First Northwest Bancorp Reports Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings

CEO Commentary

“2022 was another good year for First Northwest with record performance by the Bank, including return on equity, earnings per share, and net interest margin expansion. We remain focused on banking, including deposits and loans, through strategic hires, partnerships such as Meriwether Group, and community investments,” said Matthew P. Deines, President and CEO of First Northwest Bancorp. “The strategic repositioning we began in 2020 continues in the commercial bank while we invest and build technology solutions and partnerships which will produce long-term shareholder value.”

The Board of Directors of First Northwest Bancorp declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per common share. The dividend will be payable on February 24, 2023, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on February 10, 2023.

Quarter Ended December 31, 2022 to September 30, 2022 Quarter Ended December 31, 2022 to December 31, 2021 Financial Highlights Net income of $6.1 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.66, compared to $4.3 million and $0.47, respectively Net income of $6.1 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.66, compared to $5.1 million and $0.55, respectively Total revenue (net interest income before provision plus noninterest income) of $22.3 million, an increase of 8.6%, or $1.8 million, compared to $20.5 million Total revenue of $22.3 million, an increase of 8.3%, or $1.7 million, compared to $20.6 million Effective tax rate of 14.7%, compared to 18.5% Effective tax rate of 14.7%, compared to 18.3% Financial Position Total assets of $2.04 billion, down $49.4 million, or 2.4% Increase in total assets of $121.0 million, or 6.3% Total gross loans, excluding loans held for sale, of $1.53 billion, up $9.2 million, or 0.6% Increase in total gross loans, excluding loans held for sale, of $177.2 million, or 13.1% Total deposits of $1.56 billion, a decrease of $41.0 million, or 2.6% Decrease in total deposits of $16.3 million, or 1.0% Asset Quality and Capital Nonperforming assets (nonaccrual loans and repossessed assets) to total assets of 0.09%, compared to 0.17% Nonperforming assets (nonaccrual loans and repossessed assets) to total assets of 0.09%, compared to 0.07% Tangible common equity ratio* and equity to total assets of 7.67% and 7.75%, compared to 7.40% and 7.49%, respectively Tangible common equity ratio* and equity to total assets of 7.67% and 7.75%, compared to 9.82% and 9.92%, respectively Key Performance Metrics Net interest margin of 3.96%, compared to 3.88% Net interest margin of 3.96%, compared to 3.58% Efficiency ratio of 67.9%, compared to 74.9% Efficiency ratio of 67.9%, compared to 70.5% Annualized returns on average assets, tangible common equity* and equity of 1.18%, 15.45% and 15.26%, compared to 0.85%, 10.23%, and 10.12%, respectively Annualized returns on average assets, tangible common equity* and equity of 1.18%, 15.45%, and 15.26%, compared to 1.09%, 10.82% and 10.72%, respectively Tangible book value per share* of $16.13, an increase of 4.07% from $15.50

Book value per common share of $16.31 compared to $15.69 Tangible book value per share* of $16.13, a decrease of 14.7% from $18.89

Book value per common share of $16.31 compared to $19.10

* See reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures later in this release.

Business Update

In December 2022, Quin Ventures, Inc. (“Quin”) sold certain assets, including intellectual property, to Quil Ventures, Inc. (“Quil”). Quil was created by the other 50% owners of Quin, in partnership with a third-party financing source, to pursue a new business model with another sponsor bank. As part of the transaction, First Northwest received a 5% ownership stake in Quil valued at $225,000. First Northwest retains a 50% ownership in Quin and will also receive a portion of Quil’s monthly subscription fee income, the value of which is reflected as a commitment receivable under “Other Assets.” The fair value of the Quil ownership stake and the commitment receivable were evaluated by a third party with extensive experience in valuing bank assets and liabilities.

For the quarter ended December 31, 2022, Quin reported a loss of $396,000, 50% of which was recognized by the Company through non-controlling interest accounting. For the year ended December 31, 2022, Quin reported a loss of $4.3 million, 50% of which was recognized by the Company through non-controlling interest accounting. The Company anticipates future expenses related to Quin will be immaterial.

Balance Sheet Review

Total assets decreased $49.4 million, or 2.4%, to $2.04 billion at December 31, 2022, compared to $2.09 billion at September 30, 2022, and increased $121.0 million, or 6.3%, compared to $1.92 billion at December 31, 2021.

Cash and cash equivalents decreased by $58.1 million, or 56.0%, to $45.6 million as of December 31, 2022, compared to $103.7 million as of September 30, 2022, and decreased $80.4 million, or 63.8%, compared to $126.0 million at December 31, 2021.

Investment securities decreased $2.9 million, or 0.9%, to $326.6 million at December 31, 2022, compared to $329.4 million three months earlier, and decreased $17.6 million compared to $344.2 million at December 31, 2021. The market value of the portfolio increased $1.1 million during the fourth quarter of 2022, primarily driven by lower long-term interest rates. Principal and interest payments received of $6.9 million were primarily used to fund loan growth. At December 31, 2022, municipal bonds totaled $98.1 million and comprised the largest portion of the investment portfolio at 30.0%. Non-agency issued mortgage-backed securities were the second largest segment, totaling $93.3 million, or 28.6%, of the portfolio at quarter end. The estimated average life of the securities portfolio was approximately 8.2 years, compared to 8.4 years in the prior quarter and 5.7 years in the fourth quarter of 2021. The effective duration of the portfolio was approximately 5.1 years, compared to 5.1 years in the prior quarter and 5.2 years in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Investment securities consisted of the following at the dates indicated:

