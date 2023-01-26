ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Results; Declares Common and Preferred Dividends

/EIN News/ -- ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: CNOB) (the “Company” or “ConnectOne”), parent company of ConnectOne Bank (the “Bank”), today reported net income available to common stockholders of $31.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared with $27.4 million for the third quarter of 2022 and $31.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. Diluted earnings per share were $0.79 for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared with $0.70 in the third quarter of 2022 and $0.79 in the fourth quarter of 2021. The increase in net income available to common stockholders and diluted earnings per share from the third quarter of 2022 was primarily attributable to a $6.7 million decrease in the provision for credit losses due to changes in forecasted macroeconomic factors and a $0.2 million increase in noninterest income, partially offset by a $0.2 million decrease in net interest income, a $1.2 million increase in noninterest expenses and a $1.9 million increase in income tax expenses. The decrease in net income available to common stockholders from the fourth quarter of 2021 was primarily due to a $5.2 million increase in noninterest expenses and a $2.5 million increase in the provision for credit losses, partially offset by a $7.5 million increase in net interest income. Full-year 2022 net income available to common stockholders was $119.2 million, compared to $128.6 million for 2021. Diluted earnings per share for the full-year 2022 was $3.01, compared with $3.22 for 2021.

Frank Sorrentino, ConnectOne’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer stated, “ConnectOne had another successful year as we gained even further traction in all of our markets, delivering solid organic growth and best-in-class efficiency while also investing in our operating platform to support future performance.”

“Like many others in the industry, the fourth quarter presented some challenges with respect to deposit retention and cost as competition significantly increased. However, despite this headwind, we delivered solid performance. Metrics remained in the industry’s upper quartile. Return on assets was 1.36% for the quarter while our return on tangible common equity was 14.8%. Additionally, ConnectOne’s pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue (“PPNR”) as a percent of assets again exceeded 2%, the 10th consecutive quarter PPNR has been higher than 2%.”

“We also continued to leverage our technological advantages and our culture to drive results. Tangible book value per share increased 3.7% sequentially, 7.9% from a year ago, and has now increased for 11 consecutive quarters. Our efficiency ratio remained below 40% for the quarter, despite a compressed net interest margin and continued investment in our platform and our staff. Even during these challenging conditions, ConnectOne remains one of the industry’s most efficient banks nationwide.” Mr. Sorrentino added, “Our capital ratios remain strong and, while others in the industry have experienced weakness, our tangible common equity ratio was very solid at 9% at year-end. Further, we enter 2023 with sound credit quality and continued improving credit metrics including delinquencies at their lowest levels in recent history.”

“With respect to organic growth, ConnectOne had a record year for both loan originations and deposits. Highlighting our strategy to invest in and further strengthen our origination franchise, ConnectOne’s loan portfolio increased 19% year-over-year and deposits grew 16%.” Mr. Sorrentino concluded, “We enter 2023 with a strong and resilient balance sheet and remain committed to investing in our franchise to drive results. Coupled with our strong client-centric culture and commitment to efficiency through investment in technology, ConnectOne remains well positioned for continued success.”

Dividend Declarations

The Company announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on both its common stock and its outstanding preferred stock.

A cash dividend on common stock of $0.155 per share will be paid on March 1, 2023, to common stockholders of record on February 17, 2023. A dividend of $0.328125 per depositary share, representing a 1/40th interest in the Company’s 5.25% Fixed Rate Reset Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series A, will also be paid on March 1, 2023 to preferred stockholders of record on February 17, 2023.

Operating Results

Fully taxable equivalent net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $78.8 million, roughly flat from the third quarter of 2022 due to a 5.5% increase in average interest-earning assets, primarily loans, offset by a 20 basis-point contraction in the net interest margin While the net interest margin benefitted from a 43 bps increase in the loan portfolio yield, to 5.20%, the average cost of deposits, including noninterest bearing demand, increased by 69 basis points to 1.46% from 0.77% in the third quarter of 2022. Loan yields continued to increase as a result of new loan originations combined with repricing and maturities of lower rate interest-earning loans outstanding. Funding cost increases were a result of higher market interest rates combined with increased competition due to a contracting U.S. money supply.

