Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,603 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 344,529 in the last 365 days.

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Results; Declares Common and Preferred Dividends

/EIN News/ -- ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: CNOB) (the “Company” or “ConnectOne”), parent company of ConnectOne Bank (the “Bank”), today reported net income available to common stockholders of $31.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared with $27.4 million for the third quarter of 2022 and $31.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. Diluted earnings per share were $0.79 for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared with $0.70 in the third quarter of 2022 and $0.79 in the fourth quarter of 2021. The increase in net income available to common stockholders and diluted earnings per share from the third quarter of 2022 was primarily attributable to a $6.7 million decrease in the provision for credit losses due to changes in forecasted macroeconomic factors and a $0.2 million increase in noninterest income, partially offset by a $0.2 million decrease in net interest income, a $1.2 million increase in noninterest expenses and a $1.9 million increase in income tax expenses. The decrease in net income available to common stockholders from the fourth quarter of 2021 was primarily due to a $5.2 million increase in noninterest expenses and a $2.5 million increase in the provision for credit losses, partially offset by a $7.5 million increase in net interest income. Full-year 2022 net income available to common stockholders was $119.2 million, compared to $128.6 million for 2021. Diluted earnings per share for the full-year 2022 was $3.01, compared with $3.22 for 2021.

Frank Sorrentino, ConnectOne’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer stated, “ConnectOne had another successful year as we gained even further traction in all of our markets, delivering solid organic growth and best-in-class efficiency while also investing in our operating platform to support future performance.”

“Like many others in the industry, the fourth quarter presented some challenges with respect to deposit retention and cost as competition significantly increased. However, despite this headwind, we delivered solid performance. Metrics remained in the industry’s upper quartile. Return on assets was 1.36% for the quarter while our return on tangible common equity was 14.8%. Additionally, ConnectOne’s pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue (“PPNR”) as a percent of assets again exceeded 2%, the 10th consecutive quarter PPNR has been higher than 2%.”

“We also continued to leverage our technological advantages and our culture to drive results. Tangible book value per share increased 3.7% sequentially, 7.9% from a year ago, and has now increased for 11 consecutive quarters. Our efficiency ratio remained below 40% for the quarter, despite a compressed net interest margin and continued investment in our platform and our staff. Even during these challenging conditions, ConnectOne remains one of the industry’s most efficient banks nationwide.” Mr. Sorrentino added, “Our capital ratios remain strong and, while others in the industry have experienced weakness, our tangible common equity ratio was very solid at 9% at year-end. Further, we enter 2023 with sound credit quality and continued improving credit metrics including delinquencies at their lowest levels in recent history.” 

“With respect to organic growth, ConnectOne had a record year for both loan originations and deposits. Highlighting our strategy to invest in and further strengthen our origination franchise, ConnectOne’s loan portfolio increased 19% year-over-year and deposits grew 16%.” Mr. Sorrentino concluded, “We enter 2023 with a strong and resilient balance sheet and remain committed to investing in our franchise to drive results. Coupled with our strong client-centric culture and commitment to efficiency through investment in technology, ConnectOne remains well positioned for continued success.”

Dividend Declarations

The Company announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on both its common stock and its outstanding preferred stock.

A cash dividend on common stock of $0.155 per share will be paid on March 1, 2023, to common stockholders of record on February 17, 2023. A dividend of $0.328125 per depositary share, representing a 1/40th interest in the Company’s 5.25% Fixed Rate Reset Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series A, will also be paid on March 1, 2023 to preferred stockholders of record on February 17, 2023.

Operating Results

Fully taxable equivalent net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $78.8 million, roughly flat from the third quarter of 2022 due to a 5.5% increase in average interest-earning assets, primarily loans, offset by a 20 basis-point contraction in the net interest margin While the net interest margin benefitted from a 43 bps increase in the loan portfolio yield, to 5.20%, the average cost of deposits, including noninterest bearing demand, increased by 69 basis points to 1.46% from 0.77% in the third quarter of 2022. Loan yields continued to increase as a result of new loan originations combined with repricing and maturities of lower rate interest-earning loans outstanding. Funding cost increases were a result of higher market interest rates combined with increased competition due to a contracting U.S. money supply.

