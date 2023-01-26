Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,600 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 344,477 in the last 365 days.

Chemung Financial Corporation Reports Annual Net Income of $28.8 million, or $6.13 per share, and Fourth Quarter 2022 Net Income of $7.4 million, or $1.58 per Share

/EIN News/ -- ELMIRA, N.Y., Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chemung Financial Corporation (the “Corporation”) (Nasdaq: CHMG), the parent company of Chemung Canal Trust Company (the “Bank”), today reported net income of $28.8 million, or $6.13 per share, for the year ended December 31, 2022, compared to $26.4 million, or $5.64 per share, for the year ended December 31, 2021. Net income was $7.4 million, or $1.58 per share, for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $6.5 million, or $1.38 per share, for the fourth quarter of 2021.

“I am pleased to report strong 2022 results for Chemung Financial Corporation, with earnings totaling $6.13 per share, the highest in our 189-year history,” said Anders M. Tomson, President & CEO. “Robust growth in the loan portfolios, and expansion of our net-interest margin contributed significantly to a 13.1 percent increase in net-interest income, compared to the prior year. We achieved this while continuing to maintain our standards of strong underwriting and credit quality. As we move forward into 2023, we remain committed to creating value for our shareholders and contributing meaningfully to the communities that we serve,” Tomson added.

Fourth Quarter Highlights1:

  • Record annual EPS of $6.13 per share, highest in Corporation's 189-year history.
  • Loans1, excluding PPP, grew $353.6 million, or 23.97%.
  • Net interest margin increased to 3.05% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, a twenty-one basis points increase when compared to the prior year.
  • Net interest income grew $8.6 million, or 13.1% in the twelve month period ended December 31, 2022, when compared to the prior year.
  • Net interest margin increased eighteen basis points in the fourth quarter of 2022 to 3.26% when compared to the prior quarter.
  • Net interest income grew $1.9 million, or 9.9% in the fourth quarter of 2022 when compared to the prior quarter.
  • Non-performing loans to total loans decreased from 0.54% as of December 31, 2021 to 0.45% as of December 31, 2022.
  • Released $2.4 million pandemic related portion of the allowance for loan losses in the year ended December 31, 2022. No pandemic related allowance for loan losses remains as of December 31, 2022.
  • Dividends declared during the fourth quarter 2022 were $0.31 per share.

1 Balance sheet comparisons are calculated as of December 31, 2022 versus December 31, 2021.

2022 vs 2021

Net Interest Income:

Net interest income for the year ended December 31, 2022 totaled $74.2 million compared with $65.6 million for the prior year, an increase of $8.6 million, or 13.1%. The increase was primarily due to increases of $9.2 million in interest income on loans, including fees, $3.2 million in interest and dividend income on taxable securities, and $0.1 million in interest income on interest-earning deposits, offset by increases of $3.4 million in interest expense on deposits, and $0.5 million in interest expense on borrowed funds.

The increase in interest income on loans, including fees was due primarily to a 32 basis points increase in the average yields on loans, primarily related to the commercial and consumer loan portfolios due to an increase in interest rates, and a $101.0 million increase in average loan balances, representing increases across all loan categories. The increase in interest and dividend income on taxable securities was due primarily to a 28 basis points increase in the average yield due to an increase in interest rates, and an increase in the average invested balances of $83.9 million. The increase in interest income on interest-earning deposits was due primarily to the increase in interest rates on overnight deposits with the average yield on interest-earning deposits increasing from 0.17% in 2021 to 1.24% in 2022. The increase in interest expense on deposits was due primarily to a 22 basis points increase in average rates paid on interest-bearing deposits which included one-way brokered deposits, and a deposit campaign in the fourth quarter of 2022, when compared to the prior year. The increase in interest expense on borrowed funds was due primarily to an increase in the average balances and interest rates of overnight FHLBNY borrowing, when compared to the prior year.

Fully taxable equivalent net interest margin was 3.05% for the year ended December 31, 2022, compared with 2.84% for the prior year. Average interest-earning assets increased $119.8 million in 2022 compared to the prior year. The average yield on interest- earning assets increased 36 basis points while the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased 24 basis points in 2022 when compared to the prior year, due to the rising rate environment in 2022.

The provision for loan losses for the year ended December 31, 2022 was a credit of $0.6 million compared with a provision of $17.0 thousand for the prior year, a decrease of $0.6 million. The decrease was primarily due to the $2.4 million release of the pandemic related portion of the allowance, the $1.5 million release of a specific reserve related to the sale of a large commercial real estate credit, positive impacts of $0.8 million related to the upgrade of two large commercial credits, and a $1.0 million decrease in the historical loss factor due to the roll-off of a commercial real estate owner occupied property previously charged off in 2020. These decreases in the provision were offset by additional provision of $4.2 million related to increased loan growth, along with additional provisioning for loan concentrations and deteriorating national economic conditions.

Non-Interest Income:

Non-interest income for the year ended December 31, 2022 was $21.4 million compared to $23.9 million for the prior year, a decrease of $2.4 million, or 10.2%. The decrease was due primarily to decreases of $1.0 million in net gains on sales of loans held for sale, $0.8 million in wealth management group fee income, $0.6 million in the change in fair value of equity investments,
$0.5 million in other non-interest income, and $0.2 million in interchange revenue from debit card transactions, offset by an increase of $0.6 million in service charges on deposit accounts.

The decrease in net gains on sales of loans held for sale was primarily due to a decrease in mortgage loans sold into the secondary market when compared to the prior year. The decrease in wealth management group fee income was primarily attributed to a decrease in the market value of total assets under management or administration. The decrease in the change in fair value of equity investments was primarily due to the decline in the market value of assets held for the Corporation's deferred compensation plan. The decrease in other non-interest income was primarily due to the receipt of $0.6 million in real estate and sales tax refunds received in the prior year. The decrease in interchange revenue from debit card transactions in 2022 was primarily attributable to a decrease in consumer debit card usage when compared to the prior year. The increase in service charges on deposit accounts was primarily due to an increase in non-sufficient fund and overdraft fees when compared to the prior year.

Non-Interest Expense:

Non-interest expense for the year ended December 31, 2022 was $59.3 million compared with $55.7 million in the prior year, an increase of $3.6 million, or 6.5%. The increase was due primarily to increases of $1.6 million in pension and other employee benefits, $1.1 million in other non-interest expense, $0.6 million in salaries and wages, and $0.4 million in data processing expenses.

The increase in pension and other employee benefits was due primarily to a $1.4 million increase in healthcare expenses when compared to the prior year. The increase in other non-interest expense was due primarily to the $0.3 million recognition of directors' stock compensation expense due to the implementation of the Corporation's 2021 Equity Incentive Plan, a $0.1 million increase in CDARS fee expense, $0.1 million of additional restitution regarding previously disclosed consumer compliance matters, and a $0.2 million related reserve which was initially released in 2021. The increase in salaries and wages was primarily due to merit increases, increases in salary costs to fill open positions due to competitive market conditions, and a decrease in deferred salary costs related to PPP, offset by a decline in the market value of the Corporation's deferred compensation plan, when compared to the prior year. The increase in data processing expense was primarily attributable to investment in the Corporation's Tap-to-Pay debit cards supporting contactless transactions, increased software maintenance expenses, and a credit received in the prior year.