Fully taxable equivalent net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2022 increased by $7.9 million, or 11.1%, from the fourth quarter of 2021. The increase from the fourth quarter of 2021 resulted primarily from a 19.5% increase in average interest earning assets, primarily loans, and was partially offset by a 27 basis-point contraction of the net interest margin to 3.48% from 3.75%. The contraction in the net interest margin resulted from a 141 basis-point increase in the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities, partially offset by an 81 basis-point increase in the yield on average interest-earning assets and a 4.7% increase in average noninterest-bearing demand deposits.

Noninterest income was $3.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, $3.3 million in the third quarter of 2022 and $3.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. Included in noninterest income were net losses on equity securities of $0.1 million, $0.4 million, and $0.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, third quarter of 2022 and fourth quarter of 2021, respectively. Excluding equity securities losses, adjusted noninterest income was $3.6 million, $3.8 million and $3.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, third quarter of 2022 and fourth quarter of 2021, respectively. The $0.2 million decrease in adjusted noninterest income for the fourth quarter 2022 versus the third quarter of 2022 was primarily due to decreases in net gains on loans held-for-sale of $0.1 million and deposit, loan and other income of $0.1 million. The $0.3 million decrease in adjusted noninterest income for the fourth quarter 2022 versus the fourth quarter 2021 was primarily due to a decrease in net gains on loans held-for-sale of $1.0 million, partially offset by increases in BOLI income of $0.3 million and deposit, loan and other income of $0.4 million.

Noninterest expenses totaled $33.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, $32.1 million for the third quarter of 2022 and $28.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. The increase in noninterest expenses of $1.2 million from the third quarter of 2022 was attributable to inflationary pressures including increases in salaries and employee benefits of $0.8 million, professional and consulting expense of $0.2 million, other expenses of $0.1 million and FDIC insurance expenses of $0.1 million. The increase in noninterest expenses of $5.2 million from the fourth quarter of 2021 was attributable to increases in salaries and employee benefits of $5.2 million. The increase in salaries and employee benefits from the prior sequential quarter and prior year quarter was attributable to increased staff in both the revenue and back-office areas of the bank, base salary increases, and incentive compensation accruals.

Income tax expense was $12.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, $10.4 million for the third quarter of 2022 and $12.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. The effective tax rates for the fourth quarter of 2022, third quarter of 2022 and fourth quarter of 2021 were 27.5%, 26.5% and 27.1%, respectively.

Asset Quality

The provision for credit losses was $3.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, $10.0 million for the third quarter of 2022 and $0.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. The decreased provision for credit losses during the fourth quarter of 2022 reflected changes in forecasted macroeconomic conditions.

Nonperforming assets, which includes nonaccrual loans and other real estate owned, were $44.7 million as of December 31, 2022, $57.7 million as of September 30, 2022 and $61.7 million as of December 31, 2021. Nonaccrual loans were $44.5 million as of December 31, 2022, $57.5 million as of September 30, 2022 and $61.7 million as of December 31, 2021. Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets (the “NPA ratio”) were 0.46% as of December 31, 2022, 0.61% as of September 30, 2022 and 0.76% as of December 31, 2021. The NPA ratio declined for the 5th consecutive quarter and, excluding taxi medallion loans, was 0.23% as of December 31, 2022. The ratio of nonaccrual loans to loans receivable was 0.55%, 0.73% and 0.90%, as of December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively. The annualized net loan charge-offs ratios were 0.22% for the fourth quarter of 2022, 0.02% for the third quarter of 2022 and 0.01% for the fourth quarter of 2021. The current quarter’s charge-offs relate to the successful workout of nonaccrual loans identified and reserved for in previous periods. The allowance for credit losses represented 1.12%, 1.16%, and 1.15% of loans receivable as of December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively. The allowance for credit losses as a percentage of nonaccrual loans increase to 203.6% as of December 31, 2022 versus 159.6% as of September 30, 2022 and 127.7% as of December 31, 2021.