December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 December 31,

2021 Three Month

Change One Year

Change (In thousands) Available for Sale at Fair Value Municipal bonds $ 98,050 $ 96,130 $ 113,364 $ 1,920 $ (15,314 ) U.S. Treasury notes 2,364 2,355 — 9 2,364 International agency issued bonds (Agency bonds) 1,702 1,683 1,920 19 (218 ) Corporate issued asset-backed securities (ABS corporate) — — 14,489 — (14,489 ) Corporate issued debt securities (Corporate debt) 55,499 56,165 59,789 (666 ) (4,290 ) U.S. Small Business Administration securities (SBA) — — 14,680 — (14,680 ) Mortgage-backed securities: U.S. government agency issued mortgage-backed securities (MBS agency) 75,648 78,231 79,962 (2,583 ) (4,314 ) Non-agency issued mortgage-backed securities (MBS non-agency) 93,306 94,872 60,008 (1,566 ) 33,298 Total securities available for sale $ 326,569 $ 329,436 $ 344,212 $ (2,867 ) $ (17,643 )

Net loans, excluding loans held for sale, increased $10.3 million, or 0.7%, to $1.53 billion at December 31, 2022, from $1.52 billion at September 30, 2022, and increased $181.2 million, or 13.4%, from $1.35 billion one year ago. One- to four-family loans increased $8.8 million during the current quarter as a result of $8.9 million in new amortizing loan originations and $14.0 million of residential construction loans which converted to permanent amortizing loans, partially offset by sales and payments received. Multi-family loans increased $10.3 million during the current quarter. The increase was the result of new originations totaling $1.3 million and $5.5 million of construction loans converting into permanent amortizing loans. Construction loans decreased $22.5 million during the quarter, with $28.9 million converting into fully amortizing loans, partially offset by draws on new and existing loans. Commercial real estate, home equity, and commercial business loans all increased during the current quarter, compared to the previous quarter as originations and draws on existing commitments exceeded payoffs and scheduled payments.

The Company originated $8.6 million in residential mortgages during the fourth quarter of 2022 and sold $3.3 million, with an average gross margin on sale of mortgage loans of approximately 2.19%. This production compares to residential mortgage originations of $19.4 million in the preceding quarter with sales of $6.2 million, with an average gross margin of 2.10%. Higher market rates on mortgage loans and a lack of single-family home inventory continued to hinder saleable mortgage loan production in the fourth quarter. New single-family residence construction loan commitments totaled $16.1 million in the fourth quarter, compared to $26.9 million in the preceding quarter.

Loans receivable consisted of the following at the dates indicated:

December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 December 31,

2021 Three Month

Change One Year

Change (In thousands) Real Estate: One- to four-family $ 343,825 $ 335,067 $ 294,965 $ 8,758 $ 48,860 Multi-family 253,551 243,256 172,409 10,295 81,142 Commercial real estate 390,246 385,272 363,299 4,974 26,947 Construction and land 194,646 217,175 224,709 (22,529 ) (30,063 ) Total real estate loans 1,182,268 1,180,770 1,055,382 1,498 126,886 Consumer: Home equity 52,322 50,066 39,172 2,256 13,150 Auto and other consumer 222,794 223,100 182,769 (306 ) 40,025 Total consumer loans 275,116 273,166 221,941 1,950 53,175 Commercial business 76,996 71,269 79,838 5,727 (2,842 ) Total loans 1,534,380 1,525,205 1,357,161 9,175 177,219 Less: Net deferred loan fees 2,786 3,519 4,772 (733 ) (1,986 ) Premium on purchased loans, net (15,957 ) (15,705 ) (12,995 ) (252 ) (2,962 ) Allowance for loan losses 16,116 16,273 15,124 (157 ) 992 Total loans receivable, net $ 1,531,435 $ 1,521,118 $ 1,350,260 $ 10,317 $ 181,175

Equity and partnership investments increased $299,000 to $14.3 million at December 31, 2022, compared to $14.0 million at September 30, 2022, as we added an investment in Quil Ventures as a result of the Quin asset sale, and increased $10.7 million compared to $3.6 million one year ago, as we expanded partnership and equity relationships to include Meriwether Group, JAM FINTOP and Torpago. Prepaid expenses and other assets increased $3.9 million to $42.4 million at December 31, 2022, compared to $38.5 million at September 30, 2022, and increased $20.2 million compared to $22.2 million one year ago. The increase in the current quarter is mainly due to a commitment receivable from the Quin assets sale and a receivable for a bank-owned life insurance (“BOLI”) death benefit payment related to the passing of a former employee. In addition to the changes recorded during the current quarter, the increase from a year ago also reflects an increase in other prepaid expenses of $3.9 million, which includes long-term sponsorship agreements with local not-for-profit organizations, and an increase in deferred tax assets of $11.2 million resulting from the fair market value decrease in the investment portfolio.

Total deposits decreased $41.0 million, to $1.56 billion at December 31, 2022, compared to $1.61 billion at September 30, 2022, and decreased $16.3 million, or 1.0%, compared to $1.58 billion one year ago. Increases in consumer certificates of deposits (“CDs”) of $22.2 million, business savings account balances of $12.2 million, and brokered CDs of $4.3 million, were offset by decreases in consumer money market account balances of $37.7 million, consumer demand account balances of $17.7 million, business demand account balances of $9.0 million, business money market account balances of $8.3 million, consumer savings account balances of $8.0 million, and public fund CDs of $647,000 during the fourth quarter. Decreases in deposits were largely driven by customers utilizing account balances as the cost of goods increased. The current rate environment has contributed to greater competition for deposits with more rate specials offered to attract new funds. Some public entities moved funding out of CDs into U.S. Treasury securities during the year.

