Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,597 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 344,479 in the last 365 days.

First National Corporation Reports Record Earnings

/EIN News/ -- STRASBURG, Va., Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First National Corporation (the “Company” or “First National”) (NASDAQ: FXNC), the bank holding company of First Bank (the “Bank”), reported unaudited consolidated net income of $4.8 million and diluted earnings per common share of $0.76 for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2022. This compares to net income of $4.5 million and diluted earnings per common share of $0.71 for the third quarter of 2022.

For the year ended December 31, 2022, unaudited consolidated net income totaled $16.8 million and diluted earnings per common share totaled $2.68. This compares to net income of $10.4 million and diluted earnings per common share of $1.86 for the year ending December 31, 2021.

FOURTH QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS

Key highlights of the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2022, are as follows. Comparisons are to the linked quarterly period ended September 30, 2022, unless otherwise stated:

  • Return on average assets was 1.37%
  • Return on average equity was 18.38%
  • Net interest margin improved to 3.70% from 3.58%
  • Efficiency ratio improved to 59.56% from 61.10%
  • Loans increased $14.0 million, or 6% annualized
  • Nonperforming assets totaled 0.21% of total assets

“First National Corporation continued to deliver excellent financial results in the fourth quarter with 6% annualized loan growth, strong credit metrics, and an improved net interest margin and efficiency ratio, said Scott C. Harvard, president and chief executive officer of First National. The record results for the year reflect solid execution of recent strategic expansion initiatives and we expect those initiatives to continue to build long term value for our shareholders. The Company will remain vigilant in its credit underwriting and portfolio management going into a year of economic uncertainties. We believe the record earnings for 2022 validate our strategy of organic growth built on people and relationships, combined with strategic acquisitions.” 

NET INTEREST INCOME

For the fourth quarter of 2022, net interest income totaled $12.0 million, an increase of $283 thousand from $11.7 million for the third quarter of 2022 and was positively impacted by a higher interest rate environment and a continued change in the Company’s earning asset composition. The increase in net interest income was primarily a result of higher interest income and fees on loans and interest on deposits in banks, which were partially offset by an increase in interest expense on deposits. As a result, the net interest margin expanded by 12 basis points to 3.70%. The yield on earning assets increased 33-basis points, which exceeded the 21-basis point increase in the cost of funds. A change in the composition of average earning assets contributed to the increase in net interest income as average loans increased from 68% to 71% of average earning assets, while average interest-bearing deposits in banks decreased from 6% to 4% of average earning assets.

Net accretion of discounts on purchased loans was included in interest income and fees on loans and totaled $117 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to $295 thousand in the third quarter of 2022. There was no accretion of Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loan income, net of costs, for the fourth and third quarters of 2022.

ASSET QUALITY

Overview

Nonperforming assets (“NPAs”) as a percentage of total assets totaled 0.21% at December 31, 2022, compared to 0.15% at September 30, 2022, and 0.30% at December 31, 2021. Accruing past due loans as a percentage of total loans totaled 0.17% at December 31, 2022, which was a 10 basis point decrease compared to September 30, 2022 and was 22 basis points lower than at December 31, 2021. Net charge-offs totaled $95 thousand for the fourth quarter of 2022. The allowance for loan losses totaled $7.4 million, or 0.81% of total loans at December 31, 2022, which was an increase from $6.3 million, or 0.69% of total loans at September 30, 2022, and $5.7 million, or 0.69%, of total loans at December 31, 2021.