Selected Balance Sheet Items

The Company’s total assets were $9.6 billion as of December 31, 2022, an increase of $1.5 billion from December 31, 2021. Loans receivable were $8.1 billion, an increase of $1.3 billion from December 31, 2021. The increase in loans receivable was attributable to organic loan originations.

The Company’s total stockholders’ equity was $1.2 billion as of December 31, 2022, an increase of $54.5 million from December 31, 2021. The increase in retained earnings of $95.7 million was the primary reason for the overall increase in stockholders’ equity, in addition to an increase in additional paid-in capital of $2.9 million, partially offset by a decrease in accumulated other comprehensive income of $31.0 million, reflecting the after-tax decline in the fair value of investment securities net of unrealized hedge gains recorded in other assets, and an increase in treasury stock of $13.1 million. As of December 31, 2022, the Company’s tangible common equity ratio and tangible book value per share were 9.04% and $21.71, respectively. As of December 31, 2021, the tangible common equity ratio and tangible book value per share were 10.06% and $20.12, respectively. Total goodwill and other intangible assets were $215.7 million as of December 31, 2022, and $217.4 million as of December 31, 2021.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the results presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"), ConnectOne routinely supplements its evaluation with an analysis of certain non-GAAP measures. ConnectOne believes these non-GAAP financial measures, in addition to the related GAAP measures, provide meaningful information to investors in understanding our operating performance and trends. These non-GAAP measures have inherent limitations and are not required to be uniformly applied and are not audited. They should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for an analysis of results reported under GAAP. These non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures disclosed in this earnings release to the comparable GAAP measures are provided in the accompanying tables.

About ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc.

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc., is a modern financial services company that operates, through its subsidiary, ConnectOne Bank, and the Bank’s fintech subsidiary, BoeFly, Inc. ConnectOne Bank is a high-performing commercial bank offering a full suite of banking & lending products and services that focus on small to middle-market businesses. BoeFly, Inc. is a fintech marketplace that connects borrowers in the franchise space with funding solutions through a network of partner banks. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. is traded on the Nasdaq Global Market under the trading symbol "CNOB," and information about ConnectOne may be found at https://www.connectonebank.com.

CONNECTONE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION (in thousands) December 31 December 31, 2022 2021 (unaudited) ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 61,629 $ 54,352 Interest-bearing deposits with banks 206,686 211,184 Cash and cash equivalents 268,315 265,536 Investment securities 634,884 534,507 Equity securities 15,811 13,794 Loans held-for-sale 13,772 250 Loans receivable 8,099,689 6,828,622 Less: Allowance for credit losses - loans 90,513 78,773 Net loans receivable 8,009,176 6,749,849 Investment in restricted stock, at cost 46,604 27,826 Bank premises and equipment, net 27,800 29,032 Accrued interest receivable 46,062 34,152 Bank owned life insurance 231,328 195,731 Right of use operating lease assets 10,179 11,017 Other real estate owned 264 - Goodwill 208,372 208,372 Core deposit intangibles 7,312 8,997 Other assets 125,069 50,417 Total assets $ 9,644,948 $ 8,129,480 LIABILITIES Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 1,501,614 $ 1,617,049 Interest-bearing 5,855,008 4,715,904 Total deposits 7,356,622 6,332,953 Borrowings 857,622 468,193 Subordinated debentures, net 153,255 152,951 Operating lease liabilities 11,397 12,417 Other liabilities 87,301 38,754 Total liabilities 8,466,197 7,005,268 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Preferred stock 110,927 110,927 Common stock 586,946 586,946 Additional paid-in capital 30,126 27,246 Retained earnings 535,915 440,169 Treasury stock (52,799 ) (39,672 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (32,364 ) (1,404 ) Total stockholders' equity 1,178,751 1,124,212 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 9,644,948 $ 8,129,480