Demand deposits decreased 6.0% compared to a year ago to $508.6 million at December 31, 2022, and represented 32.5% of total deposits; money market accounts decreased 20.9% compared to a year ago to $473.0 million, and represented 30.2% of total deposits; savings accounts increased 3.2% compared to a year ago to $200.9 million at December 31, 2022, and represented 12.9% of total deposits; and certificates of deposit increased 54.4% compared to a year ago to $381.7 million at quarter-end, and represented 24.4% of total deposits. Brokered CDs increased $68.1 million to $133.8 million at December 31, 2022, from $65.7 million a year ago, accounting for 50.7% of the increase in CD balances.

The total cost of deposits increased to 0.62% for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to 0.32% for the third quarter of 2022, and 0.20% for the fourth quarter of 2021 as the Bank increased rates in light of the current rate environment and increased competition for deposits.

Deposits consisted of the following at the dates indicated:

December

31, 2022 September

30, 2022 December

31, 2021 Three Month

Change One Year

Change (In thousands) Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 315,083 $ 342,808 $ 343,932 $ (27,725 ) $ (28,849 ) Interest-bearing demand deposits 193,558 192,504 196,970 1,054 (3,412 ) Money market accounts 473,009 519,018 597,815 (46,009 ) (124,806 ) Savings accounts 200,920 196,780 194,620 4,140 6,300 Certificates of deposit 381,685 354,125 247,243 27,560 134,442 Total deposits $ 1,564,255 $ 1,605,235 $ 1,580,580 $ (40,980 ) $ (16,325 )

Total shareholders’ equity increased to $158.3 million at December 31, 2022, compared to $156.6 million three months earlier, due to an increase in the fair market value of the investment securities portfolio, net of taxes, of $853,000, a $373,000 decrease in the fair market value of the defined benefit plan, net of taxes, and higher net income quarter-over-quarter, partially offset by the cost of repurchased shares. Total shareholders’ equity decreased from $190.5 million a year earlier, due to a decline in the fair market value of the investment securities portfolio, net of taxes, of $40.8 million. Bond values decreased across the board as rates and credit spreads increased in response to efforts by the Federal Reserve to address sustained inflationary pressures.

Tangible book value per common share* was $16.13 at December 31, 2022, compared to $15.50 at September 30, 2022, and $18.89 at December 31, 2021. Book value per common share was $16.31 at December 31, 2022, compared to $15.69 at September 30, 2022, and $19.10 at December 31, 2021. We repurchased 224,671 shares of common stock under the Company’s October 2020 stock repurchase plan at an average price of $14.64 per share for a total of $3.3 million during the quarter ended December 31, 2022, leaving 302,027 shares remaining under the plan. Year-to-date, we repurchased 356,343 shares of common stock at an average price of $15.22 per share for a total of $5.4 million.

Income Statement Results

In the fourth quarter of 2022, the Company generated a return on average assets (“ROAA”) of 1.18%, and a return on average equity (“ROAE”) of 15.26%, compared to 0.85% and 10.12%, respectively, in the third quarter of 2022, and 1.09% and 10.72%, respectively, in the fourth quarter of 2021. Net income increased $1.8 million to $6.1 million over the prior quarter and $936,000 over the comparable quarter in 2021. Net interest income continues to increase with the growth in the loan portfolio as well as higher loan and investment yields despite higher funding costs. Noninterest income improved over the prior quarter as the Bank recorded a BOLI death benefit payment related to the passing of a former employee; however, noninterest income remains significantly down from the same quarter one year ago with declines in gain on sale of loans and gains on partnership investments. Noninterest expense decreased from the prior quarter but continues to be higher than the same quarter one year ago. As a result, the efficiency ratio improved to 67.9% for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to 74.9% for the third quarter of 2022, and 70.5% the fourth quarter of 2021.

The Company generated a ROAA of 0.79%, and an ROAE of 9.09%, for the year ended December 31, 2022, compared to 0.87% and 8.19%, respectively, for the year ended December 31, 2021. Net income increased $227,000, or 1.5%, compared to 2021. An increase in net interest income was offset by a decrease in noninterest income and increase in noninterest expense. Noninterest income was down due to significant declines in gain on sale of loans and gains on partnership investments. Noninterest expense was higher due to increased compensation, advertising, data processing, and occupancy expenses. The increases in expense were primarily related to Quin and expansion of the Bank’s staffing levels and locations.

Total interest income increased $2.8 million to $23.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $20.9 million in the previous quarter, and increased $6.5 million from $17.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. Interest and fees on loans increased during the quarter, in part, as the Bank grew the loan portfolio through single-family, multi-family and commercial real estate lending as well as purchased auto and manufactured home loans. Loan yields also increased due to higher rates on new originations as well as the repricing of variable rate loans tied to the Prime Rate or other indices. The Bank also recorded higher deferred fee income from loan payoffs during the fourth quarter of 2022. Total interest expense was $4.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $2.7 million in the third quarter of 2022 and $1.4 million in the fourth quarter a year ago. The increase was the result of a higher volume of short-term FHLB advances that are more sensitive to Federal Reserve Bank and other market rate increases along with a 30 basis point increase in the cost of deposits to 0.62% at December 31, 2022, from 0.32% at the prior quarter end and 42 basis point increase from 0.20% one year prior.