Fully taxable equivalent net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2022 increased by $7.9 million, or 11.1%, from the fourth quarter of 2021. The increase from the fourth quarter of 2021 resulted primarily from a 19.5% increase in average interest earning assets, primarily loans, and was partially offset by a 27 basis-point contraction of the net interest margin to 3.48% from 3.75%. The contraction in the net interest margin resulted from a 141 basis-point increase in the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities, partially offset by an 81 basis-point increase in the yield on average interest-earning assets and a 4.7% increase in average noninterest-bearing demand deposits.

Noninterest income was $3.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, $3.3 million in the third quarter of 2022 and $3.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. Included in noninterest income were net losses on equity securities of $0.1 million, $0.4 million, and $0.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, third quarter of 2022 and fourth quarter of 2021, respectively. Excluding equity securities losses, adjusted noninterest income was $3.6 million, $3.8 million and $3.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, third quarter of 2022 and fourth quarter of 2021, respectively. The $0.2 million decrease in adjusted noninterest income for the fourth quarter 2022 versus the third quarter of 2022 was primarily due to decreases in net gains on loans held-for-sale of $0.1 million and deposit, loan and other income of $0.1 million. The $0.3 million decrease in adjusted noninterest income for the fourth quarter 2022 versus the fourth quarter 2021 was primarily due to a decrease in net gains on loans held-for-sale of $1.0 million, partially offset by increases in BOLI income of $0.3 million and deposit, loan and other income of $0.4 million.

Noninterest expenses totaled $33.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, $32.1 million for the third quarter of 2022 and $28.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. The increase in noninterest expenses of $1.2 million from the third quarter of 2022 was attributable to inflationary pressures including increases in salaries and employee benefits of $0.8 million, professional and consulting expense of $0.2 million, other expenses of $0.1 million and FDIC insurance expenses of $0.1 million. The increase in noninterest expenses of $5.2 million from the fourth quarter of 2021 was attributable to increases in salaries and employee benefits of $5.2 million. The increase in salaries and employee benefits from the prior sequential quarter and prior year quarter was attributable to increased staff in both the revenue and back-office areas of the bank, base salary increases, and incentive compensation accruals.

Income tax expense was $12.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, $10.4 million for the third quarter of 2022 and $12.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. The effective tax rates for the fourth quarter of 2022, third quarter of 2022 and fourth quarter of 2021 were 27.5%, 26.5% and 27.1%, respectively.

Asset Quality

The provision for credit losses was $3.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, $10.0 million for the third quarter of 2022 and $0.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. The decreased provision for credit losses during the fourth quarter of 2022 reflected changes in forecasted macroeconomic conditions.

Nonperforming assets, which includes nonaccrual loans and other real estate owned, were $44.7 million as of December 31, 2022, $57.7 million as of September 30, 2022 and $61.7 million as of December 31, 2021. Nonaccrual loans were $44.5 million as of December 31, 2022, $57.5 million as of September 30, 2022 and $61.7 million as of December 31, 2021. Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets (the “NPA ratio”) were 0.46% as of December 31, 2022, 0.61% as of September 30, 2022 and 0.76% as of December 31, 2021. The NPA ratio declined for the 5th consecutive quarter and, excluding taxi medallion loans, was 0.23% as of December 31, 2022. The ratio of nonaccrual loans to loans receivable was 0.55%, 0.73% and 0.90%, as of December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively. The annualized net loan charge-offs ratios were 0.22% for the fourth quarter of 2022, 0.02% for the third quarter of 2022 and 0.01% for the fourth quarter of 2021. The current quarter’s charge-offs relate to the successful workout of nonaccrual loans identified and reserved for in previous periods. The allowance for credit losses represented 1.12%, 1.16%, and 1.15% of loans receivable as of December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively. The allowance for credit losses as a percentage of nonaccrual loans increase to 203.6% as of December 31, 2022 versus 159.6% as of September 30, 2022 and 127.7% as of December 31, 2021.

Selected Balance Sheet Items

The Company’s total assets were $9.6 billion as of December 31, 2022, an increase of $1.5 billion from December 31, 2021. Loans receivable were $8.1 billion, an increase of $1.3 billion from December 31, 2021. The increase in loans receivable was attributable to organic loan originations.