CONNECTONE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (dollars in thousands, except for per share data) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended 12/31/22 12/31/21 12/31/22 12/31/21 Interest income Interest and fees on loans $ 104,952 $ 76,891 $ 352,993 $ 293,546 Interest and dividends on investment securities: Taxable 4,225 1,265 12,712 4,413 Tax-exempt 1,185 518 3,893 2,403 Dividends 712 207 1,655 971 Interest on federal funds sold and other short-term investments 1,395 159 2,493 405 Total interest income 112,469 79,040 373,746 301,738 Interest expense Deposits 26,543 5,281 50,561 24,768 Borrowings 7,917 3,298 21,066 14,092 Total interest expense 34,460 8,579 71,627 38,860 Net interest income 78,009 70,461 302,119 262,878 Provision for (reversal of) credit losses 3,300 815 17,750 (5,500 ) Net interest income after provision for credit losses 74,709 69,646 284,369 268,378 Noninterest income Deposit, loan and other income 1,894 1,525 7,472 6,617 Income on bank owned life insurance 1,528 1,244 5,597 4,771 Net gains on sale of loans held-for-sale 176 1,139 1,695 3,807 Gain on sale of branches - - - 674 Net losses on equity securities (90 ) (131 ) (1,521 ) (373 ) Net gains on sale/redemption of investment securities - - - 195 Total noninterest income 3,508 3,777 13,243 15,691 Noninterest expenses Salaries and employee benefits 21,676 16,483 80,717 64,072 Occupancy and equipment 2,603 2,762 9,865 11,638 FDIC insurance 830 625 2,881 2,665 Professional and consulting 2,157 1,996 8,053 8,286 Marketing and advertising 454 454 1,692 1,318 Information technology and communications 2,694 3,058 11,108 11,267 Amortization of core deposit intangible 409 483 1,685 1,981 Increase in value of acquisition price - - 1,516 - Other expenses 2,489 2,223 8,871 7,784 Total noninterest expenses 33,312 28,084 126,388 109,011 Income before income tax expense 44,905 45,339 171,224 175,058 Income tax expense 12,348 12,301 46,013 44,705 Net income 32,557 33,038 125,211 130,353 Preferred dividends 1,510 1,717 6,037 1,717 Net income available to common stockholders $ 31,047 $ 31,321 $ 119,174 $ 128,636 Earnings per common share: Basic $ 0.79 $ 0.79 $ 3.03 $ 3.24 Diluted 0.79 0.79 3.01 3.22





ConnectOne's management believes that the supplemental financial information, including non-GAAP measures provided below, is useful to investors. The non-GAAP measures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results determined in accordance with GAAP, and are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial measures presented by other companies.

CONNECTONE BANCORP, INC. SUPPLEMENTAL GAAP AND NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

As of

Dec. 31, Sep. 30, Jun. 30, Mar. 31, Dec. 31, 2022 2022 2022 2022 2021 Selected Financial Data (dollars in thousands)