Total interest income for the year ended December 31, 2022, increased $16.7 million to $80.4 million, compared to $63.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2021. Total interest expense increased $5.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2022, to $10.5 million, compared to $5.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2021. Both categories were impacted by higher interest rates.

Net interest income, before provision for loan losses, for the fourth quarter of 2022 increased 4.0% to $18.9 million, compared to $18.2 million for the preceding quarter, and increased 19.7% from the fourth quarter one year ago. Net interest income, before provision for loan losses, for the year ended December 31, 2022, increased $11.6 million to $69.9 million, compared to $58.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2021.

The Company recorded a $285,000 provision for loan loss during the fourth quarter of 2022. This compares to a loan loss provision of $750,000 for the preceding quarter and a recovery of $150,000 for the fourth quarter of 2021. The current provision reflects lower loan growth, stable credit quality metrics and improvement in nonperforming assets. The loan loss provision for the year ended December 31, 2022, was $1.5 million, compared to $1.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2021.

* See reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures later in this release.

The net interest margin increased 8 basis points to 3.96% for the fourth quarter of 2022, from 3.88% the prior quarter, and increased 38 basis points over the fourth quarter of 2021 of 3.58%. Increases over both the prior quarter and the prior year are primarily due to an improvement in our earning asset mix, as well as higher coupon rates for both fixed and variable rate assets and an increase in loan prepayment fee income. The net interest margin increased 28 basis points to 3.79% for the year ended December 31, 2022, and from 3.51% for the year ended December 31, 2021.

The yield on average earning assets increased 50 basis points to 4.95% for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to 4.45% for the third quarter of 2022, and increased 105 basis points from 3.90% for the fourth quarter of 2021. The increase over the prior quarter was due to higher yields on the investment portfolio along with higher average loan balances and an increase in the loan portfolio yield to 5.22% for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to 4.75% for the third quarter of 2022, reflective of the rising rate environment. The year-over-year increase was primarily due to higher average loan balances augmented by increases in yields, which were positively impacted by the rising rate environment and overall improvements in the mix of interest-earning assets.

The yield on average earning assets increased 53 basis points to 4.36% for the year ended December 31, 2022, from 3.83% for the year ended December 31, 2021.

The cost of average interest-bearing liabilities increased 51 basis points to 1.24% for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to 0.73% for the third quarter of 2022, and increased 82 basis points from 0.42% for the fourth quarter of 2021. Total cost of funds increased 43 basis points to 1.02% for the fourth quarter of 2022 from 0.59% in the prior quarter and increased 68 basis points from 0.34% for the fourth quarter of 2021. Current quarter increases were due to higher costs on interest-bearing deposits and advances in addition to an increase in average FHLB advance balances. The increase over the same quarter last year was driven by the same factors.

The cost of average interest-bearing liabilities increased 30 basis points to 0.73% for the year ended December 31, 2022, from 0.43% for the year ended December 31, 2021. The total cost of funds increased 25 basis points to 0.60% for the year ended December 31, 2022, from 0.35% for the year ended December 31, 2021.

Noninterest income increased 44.3% to $3.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 from $2.3 million for the third quarter of 2022 and decreased 29.5% compared to $4.8 million for the fourth quarter a year ago. The Bank recorded a $1.5 million BOLI death benefit payment related to the passing of a former employee which was partially offset by decreases during the fourth quarter of 2022 in service fee income and gain on sale of loans. Decreases compared to the fourth quarter of 2021 were primarily due to lower market gains on sale of loans and lower gains on the value of our limited partnership fintech investments.

Noninterest income decreased 34.0% to $10.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2022, from $15.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2021. Decreases compared to the prior year were primarily due to lower gain on sale of mortgage loans, lower gains on investment security sales, a decrease in the value of our limited partnership fintech investments, and a decline in the value of the loan servicing rights asset, partially offset by additional service fee income and the BOLI death benefit payment.

Noninterest expense totaled $15.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $15.4 million for the preceding quarter and $14.7 million for the fourth quarter a year ago. The decrease from the prior quarter is mainly related to reduced Quin compensation. The increase over the fourth quarter of 2021 reflects increases in data processing and occupancy expenses associated with expanding our footprint with additional branch locations as well as higher professional fees, including legal and technology consulting fees.

Noninterest expense increased 14.5% to $62.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2022, from $54.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2021. Additional Quin expenses resulted in significant increases to advertising, compensation, depreciation and data processing expenses during the year ended December 31, 2022, totaling approximately $3.5 million. As of December 31, 2022, future additional expenses related to Quin are expected to be immaterial.

The provision for income tax increased to $1.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $818,000 for the third quarter of 2022 and $1.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, reflecting differences in pre-tax income. The provision for income tax decreased to $2.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2022, compared to $3.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2021. The effective tax rate decreased over prior periods as a result of the permanent tax exclusion of BOLI noninterest income, including the BOLI death benefit.

Capital Ratios and Credit Quality

Capital levels for both the Company and its operating bank, First Fed, remain in excess of applicable regulatory requirements and the Bank was categorized as “well-capitalized” at December 31, 2022. Common Equity Tier 1 and Total Risk-Based Capital Ratios at December 31, 2022, were 13.4% and 14.4%, respectively.