Nonperforming Assets

NPAs totaled $2.9 million at December 31, 2022, $2.1 million at September 30, 2022, and $4.2 million at December 31, 2021, which represented 0.21%, 0.15% and 0.30% of total assets, respectively. The following table shows a summary of NPA balances at the periods (dollars in thousands):

  December 31,
2022 		September 30,
2022 		December 31,
2021
Nonaccrual loans $ 2,673 $     566 $ 2,304
Other real estate owned, net   185   1,578   1,848
Total nonperforming assets $ 2,858 $ 2,144 $ 4,152

Past Due Loans

Past due loans still accruing interest totaled $1.5 million, or 0.17%, of total loans at December 31, 2022, compared to $2.4 million, or 0.27%, of total loans at September 30, 2022, and $3.2 million, or 0.39%, of total loans at December 31, 2021. Of the total past due loans still accruing interest, there were no loans past due 90 days or more at December 31, 2022, $306 thousand, or 0.03%, of total loans were past due 90 days or more at September 30, 2022, and there were no loans past due 90 days or more at December 31, 2021.

Net Charge-offs

Net charge-offs totaled $95 thousand for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, compared to $111 thousand for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, and $74 thousand for the fourth quarter of 2021.

Provision for Loan Losses

For the quarter ended December 31, 2022, the Company recorded a provision for loan losses of $1.3 million, compared to $200 thousand for the third quarter of 2022, and $350 thousand for the fourth quarter of 2021. The provision for loan losses for the fourth quarter of 2022 resulted from an $888 thousand specific reserve on impaired loans from one customer relationship, as well as the impact of loan growth on the general reserve component of the allowance for loan losses, changes in qualitative factors that increased the general reserve, and net charge-offs. The changes in qualitative factors were attributable to an increase in classified loans in the commercial and industrial, and the construction and land development loan categories.

Allowance for Loan Losses

At December 31, 2022, the allowance for loan losses totaled $7.4 million, which was a $1.1 million increase from $6.3 million as of September 30, 2022. The increase in the allowance for loan losses resulted from specific reserves on impaired loans from one customer relationship, the impact of loan growth, and changes in qualitative factors that impacted the general reserve component of the allowance for loan losses.

The allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans increased to 0.81% at December 31, 2022, compared to 0.69% at September 30, 2022, and 0.69% at December 31, 2021. The net discount on purchased loans totaled $2.5 million at December 31, 2022, compared to $2.7 million at September 30, 2022, and $3.7 million at December 31, 2021. The net discount on purchased loans is not included in the allowance for loan losses.

NONINTEREST INCOME

Noninterest income totaled $4.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, which was a $1.1 million increase compared to the third quarter of 2022, primarily from a $3.3 million increase in other operating income. The increase in other operating income resulted from a $2.9 million gain on sale of an interest in a broker-dealer of investments by First Bank Financial Services, Inc. and $556 thousand that was recovered from the full curtailment of a purchased loan. First Bank Financial Services, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Bank.

The increases to other operating income were partially offset by a $2.0 million net loss on the sale of securities available for sale, which resulted from the sale of lower yielding securities, as well as a $77 thousand decrease in ATM and check card fee income, a $51 thousand decrease in brokered mortgage fee income, and a $46 thousand decrease in service charges on deposits. The decrease in ATM and check card fee income was attributable to an annual payment received and recorded in the third quarter of 2022.

NONINTEREST EXPENSE

Noninterest expense decreased $103 thousand, or 1%, to $9.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to the third quarter of 2022, primarily from a $187 thousand decrease in other operating expense and a $203 thousand decrease in other real estate owned (income) expense, net. Other operating expense decreased primarily from higher expenses in the third quarter from director fees related to annual equity compensation as well as an increase in losses related to customer account fraud during the third quarter. The decrease in other real estate owned (income) expense, net, resulted from a gain on the sale of other real estate owned during the fourth quarter. 

The decreases in other operating expense and other real estate owned (income) expense, net, were partially offset by increases in several expense categories, including a $151 thousand increase in salaries and employee benefits, a $56 thousand increase in ATM and check card expense, and a $46 thousand increase in data processing expense. 