Total assets $ 9,644,948 $ 9,478,252 $ 8,841,506 $ 8,334,301 $ 8,129,480 Loans receivable: Commercial $ 1,443,942 $ 1,392,037 $ 1,274,280 $ 1,161,867 $ 1,163,442 Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans 11,374 11,458 18,004 54,301 93,057 Commercial real estate 3,170,760 3,087,354 2,727,120 2,516,065 2,446,807 Multifamily 2,641,886 2,624,726 2,442,603 2,465,337 2,337,712 Commercial construction 574,139 537,323 569,789 539,058 540,178 Residential 264,748 256,085 249,379 250,205 255,269 Consumer 2,312 1,030 1,248 1,140 1,886 Gross loans 8,109,161 7,910,013 7,282,423 6,987,973 6,838,351 Unearned net origination fees (9,472 ) (9,563 ) (7,850 ) (8,378 ) (9,729 ) Loans receivable 8,099,689 7,900,450 7,274,573 6,979,595 6,828,622 Loans held-for-sale 13,772 8,080 3,182 2,742 250 Total loans $ 8,113,461 $ 7,908,530 $ 7,277,755 $ 6,982,337 $ 6,828,872 Investment and equity securities $ 650,695 $ 639,192 $ 691,934 $ 525,228 $ 548,301 Goodwill and other intangible assets 215,684 216,093 216,502 216,936 217,369 Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand $ 1,501,614 $ 1,665,658 $ 1,712,875 $ 1,631,292 $ 1,617,049 Time deposits 2,394,190 1,921,235 1,285,409 1,065,814 1,150,109 Other interest-bearing deposits 3,460,818 3,723,617 3,619,315 3,863,299 3,565,795 Total deposits $ 7,356,622 $ 7,310,510 $ 6,617,599 $ 6,560,405 $ 6,332,953 Borrowings $ 857,622 $ 829,953 $ 874,964 $ 412,170 $ 468,193 Subordinated debentures (net of debt issuance costs) 153,255 153,179 153,103 153,027 152,951 Total stockholders' equity 1,178,751 1,148,295 1,143,147 1,138,519 1,124,212 Quarterly Average Balances Total assets $ 9,490,477 $ 9,030,589 $ 8,322,823 $ 8,263,382 $ 8,027,169 Loans receivable: Commercial (including PPP loans) $ 1,456,247 $ 1,342,868 $ 1,245,812 $ 1,231,703 $ 1,278,048 Commercial real estate (including multifamily) 5,758,594 5,455,714 4,974,297 4,850,349 4,625,371 Commercial construction 558,086 537,073 544,084 541,642 547,038 Residential 261,969 251,338 247,208 253,589 268,112 Consumer 4,630 2,361 5,029 3,682 4,938 Gross loans 8,039,526 7,589,354 7,016,430 6,880,965 6,723,507 Unearned net origination fees (9,666 ) (9,178 ) (9,222 ) (9,870 ) (10,873 ) Loans receivable 8,029,860 7,580,176 7,007,208 6,871,095 6,712,634 Loans held-for-sale 7,933 2,195 966 382 5,051 Total loans $ 8,037,793 $ 7,582,371 $ 7,008,174 $ 6,871,477 $ 6,717,685 Investment and equity securities $ 650,479 $ 687,291 $ 567,140 $ 536,090 $ 481,276 Goodwill and other intangible assets 215,951 216,360 216,786 217,219 217,685 Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand $ 1,610,044 $ 1,682,135 $ 1,607,465 $ 1,547,055 $ 1,537,316 Time deposits 2,035,362 1,525,076 1,103,418 1,124,614 1,204,374 Other interest-bearing deposits 3,558,881 3,686,520 3,717,531 3,851,558 3,672,311 Total deposits $ 7,204,287 $ 6,893,731 $ 6,428,414 $ 6,523,227 $ 6,414,001 Borrowings $ 913,960 $ 772,561 $ 548,675 $ 404,907 $ 292,847 Subordinated debentures (net of debt issuance costs) 153,205 153,129 153,053 152,977 152,902 Total stockholders' equity 1,165,588 1,160,448 1,143,092 1,131,968 1,113,524 Three Months Ended

Dec. 31, Sep. 30, Jun. 30, Mar. 31, Dec. 31, 2022 2022 2022 2022 2021 (dollars in thousands, except for per share data)