Nonperforming loans were $1.8 million at December 31, 2022, a decrease of $1.7 million from September 30, 2022, which was related to the payoff of one speculative single-family home construction project. A small improvement in mortgage loans was offset by increases in nonperforming consumer loans. The percentage of the allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans increased to 900% at December 31, 2022, from 463% at September 30, 2022, and decreased from 1095% at December 31, 2021. Classified loans increased $5.2 million to $16.9 million at December 31, 2022, as one $14.0 million commercial multifamily construction loan was downgraded during the fourth quarter due to additional liens being placed on the property. The allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans was 1.05% at December 31, 2022, decreasing from 1.07% at the prior quarter end and decreasing from 1.11% reported one year earlier.

Awards/Recognition

The Company has received several accolades as a leader in the community.

In April 2022, First Fed was recognized as a Top Corporate Citizen by the Puget Sound Business Journal. The Corporate Citizenship Awards honors local corporate philanthropists and companies making significant contributions in the region. The top 25 small, medium and large-sized companies were recognized in addition to nine other honorees last year. First Fed was ranked #3 in the medium-sized company category in 2022 and was ranked #4 in the same category in 2021.

In June 2022, First Fed was named to the Middle Market Fast 50 List by the Puget Sound Business Journal. First Fed also made the Fast 50 list for 2020 and 2021, which recognizes the region’s fastest-growing middle market companies.

Additionally, in June 2022 First Fed was named on the Puget Sound Business Journal’s Best Workplaces list. First Fed has been recognized as one the top 100 workplaces in Washington, as voted for two years in row by each company’s own employees.

In September 2022, the First Fed team was honored to bring home the Gold for Best Bank in the Best of the Northwest survey hosted by Bellingham Alive.

In October 2022, First Fed was also recognized in the Best of the Peninsula surveys, winning Best Bank for both Clallam and Jefferson counties. The Bank was a finalist for Best Bank on Bainbridge Island and Central Kitsap. Also, First Fed received Best Financial Advisor in Jefferson.

About the Company

First Northwest Bancorp (Nasdaq: FNWB) is a financial holding company engaged in investment activities including the business activity of its subsidiary, First Fed Bank, along with other fintech partnerships. First Fed is a small business-focused financial institution which has served its customers and communities since 1923. Currently First Fed has 16 locations in Washington state including 12 full-service branches. First Fed’s business and operating strategy is focused on building sustainable earnings by delivering a full array of financial products and services for individuals, small business, and commercial customers. Additionally, First Fed focuses on strategic partnerships with financial technology (“fintech”) companies to develop and deploy digitally focused financial solutions to meet customers’ needs on a broader scale. FNWB also invests in fintech companies directly as well as through select venture capital partners. In 2022, the Company made a minority investment in Meriwether Group, a boutique investment banking and accelerator firm. In 2021, the Company entered a joint venture to found Quin Ventures, Inc., a fintech focused on financial wellness and lifestyle protection for consumers nationwide. Other fintech partnership initiatives include banking-as-a-service, digital payments and marketplace lending. First Northwest Bancorp was incorporated in 2012. The Company completed its initial public offering in 2015 under the ticker symbol FNWB and is headquartered in Port Angeles, Washington.

FIRST NORTHWEST BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Dollars in thousands, except share data) (Unaudited)

December 31,

2022 September 30

2022 December 31,

2021 Three Month

Change One Year

Change Assets Cash and due from banks $ 17,104 $ 22,784 $ 13,868 -24.9 % 23.3 % Interest-earning deposits in banks 28,492 80,879 112,148 -64.8 -74.6 Investment securities available for sale, at fair value 326,569 329,436 344,212 -0.9 -5.1 Loans held for sale 597 263 760 127.0 -21.4 Loans receivable (net of allowance for loan losses of $16,116, $16,273, and $15,124) 1,531,435 1,521,118 1,350,260 0.7 13.4 Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) stock, at cost 11,681 11,961 5,196 -2.3 124.8 Accrued interest receivable 6,743 6,655 5,289 1.3 27.5 Premises and equipment, net 18,089 20,841 19,830 -13.2 -8.8 Servicing rights on sold loans, net — — 3,282 n/a -100.0 Servicing rights on sold loans, at fair value 3,887 3,872 — 0.4 100.0 Bank-owned life insurance, net 39,665 40,003 39,318 -0.8 0.9 Equity and partnership investments 14,289 13,990 3,571 2.1 300.1 Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 1,089 1,173 1,183 -7.2 -7.9 Prepaid expenses and other assets 42,430 38,466 22,164 10.3 91.4 Total assets $ 2,042,070 $ 2,091,441 $ 1,921,081 -2.4 % 6.3 % Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Deposits $ 1,564,255 $ 1,605,235 $ 1,580,580 -2.6 % -1.0 % Borrowings 285,358 292,338 119,280 -2.4 139.2 Accrued interest payable 455 105 393 333.3 15.8 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 32,344 34,940 29,240 -7.4 10.6 Advances from borrowers for taxes and insurance 1,376 2,224 1,108 -38.1 24.2 Total liabilities 1,883,788 1,934,842 1,730,601 -2.6 8.9 Shareholders’ Equity Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, authorized 5,000,000 shares, no shares issued or outstanding — — — n/a n/a Common stock, $0.01 par value, authorized 75,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 9,703,581 at December 31, 2022; issued and outstanding 9,978,041 at September 30, 2022; and issued and outstanding 9,972,698 at December 31, 2021 97 100 100 -3.0 -3.0 Additional paid-in capital 95,508 97,924 96,132 -2.5 -0.6 Retained earnings 114,424 110,107 103,013 3.9 11.1 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income, net of tax (40,543 ) (41,023 ) 288 1.2 -14,177.4 Unearned employee stock ownership plan (ESOP) shares (7,913 ) (8,077 ) (8,572 ) 2.0 7.7 Total parent’s shareholders’ equity 161,573 159,031 190,961 1.6 -15.4 Noncontrolling interest in Quin Ventures, Inc. (3,291 ) (2,432 ) (481 ) -35.3 -584.2 Total shareholders’ equity 158,282 156,599 190,480 1.1 -16.9 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 2,042,070 $ 2,091,441 $ 1,921,081 -2.4 % 6.3 %





