ended December 31,     Increase  
    2022       2021       (Decrease)       2022       2021       (Decrease)  
                                               
Revenue passenger miles (millions)   55,320       48,982       12.9 %     215,624       161,538       33.5 %
Available seat miles (ASM) (millions)   65,962       61,105       7.9 %     260,226       214,535       21.3 %
Passenger load factor (percent)   83.9       80.2       3.7 pts     82.9       75.3       7.6 pts
Yield (cents)   21.93       17.11       28.2 %     20.67       16.13       28.1 %
Passenger revenue per ASM (cents)   18.39       13.72       34.1 %     17.13       12.15       41.0 %
Total revenue per ASM (cents)   19.99       15.43       29.6 %     18.82       13.93       35.1 %
Cargo ton miles (millions)   458       485       (5.6 )%     1,972       2,082       (5.3 )%
Cargo yield per ton mile (cents)   57.39       70.28       (18.3 )%     62.52       63.11       (0.9 )%
                                               
Fuel consumption (gallons in millions)   979       931       5.2 %     3,901       3,324       17.4 %
Average aircraft fuel price including related taxes (dollars per gallon)   3.50       2.36       48.1 %     3.54       2.04       73.0 %
                                               
Operating cost per ASM (cents)   17.90       16.70       7.1 %     18.20       14.42       26.2 %
Operating cost per ASM excluding net special items (cents)   17.89       16.74       6.9 %     18.13       16.50       9.9 %
Operating cost per ASM excluding net special items and fuel (cents)   12.70       13.14       (3.4 )%     12.83       13.33       (3.8 )%
                                               
Passenger enplanements (thousands)   50,934       49,298       3.3 %     199,288       165,682       20.3 %
Departures (thousands):                                              
Mainline   277       252       9.8 %     1,052       870       20.9 %
Regional   201       259       (22.1 )%     903       955       (5.4 )%
Total   478       511       (6.3 )%     1,955       1,825       7.1 %
Average stage length (miles):                                              
Mainline   1,132       1,133       (0.1 )%     1,161       1,166       (0.4 )%
Regional   469       478       (1.8 )%     477       486       (1.8 )%
Total   853       801       6.4 %     845       810       4.3 %
Aircraft at end of period:                                              
Mainline (2)   925       865       6.9 %     925       865       6.9 %
Regional (3)   536       567       (5.5 )%     536       567       (5.5 )%
Total   1,461       1,432       2.0 %     1,461       1,432       2.0 %
Full-time equivalent employees at end of period:                                              
Mainline   102,000       96,800       5.4 %     102,000       96,800       5.4 %
Regional (4)   27,700       26,600       4.1 %     27,700       26,600       4.1 %
Total   129,700       123,400       5.1 %     129,700       123,400       5.1 %
                                               
                                               
Note: Amounts may not recalculate due to rounding.                                              
                                               
(1) Unless otherwise noted, operating statistics include mainline and regional operations. Regional includes wholly-owned regional airline subsidiaries and operating results from capacity purchase carriers.
(2) Excludes nine Boeing 737-800 mainline aircraft that are in temporary storage at December 31, 2022.
(3) Includes aircraft owned and leased by American as well as aircraft operated by third-party regional carriers under capacity purchase agreements. Excludes 40 Embraer 145, 19 Bombardier CRJ 700, six Embraer 170 and four Bombardier CRJ 900 regional aircraft that are in temporary storage at December 31, 2022.
(4) Regional full-time equivalent employees only include our wholly-owned regional airline subsidiaries.
                                               



American Airlines Group Inc.
Consolidated Revenue Statistics by Region
(Unaudited)
                                             
  3 Months Ended December 31,   Increase     12 Months Ended December 31,     Increase  
    2022       2021     (Decrease)       2022       2021       (Decrease)  
                                             
Domestic(1)                                            
Revenue passenger miles (millions)   38,065       38,623       (1.4 )%     149,410       130,900       14.1 %
Available seat miles (ASM) (millions)   44,939       46,230       (2.8 )%     176,447       161,724       9.1 %
Passenger load factor (percent)   84.7       83.5       1.2 pts     84.7       80.9       3.8 pts
Passenger revenue (dollars in millions)   8,945       6,808       31.4 %     32,911       21,453       53.4 %
Yield (cents)   23.50       17.62       33.3 %     22.03       16.39       34.4 %
Passenger revenue per ASM (cents)   19.90       14.73       35.2 %     18.65       13.27       40.6 %
                                             