Net interest income $ 78,009 $ 78,161 $ 75,591 $ 70,358 $ 70,461 Provision for credit losses 3,300 10,000 3,000 1,450 815 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 74,709 68,161 72,591 68,908 69,646 Noninterest income Deposit, loan and other income 1,894 1,969 1,866 1,743 1,525 Income on bank owned life insurance 1,528 1,521 1,342 1,206 1,244 Net gains on sale of loans held-for-sale 176 262 556 701 1,139 Net losses gains on equity securities (90 ) (430 ) (405 ) (596 ) (131 ) Total noninterest income 3,508 3,322 3,359 3,054 3,777 Noninterest expenses Salaries and employee benefits 21,676 20,882 19,519 18,640 16,483 Occupancy and equipment 2,603 2,600 2,733 1,929 2,762 FDIC insurance 830 720 725 606 625 Professional and consulting 2,157 1,980 2,124 1,792 1,996 Marketing and advertising 454 461 426 351 454 Information technology and communications 2,694 2,747 2,801 2,866 3,058 Amortization of core deposit intangible 409 409 434 433 483 Increase in value of acquisition price - - 833 683 - Other expenses 2,489 2,344 2,108 1,930 2,223 Total noninterest expenses 33,312 32,143 31,703 29,230 28,084 Income before income tax expense 44,905 39,340 44,247 42,732 45,339 Income tax expense 12,348 10,425 11,889 11,351 12,301 Net income $ 32,557 $ 28,915 $ 32,358 $ 31,381 $ 33,038 Preferred dividends 1,510 1,509 1,509 1,509 1,717 Net income available to common stockholders $ 31,047 $ 27,406 $ 30,849 $ 29,872 $ 31,321 Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding 39,378,137 39,320,674 39,481,689 39,727,606 39,792,937 Diluted EPS $ 0.79 $ 0.70 $ 0.78 $ 0.75 $ 0.79 Reconciliation of GAAP Earnings to Pre-tax and Pre-provision Net Revenue Net income $ 32,557 $ 28,915 $ 32,358 $ 31,381 $ 33,038 Income tax expense 12,348 10,425 11,889 11,351 12,301 Provision for credit losses 3,300 10,000 3,000 1,450 815 Pre-tax and pre-provision net revenue $ 48,205 $ 49,340 $ 47,247 $ 44,182 $ 46,154 Return on Assets Measures Average assets $ 9,490,477 $ 9,030,589 $ 8,322,823 $ 8,263,382 $ 8,027,169 Return on avg. assets 1.36 % 1.27 % 1.56 % 1.54 % 1.63 % Return on avg. assets (pre-tax and pre-provision) 2.02 2.17 2.28 2.17 2.28 Three Months Ended

Dec. 31, Sep. 30, Jun. 30, Mar. 31, Dec. 31, 2022 2022 2022 2022 2021 Return on Equity Measures (dollars in thousands)

Average stockholders' equity $ 1,165,588 $ 1,160,448 $ 1,143,097 $ 1,131,968 $ 1,113,524 Less: average preferred stock (110,927 ) (110,927 ) (110,927 ) (110,927 ) (110,927 ) Average common equity $ 1,054,661 $ 1,049,521 $ 1,032,170 $ 1,021,041 $ 1,002,597 Less: average intangible assets (215,951 ) (216,360 ) (216,786 ) (217,219 ) (217,685 ) Average tangible common equity $ 838,710 $ 833,161 $ 815,384 $ 803,822 $ 784,912 Return on avg. common equity (GAAP) 11.68 % 10.36 % 11.99 % 11.87 % 12.39 % Return on avg. tangible common equity ("TCE") (non-GAAP) (1) 14.82 13.19 15.32 15.22 16.00 Return on avg. tangible common equity (pre-tax, pre-provision, pre-merger charges) 22.94 23.63 23.39 22.44 23.50 Efficiency Measures Total noninterest expenses $ 33,312 $ 32,143 $ 31,703 $ 29,230 $ 28,084 Amortization of core deposit intangibles (409 ) (409 ) (434 ) (433 ) (483 ) Operating noninterest expense $ 32,903 $ 31,734 $ 31,269 $ 28,797 $ 27,601 Net interest income (tax equivalent basis) $ 78,773 $ 78,850 $ 76,146 $ 70,842 $ 70,890 Noninterest income 3,508 3,322 3,359 3,054 3,777 Net losses (gains) on equity securities 90 430 405 596 131 Operating revenue $ 82,371 $ 82,602 $ 79,910 $ 74,492 $ 74,798 Operating efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) (2) 39.9 % 38.4 % 39.1 % 38.7 % 36.9 % Net Interest Margin Average interest-earning assets $ 8,972,063 $ 8,500,316 $ 7,807,445 $ 7,753,881 $ 7,508,973 Net interest income (tax equivalent basis) $ 78,773 $ 78,850 $ 76,146 $ 70,842 $ 70,890 Impact of purchase accounting fair value marks (837 ) (885 ) (1,014 ) (1,179 ) (1,674 ) Adjusted net interest income (tax equivalent basis) $ 77,936 $ 77,965 $ 75,132 $ 69,663 $ 69,216 Net interest margin (GAAP) 3.48 % 3.68 % 3.91 % 3.71 % 3.75 % Adjusted net interest margin (non-GAAP) (3) 3.45 3.64 3.86 3.64 3.66 (1) Earnings available to common stockholders excluding amortization of intangible assets divided by average tangible common equity. (2) Operating noninterest expense divided by operating revenue. (3) Adjusted net interest margin excludes impact of purchase accounting fair value marks. As of