FIRST NORTHWEST BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)

Quarter Ended December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 December 31,

2021 Three Month

Change One Year

Change INTEREST INCOME Interest and fees on loans receivable $ 20,240 $ 17,778 $ 15,041 13.8 % 34.6 % Interest on investment securities 3,059 2,817 2,073 8.6 47.6 Interest on deposits in banks 173 118 37 46.6 367.6 FHLB dividends 189 142 58 33.1 225.9 Total interest income 23,661 20,855 17,209 13.5 37.5 INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits 2,434 1,251 787 94.6 209.3 Borrowings 2,297 1,400 608 64.1 277.8 Total interest expense 4,731 2,651 1,395 78.5 239.1 Net interest income 18,930 18,204 15,814 4.0 19.7 PROVISION FOR (RECAPTURE OF) LOAN LOSSES 285 750 (150 ) -62.0 290.0 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 18,645 17,454 15,964 6.8 16.8 NONINTEREST INCOME Loan and deposit service fees 1,163 1,302 1,007 -10.7 15.5 Sold loan servicing fees 202 206 88 -1.9 129.5 Net gain on sale of loans 55 285 2,264 -80.7 -97.6 Increase in cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance 230 221 238 4.1 -3.4 Income from death benefit on bank-owned life insurance, net 1,489 — — 100.0 100.0 Other income 229 320 1,179 -28.4 -80.6 Total noninterest income 3,368 2,334 4,776 44.3 -29.5 NONINTEREST EXPENSE Compensation and benefits 8,357 9,045 8,948 -7.6 -6.6 Data processing 2,119 1,778 1,818 19.2 16.6 Occupancy and equipment 1,300 1,499 1,173 -13.3 10.8 Supplies, postage, and telephone 333 322 313 3.4 6.4 Regulatory assessments and state taxes 372 365 316 1.9 17.7 Advertising 486 645 556 -24.7 -12.6 Professional fees 762 695 409 9.6 86.3 FDIC insurance premium 235 219 302 7.3 -22.2 Other 1,179 807 843 46.1 39.9 Total noninterest expense 15,143 15,375 14,678 -1.5 3.2 INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 6,870 4,413 6,062 55.7 13.3 PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 1,008 818 1,112 23.2 -9.4 NET INCOME 5,862 3,595 4,950 63.1 18.4 Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest in Quin Ventures, Inc. 198 696 174 -71.6 13.8 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO PARENT $ 6,060 $ 4,291 $ 5,124 41.2 % 18.3 % Basic and diluted earnings per common share $ 0.66 $ 0.47 $ 0.55 40.4 % 20.0 %





FIRST NORTHWEST BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)

Year Ended December 31, Percent 2022 2021 Change INTEREST INCOME Interest and fees on loans receivable $ 68,635 $ 55,029 24.7 % Interest on investment securities 10,866 8,369 29.8 Interest on deposits in banks 375 83 351.8 FHLB dividends 502 190 164.2 Total interest income 80,378 63,671 26.2 INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits 5,198 3,396 53.1 Borrowings 5,317 1,977 168.9 Total interest expense 10,515 5,373 95.7 Net interest income 69,863 58,298 19.8 PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES 1,535 1,350 13.7 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 68,328 56,948 20.0 NONINTEREST INCOME Loan and deposit service fees 4,729 3,860 22.5 Sold loan servicing fees 867 946 -8.4 Net gain on sale of loans 824 5,278 -84.4 Net gain on sale of investment securities 118 2,410 -95.1 Increase in cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance 916 965 -5.1 Income from death benefit on bank-owned life insurance, net 1,489 — 100.0 Other income 1,384 2,179 -36.5 Total noninterest income 10,327 15,638 -34.0 NONINTEREST EXPENSE Compensation and benefits 35,940 33,515 7.2 Data processing 7,539 6,244 20.7 Occupancy and equipment 5,398 4,312 25.2 Supplies, postage, and telephone 1,376 1,189 15.7 Regulatory assessments and state taxes 1,539 1,213 26.9 Advertising 3,288 2,040 61.2 Professional fees 2,645 1,997 32.4 FDIC insurance premium 888 752 18.1 Other 3,699 3,151 17.4 Total noninterest expense 62,312 54,413 14.5 INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 16,343 18,173 -10.1 PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 2,847 3,194 -10.9 NET INCOME 13,496 14,979 -9.9 Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest in Quin Ventures, Inc. 2,149 439 389.5 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO PARENT $ 15,645 $ 15,418 1.5 % Basic and diluted earnings per common share $ 1.71 $ 1.63 4.9 %





FIRST NORTHWEST BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY

Selected Financial Ratios and Other Data

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)