Income Tax Expense:

Income tax expense for the year ended December 31, 2022 was $8.1 million compared with $7.3 million for the prior year, an increase of $0.8 million, or 10.5%. The effective tax rate for the year ended December 31, 2022 increased to 22.0% compared to 21.7% for the prior year. The increase in income tax expense was primarily due to an increase in pretax income.

4th Quarter 2022 vs 4th Quarter 2021

Net Interest Income:

Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2022 totaled $20.9 million compared to $16.9 million for the same period in the prior year, an increase of $4.0 million, or 23.6%, due primarily to increases of $5.6 million in interest income on loans, including fees, $1.1 million in interest and dividend income on taxable securities, and $0.1 million in interest income on interest-earning deposits, offset by increases of $2.6 million in interest expense on deposits, and $0.2 million in interest expense on borrowed funds.

The increase in interest income on loans, including fees was due primarily to a 67 basis points increase in the average yields when compared to the same period in the prior year, primarily related to the commercial and consumer loan portfolios due to an increase in interest rates, and a $266.6 million increase in average loan balances, representing increases across all loan categories. The increase in interest and dividend income on taxable securities was due primarily to a 67 basis points increase in the average yield due to an increase in average interest rates. The increase in interest income on interest-earning deposits was due primarily to the increase in interest rates on overnight deposits with the average yield on interest-earning deposits increasing from 0.16% in the fourth quarter of 2021 to 3.52% in fourth quarter of 2022.

The increase in interest expense on deposits was due primarily to a 61 basis points increase in average rates paid on interest-bearing deposits, which included one-way brokered deposits and a deposit campaign in the fourth quarter of 2022, when compared to the same period in the prior year. The increase in interest expense on borrowed funds was due primarily to an increase in the average balances and interest rates of overnight FHLBNY borrowing in the current quarter, when compared to the same period in the prior year.

Fully taxable equivalent net interest margin was 3.26% for the fourth quarter 2022, compared to 2.85% for the same period in the prior year. Average interest-earning assets increased $186.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022 compared to the same period in the prior year. The average yield on interest-earning assets increased 83 basis points to 3.82%, and the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased 66 basis points to 0.88%, for the three months ended December 31, 2022, when compared to the same period in the prior year, due to the rising interest rate environment in 2022.

Non-Interest Income:

Non-interest income for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $5.4 million compared to $5.8 million for the same period in the prior year, a decrease of $0.4 million, or 6.4%. The decrease in the current quarter was due primarily to decreases of
$0.3 million in wealth management group fee income, and $0.2 million in net gains on sales of loans held for sale.

The decrease in wealth management group fee income was primarily due to a decrease in the market value of the total assets under management or administration when compared to the same period in the prior year. The decrease in net gains on sales of loans held for sale was primarily attributable to a decrease in residential mortgage loans sold into the secondary market when compared to the same period in the prior year.

Non-Interest Expense:

Non-interest expense for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $15.7 million compared to $14.4 million for the same period in the prior year, an increase of $1.3 million, or 9.1%. The increase can be mostly attributed to increases of $0.5 million in other non-interest expense, $0.4 million of loan expenses, $0.4 million of pension and other employee benefits, and $0.1 million of professional services, offset by a decrease of $0.1 million in salaries and wages.

The increase in other non-interest expense was primarily due to increases in recruitment expenses and CDARS fee expense, and the recognition of directors' stock compensation due to the implementation of the Corporation's 2021 Equity Incentive Plan. Loan expenses increased primarily due to the timing of flat fee payments related to indirect consumer loan activity. Pension and other employee benefits increased primarily due to an increase in employee healthcare costs when compared to the same period in the prior year. The increase in professional services was primarily due to additional consulting services when compared to the same period in the prior year. The decrease in salaries and wages was primarily attributed to a decrease in expenses related to the Corporation's annual award program.

Income Tax Expense:

Income tax expense for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $2.1 million compared with $1.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. The effective tax rate for the current quarter increased to 21.8% compared to 21.6% for the same period in the prior year.

4th Quarter 2022 vs 3rd Quarter 2022

Net Interest Income:

Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2022 totaled $20.9 million compared to $19.0 million for the prior quarter, an increase of $1.9 million, or 9.9%, due primarily to increases of $2.8 million in interest income on loans, including fees, and $0.6 million in interest and dividend income on taxable securities, offset by an increase of $1.5 million in interest expense on deposit accounts.

The increase in interest income on loans, including fees was due primarily to a 38 basis points increase in the average yields on loans, primarily related to the commercial and consumer loan portfolios due to an increase in interest rates, and a $111.2 million increase in average invested loan balances representing increases across all loan categories. The increase in interest and dividend income on taxable securities can be primarily attributed to a 36 basis points increase in the average yield on taxable securities in the fourth quarter of 2022 when compared to the prior quarter. The increase in interest expense on deposits was due primarily to an increase in interest rates when compared to the prior quarter.

Fully taxable equivalent net interest margin was 3.26% in the current quarter compared to 3.08% in the prior quarter. Average interest-earning assets increased $93.6 million in the current quarter compared to the prior quarter. The average yield on interest-earning assets increased 41 basis points to 3.82% and the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased 37 basis points to 0.88%, for the three months ended December 31, 2022, compared to the prior quarter, due to the rising interest rate environment in 2022.

Non-Interest Income:

Non-interest income for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $5.4 million compared to $5.0 million for the prior quarter, an increase of $0.4 million, or 7.6%. The increase can be primarily attributed to increases of $0.2 million in the change in fair value of equity investments. The increase in the change in fair value of equity investments when compared to the prior quarter was primarily due to an increase in contributions by participants to the Corporation's deferred compensation plan.

Non-Interest Expense:

Non-interest expense for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $15.7 million compared to $14.6 million for the prior quarter, an increase of $1.1 million, or 7.7%. The increase can be mostly attributed to increases of $0.7 million in loan expenses, $0.4 million in other non-interest expense, $0.2 million in net occupancy expenses, and $0.1 million in professional services, offset by a decrease of $0.3 million in salaries and wages.

Loan expenses increased primarily due to the timing of flat fee payments related to indirect consumer loan activity when compared to the prior quarter. The increase in other non-interest expense can be primarily attributed to increases in charitable donations, CDARS fee expense, and recruitment expenses, when compared to the prior quarter. Net occupancy expenses increased primarily due to the timing of real estate tax expenses and the completion of building maintenance projects, when compared to the prior quarter. The increase in professional services was primarily due to the timing of invoices and the decrease in salaries and wages was primarily attributed to a decrease in expenses related to the Corporation's annual award program.

Income Tax Expense:

Income tax expense for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $2.1 million compared to $1.7 million for the prior quarter, an increase of $0.3 million in income tax expense. The effective tax rate for the current quarter increased to 21.8% compared to 21.2% in the prior quarter.