BALANCE SHEET

At December 31, 2022, assets totaled $1.4 billion, which was a decrease of $14.2 million, or 1%, from September 30, 2022, and a decrease of $20.1 million, or 1%, from December 31, 2021. Total assets decreased from the prior quarter primarily due to a $6.8 million decrease in interest-bearing deposits in banks, a $15.2 million decrease in total securities, and a $2.2 million decrease in other assets. The decreases were partially offset by a $12.9 million increase in loans, net of the allowance for loan losses.

Loans totaled $920.5 million at December 31, 2022, an increase of $14.0 million or 6% (annualized) from $906.5 million at September 30, 2022. Average loans totaled $914.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, an increase of $24.1 million or 11% (annualized) from the prior quarter. At December 31, 2022, loans increased $95.4 million, or 12%, from the prior year as of December 31, 2021, and quarterly average loans increased $95.4 million, or 12%, from the same period in the prior year.

At December 31, 2022, deposits totaled $1.2 billion, which was a $24.7 million, or 2%, decrease from September 30, 2022. Noninterest-bearing demand deposits decreased $11.0 million and savings and interest-bearing demand deposits decreased $16.8 million, while time deposits increased $3.1 million. Average deposits totaled $1.3 billion for the fourth quarter of 2022, a decrease of $7.8 million compared to the third quarter of 2022.

Total deposits decreased $7.4 million, or 1%, compared to the prior year as of December 31, 2021. Noninterest-bearing demand deposits increased $14.2 million, while savings and interest-bearing demand deposits decreased $12.9 million and time deposits decreased $8.7 million. Average deposits increased $38.3 million, or 3%, comparing the fourth quarter of 2022 to the fourth quarter of 2021.

The Company’s common equity to total assets capital ratio and the tangible common equity to tangible assets capital ratio increased during the fourth quarter compared to the prior quarter, but were lower than the prior year, primarily due to the unrealized losses on the available-for-sale securities portfolio recorded in other comprehensive (loss) income due to market interest rate increases during 2022.

During the fourth quarter of 2022, the Company declared and paid cash dividends of $0.14 per common share, consistent with the third quarter of 2022, and represented an increase of $0.02 per common share compared to cash dividends of $0.12 per share for the fourth quarter of 2021. The Bank was considered well-capitalized at December 31, 2022.

The following table provides capital ratios at the quarters ended:

  December 31,
2022 		September 30,
2022 		December 31,
2021
Total capital ratio (2) 14.60 % 14.18 % 14.76 %
Tier 1 capital ratio (2) 13.82 % 13.52 % 14.09 %
Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio (2) 13.82 % 13.52 % 14.09 %
Leverage ratio (2) 9.57 % 9.27 % 8.82 %
Common equity to total assets (5) 7.91 % 7.16 % 8.42 %
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (5) (6) 7.70 % 6.95 % 8.21 %

TRANSFER OF SECURITIES FROM AVAILABLE FOR SALE TO HELD TO MATURITY

On September 1, 2022, the Bank transferred 24 securities designated as available for sale with a combined book value of $82.2 million, market value of $74.4 million, and unrealized loss of $7.8 million, to securities designated held to maturity. The unrealized loss is being amortized monthly over the life of the securities with an increase to the carrying value of securities and a decrease to the related accumulated other comprehensive loss, which is included in the shareholders’ equity section of the Company’s balance sheet. The amortization of the unrealized loss on the transferred securities totaled $436 thousand, or $345 thousand, net of tax, for the fourth quarter of 2022, and $157 thousand, or $124 thousand, net of tax, for the third quarter of 2022. The securities selected for transfer had larger potential decreases in their fair market values in higher interest rate environments than most other securities in the available-for-sale portfolio. Securities transferred included U.S. Treasury, agency, municipal and commercial mortgage-backed securities. The securities were transferred to mitigate the potential unfavorable impact that higher market interest rates may have on the carrying value of the securities and on the related accumulated other comprehensive loss. Securities designated as held to maturity are carried on the balance sheet at amortized cost, while securities designated as available for sale are carried at fair market value.