Dec. 31, Sep. 30, Jun. 30, Mar. 31, Dec. 31, 2022 2022 2022 2022 2021 Capital Ratios and Book Value per Share (dollars in thousands, except for per share data)

Stockholders equity $ 1,178,751 $ 1,148,295 $ 1,143,147 $ 1,138,519 $ 1,124,212 Less: preferred stock (110,927 ) (110,927 ) (110,927 ) (110,927 ) (110,927 ) Common equity $ 1,067,824 $ 1,037,368 $ 1,032,220 $ 1,027,592 $ 1,013,285 Less: intangible assets (215,684 ) (216,093 ) (216,502 ) (216,936 ) (217,369 ) Tangible common equity $ 852,140 $ 821,275 $ 815,718 $ 810,656 $ 795,916 Total assets $ 9,644,948 $ 9,478,252 $ 8,841,506 $ 8,334,301 $ 8,129,480 Less: intangible assets (215,684 ) (216,093 ) (216,502 ) (216,936 ) (217,369 ) Tangible assets $ 9,429,264 $ 9,262,159 $ 8,625,004 $ 8,117,365 $ 7,912,111 Common shares outstanding 39,243,123 39,243,123 39,243,123 39,518,411 39,568,090 Common equity ratio (GAAP) 11.07 % 10.94 % 11.67 % 12.33 % 12.46 % Tangible common equity ratio (non-GAAP) (4) 9.04 8.87 9.46 9.99 10.06 Regulatory capital ratios (Bancorp): Leverage ratio 10.68 % 10.95 % 11.63 % 11.57 % 11.65 % Common equity Tier 1 risk-based ratio 10.30 10.20 10.63 10.69 10.64 Risk-based Tier 1 capital ratio 11.66 11.58 12.11 12.21 12.19 Risk-based total capital ratio 14.45 14.45 15.09 15.25 15.26 Regulatory capital ratios (Bank): Leverage ratio 10.64 % 10.91 % 11.61 % 11.41 % 11.43 % Common equity Tier 1 risk-based ratio 11.60 11.53 12.08 12.04 11.96 Risk-based Tier 1 capital ratio 11.60 11.53 12.08 12.04 11.96 Risk-based total capital ratio 13.02 13.00 13.55 13.55 13.44 Book value per share (GAAP) $ 27.21 $ 26.43 $ 26.30 $ 26.00 $ 25.61 Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) (5) 21.71 20.93 20.79 20.51 20.12 Net Loan (Recoveries) Charge-Off Detail Net loan charge-offs (recoveries): Charge-offs $ 4,456 $ 413 $ 302 $ 274 $ 458 Recoveries - (53 ) (32 ) (32 ) (217 ) Net loan charge-offs $ 4,456 $ 360 $ 270 $ 242 $ 241 Net loan charge-offs as a % of average loans receivable (annualized) 0.22 % 0.02 % 0.02 % 0.01 % 0.01 % Asset Quality Nonaccrual loans $ 44,454 $ 57,477 $ 60,756 $ 59,403 $ 61,700 OREO 264 264 316 316 - Nonperforming assets $ 44,718 $ 57,741 $ 61,072 $ 59,719 $ 61,700 Allowance for credit losses - loans ("ACL") 90,513 91,717 82,739 80,070 78,773 Loans receivable $ 8,099,689 $ 7,900,450 $ 7,274,573 $ 6,979,595 $ 6,828,622 Less: PPP loans 11,374 11,458 18,004 54,301 93,057 Loans receivable (excluding PPP loans) $ 8,088,315 $ 7,888,992 $ 7,256,569 $ 6,925,294 $ 6,735,565 Nonaccrual loans as a % of loans receivable 0.55 % 0.73 % 0.84 % 0.85 % 0.90 % Nonperforming assets as a % of total assets 0.46 0.61 0.69 0.72 0.76 ACL as a % of loans receivable 1.12 1.16 1.14 1.15 1.15 ACL as a % of nonaccrual loans 203.6 159.6 136.2 134.8 127.7 (4) Tangible common equity divided by tangible assets. (5) Tangible common equity divided by common shares outstanding at period-end.