Asset Quality

Non-performing loans totaled $8.2 million at December 31, 2022, or 0.45% of total loans, compared to $8.1 million, or 0.54% of total loans at December 31, 2021. Non-performing assets, which are comprised of non-performing loans and other real estate owned, were $8.4 million, or 0.32% of total assets, at December 31, 2022, compared to $8.2 million, or 0.34% of total assets, at December 31, 2021. The increase in non-performing assets can be primarily attributed to the increase in non-performing loans.

Management performs an ongoing assessment of the adequacy of the allowance for loan losses based upon a number of factors including an analysis of historical loss factors, collateral evaluations, recent charge-off experience, credit quality of the loan portfolio, current economic conditions and loan growth. Throughout the year, Management evaluated the potential impact of the COVID-19 pandemic as it related to the loan portfolio. As part of this analysis, the Corporation released $2.4 million of the pandemic related portion of the allowance during 2022. In total, the Corporation released $4.3 million and utilized $0.5 million of the pandemic related allowance established in 2020. No pandemic related allowance for loan losses remains as of December 31, 2022.

The allowance for loan losses was $19.7 million at December 31, 2022 and $21.0 million at December 31, 2021, respectively. The decrease in the allowance for loan losses can mostly be attributed to the release of the aforementioned $2.4 million pandemic related portion of the allowance, the $1.5 million release of a specific reserve related to the sale of a large commercial real estate credit, positive impacts of $0.8 million related to upgrades of two large commercial credits, and a $1.0 million decrease in the historical loss factor due to the roll-off of a commercial real estate owner occupied property previously charged off in the second quarter of 2020. These decreases in the allowance were offset by additional provision of $4.2 million related to increased loan growth, along with additional provision for loan concentrations and deteriorating national economic conditions. The allowance for loan losses was 240.39% of non-performing loans at December 31, 2022 compared to 259.17% at December 31, 2021. The ratio of the allowance for loan losses to total loans was 1.07% at December 31, 2022 compared to 1.38% at December 31, 2021. The ratio of the allowance for loan losses to total loans excluding PPP loans was 1.08% at December 31, 2022, compared to 1.43% at December 31, 2021.

Balance Sheet Activity

Total assets were $2.646 billion at December 31, 2022 compared to $2.418 billion at December 31, 2021, an increase of $227.1 million, or 9.4%. The increase can be mostly attributed to increases of $311.2 million in loans, net of deferred origination fees and costs, $45.6 million in accrued interest receivable and other assets, $28.9 million in total cash and cash equivalents, and a decrease of $1.4 million in allowance for loan losses, offset by a decrease of $159.4 million in securities available for sale, at estimated fair value.

The increase in loans, net of deferred loan fees, can mostly be attributed to increases of $189.4 million in commercial loans, $26.3 million in residential mortgage loans, and $95.5 million in consumer loans. Paydowns due to SBA forgiveness of PPP loans decreased the total loan portfolio by $42.4 million as of December 31, 2022, when compared to December 31, 2021. $0.7 million in PPP loans remain as of December 31, 2022, representing 25 loans. The increase in accrued interest receivable and other assets was primarily due to increases of $24.5 million in the deferred tax asset, related to the market value adjustment on the available for sale securities portfolio, and $17.9 million in the interest rate swap asset. The increase in cash and cash equivalents was primarily due to changes in deposits, securities, and loans. The decrease in securities available for sale was primarily due to $86.2 million in paydowns and a decrease in the fair value of the portfolio of $93.2 million due to increases in interest rates, offset by purchases of $23.7 million.

Total liabilities were $2.479 billion at December 31, 2022 compared to $2.207 billion at December 31, 2021, an increase of $272.1 million, or 12.3%. The increase in total liabilities can primarily be attributed to increases of $171.8 million, or 8.0% in deposits, $20.1 million in accrued interest payable and other liabilities, and $81.2 million in overnight advances. The increase in deposits was due primarily to increases of $80.1 million in public deposits, $73.5 million of one-way brokered deposits, and $57.6 million in consumer deposits, offset by a decrease of $34.7 million in commercial deposits. The increase in accrued interest payable and other liabilities was primarily attributed to an increase of $17.7 million in the interest rate swap liability. The increase in advances and other debt was primarily due to an increase in overnight FHLBNY borrowings.

Total shareholders’ equity was $166.4 million at December 31, 2022, compared to $211.5 million at December 31, 2021, a decrease of $45.1 million, or 21.3%, primarily due to a $68.7 million decrease in accumulated other income (loss), offset by an increase of $23.0 million in retained earnings. The decrease in accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) was primarily due to a decrease in the fair market value of the securities portfolio due to the increase in interest rates. The increase in retained earnings was due primarily to net income of $28.8 million, offset by $5.8 million in dividends declared. The total equity to total assets ratio was 6.29% at December 31, 2022, compared to 8.74% at December 31, 2021. The tangible equity to tangible assets ratio was 5.51% at December 31, 2022 compared to 7.91% at December 31, 2021. Book value per share decreased to $35.32 at December 31, 2022 from $45.09 at December 31, 2021. As of December 31, 2022, the Bank’s capital ratios were in excess of those required to be considered well-capitalized under the regulatory framework for prompt corrective action.

Liquidity

Management believes that the Corporation has the necessary liquidity to provide flexibility in order to meet business needs. The Corporation uses a variety of resources to manage its liquidity. These include short term investments, cash flow from lending and investing activities, core- deposit growth and non-core funding sources, such as time deposits of $100,000 or more, brokered deposits, FHLBNY advances, and other borrowings. As of December 31, 2022, the Corporation's cash and cash equivalents balance was $55.9 million. The Corporation also maintains an investment portfolio of securities available for sale, comprised primarily of mortgage-backed securities and municipal bonds. Although this portfolio generates interest income for the Corporation, it also serves as an available source of liquidity and capital if the need should arise. As of December 31, 2022, the Corporation's investment in securities available for sale was $632.6 million, $463.3 million of which was not pledged as collateral. Additionally, as of December 31, 2022, the Bank's overnight advance line capacity at the Federal Home Loan Bank of New York was $195.6 million, of which $95.8 million was utilized. As of December 31, 2022, the Bank's unused borrowing capacity at the Federal Home Loan Bank of New York was $99.8 million. The Corporation entered into one-way brokered deposit arrangements with 4-week and 13-week terms totaling $73.5 million as of December 31, 2022.

Other Items

The market value of total assets under management or administration in our Wealth Management Group was $2.053 billion at December 31, 2022, including $346.5 million of assets under management or administration for the Corporation, compared to $2.325 billion at December 31, 2021, including $344.2 million of assets under management or administration for the Corporation, a decrease of $271.9 million, or 11.69%, due primarily to a general decline in market value.

As previously announced on January 8, 2021, the Corporation announced that the Board of Directors approved a new stock repurchase program. Under the repurchase program, the Corporation may repurchase up to 250,000 shares of its common stock, or approximately 5% of its then outstanding shares. The repurchase program permits shares to be repurchased in open market or privately negotiated transactions, through block trades, and pursuant to any trading plan that may be adopted in accordance with Rule 10b5-1 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. As of December 31, 2022, a total of 49,184 shares of common stock at a total cost of $2.0 million were repurchased by the Corporation under its share repurchase program. No shares were repurchased in the fourth quarter of 2022. The weighted average cost was $40.42 per share repurchased. Remaining buyback authority under the share repurchase program was 200,816 shares at December 31, 2022.