As of or For the Quarter Ended December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 Performance ratios: (1) Return on average assets 1.18 % 0.85 % 0.51 % 0.60 % 1.09 % Return on average equity 15.26 10.12 5.75 6.01 10.72 Average interest rate spread 3.72 3.72 3.65 3.43 3.48 Net interest margin (2) 3.96 3.88 3.77 3.53 3.58 Efficiency ratio (3) 67.9 74.9 87.2 82.9 70.5 Equity to total assets 7.75 7.49 8.13 9.14 9.92 Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 124.8 128.6 130.0 132.3 133.8 Book value per common share $ 16.31 $ 15.69 $ 16.60 $ 17.77 $ 19.10 Tangible performance ratios: Tangible assets (4) $ 2,040,267 $ 2,089,454 $ 2,029,702 $ 1,942,151 $ 1,919,028 Tangible common equity (4) 156,479 154,612 163,224 175,645 188,427 Tangible common equity ratio (4) 7.67 % 7.40 % 8.04 % 9.04 % 9.82 % Return on tangible common equity (4) 15.45 10.23 5.82 6.09 10.82 Tangible book value per common share (4) $ 16.13 $ 15.50 $ 16.40 $ 17.56 $ 18.89 Asset quality ratios: Nonperforming assets to total assets at end of period (5) 0.09 % 0.17 % 0.06 % 0.06 % 0.07 % Nonperforming loans to total loans (6) 0.12 0.23 0.08 0.09 0.10 Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans (6) 900.34 462.70 1268.90 1226.85 1095.15 Allowance for loan losses to total loans 1.05 1.07 1.07 1.10 1.11 Annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) to average outstanding loans 0.11 0.06 (0.03 ) 0.00 (0.01 ) Capital ratios (First Fed Bank): Tier 1 leverage 10.4 % 10.5 % 10.4 % 10.6 % 10.6 % Common equity Tier 1 capital 13.4 13.1 13.2 13.7 13.8 Tier 1 risk-based 13.4 13.1 13.2 13.7 13.8 Total risk-based 14.4 14.2 14.2 14.7 14.9 Other Information: Average total assets $ 2,039,016 $ 1,996,765 $ 1,963,665 $ 1,899,717 $ 1,864,309 Average total loans 1,541,850 1,488,194 1,443,760 1,336,175 1,336,937 Average interest-earning assets 1,895,799 1,859,396 1,836,202 1,777,704 1,750,355 Average noninterest-bearing deposits 326,450 342,944 344,827 328,304 330,913 Average interest-bearing deposits 1,243,185 1,224,548 1,223,888 1,221,323 1,211,453 Average interest-bearing liabilities 1,519,106 1,446,428 1,412,327 1,343,216 1,307,895 Average equity 157,590 168,264 173,584 189,455 189,706 Average shares – basic 9,069,493 9,093,821 9,094,894 9,130,168 9,103,640 Average shares – diluted 9,106,453 9,138,123 9,166,131 9,225,368 9,189,252





(1 ) Performance ratios are annualized, where appropriate. (2 ) Net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets. (3 ) Total noninterest expense as a percentage of net interest income and total other noninterest income. (4 ) See reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures later in this release. (5 ) Nonperforming assets consists of nonperforming loans (which include nonaccruing loans and accruing loans more than 90 days past due), real estate owned and repossessed assets. (6 ) Nonperforming loans consists of nonaccruing loans and accruing loans more than 90 days past due.





FIRST NORTHWEST BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY

Selected Financial Ratios and Other Data

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)

As of or For the Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 Performance ratios: Return on average assets 0.79 % 0.87 % Return on average equity 9.09 8.19 Average interest rate spread 3.63 3.40 Net interest margin (1) 3.79 3.51 Efficiency ratio (2) 77.7 73.6 Equity to total assets 7.75 9.92 Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 128.8 134.1 Book value per common share $ 16.31 $ 19.10 Tangible performance ratios: Tangible assets (3) $ 2,040,267 $ 1,919,028 Tangible common equity (3) 156,479 188,427 Tangible common equity ratio (3) 7.67 % 9.82 % Return on tangible common equity (3) 9.20 8.22 Tangible book value per common share (3) $ 16.13 $ 18.89 Asset quality ratios: Nonperforming assets to total assets at end of period (5) 0.09 % 0.07 % Nonperforming loans to total loans (5) 0.12 0.10 Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans (5) 900.34 1095.15 Allowance for loan losses to total loans 1.05 1.11 Annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) to average outstanding loans 0.04 (0.00 ) Capital ratios (First Fed Bank): Tier 1 leverage 10.4 % 10.6 % Common equity Tier 1 capital 13.4 13.8 Tier 1 risk-based 13.4 13.8 Total risk-based 14.4 14.9 Other Information: Average total assets $ 1,975,233 $ 1,765,230 Average total loans 1,453,156 1,249,605 Average interest-earning assets 1,842,645 1,661,219 Average noninterest-bearing deposits 335,646 308,467 Average interest-bearing deposits 1,228,286 1,154,430 Average interest-bearing liabilities 1,430,796 1,238,833 Average equity 172,125 188,215 Average shares – basic 9,082,032 9,135,341 Average shares – diluted 9,143,615 9,230,128





(1 ) Net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets. (2 ) Total noninterest expense as a percentage of net interest income and total other noninterest income. (3 ) See reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures later in this release. (4 ) Nonperforming assets consists of nonperforming loans (which include nonaccruing loans and accruing loans more than 90 days past due), real estate owned and repossessed assets. (5 ) Nonperforming loans consists of nonaccruing loans and accruing loans more than 90 days past due.