Latin America(2)                                            
Revenue passenger miles (millions)   8,379       6,936       20.8 %     32,467       22,242       46.0 %
Available seat miles (millions)   9,853       9,093       8.4 %     39,131       33,151       18.0 %
Passenger load factor (percent)   85.0       76.3       8.7 pts     83.0       67.1       15.9 pts
Passenger revenue (dollars in millions)   1,793       1,131       58.5 %     6,150       3,506       75.4 %
Yield (cents)   21.40       16.31       31.2 %     18.94       15.76       20.2 %
Passenger revenue per ASM (cents)   18.20       12.44       46.3 %     15.72       10.58       48.6 %
                                             
Atlantic                                            
Revenue passenger miles (millions)   7,676       3,148       nm       30,949       7,450       nm  
Available seat miles (millions)   9,725       5,157       88.6 %     40,679       16,379       nm  
Passenger load factor (percent)   78.9       61.0       17.9 pts     76.1       45.5       30.6 pts
Passenger revenue (dollars in millions)   1,222       410       nm       5,070       965       nm  
Yield (cents)   15.92       13.03       22.2 %     16.38       12.95       26.5 %
Passenger revenue per ASM (cents)   12.57       7.95       58.0 %     12.46       5.89       nm  
                                             
Pacific                                            
Revenue passenger miles (millions)   1,200       275       nm       2,798       946       nm  
Available seat miles (millions)   1,445       625       nm       3,969       3,281       21.0 %
Passenger load factor (percent)   83.1       44.0       39.1 pts     70.5       28.8       41.7 pts
Passenger revenue (dollars in millions)   171       33       nm       437       139       nm  
Yield (cents)   14.23       11.94       19.2 %     15.62       14.71       6.2 %
Passenger revenue per ASM (cents)   11.82       5.25       nm       11.01       4.24       nm  
                                             
Total International                                            
Revenue passenger miles (millions)   17,255       10,359       66.6 %     66,214       30,638       nm  
Available seat miles (millions)   21,023       14,875       41.3 %     83,779       52,811       58.6 %
Passenger load factor (percent)   82.1       69.6       12.5 pts     79.0       58.0       21.0 pts
Passenger revenue (dollars in millions)   3,186       1,574       nm       11,657       4,610       nm  
Yield (cents)   18.46       15.20       21.5 %     17.61       15.05       17.0 %
Passenger revenue per ASM (cents)   15.15       10.58       43.2 %     13.91       8.73       59.4 %
                                             
Note: Amounts may not recalculate due to rounding.                                        
                                             
(1)Domestic results include Canada, Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands.                          
(2)Latin America results include the Caribbean.                                        
                                             



Reconciliation of GAAP Financial Information to Non-GAAP Financial Information
 
American Airlines Group Inc. (the Company) sometimes uses financial measures that are derived from the condensed consolidated financial statements but that are not presented in accordance with GAAP to understand and evaluate its current operating performance and to allow for period-to-period comparisons. The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures may also provide useful information to investors and others. These non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled non-GAAP measures of other companies, and should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for or superior to, any measure of performance, cash flow or liquidity prepared in accordance with GAAP. The Company is providing a reconciliation of reported non-GAAP financial measures to their comparable financial measures on a GAAP basis.