About Chemung Financial Corporation

Chemung Financial Corporation is a $2.6 billion financial services holding company headquartered in Elmira, New York and operates 31 retail offices through its principal subsidiary, Chemung Canal Trust Company, a full service community bank with trust powers. Established in 1833, Chemung Canal Trust Company is the oldest locally-owned and managed community bank in New York State. Chemung Financial Corporation is also the parent of CFS Group, Inc., a financial services subsidiary offering non-traditional services including mutual funds, annuities, brokerage services, tax preparation services and insurance, and Chemung Risk Management, Inc., a captive insurance company based in the State of Nevada.

This press release may be found at: www.chemungcanal.com under Investor Relations.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Corporation intends its forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements in this press release. All statements regarding the Corporation's expected financial position and operating results, the Corporation's business strategy, the Corporation's financial plans, forecasted demographic and economic trends relating to the Corporation's industry and similar matters are forward-looking statements. These statements can sometimes be identified by the Corporation's use of forward-looking words such as "may," "will," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," or "intend." The Corporation cannot promise that its expectations in such forward-looking statements will turn out to be correct. The Corporation's actual results could be materially different from expectations because of various factors, including changes in economic conditions or interest rates, credit risk, inflation, cyber security risks, difficulties in managing the Corporation’s growth, competition, changes in law or the regulatory environment, COVID-19, and changes in general business and economic trends.

Information concerning these and other factors, including Risk Factors, can be found in the Corporation’s periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including the 2021 Annual Report on Form 10-K. These filings are available publicly on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov, on the Corporation's website at http://www.chemungcanal.com  or upon request from the Corporate Secretary at (607) 737-3746. Except as otherwise required by law, the Corporation undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

 

Chemung Financial Corporation
Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
  Dec. 31,   Sept. 30,   June 30,   March 31,   Dec. 31,  
(in thousands) 2022   2022   2022   2022   2021  
ASSETS                    
Cash and due from financial institutions $               29,309   $              32,262   $                       24,371   $                      21,757   $                        17,365  
Interest-earning deposits in other financial institutions 26,560   10,161   5,397   43,726   9,616  
Total cash and cash equivalents 55,869   42,423   29,768   65,483   26,981  
                     
Equity investments 2,830   2,677   2,750   2,949   2,964  
                     
Securities available for sale 632,589   640,352   692,995   746,343   792,026  
Securities held to maturity 2,424   3,210   2,943   3,576   3,790  
FHLB and FRB stocks, at cost 8,197   3,872   5,897   3,576   4,218  
Total investment securities 643,210   647,434   701,835   753,495   800,034  
                     
Commercial 1,249,206   1,203,609   1,124,701   1,102,304   1,059,848  
Mortgage 285,672   283,128   276,847   264,816   259,334  
Consumer 294,570   256,018   216,014   199,405   199,067  
Loans, net of deferred loan fees 1,829,448   1,742,755   1,617,562   1,566,525   1,518,249  
Allowance for loan losses (19,659 ) (18,631 ) (17,485 ) (19,928 ) (21,025 )
Loans, net 1,809,789   1,724,124   1,600,077   1,546,597   1,497,224  
                     
Loans held for sale -   -   -   345   396  
Premises and equipment, net 16,113   16,581   16,812   17,260   17,969  
Operating lease right-of-use assets 6,449   6,646   6,841   7,035   7,234  
Goodwill 21,824   21,824   21,824   21,824   21,824  
Other intangible assets, net -   -   -   4   15  
Accrued interest receivable and other assets 89,469   89,709   70,004   59,903   43,834  
Total assets $ 2,645,553   $ 2,551,418   $ 2,449,911   $ 2,474,895   $ 2,418,475  
                     
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY                    
Deposits:                    
Non-interest-bearing demand deposits $            733,329   $            747,972   $                     704,996   $                    726,699   $                      739,607  
Interest-bearing demand deposits 271,645   287,172   267,554   284,689   284,721  
Money market accounts 640,840   664,616   641,008   699,506   654,553  
Savings deposits 279,029   282,916   285,593   283,369   280,195  
Time deposits 402,384   349,864   283,640   255,329   196,357  
Total deposits 2,327,227   2,332,540   2,182,791   2,249,592   2,155,433  
                     
Advances and other debt 99,137   4,104   49,331   3,527   18,164  
Operating lease liabilities 6,620   6,810   6,998   7,186   7,378  
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 46,181   52,446   36,101   29,080   26,045  
Total liabilities 2,479,165   2,395,900   2,275,221   2,289,385   2,207,020  
                     
Shareholders' equity                    
Common stock 53   53   53   53   53  
Additional-paid-in capital 47,331   47,487   47,196   46,880   46,901  
Retained earnings 211,859   205,874   200,870   194,295   188,877  
Treasury stock, at cost (17,598 ) (18,015 ) (18,084 ) (18,113 ) (17,846 )
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (75,257 ) (79,881 ) (55,345 ) (37,605 ) (6,530 )
Total shareholders' equity 166,388   155,518   174,690   185,510   211,455  
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,645,553   $ 2,551,418   $ 2,449,911   $ 2,474,895   $ 2,418,475  
                     
Period-end shares outstanding 4,711   4,693   4,691   4,689   4,689  


Chemung Financial Corporation
Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)
  Three Months Ended
December 31,
 		Percent     Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
 		Percent  
(in thousands, except per share data) 2022   2021   Change     2022   2021   Change  
Interest and dividend income:                          
Loans, including fees $ 20,510   $ 14,897   37.7     $ 68,051   $ 58,861   15.6  
Taxable securities 3,563   2,504   42.3     12,096   8,935   35.4  
Tax exempt securities 263   269   (2.2 )   1,068   1,061   0.7  
Interest-earning deposits 144   20   620.0     260   151   72.2  
Total interest and dividend income 24,480   17,690   38.4     81,475   69,008   18.1  
                           
Interest expense:                          
Deposits 3,333   763   336.8     6,655   3,284   102.6  
Borrowed funds 276   35   688.6     641   135   374.8  
Total interest expense 3,609   798   352.3     7,296   3,419   113.4  
                           
Net interest income 20,871   16,892   23.6     74,179   65,589   13.1  
Provision for loan losses 1,080   70   1,442.9     (554 ) 17   N/M  
Net interest income after provision for loan losses 19,791   16,822   17.6     74,733   65,572   14.0  
                           
Non-interest income:                          
Wealth management group fee income 2,492   2,826   (11.8 )   10,280   11,072   (7.2 )
Service charges on deposit accounts 999   909   9.9     3,788   3,214   17.9  
Interchange revenue from debit card transactions 1,141   1,222   (6.6 )   4,603   4,844   (5.0 )
Change in fair value of equity investments 99   43   130.2     (349 ) 246   (241.9 )
Net gains on sales of loans held for sale 1   189   (99.5 )   107   1,073   (90.0 )
Net gains (losses) on sales of other real estate owned (8 ) 2   N/M     60   (16 ) N/M  
Income from bank owned life insurance 12   12       46   52   (11.5 )
Other 682   584   16.8     2,901   3,385   (14.3 )
Total non-interest income 5,418   5,787   (6.4 )   21,436   23,870   (10.2 )
                           