ACQUISITION OF THE BANK OF FINCASTLE

On July 1, 2021, the Company completed the acquisition of The Bank of Fincastle (“Fincastle”) for an aggregate purchase price of $33.8 million of cash and stock (the “Merger”). Fincastle was merged with and into First Bank. The former Fincastle branches operated as The Bank of Fincastle, a division of First Bank, until their systems were converted on October 16, 2021. There were no merger expenses in the fourth or third quarters of 2022. Merger expenses totaled $1.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.

ABOUT FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION

First National Corporation (NASDAQ: FXNC) is the parent company and bank holding company of First Bank, a community bank that first opened for business in 1907 in Strasburg, Virginia. The Bank offers loan and deposit products and services through its website, www.fbvirginia.com, its mobile banking platform, a network of ATMs located throughout its market area, a loan production office, a customer service center in a retirement community, and 20 bank branch office locations located throughout the Shenandoah Valley, the central regions of Virginia, the Roanoke Valley, and in the city of Richmond. In addition to providing traditional banking services, the Bank operates a wealth management division under the name First Bank Wealth Management. First Bank also owns First Bank Financial Services, Inc., which owns an interest in an entity that provides title insurance services.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain information contained in this discussion may include “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements relate to the Company’s future operations and are generally identified by phrases such as “the Company expects,” “the Company believes” or words of similar import. Although the Company believes that its expectations with respect to the forward-looking statements are based upon reliable assumptions within the bounds of its knowledge of its business and operations, there can be no assurance that actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company will not differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including the rapidly changing uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic and its potential adverse effect on the economy, our employees and customers, and our financial performance. For details on other factors that could affect expectations, see the risk factors and other cautionary language included in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

CONTACTS

Scott C. Harvard   M. Shane Bell
President and CEO   Executive Vice President and CFO
(540) 465-9121   (540) 465-9121
sharvard@fbvirginia.com   sbell@fbvirginia.com
     

 FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION
Quarterly Performance Summary
(in thousands, except share and per share data)

    (unaudited)  
    For the Quarter Ended  
    December
31,		     September
30,		     June 30,     March 31,     December
31,		  
    2022     2022     2022     2022     2021  
Income Statement                                        
Interest income                                        
Interest and fees on loans   $ 11,502     $ 10,759     $ 9,963     $ 9,496     $ 9,365  
Interest on deposits in banks     522       380       251       70       64  
Interest on federal funds sold                             2  
Interest on securities                                        
Taxable interest     1,381       1,323       1,295       1,132       920  
Tax-exempt interest     308       307       309       305       299  
Dividends     27       23       21       21       23  
Total interest income   $ 13,740     $ 12,792     $ 11,839     $ 11,024     $ 10,673  
Interest expense                                        
Interest on deposits   $ 1,593     $ 927     $ 413     $ 340     $ 355  
Interest on subordinated debt     69       70       69       69       155  
Interest on junior subordinated debt     68       68       67       67       68  
Total interest expense   $ 1,730     $ 1,065     $ 549     $ 476     $ 578  
Net interest income   $ 12,010     $ 11,727     $ 11,290     $ 10,548     $ 10,095  
Provision for loan losses     1,250       200       400             350  
Net interest income after provision for loan losses   $ 10,760     $ 11,527     $ 10,890     $ 10,548     $ 9,745  
Noninterest income                                        
Service charges on deposit accounts   $ 662     $ 708     $ 698     $ 609     $ 625  
ATM and check card fees     838       915       797       750       894  
Wealth management fees     706       739       760       803       716  
Fees for other customer services     238       180       188       233       176  
Brokered mortgage fees     21       72       58       94       123  
Income from bank owned life insurance     155       166       131       144       152  
Net (losses) on securities available for sale     (2,004 )                        
Other operating income     3,516       247       148       78       275  
Total noninterest income   $ 4,132     $ 3,027     $ 2,780     $ 2,711     $ 2,961  
Noninterest expense                                        
Salaries and employee benefits   $ 5,325     $ 5,174     $ 5,086     $ 5,124     $ 5,099  
Occupancy     562       539       545       572       510  
Equipment     575       546       620       559       527  
Marketing     228       211       223       151       179  
Supplies     144       117       131       136       168  
Legal and professional fees     339       361       381       333       731  
ATM and check card expense     388       332       347       303       317  
FDIC assessment     70       109       132       152       112  
Bank franchise tax     238       238       238       216       172  
Data processing expense     289       243       221       236       1271  
Amortization expense     4       5       5       5       4  
Other real estate owned (income) expense, net     (189 )     14       41       28       12  
Other operating expense     1,007       1,194       948       829       924  
Total noninterest expense   $ 8,980     $ 9,083     $ 8,918     $ 8,644     $ 10,026  
Income before income taxes   $ 5,912     $ 5,471     $ 4,752     $ 4,615     $ 2,680  
Income tax expense     1,132       1,017       917       886       497  
Net income   $ 4,780     $ 4,454     $ 3,835     $ 3,729     $ 2,183  

FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION
Quarterly Performance Summary
(in thousands, except share and per share data)

    (unaudited)  
    For the Quarter Ended  
    December
31,		     September
30,		     June 30,     March 31,     December
31,		  
    2022     2022     2022     2022     2021  
Common Share and Per Common Share Data                                        
Earnings per common share, basic   $ 0.76     $ 0.71     $ 0.61     $ 0.60     $ 0.35  
Weighted average shares, basic     6,262,821       6,257,040       6,250,329       6,238,973       6,226,838  
Earnings per common share, diluted   $ 0.76     $ 0.71     $ 0.61     $ 0.60     $ 0.35  
Weighted average shares, diluted     6,272,409       6,264,107       6,257,479       6,245,704       6,235,907  
Shares outstanding at period end     6,264,912       6,262,381       6,252,147       6,249,784       6,228,176  
Tangible book value at period end (4)   $ 16.79     $ 15.31     $ 15.54     $ 16.54     $ 18.28  
Cash dividends   $ 0.14     $ 0.14     $ 0.14     $ 0.14     $ 0.12  
                                         
Key Performance Ratios                                        
Return on average assets     1.37 %     1.27 %     1.08 %     1.06 %     0.63 %
Return on average equity     18.38 %     17.27 %     15.04 %     13.40 %     7.44 %
Net interest margin     3.70 %     3.58 %     3.42 %     3.19 %     3.13 %
Efficiency ratio (1)     59.56 %     61.10 %     62.69 %     64.36 %     64.69 %
                                         
Average Balances                                        
Average assets   $ 1,386,841     $ 1,393,308     $ 1,419,878     $ 1,430,524     $ 1,366,855  
Average earning assets     1,297,223       1,309,794       1,334,976       1,352,311       1,289,977  
Average shareholders’ equity     103,132       102,341       102,269       112,822       116,511  
                                         
Asset Quality                                        
Loan charge-offs   $ 135     $ 181     $ 107     $ 106     $ 185  
Loan recoveries     40       70       81       224       111  
Net charge-offs (recoveries)     95       111       26       (118 )     74  
Non-accrual loans     2,673       566       442       2,130       2,304  
Other real estate owned, net     185       1,578       1,665       1,767       1,848  
Nonperforming assets (3)     2,858       2,144       2,107       3,897       4,152  
Loans 30 to 89 days past due, accruing     1,532       2,117       1,572       2,105       3,235  
Loans over 90 days past due, accruing           306       91       52        
Troubled debt restructurings, accruing                              
Special mention loans     1,959       3,183                    
Substandard loans, accruing     301       304       308       311       315  
                                         