FIRST NORTHWEST BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

(Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)

Selected loan detail:

December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 December 31,

2021 Three Month

Change One Year

Change (In thousands) Commercial business loans breakout PPP loans $ 99 $ 130 $ 14,552 $ (31 ) $ (14,453 ) Northpointe Bank MPP — — 26,272 — (26,272 ) Secured lines of credit 15,432 14,982 10,376 450 5,056 Unsecured lines of credit 1,266 1,479 3,082 (213 ) (1,816 ) SBA loans 7,692 6,975 237 717 7,455 Other commercial business loans 52,507 47,703 25,319 4,804 27,188 Total commercial business loans $ 76,996 $ 71,269 $ 79,838 $ 5,727 $ (2,842 ) Auto and other consumer loans breakout Triad Manufactured Home loans $ 78,290 $ 79,353 $ 58,296 $ (1,063 ) $ 19,994 Woodside auto loans 117,694 112,944 100,965 4,750 16,729 First Help auto loans 5,084 5,912 5,752 (828 ) (668 ) Other auto loans 8,082 10,229 13,861 (2,147 ) (5,779 ) Other consumer loans 13,644 14,662 3,895 (1,018 ) 9,749 Total auto and other consumer loans $ 222,794 $ 223,100 $ 182,769 $ (306 ) $ 40,025 Construction and land loans breakout 1-4 Family construction $ 77,375 $ 71,758 $ 68,079 $ 5,617 $ 9,296 Multifamily construction 77,026 99,153 88,919 (22,127 ) (11,893 ) Acquisition-renovation 19,322 18,761 51,099 561 (31,777 ) Nonresidential construction 9,212 16,034 6,308 (6,822 ) 2,904 Land and development 11,711 11,469 10,304 242 1,407 Total construction and land loans $ 194,646 $ 217,175 $ 224,709 $ (22,529 ) $ (30,063 )





FIRST NORTHWEST BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

(Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains financial measures that are not defined in generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). Non-GAAP measures are presented where management believes the information will help investors understand the Company’s results of operations or financial position and assess trends. Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the comparable GAAP financial measure is also provided. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, and are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Reconciliations of the GAAP and non-GAAP measures are presented below.

Calculations Based on Tangible Common Equity:

December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Total shareholders’ equity $ 158,282 $ 156,599 $ 165,154 $ 177,776 $ 190,480 Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets 1,089 1,173 1,176 1,180 1,183 Disallowed non-mortgage loan servicing rights 714 814 754 951 870 Total tangible common equity $ 156,479 $ 154,612 $ 163,224 $ 175,645 $ 188,427 Total assets $ 2,042,070 $ 2,091,441 $ 2,031,632 $ 1,944,282 $ 1,921,081 Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets 1,089 1,173 1,176 1,180 1,183 Disallowed non-mortgage loan servicing rights 714 814 754 951 870 Total tangible assets $ 2,040,267 $ 2,089,454 $ 2,029,702 $ 1,942,151 $ 1,919,028 Average shareholders’ equity $ 157,590 $ 168,264 $ 173,584 $ 189,455 $ 189,706 Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets 1,171 1,175 1,179 1,182 1,185 Average disallowed non-mortgage loan servicing rights 813 755 949 1,381 643 Total average tangible common equity $ 155,606 $ 166,334 $ 171,456 $ 186,892 $ 187,878 Tangible common equity ratio (1) 7.67 % 7.40 % 8.04 % 9.04 % 9.82 % Net income $ 6,060 $ 4,291 $ 2,488 $ 2,806 $ 5,124 Return on tangible common equity (1) 15.45 % 10.23 % 5.82 % 6.09 % 10.82 % Common shares outstanding 9,703,581 9,978,041 9,950,172 10,003,622 9,972,698 Tangible book value per common share (1) $ 16.13 $ 15.50 $ 16.40 $ 17.56 $ 18.89 GAAP Ratios: Equity to total assets 7.75 % 7.49 % 8.13 % 9.14 % 9.92 % Return on average equity 15.26 % 10.12 % 5.75 % 6.01 % 10.72 % Book value per common share $ 16.31 $ 15.69 $ 16.60 $ 17.77 $ 19.10





December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Total shareholders’ equity $ 158,282 $ 190,480 Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets 1,089 1,183 Disallowed non-mortgage loan servicing rights 714 870 Total tangible common equity $ 156,479 $ 188,427 Total assets $ 2,042,070 $ 1,921,081 Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets 1,089 1,183 Disallowed non-mortgage loan servicing rights 714 870 Total tangible assets $ 2,040,267 $ 1,919,028 Average shareholders’ equity $ 172,125 $ 188,215 Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets 1,177 520 Average disallowed non-mortgage loan servicing rights 972 144 Total average tangible common equity $ 169,976 $ 187,551 Tangible common equity ratio (1) 7.67 % 9.82 % Net income $ 15,645 $ 15,418 Return on tangible common equity (1) 9.20 % 8.22 % Common shares outstanding 9,703,581 9,972,698 Tangible book value per common share (1) $ 16.13 $ 18.89 GAAP Ratios: Equity to total assets 7.75 % 9.92 % Return on average equity 9.09 % 8.19 % Book value per common share $ 16.31 $ 19.10

Non-GAAP Financial Measures Footnote

(1 ) We believe these non-GAAP metrics provide an important measure with which to analyze and evaluate financial condition and capital strength. In addition, we believe that use of tangible equity and tangible assets improves the comparability to other institutions that have not engaged in acquisitions that resulted in recorded goodwill and other intangibles.