Non-interest expense:                          
Salaries and wages 6,225   6,355   (2.0 )   25,054   24,413   2.6  
Pension and other employee benefits 1,989   1,636   21.6     7,668   6,086   26.0  
Other components of net periodic pension and postretirement benefits (424 ) (410 ) 3.4     (1,648 ) (1,583 ) 4.1  
Net occupancy 1,474   1,427   3.3     5,539   5,873   (5.7 )
Furniture and equipment 566   484   16.9     1,906   1,669   14.2  
Data processing 2,177   2,258   (3.6 )   8,919   8,519   4.7  
Professional services 544   401   35.7     2,171   1,932   12.4  
Amortization of intangible assets   11   (100.0 )   15   243   (93.8 )
Marketing and advertising 215   220   (2.3 )   941   792   18.8  
Other real estate owned expense 12   16   (25.0 )   (5 ) 40   (112.5 )
FDIC insurance 369   333   10.8     1,356   1,408   (3.7 )
Loan expense 674   317   112.6     1,001   1,037   (3.5 )
Other 1,872   1,330   40.8     6,363   5,253   21.1  
Total non-interest expense 15,693   14,378   9.1     59,280   55,682   6.5  
                           
Income before income tax expense 9,516   8,231   15.6     36,889   33,760   9.3  
Income tax expense 2,077   1,777   16.9     8,106   7,335   10.5  
Net income $ 7,439   $ 6,454   15.3     $ 28,783   $ 26,425   8.9  
                           
Basic and diluted earnings per share $ 1.58   $ 1.38         $ 6.13   $ 5.64      
Cash dividends declared per share 0.31   0.31         1.24   1.19      
Average basic and diluted shares outstanding 4,698   4,682         4,693   4,683      
                           
N/M - Not Meaningful                          


Chemung Financial Corporation As of or for the Three Months Ended As of or for the
Twelve Months Ended
Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited) Dec. 31,   Sept. 30,   June 30,   March 31,   Dec. 31,   Dec. 31,     Dec. 31,  
(in thousands, except per share data) 2022   2022   2022   2022   2021   2022     2021  
RESULTS OF OPERATIONS                              
Interest income $ 24,480   $ 20,999   $ 18,538   $ 17,458   $ 17,690   $ 81,475     $ 69,008  
Interest expense 3,609   2,009   897   781   798   7,296     3,419  
Net interest income 20,871   18,990   17,641   16,677   16,892   74,179     65,589  
Provision (credit) for loan losses 1,080   1,255   (1,744 ) (1,145 ) 70   (554 )   17  
Net interest income after provision for loan losses 19,791   17,735   19,385   17,822   16,822   74,733     65,572  
Non-interest income 5,418   5,036   5,319   5,663   5,787   21,436     23,870  
Non-interest expense 15,693   14,577   14,342   14,668   14,378   59,280     55,682  
Income before income tax expense 9,516   8,194   10,362   8,817   8,231   36,889     33,760  
Income tax expense 2,077   1,741   2,338   1,950   1,777   8,106     7,335  
Net income $ 7,439   $ 6,453   $ 8,024   $ 6,867   $ 6,454   $ 28,783     $ 26,425  
                               
Basic and diluted earnings per share $ 1.58   $ 1.37   $ 1.72   $ 1.46   $ 1.38   $ 6.13     $ 5.64  
Average basic and diluted shares outstanding 4,698   4,692   4,690   4,689   4,682   4,693     4,683  
                               
PERFORMANCE RATIOS                              
Return on average assets 1.15 % 1.02 % 1.32 % 1.14 % 1.04 % 1.15 %   1.09 %
Return on average equity 18.36 % 14.17 % 18.06 % 13.68 % 12.30 % 15.93 %   12.94 %
Return on average tangible equity (a) 21.25 % 16.12 % 20.58 % 15.32 % 13.74 % 18.12 %   14.49 %
Efficiency ratio (unadjusted) (f) 59.69 % 60.67 % 62.47 % 65.66 % 63.40 % 62.00 %   62.24 %
Efficiency ratio (adjusted) (a) (b) 59.44 % 60.40 % 62.17 % 65.32 % 63.06 % 61.71 %   61.71 %
Non-interest expense to average assets 2.42 % 2.30 % 2.35 % 2.43 % 2.32 % 2.37 %   2.30 %
Loans to deposits 78.61 % 74.71 % 74.11 % 69.64 % 70.44 % 78.61 %   70.44 %
                               
YIELDS / RATES - Fully Taxable Equivalent                              
Yield on loans 4.57 % 4.19 % 3.90 % 3.84 % 3.90 % 4.14 %   3.82 %
Yield on investments 2.09 % 1.72 % 1.60 % 1.47 % 1.35 % 1.71 %   1.34 %
Yield on interest-earning assets 3.82 % 3.41 % 3.12 % 3.00 % 2.99 % 3.35 %   2.99 %
Cost of interest-bearing deposits 0.82 % 0.47 % 0.21 % 0.20 % 0.21 % 0.44 %   0.22 %
Cost of borrowings 4.30 % 2.56 % 1.70 % 2.65 % 2.16 % 2.76 %   3.05 %
Cost of interest-bearing liabilities 0.88 % 0.51 % 0.24 % 0.21 % 0.22 % 0.47 %   0.23 %
Interest rate spread 2.94 % 2.90 % 2.88 % 2.79 % 2.77 % 2.88 %   2.76 %
Net interest margin, fully taxable equivalent 3.26 % 3.08 % 2.97 % 2.87 % 2.85 % 3.05 %   2.84 %
                               
CAPITAL                              
Total equity to total assets at end of period 6.29 % 6.10 % 7.13 % 7.50 % 8.74 % 6.29 %   8.74 %
Tangible equity to tangible assets at end of period (a) 5.51 % 5.29 % 6.30 % 6.67 % 7.91 % 5.51 %   7.91 %
                               
Book value per share $ 35.32   $ 33.14   $ 37.24   $ 39.56   $ 45.09   $ 35.32     $ 45.09  
Tangible book value per share (a) 30.69   28.49   32.59   34.91   40.44   30.69     40.44  
Period-end market value per share 45.87   41.87   47.00   46.69   46.45   45.87     46.45  
Dividends declared per share 0.31   0.31   0.31   0.31   0.31   1.24     1.19  
                               
AVERAGE BALANCES                              
Loans and loans held for sale (c) $ 1,787,103   $ 1,675,859   $ 1,587,777   $ 1,532,445   $ 1,520,478   $ 1,646,576     $ 1,545,579  
Interest earning assets 2,550,834   2,457,218   2,395,704   2,371,275   2,364,578   2,444,287     2,324,498  
Total assets 2,574,639   2,511,301   2,446,763   2,451,944   2,454,294   2,496,099     2,421,801  
Deposits 2,347,719   2,257,394   2,203,231   2,211,442   2,205,632   2,255,326     2,179,128  
Total equity 160,740   180,644   178,207   203,613   208,147   180,684     204,239  
Tangible equity (a) 138,916   158,820   156,382   181,778   186,302   158,857     182,314  
                               