The tables below present the reconciliations of the following GAAP measures to their non-GAAP measures:

- Operating Income (Loss) (GAAP measure) to Operating Income (Loss) Excluding Net Special Items (non-GAAP measure)
- Operating Margin (GAAP measure) to Operating Margin Excluding Net Special Items (non-GAAP measure)
- Pre-Tax Income (Loss) (GAAP measure) to Pre-Tax Income (Loss) Excluding Net Special Items (non-GAAP measure)
- Pre-Tax Margin (GAAP measure) to Pre-Tax Margin Excluding Net Special Items (non-GAAP measure)
- Net Income (Loss) (GAAP measure) to Net Income (Loss) Excluding Net Special Items (non-GAAP measure)
- Basic and Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share (GAAP measure) to Basic and Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share Excluding Net Special Items (non-GAAP measure)

Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate the Company's current operating performance and to allow for period-to-period comparisons. As net special items may vary from period-to-period in nature and amount, the adjustment to exclude net special items allows management an additional tool to understand the Company’s core operating performance

Additionally, the tables below present the reconciliations of total operating costs (GAAP measure) to total operating costs excluding net special items and fuel (non-GAAP measure) and total operating costs per ASM (CASM) to CASM excluding net special items and fuel. Management uses total operating costs excluding net special items and fuel and CASM excluding net special items and fuel to evaluate the Company's current operating performance and for period-to-period comparisons. The price of fuel, over which the Company has no control, impacts the comparability of period-to-period financial performance. The adjustment to exclude fuel and net special items allows management an additional tool to understand and analyze the Company’s non-fuel costs and core operating performance.
                             
      3 Months Ended December 31,   Percent Increase   12 Months Ended December 31, Percent Increase  
  Reconciliation of Operating Income (Loss) Excluding Net Special Items     2022       2021     (Decrease)     2022       2021     (Decrease)  
      (in millions)       (in millions)      
                             
  Operating income (loss) as reported   $ 1,383     $ (780 )       $ 1,607     $ (1,059 )      
  Operating net special items:                          
  Mainline operating special items, net(1)     4       (20 )         193       (4,006 )      
  Regional operating special items, net(2)     2       -           5       (449 )      
  Operating income (loss) excluding net special items   $ 1,389     $ (800 )   nm   $ 1,805     $ (5,514 )   nm  
                             
  Calculation of Operating Margin                          
                             
  Operating income (loss) as reported   $ 1,383     $ (780 )       $ 1,607     $ (1,059 )      
                             
  Total operating revenues as reported   $ 13,189     $ 9,427         $ 48,971     $ 29,882        
                             
  Operating margin     10.5 %     (8.3 %)         3.3 %     (3.5 %)      
                             
  Calculation of Operating Margin Excluding Net Special Items                          
                             
  Operating income (loss) excluding net special items   $ 1,389     $ (800 )       $ 1,805     $ (5,514 )      
                             
  Total operating revenues as reported   $ 13,189     $ 9,427         $ 48,971     $ 29,882        
                             
  Operating margin excluding net special items     10.5 %     (8.5 %)         3.7 %     (18.4 %)      
                             
  Reconciliation of Pre-Tax Income (Loss) Excluding Net Special Items                          
                             
  Pre-tax income (loss) as reported   $ 1,011     $ (1,191 )       $ 186     $ (2,548 )      
  Pre-tax net special items:                          
  Mainline operating special items, net(1)     4       (20 )         193       (4,006 )      
  Regional operating special items, net(2)     2       -           5       (449 )      
  Nonoperating special items, net(3)     40       29           74       60        
  Total pre-tax net special items     46       9           272       (4,395 )      
                             
  Pre-tax income (loss) excluding net special items   $ 1,057     $ (1,182 )   nm   $ 458     $ (6,943 )   nm  
                             
  Calculation of Pre-Tax Margin                          
                             
  Pre-tax income (loss) as reported   $ 1,011     $ (1,191 )       $ 186     $ (2,548 )      
                             
  Total operating revenues as reported   $ 13,189     $ 9,427         $ 48,971     $ 29,882        
                             
  Pre-tax margin     7.7 %     (12.6 %)         0.4 %     (8.5 %)      
                             
  Calculation of Pre-Tax Margin Excluding Net Special Items                          
                             
  Pre-tax income (loss) excluding net special items   $ 1,057     $ (1,182 )       $ 458     $ (6,943 )      
                             
  Total operating revenues as reported   $ 13,189     $ 9,427         $ 48,971     $ 29,882        
                             
  Pre-tax margin excluding net special items     8.0 %     (12.5 %)         0.9 %     (23.2 %)      
                             