Capital Ratios (2)                                        
Total capital   $ 139,549     $ 134,882     $ 131,624     $ 128,567     $ 125,934  
Tier 1 capital     132,103       128,590       125,422       122,739       120,224  
Common equity tier 1 capital     132,103       128,590       125,422       122,739       120,224  
Total capital to risk-weighted assets     14.60 %     14.18 %     14.23 %     14.44 %     14.76 %
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets     13.82 %     13.52 %     13.56 %     13.79 %     14.09 %
Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets     13.82 %     13.52 %     13.56 %     13.79 %     14.09 %
Leverage ratio     9.57 %     9.27 %     8.87 %     8.61 %     8.82 %

FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION
Quarterly Performance Summary
(in thousands, except share and per share data)

    (unaudited)  
    For the Quarter Ended  
    December
31,		     September
30,		     June 30,     March 31,     December
31,		  
    2022     2022     2022     2022     2021  
Balance Sheet                                        
Cash and due from banks   $ 20,784     $ 22,809     $ 19,886     $ 19,989     $ 18,725  
Interest-bearing deposits in banks     46,130       52,976       104,529       129,801       157,281  
Securities available for sale, at fair value     162,907       176,403       264,750       284,893       289,495  
Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost     153,158       154,894       77,151       81,640       33,441  
Restricted securities, at cost     1,908       1,908       1,908       1,908       1,813  
Loans, net of allowance for loan losses     913,076       900,222       873,887       830,595       819,408  
Other real estate owned, net     185       1,578       1,665       1,767       1,848  
Premises and equipment, net     21,876       21,693       22,118       22,278       22,403  
Accrued interest receivable     4,543       4,247       4,154       4,056       3,903  
Bank owned life insurance     24,531       24,375       24,569       24,438       24,294  
Goodwill     3,030       3,030       3,030       3,030       3,030  
Core deposit intangibles, net     136       140       145       150       154  
Other assets     17,119       19,320       16,898       13,117       13,641  
Total assets   $ 1,369,383     $ 1,383,595     $ 1,414,690     $ 1,417,662     $ 1,389,436  
                                         
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits   $ 427,344     $ 438,306     $ 431,292     $ 417,776     $ 413,188  
Savings and interest-bearing demand deposits     677,139       693,970       731,125       734,051       689,998  
Time deposits     136,849       133,770       133,733       141,065       145,566  
Total deposits   $ 1,241,332     $ 1,266,046     $ 1,296,150     $ 1,292,892     $ 1,248,752  
Subordinated debt, net     4,995       4,995       4,994       4,994       9,993  
Junior subordinated debt     9,279       9,279       9,279       9,279       9,279  
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities     5,417       4,198       3,952       3,934       4,373  
Total liabilities   $ 1,261,023     $ 1,284,518     $ 1,314,375     $ 1,311,099     $ 1,272,397  
                                         
Preferred stock   $     $     $     $     $  
Common stock     7,831       7,828       7,815       7,812       7,785  
Surplus     32,716       32,620       32,398       32,298       31,966  
Retained earnings     90,284       86,382       82,804       79,845       76,990  
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income, net     (22,471 )     (27,753 )     (22,702 )     (13,392 )     298  
Total shareholders’ equity   $ 108,360     $ 99,077     $ 100,315     $ 106,563     $ 117,039  
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity   $ 1,369,383     $ 1,383,595     $ 1,414,690     $ 1,417,662     $ 1,389,436  
                                         
Loan Data                                        
Mortgage real estate loans:                                        
Construction and land development   $ 51,840     $ 51,352     $ 49,118     $ 49,308     $ 55,721  
Secured by farmland     3,343       3,432       3,169       3,555       3708  
Secured by 1-4 family residential     331,421       317,414       312,082       290,408       291,990  
Other real estate loans     415,112       414,072       397,868       380,635       361,213  
Loans to farmers (except those secured by real estate)     900       745       769       937       985  
Commercial and industrial loans (except those secured by real estate)     110,325       111,400       108,780       102,745       98,820  
Consumer installment loans     4,128       4,192       4,230       4,602       4,963  
Deposit overdrafts     197       163       292       205       175  
All other loans     3,256       3,744       3,781       4,028       7,543  
Total loans   $ 920,522     $ 906,514     $ 880,089     $ 836,423     $ 825,118  
Allowance for loan losses     (7,446 )     (6,292 )     (6,202 )     (5,828 )     (5,710 )
Loans, net   $ 913,076     $ 900,222     $ 873,887     $ 830,595     $ 819,408  

FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION
Quarterly Performance Summary
(in thousands, except share and per share data)

    (unaudited)  
    For the Quarter Ended  
    December
31,		     September
30,		     June 30,     March 31,     December
31,		  
    2022     2022     2022     2022     2021  
Reconciliation of Tax-Equivalent Net Interest Income (7)                                        
GAAP measures:                                        
Interest income – loans   $ 11,502     $ 10,759     $ 9,963     $ 9,496     $ 9,365  
Interest income – investments and other     2,238       2,033       1,876       1,528       1,308  
Interest expense – deposits     (1,593 )     (927 )     (413 )     (340 )     (355 )
Interest expense – subordinated debt     (69 )     (70 )     (69 )     (69 )     (155 )
Interest expense – junior subordinated debt     (68 )     (68 )     (67 )     (67 )     (68 )
Total net interest income   $ 12,010     $ 11,727     $ 11,290     $ 10,548     $ 10,095  
Non-GAAP measures:                                        
Tax benefit realized on non-taxable interest income – loans   $     $     $     $ 8     $ 8  
Tax benefit realized on non-taxable interest income – municipal securities     82       82       82       81       80  
Total tax benefit realized on non-taxable interest income   $ 82     $ 82     $ 82     $ 89     $ 88  
Total tax-equivalent net interest income   $ 12,092     $ 11,809     $ 11,372     $ 10,637     $ 10,183  

FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION
Year-to-Date Performance Summary
(in thousands, except share and per share data)

    (unaudited)  
    For the Year Ended  
    December 31,     December 31,  
    2022     2021  
Income Statement                
Interest income                
Interest and fees on loans   $ 41,720     $ 32,797  
Interest on deposits in banks     1,223       213  
Interest on federal funds sold           10  
Interest on securities                
Taxable interest     5,131       3,100  
Tax-exempt interest     1,229       936  
Dividends     92       88  
Total interest income   $ 49,395     $ 37,144  
Interest expense                
Interest on deposits   $ 3,273     $ 1,415  
Interest on subordinated debt     277       619  
Interest on junior subordinated debt     270       270  
Total interest expense   $ 3,820     $ 2,304  
Net interest income   $ 45,575     $ 34,840  
Provision for (recovery of) loan losses     1,850       (650 )
Net interest income after provision for (recovery of) loan losses   $ 43,725     $ 35,490  
Noninterest income                
Service charges on deposit accounts   $ 2,677     $ 2,061  
ATM and check card fees     3,300       2,930  
Wealth management fees     3,008       2,712  
Fees for other customer services     839       787  
Brokered mortgage fees     245       539  
Income from bank owned life insurance     596       526  
Net (losses) gains on securities available for sale     (2,004 )     37  
Net gains on sale of loans           25  
Other operating income     3,989       570  
Total noninterest income   $ 12,650     $ 10,187  
Noninterest expense                
Salaries and employee benefits   $ 20,709     $ 17,792  
Occupancy     2,218       1,856  
Equipment     2,300       1,910  
Marketing     813       666  
Supplies     528       509  
Legal and professional fees     1,414       2,537  
ATM and check card expense     1,370       1,145  
FDIC assessment     463       346  
Bank franchise tax     930       665  
Data processing expense     989       2,156  
Amortization expense     19       28  
Other real estate owned (income) expense, net     (106 )     26  
Other operating expense     3,978       3,096  
Total noninterest expense   $ 35,625     $ 32,732  
Income before income taxes   $ 20,750     $ 12,945  
Income tax expense     3,952       2,586  
Net income   $ 16,798     $ 10,359  

FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION
Year-to-Date Performance Summary
(in thousands, except share and per share data)

    (unaudited)  
    For the Year Ended  
    December 31,     December 31,  
    2022     2021  
Common Share and Per Common Share Data                
Earnings per common share, basic   $ 2.69     $ 1.87  
Weighted average shares, basic     6,252,369       5,550,589  
Earnings per common share, diluted   $ 2.68     $ 1.86  
Weighted average shares, diluted     6,259,357       5,559,082  
Shares outstanding at period end     6,264,912       6,228,176  
Tangible book value at period end   $ 16.79     $ 18.28  
Cash dividends   $ 0.56     $ 0.48  
                 
Key Performance Ratios                
Return on average assets     1.19 %     0.88 %
Return on average equity     15.87 %     10.30 %
Net interest margin     3.71 %     3.13 %
Efficiency ratio (1)     61.75 %     64.44 %
                 
Average Balances                
Average assets   $ 1,408,710     $ 1,182,436  
Average earning assets     1,237,635       1,120,647  
Average shareholders’ equity     105,869       100,596  
                 
Asset Quality                
Loan charge-offs   $ 529     $ 1,447  
Loan recoveries     415       322  
Net charge-offs     114       1,125  
                 
Reconciliation of Tax-Equivalent Net Interest Income (7)                
GAAP measures:                
Interest income – loans   $ 41,720     $ 32,797  
Interest income – investments and other     7,675       4,347  
Interest expense – deposits     (3,273 )     (1,415 )
Interest expense – subordinated debt     (277 )     (619 )
Interest expense – junior subordinated debt     (270 )     (270 )
Total net interest income   $ 45,575     $ 34,840  
Non-GAAP measures:                
Tax benefit realized on non-taxable interest income – loans   $ 8     $ 32  
Tax benefit realized on non-taxable interest income – municipal securities     327       249  
Total tax benefit realized on non-taxable interest income   $ 335     $ 281  
Total tax-equivalent net interest income   $ 45,910     $ 35,121  

(1) The efficiency ratio is computed by dividing noninterest expense excluding other real estate owned income/expense, amortization of intangibles, gains and losses on disposal of premises and equipment, and merger related expenses by the sum of net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis and noninterest income, excluding gains and losses on sales of securities and gains and losses on other assets.  The efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP financial measure that management believes provides investors with important information regarding operational efficiency.  Such information is not prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) and should not be construed as such. Management believes; however, such financial information is meaningful to the reader in understanding operational performance but cautions that such information not be viewed as a substitute for GAAP.

(2) Capital ratios are for First Bank.

(3) Nonperforming assets are comprised of nonaccrual loans and other real estate owned, net of selling costs.

(4) Tangible book value is calculated by subtracting goodwill and other intangibles from total shareholders' equity.

(5) Capital ratios presented are for First National Corporation.

(6)  The ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets, or TCE ratio, is calculated by dividing consolidated total common shareholders’ equity by consolidated total assets, after reducing both amounts by goodwill and other intangible assets. The TCE ratio is not required by GAAP or by bank regulations, but is a metric used by management to evaluate the adequacy of the Company’s capital levels. Since there is no authoritative requirement to calculate the TCE ratio, our TCE ratio is not necessarily comparable to similar capital measures disclosed or used by other companies in the financial services industry. Tangible common equity and tangible assets are non-GAAP financial measures and should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for or superior to, financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP.

(7) Tax-equivalent net interest income is calculated by adding the tax benefit realized from interest income that is nontaxable to total interest income then subtracting total interest expense. The tax rate utilized in calculating the tax benefit is 21%. See the tables above for tax-equivalent net interest income and reconciliations of net interest income to tax-equivalent net interest income. 


Primary Logo

You just read:

First National Corporation Reports Record Earnings

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.