ASSET QUALITY                              
Net charge-offs (recoveries) $ 52   $ 109   $ 699   $ (48 ) $ (15 ) $ 813     $ (84 )
Non-performing loans (d) 8,178   8,310   7,374   7,703   8,114   8,178     8,114  
Non-performing assets (e) 8,373   8,503   7,665   7,956   8,227   8,373     8,227  
Allowance for loan losses 19,659   18,631   17,485   19,928   21,025   19,659     21,025  
                               
Annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans 0.01 % 0.03 % 0.18 % (0.01 %) (0.01 %) 0.05 %   (0.01 %)
Non-performing loans to total loans 0.45 % 0.48 % 0.46 % 0.49 % 0.54 % 0.45 %   0.54 %
Non-performing assets to total assets 0.32 % 0.33 % 0.31 % 0.32 % 0.34 % 0.32 %   0.34 %
Allowance for loan losses to total loans 1.07 % 1.07 % 1.08 % 1.27 % 1.38 % 1.07 %   1.38 %
Allowance for loan losses to total loans, net of PPP 1.08 % 1.07 % 1.08 % 1.29 % 1.43 % 1.08 %   1.43 %
Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans 240.39 % 224.21 % 237.12 % 258.65 % 259.17 % 240.39 %   259.17 %
                               
(a) See the GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliations.
(b) Efficiency ratio (adjusted) is non-interest expense less amortization of intangible assets less legal reserve divided by the total of fully taxable equivalent net interest income plus non-interest income less net gains or losses on securities transactions.
(c) Loans and loans held for sale do not reflect the allowance for loan losses.
(d) Non-performing loans include non-accrual loans only.
(e) Non-performing assets include non-performing loans plus other real estate owned.
(f) Efficiency ratio (unadjusted) is non-interest expense divided by the total of net interest income plus non-interest income.


Chemung Financial Corporation
Average Consolidated Balance Sheets & Net Interest Income Analysis and Rate/Volume Analysis of Net Interest Income (Unaudited)
  Three Months Ended
December 31, 2022
 		  Three Months Ended
December 31, 2021
 		  Three Months Ended
December 31, 2022 vs. 2021
(in thousands) Average
Balance		   Interest     Yield /
Rate		     Average
Balance		   Interest   Yield /
Rate		     Total
Change		     Due to
Volume		     Due to
Rate		  
                                               
Interest earning assets:                                              
Commercial loans $ 1,224,684   $ 15,233     4.93 %   $ 1,065,059   $ 10,919   4.07 %   $ 4,314     $ 1,784     $ 2,530  
Mortgage loans 284,695   2,428     3.38 %   254,941   2,132   3.32 %   296     256     40  
Consumer loans 277,724   2,904     4.15 %   200,478   1,879   3.72 %   1,025     788     237  
Taxable securities 706,392   3,567     2.00 %   752,199   2,513   1.33 %   1,054     (160 )   1,214  
Tax-exempt securities 41,101   316     3.05 %   42,318   332   3.11 %   (16 )   (10 )   (6 )
Interest-earning deposits 16,238   144     3.52 %   49,583   20   0.16 %   124     (22 )   146  
Total interest earning assets 2,550,834   24,592     3.82 %   2,364,578   17,795   2.99 %   6,797     2,636     4,161  
                                               
Non-interest earnings assets:                                              
Cash and due from banks 25,032               24,329                            
Other assets 17,620               86,539                            
Allowance for loan losses (18,847 )             (21,152 )                          
Total assets $ 2,574,639               $ 2,454,294                            
                                               
Interest-bearing liabilities:                                              
Interest-bearing checking $ 290,471   $ 193     0.26 %   $ 300,309   $ 61   0.08 %   $ 132     $ (2 )   $ 134  
Savings and money market 953,115   1,212     0.50 %   947,197   216   0.09 %   996     1     995  
Time deposits 359,815   1,927     2.12 %   216,864   486   0.89 %   1,441     465     976  
Capital leases and other debt 25,565   277     4.30 %   6,425   35   2.16 %   242     182     60  
Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,628,966   3,609     0.88 %   1,470,795   798   0.22 %   2,811     646     2,165  
                                               
Non-interest-bearing liabilities:                                              
Demand deposits 744,318               741,262                            
Other liabilities 40,615               34,090                            
Total liabilities $ 2,413,899               $ 2,246,147                            
Shareholders' equity $ 160,740               $ 208,147                            
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,574,639               $ 2,454,294                            
                                               
Fully taxable equivalent net interest income     20,983               16,997         $ 3,986     $ 1,990     $ 1,996  
Net interest rate spread (1)           2.94 %           2.77 %                  
Net interest margin, fully taxable equivalent (2)           3.26 %           2.85 %                  
Taxable equivalent adjustment     (112 )             (105 )                      
Net interest income     $ 20,871               $ 16,892                        
                                               
(1)  Net interest rate spread is the difference in the average yield on interest-earning assets less the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities.
(2)  Net interest margin is the ratio of fully taxable equivalent net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.

 

Chemung Financial Corporation
Average Consolidated Balance Sheets & Net Interest Income Analysis and Rate/Volume Analysis of Net Interest Income (Unaudited)
  Twelve Months Ended
 		  Twelve Months Ended
 		  Twelve Months Ended
  December 31, 2022
 		  December 31, 2021
 		  December 31, 2022 vs. 2021
(in thousands) Average
Balance		     Interest     Yield /
Rate		     Average
Balance		   Interest   Yield /
Rate		     Total
Change		     Due to
Volume		     Due to
Rate		  
                                                 
                                                 
Interest earning assets:                                                
Commercial loans $ 1,143,908     $ 50,146     4.38 %   $ 1,091,569   $ 42,661   3.91 %   $ 7,485     $ 2,134     $ 5,351  
Mortgage loans 274,067     9,226     3.37 %   248,387   8,474   3.41 %   752     854     (102 )
Consumer loans 228,601     8,857     3.87 %   205,623   7,850   3.82 %   1,007     901     106  
Taxable securities 734,898     12,107     1.65 %   650,974   8,946   1.37 %   3,161     1,223     1,938  
Tax-exempt securities 41,915     1,304     3.11 %   41,632   1,308   3.14 %   (4 )   9     (13 )
Interest-earning deposits 20,898     260     1.24 %   86,313   151   0.17 %   109     (187 )   296  
Total interest earning assets 2,444,287     81,900     3.35 %   2,324,498   69,390   2.99 %   12,510     4,934     7,576  
                                                 
Non-interest earnings assets:                                                
Cash and due from banks 24,497                 26,150                            
Other assets 46,768                 92,246                            
Allowance for loan losses (19,453 )               (21,093 )                          
Total assets $ 2,496,099                 $ 2,421,801                            
                                                 