                             
      3 Months Ended December 31,   Percent Increase   12 Months Ended December 31, Percent Increase  
  Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) Excluding Net Special Items     2022       2021     (Decrease)     2022       2021     (Decrease)  
      (in millions, except share and per share amounts)       (in millions, except share and per share amounts)      
                             
  Net income (loss) as reported   $ 803     $ (931 )       $ 127     $ (1,993 )      
  Net special items:                          
  Total pre-tax net special items(1), (2), (3)     46       9           272       (4,395 )      
  Income tax special items, net     -       -           (9 )     -        
  Net tax effect of net special items     (22 )     1           (62 )     993        
  Net income (loss) excluding net special items   $ 827     $ (921 )   nm   $ 328     $ (5,395 )   nm  
                             
  Reconciliation of Basic and Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share Excluding Net Special Items                          
                             
  Net income (loss) excluding net special items   $ 827     $ (921 )       $ 328     $ (5,395 )      
                             
  Shares used for computation (in thousands):                          
  Basic     650,944       648,766           650,345       644,015        
  Diluted     716,070       648,766           655,122       644,015        
                             
  Earnings (loss) per share excluding net special items:                          
  Basic   $ 1.27     $ (1.42 )       $ 0.50     $ (8.38 )      
  Diluted(4)   $ 1.17     $ (1.42 )       $ 0.50     $ (8.38 )      
                             
  Reconciliation of Total Operating Costs per ASM Excluding Net Special Items and Fuel                          
                             
  Total operating expenses as reported   $ 11,806     $ 10,207         $ 47,364     $ 30,941        
                             
  Operating net special items:                          
  Mainline operating special items, net(1)     (4 )     20           (193 )     4,006        
  Regional operating special items, net(2)     (2 )     -           (5 )     449        
  Total operating expenses excluding net special items     11,800       10,227           47,166       35,396        
                             
  Aircraft fuel and related taxes     (3,421 )     (2,196 )         (13,791 )     (6,792 )      
  Total operating expenses excluding net special items and fuel   $ 8,379     $ 8,031         $ 33,375     $ 28,604        
                             
      (in cents)       (in cents)    
                             
  Total operating expenses per ASM as reported     17.90       16.70           18.20       14.42        
                             
  Operating net special items per ASM:                          
  Mainline operating special items, net(1)     (0.01 )     0.03           (0.07 )     1.87        
  Regional operating special items, net(2)     -       -           -       0.21        
  Total operating expenses per ASM excluding net special items     17.89       16.74           18.13       16.50        
                             
  Aircraft fuel and related taxes per ASM     (5.19 )     (3.59 )         (5.30 )     (3.17 )      
  Total operating expenses per ASM excluding net special items and fuel     12.70       13.14           12.83       13.33        
                             
  Note: Amounts may not recalculate due to rounding.                          
                             
  FOOTNOTES:                          
                             
(1) The 2022 twelve month period mainline operating special items, net principally included a non-cash impairment charge to write down the carrying value of the Company's retired Airbus A330 fleet to the estimated fair value due to the market conditions for certain used aircraft. The Company retired its Airbus A330 fleet in 2020 as a result of the decline in demand for air travel due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2021 twelve month period mainline operating special items, net principally included $4.2 billion of Payroll Support Program (PSP) financial assistance, offset in part by $168 million of salary and medical costs associated with certain team members who opted into voluntary early retirement programs offered as a result of reductions to the Company's operation due to the COVID-19 pandemic.  
                             
(2) The 2021 twelve month period regional operating special items, net principally included $539 million of PSP financial assistance, offset in part by a $61 million charge associated with the regional pilot retention program which provides for, among other things, a cash retention bonus paid in the fourth quarter of 2021 to eligible captains at the wholly-owned regional airlines included on the pilot seniority list as of September 1, 2021 and a $27 million non-cash impairment charge to write down regional aircraft resulting from the retirement of the remaining Embraer 140 fleet earlier than planned.  
                             
(3) Principally included mark-to-market net unrealized gains and losses associated with certain equity and other investments as well as non-cash charges associated with debt refinancings and extinguishments.  
                             
(4) The fourth quarter of 2022 diluted earnings per share gives effect to, among other things, the Company's outstanding 6.5% senior convertible notes by (a) adding back to earnings $11 million of interest expense related to such convertible notes, net of estimated profit sharing, short-term incentive and tax effects and (b) including in the diluted shares outstanding, 61.7 million shares issuable in respect to such convertible notes.  
                             