CONNECTONE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES NET INTEREST MARGIN ANALYSIS (dollars in thousands) For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 Average Average Average Interest-earning assets: Balance Interest Rate (7) Balance Interest Rate (7) Balance Interest Rate (7) Investment securities (1) (2) $ 743,917 $ 5,725 3.05 % $ 740,394 $ 5,434 2.91 % $ 480,143 $ 1,921 1.59 % Loans receivable and loans held-for-sale (2) (3) (4) 8,037,793 105,402 5.20 7,582,371 91,132 4.77 6,717,685 77,220 4.56 Federal funds sold and interest- bearing deposits with banks 142,489 1,394 3.88 135,331 665 1.95 291,243 121 0.16 Restricted investment in bank stock 47,864 712 5.90 42,220 438 4.12 19,902 207 4.13 Total interest-earning assets 8,972,063 113,233 5.01 8,500,316 97,669 4.56 7,508,973 79,469 4.20 Allowance for loan losses (91,621 ) (84,307 ) (79,074 ) Noninterest-earning assets 610,035 614,580 597,270 Total assets $ 9,490,477 $ 9,030,589 $ 8,027,169 Interest-bearing liabilities: Time deposits $ 2,035,362 11,601 2.26 $ 1,525,076 5,396 1.40 1,204,374 2,717 0.90 Other interest-bearing deposits 3,558,881 14,942 1.67 3,686,520 7,903 0.85 3,672,311 2,563 0.28 Total interest-bearing deposits 5,594,243 26,543 1.88 5,211,596 13,299 1.01 4,876,685 5,280 0.43 Borrowings 913,960 5,665 2.46 772,561 3,297 1.69 292,847 1,102 1.49 Subordinated debentures 153,205 2,217 5.74 153,129 2,196 5.69 152,902 2,167 5.62 Finance lease 1,760 35 7.89 1,813 27 5.91 1,967 30 6.05 Total interest-bearing liabilities 6,663,168 34,460 2.05 6,139,099 18,819 1.22 5,324,401 8,579 0.64 Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 1,610,044 1,682,135 1,537,316 Other liabilities 51,677 48,907 51,928 Total noninterest-bearing liabilities 1,661,721 1,731,042 1,589,244 Stockholders' equity 1,165,588 1,160,448 1,113,524 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 9,490,477 $ 9,030,589 $ 8,027,169 Net interest income (tax equivalent basis) 78,773 78,850 70,890 Net interest spread (5) 2.96 % 3.34 % 3.56 % Net interest margin (6) 3.48 % 3.68 % 3.75 % Tax equivalent adjustment (764 ) (689 ) (429 ) Net interest income $ 78,009 $ 78,161 $ 70,461 (1) Average balances are calculated on amortized cost. (2) Interest income is presented on a tax equivalent basis using 21% federal tax rate. (3) Includes loan fee income and accretion of purchase accounting adjustments. (4) Loans include nonaccrual loans. (5) Represents difference between the average yield on interest-earning assets and the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities and is presented on a tax equivalent basis. (6) Represents net interest income on a tax equivalent basis divided by average total interest-earning assets. (7) Rates are annualized.