                                                 
Interest-bearing liabilities:                                                
Interest-bearing checking $ 278,946     $ 412     0.15 %   $ 287,340   $ 235   0.08 %   $ 177     $ (7 )   $ 184  
Savings and money market 949,597     2,241     0.24 %   932,940   930   0.10 %   1,311     17     1,294  
Time deposits 297,662     4,002     1.34 %   254,718   2,119   0.83 %   1,883     405     1,478  
Capital leases and other debt 23,208     641     2.76 %   4,420   135   3.05 %   506     520     (14 )
Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,549,413     7,296     0.47 %   1,479,418   3,419   0.23 %   3,877     935     2,942  
                                                 
Non-interest-bearing liabilities:                                                
Demand deposits 729,121                 704,130                            
Other liabilities 36,881                 34,014                            
Total liabilities 2,315,415                 2,217,562                            
Shareholders' equity 180,684                 204,239                            
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,496,099                 $ 2,421,801                            
                                                 
                                                 
Fully taxable equivalent net interest income       74,604               65,971         $ 8,633     $ 3,999     $ 4,634  
Net interest rate spread (1)             2.88 %           2.76 %                  
Net interest margin, fully taxable equivalent (2)             3.05 %           2.84 %                  
Taxable equivalent adjustment       (425 )             (382 )                      
Net interest income       $ 74,179               $ 65,589                        
                                                 
(1) Net interest rate spread is the difference in the average yield on interest-earning assets less the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities.
(2) Net interest margin is the ratio of fully taxable equivalent net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.

Chemung Financial Corporation

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Unaudited)

The Corporation prepares its Consolidated Financial Statements in accordance with GAAP. See the Corporation’s unaudited consolidated balance sheets and statements of income contained within this press release. That presentation provides the reader with an understanding of the Corporation’s results that can be tracked consistently from period-to-period and enables a comparison of the Corporation’s performance with other companies’ GAAP financial statements.

In addition to analyzing the Corporation’s results on a reported basis, management uses certain non-GAAP financial measures, because it believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide information to investors about the underlying operational performance and trends of the Corporation and, therefore, facilitate a comparison of the Corporation with the performance of its competitors. Non-GAAP financial measures used by the Corporation may not be comparable to similarly named non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies.

The SEC has adopted Regulation G, which applies to all public disclosures, including earnings releases, made by registered companies that contain “non-GAAP financial measures.” Under Regulation G, companies making public disclosures containing non-GAAP financial measures must also disclose, along with each non-GAAP financial measure, certain additional information, including a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measure to the closest comparable GAAP financial measure and a statement of the Corporation’s reasons for utilizing the non-GAAP financial measure as part of its financial disclosures. The SEC has exempted from the definition of “non-GAAP financial measures” certain commonly used financial measures that are not based on GAAP. When these exempted measures are included in public disclosures, supplemental information is not required. The following measures used in this Report, which are commonly utilized by financial institutions, have not been specifically exempted by the SEC and may constitute "non-GAAP financial measures" within the meaning of the SEC's rules, although we are unable to state with certainty that the SEC would so regard them.

Fully Taxable Equivalent Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income is commonly presented on a tax-equivalent basis. That is, to the extent that some component of the institution's net interest income, which is presented on a before-tax basis, is exempt from taxation (e.g., is received by the institution as a result of its holdings of state or municipal obligations), an amount equal to the tax benefit derived from that component is added to the actual before-tax net interest income total. This adjustment is considered helpful in comparing one financial institution's net interest income to that of other institutions or in analyzing any institution’s net interest income trend line over time, to correct any analytical distortion that might otherwise arise from the fact that financial institutions vary widely in the proportions of their portfolios that are invested in tax-exempt securities, and that even a single institution may significantly alter over time the proportion of its own portfolio that is invested in tax-exempt obligations. Moreover, net interest income is itself a component of a second financial measure commonly used by financial institutions, net interest margin, which is the ratio of net interest income to average interest-earning assets. For purposes of this measure as well, fully taxable equivalent net interest income is generally used by financial institutions, as opposed to actual net interest income, again to provide a better basis of comparison from institution to institution and to better demonstrate a single institution’s performance over time. The Corporation follows these practices.

                                As of or for the    
  As of or for the Three Months Ended                Twelve Months Ended    
  Dec. 31,     Sept. 30,     June 30,     March 31,     Dec. 31,     Dec. 31,     Dec. 31,  
(in thousands, except ratio data) 2022     2022     2022     2022     2021     2022     2021  
NET INTEREST MARGIN - FULLY TAXABLE EQUIVALENT                                        
Net interest income (GAAP) $            20,871     $            18,990     $             17,641     $           16,677     $              16,892     $                 74,179     $           65,589  
Fully taxable equivalent adjustment 112     112     103     99     105     425     382  
Fully taxable equivalent net interest income (non-GAAP) $            20,983     $            19,102     $             17,744     $           16,776     $              16,997     $                 74,604     $               65,971  
                                         
Average interest-earning assets (GAAP) $       2,550,834     $       2,457,218     $        2,395,704     $      2,371,275     $         2,364,578     $            2,444,287     $          2,324,498  
                                         
Net interest margin - fully taxable equivalent (non-GAAP) 3.26 %   3.08 %   2.97 %   2.87 %   2.85 %   3.05 %   2.84 %

Efficiency Ratio

The unadjusted efficiency ratio is calculated as non-interest expense divided by total revenue (net interest income and non-interest income). The adjusted efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP financial measure which represents the Corporation’s ability to turn resources into revenue and is calculated as non-interest expense divided by total revenue (fully taxable equivalent net interest income and non- interest income), adjusted for one-time occurrences and amortization. This measure is meaningful to the Corporation, as well as investors and analysts, in assessing the Corporation’s productivity measured by the amount of revenue generated for each dollar spent.

                                As of or for the
  As of or for the Three Months Ended
 		  Twelve Months Ended
  Dec. 31,     Sept. 30,     June 30,     March 31,     Dec. 31,     Dec. 31,     Dec. 31,  
(in thousands, except ratio data) 2022     2022     2022     2022     2021     2022     2021  
EFFICIENCY RATIO                                        
Net interest income (GAAP) $            20,871     $            18,990     $             17,641     $           16,677     $              16,892     $                 74,179     $               65,589  
Fully taxable equivalent adjustment 112     112     103     99     105     425     382  
Fully taxable equivalent net interest income (non-GAAP) $            20,983     $            19,102     $             17,744     $           16,776     $              16,997     $                 74,604     $               65,971  
                                         
Non-interest income (GAAP) $              5,418     $              5,036     $               5,319     $             5,663     $                5,787     $                 21,436     $               23,870  
Less:  net (gains) losses on security transactions                      —                          —                           —                         —                            —                               —                             —  
Adjusted non-interest income (non-GAAP) $              5,418     $              5,036     $               5,319     $             5,663     $                5,787     $                 21,436     $               23,870  
                                         
Non-interest expense (GAAP) $            15,693     $            14,577     $             14,342     $           14,668     $              14,378     $                 59,280     $               55,682  
Less:  amortization of intangible assets                      —                          —                          (4 )                    (11 )                       (11 )                          (15 )                      (243 )
Adjusted non-interest expense (non-GAAP) $            15,693     $            14,577     $             14,338     $           14,657     $              14,367     $                 59,265     $               55,439  
                                         
Efficiency ratio (unadjusted) 59.69 %   60.67 %   62.47 %   65.66 %   63.40 %   62.00 %   62.24 %
Efficiency ratio (adjusted) 59.44 %   60.39 %   62.17 %   65.32 %   63.06 %   61.71 %   61.71 %

Tangible Equity and Tangible Assets (Period-End)

Tangible equity, tangible assets, and tangible book value per share are each non-GAAP financial measures. Tangible equity represents the Corporation’s stockholders’ equity, less goodwill and intangible assets. Tangible assets represents the Corporation’s total assets, less goodwill and other intangible assets. Tangible book value per share represents the Corporation’s tangible equity divided by common shares at period-end. These measures are meaningful to the Corporation, as well as investors and analysts, in assessing the Corporation’s use of equity.