American Airlines Group Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(In millions)(Unaudited)
           
      Year Ended December 31,
        2022       2021  
           
  Net cash provided by operating activities $ 2,173     $ 704  
  Cash flows from investing activities:      
  Capital expenditures, net of aircraft purchase deposit returns   (2,546 )     (208 )
  Airport construction projects, net of reimbursements   (360 )     (204 )
  Proceeds from sale-leaseback transactions   86       181  
  Proceeds from sale of property and equipment   61       193  
  Sales of short-term investments   14,972       13,923  
  Purchases of short-term investments   (11,257 )     (19,454 )
  Decrease (increase) in restricted short-term investments   1       (401 )
  Purchase of equity investments   (321 )     (28 )
  Other investing activities   -       15  
  Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities   636       (5,983 )
  Cash flows from financing activities:      
  Payments on long-term debt and finance leases   (3,752 )     (7,343 )
  Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt   1,069       12,190  
  Deferred financing costs   (4 )     (209 )
  Shares withheld for taxes pursuant to employee stock plans   (21 )     (18 )
  Proceeds from issuance of equity   -       460  
  Other financing activities   77       208  
  Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities   (2,631 )     5,288  
  Net increase in cash and restricted cash   178       9  
  Cash and restricted cash at beginning of year   408       399  
(1) Cash and restricted cash at end of year $ 586     $ 408  
           
           
           
(1) The following table provides a reconciliation of cash and restricted cash to amounts reported within the condensed consolidated balance sheets:
           
  Cash $ 440     $ 273  
  Restricted cash included in restricted cash and short-term investments   146       135  
  Total cash and restricted cash $ 586     $ 408  
           



       
American Airlines Group Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In millions, except shares)
 
       
  December 31, 2022   December 31, 2021
  (unaudited)    
Assets      
       
Current assets      
Cash $ 440     $ 273  
Short-term investments   8,525       12,158  
Restricted cash and short-term investments   995       990  
Accounts receivable, net   2,138       1,505  
Aircraft fuel, spare parts and supplies, net   2,279       1,795  
Prepaid expenses and other   892       615  
Total current assets   15,269       17,336  
       
Operating property and equipment      
Flight equipment   39,703       37,856  
Ground property and equipment   9,913       9,335  
Equipment purchase deposits   613       517  
Total property and equipment, at cost   50,229       47,708  
Less accumulated depreciation and amortization   (20,029 )     (18,171 )
Total property and equipment, net   30,200       29,537  
       
Operating lease right-of-use assets   8,094       7,850  
       
Other assets      
Goodwill   4,091       4,091  
Intangibles, net   2,059       1,988  
Deferred tax asset   3,099       3,556  
Other assets   1,904       2,109  
Total other assets   11,153       11,744  
       
Total assets $ 64,716     $ 66,467  
       
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity (Deficit)      
       
Current liabilities      
Current maturities of long-term debt and finance leases $ 3,274     $ 2,489  
Accounts payable   2,149       1,772  
Accrued salaries and wages   1,713       1,489  
Air traffic liability   6,745       6,087  
Loyalty program liability   3,169       2,896  
Operating lease liabilities   1,465       1,507  
Other accrued liabilities   2,981       2,766  
Total current liabilities   21,496       19,006  
       
Noncurrent liabilities      
Long-term debt and finance leases, net of current maturities   32,389       35,571  
Pension and postretirement benefits   2,837       5,053  
Loyalty program liability   5,976       6,239  
Operating lease liabilities   6,559       6,610  
Other liabilities   1,258       1,328  
Total noncurrent liabilities   49,019       54,801  
       
Stockholders' equity (deficit)      
Common stock, 650,642,461 shares outstanding at December 31, 2022   6       6  
Additional paid-in capital   7,291       7,234  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (4,585 )     (5,942 )
Retained deficit   (8,511 )     (8,638 )
Total stockholders' deficit   (5,799 )     (7,340 )
       
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity (deficit) $ 64,716     $ 66,467  
       