                                As of or for the
  As of or for the Three Months Ended
 		  Twelve Months Ended
  Dec. 31,     Sept. 30,     June 30,     March 31,     Dec. 31,     Dec. 31,     Dec. 31,  
(in thousands, except per share and ratio data) 2022     2022     2022     2022     2021     2022     2021  
TANGIBLE EQUITY AND TANGIBLE ASSETS                                        
(PERIOD END)                                        
Total shareholders' equity (GAAP) $          166,388     $          155,518     $           174,690     $         185,510     $            211,455     $               166,388     $             211,455  
Less:  intangible assets            (21,824 )              (21,824 )               (21,824 )             (21,828 )                (21,839 )                   (21,824 )                 (21,839 )
Tangible equity (non-GAAP) $          144,564     $          133,694     $           152,866     $         163,682     $            189,616     $               144,564     $             189,616  
                                         
Total assets (GAAP) $       2,645,553     $       2,551,418     $        2,449,911     $      2,474,895     $         2,418,475     $            2,645,553     $          2,418,475  
Less:  intangible assets            (21,824 )              (21,824 )               (21,824 )             (21,828 )                (21,839 )                   (21,824 )                 (21,839 )
Tangible assets (non-GAAP) $       2,623,729     $       2,529,594     $        2,428,087     $      2,453,067     $         2,396,636     $            2,623,729     $          2,396,636  
                                         
Total equity to total assets at end of period (GAAP) 6.29 %   6.10 %   7.13 %   7.50 %   8.74 %   6.29 %   8.74 %
Book value per share (GAAP) $              35.32     $              33.14     $               37.24     $             39.56     $                45.09     $                   35.32     $                 45.09  
                                         
Tangible equity to tangible assets at                                        
end of period (non-GAAP) 5.51 %   5.29 %   6.30 %   6.67 %   7.91 %   5.51 %   7.91 %
Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) $              30.69     $              28.49     $               32.59     $             34.91     $                40.44     $                   30.69     $                 40.44  

Tangible Equity (Average)

Average tangible equity and return on average tangible equity are each non-GAAP financial measures. Average tangible equity represents the Corporation’s average stockholders’ equity, less average goodwill and intangible assets for the period. Return on average tangible equity measures the Corporation’s earnings as a percentage of average tangible equity. These measures are meaningful to the Corporation, as well as investors and analysts, in assessing the Corporation’s use of equity.

                                As of or for the
  As of or for the Three Months Ended
 		  Twelve Months Ended
  Dec. 31,     Sept. 30,     June 30,     March 31,     Dec. 31,     Dec. 31,     Dec. 31,  
(in thousands, except ratio data) 2022     2022     2022     2022     2021     2022     2021  
TANGIBLE EQUITY (AVERAGE)                                        
Total average shareholders' equity (GAAP) $ 160,740     $ 180,644     $ 178,207     $ 203,613     $ 208,147     $ 180,684     $ 204,239  
Less:  average intangible assets (21,824 )   (21,824 )   (21,825 )   (21,835 )   (21,845 )   (21,827 )   (21,925 )
Average tangible equity (non-GAAP) $ 138,916     $ 158,820     $ 156,382     $ 181,778     $ 186,302     $ 158,857     $ 182,314  
                                         
Return on average equity (GAAP) 18.36 %   14.17 %   18.06 %   13.68 %   12.30 %   15.93 %   12.94 %
Return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP) 21.25 %   16.12 %   20.58 %   15.32 %   13.74 %   18.12 %   14.49 %

Adjustments for Certain Items of Income or Expense

In addition to disclosures of certain GAAP financial measures, including net income, EPS, ROA, and ROE, we may also provide comparative disclosures that adjust these GAAP financial measures for a particular period by removing from the calculation thereof the impact of certain transactions or other material items of income or expense occurring during the period, including certain nonrecurring items. The Corporation believes that the resulting non-GAAP financial measures may improve an understanding of its results of operations by separating out any such transactions or items that may have had a disproportionate positive or negative impact on the Corporation’s financial results during the particular period in question. In the Corporation’s presentation of any such non-GAAP (adjusted) financial measures not specifically discussed in the preceding paragraphs, the Corporation supplies the supplemental financial information and explanations required under Regulation G.

                                As of or for the
  As of or for the Three Months Ended
 		  Twelve Months Ended
  Dec. 31,     Sept. 30,     June 30,     March 31,     Dec. 31,     Dec. 31,     Dec. 31,  
(in thousands, except per share and ratio data) 2022     2022     2022     2022     2021     2022     2021  
NON-GAAP NET INCOME                                        
Reported net income (GAAP) $              7,439     $              6,453     $               8,024     $             6,867     $                6,454     $                 28,783     $               26,425  
Net (gains) losses on security transactions (net of tax)                          
Net income (non-GAAP) $              7,439     $              6,453     $               8,024     $             6,867     $                6,454     $                 28,783     $               26,425  
                                         
Average basic and diluted shares outstanding 4,698     4,692     4,690     4,689     4,682     4,693     4,683  
                                         
Reported basic and diluted earnings per share (GAAP) $                1.58     $                1.37     $                 1.72     $               1.46     $                  1.38     $                     6.13     $                   5.64  
Reported return on average assets (GAAP) 1.15 %   1.02 %   1.32 %   1.14 %   1.04 %   1.15 %   1.09 %
Reported return on average equity (GAAP) 18.36 %   14.17 %   18.06 %   13.68 %   12.30 %   15.93 %   12.94 %
                                         
Basic and diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP) $                1.58     $                1.37     $                 1.72     $               1.46     $                  1.38     $                     6.13     $                   5.64  
Return on average assets (non-GAAP) 1.15 %   1.02 %   1.32 %   1.14 %   1.04 %   1.15 %   1.09 %
Return on average equity (non-GAAP) 18.36 %   14.17 %   18.06 %   13.68 %   12.30 %   15.93 %   12.94 %

Category: Financial

Source: Chemung Financial Corp

For further information contact:
Karl F. Krebs, EVP and CFO
krebs@chemungcanal.com
Phone: 607-737-3714


Primary Logo

You just read:

Chemung Financial Corporation Reports Annual Net Income of $28.8 million, or $6.13 per share, and Fourth Quarter 2022 Net Income of $7.4 million, or $1.58 per Share

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.