The Company’s total stockholders’ equity was $1.2 billion as of December 31, 2022, an increase of $54.5 million from December 31, 2021. The increase in retained earnings of $95.7 million was the primary reason for the overall increase in stockholders’ equity, in addition to an increase in additional paid-in capital of $2.9 million, partially offset by a decrease in accumulated other comprehensive income of $31.0 million, reflecting the after-tax decline in the fair value of investment securities net of unrealized hedge gains recorded in other assets, and an increase in treasury stock of $13.1 million. As of December 31, 2022, the Company’s tangible common equity ratio and tangible book value per share were 9.04% and $21.71, respectively. As of December 31, 2021, the tangible common equity ratio and tangible book value per share were 10.06% and $20.12, respectively. Total goodwill and other intangible assets were $215.7 million as of December 31, 2022, and $217.4 million as of December 31, 2021.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the results presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"), ConnectOne routinely supplements its evaluation with an analysis of certain non-GAAP measures. ConnectOne believes these non-GAAP financial measures, in addition to the related GAAP measures, provide meaningful information to investors in understanding our operating performance and trends. These non-GAAP measures have inherent limitations and are not required to be uniformly applied and are not audited. They should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for an analysis of results reported under GAAP. These non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures disclosed in this earnings release to the comparable GAAP measures are provided in the accompanying tables.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results Conference Call

Management will also host a conference call and audio webcast at 10:00 a.m. ET on January 26, 2023 to review the Company's financial performance and operating results. The conference call dial-in number is 1-201-689-8471, access code 13735159. Please dial in at least five minutes before the start of the call to register. An audio webcast of the conference call will be available to the public, on a listen-only basis, via the "Investor Relations" link on the Company's website https://www.ConnectOneBank.com or at http://ir.connectonebank.com.

A replay of the conference call will be available beginning at approximately 1:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, January 26, 2023 and ending on Thursday, February 2, 2023 by dialing 1-412-317-6671, access code 13735159. An online archive of the webcast will be available following the completion of the conference call at https://www.connectonebank.com or at http://ir.connectonebank.com.

About ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc.

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc., is a modern financial services company that operates, through its subsidiary, ConnectOne Bank, and the Bank’s fintech subsidiary, BoeFly, Inc. ConnectOne Bank is a high-performing commercial bank offering a full suite of banking & lending products and services that focus on small to middle-market businesses. BoeFly, Inc. is a fintech marketplace that connects borrowers in the franchise space with funding solutions through a network of partner banks. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. is traded on the Nasdaq Global Market under the trading symbol "CNOB," and information about ConnectOne may be found at https://www.connectonebank.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements which are based on certain assumptions and describe future plans, strategies and expectations of the Company. These forward-looking statements are generally identified by use of the words "believe," "expect," "intend," "anticipate," "estimate," "project," or similar expressions. The Company's ability to predict results or the actual effect of future plans or strategies is inherently uncertain. Factors which could have a material adverse effect on the operations of the Company and its subsidiaries include, but are not limited to, those factors set forth in Item 1A – Risk Factors of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, as filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, as supplemented by the Company’s subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, and changes in interest rates, general economic conditions, legislative/regulatory changes, monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. Government, including policies of the U.S. Treasury and the Federal Reserve Board, the quality or composition of the loan or investment portfolios, demand for loan products, deposit flows, competition, demand for financial services in the Company's market area, changes in accounting principles and guidelines and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company, its employees and operations, and its customers. These risks and uncertainties should be considered in evaluating forward-looking statements and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. The Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to publicly release the result of any revisions which may be made to any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.

Investor Contact:

William S. Burns
Senior Executive VP & CFO
201.816.4474: bburns@cnob.com

Media Contact:

Shannan Weeks 
MWW 
732.299.7890: sweeks@mww.com 


 

       
CONNECTONE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES      
CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION    
(in thousands)      
       
  December 31   December 31,
    2022       2021  
  (unaudited)    
ASSETS      
Cash and due from banks $ 61,629     $ 54,352  
Interest-bearing deposits with banks   206,686       211,184  
Cash and cash equivalents   268,315       265,536  
       
Investment securities   634,884       534,507  
Equity securities   15,811       13,794  
       
Loans held-for-sale   13,772       250  
       
Loans receivable   8,099,689       6,828,622  
Less: Allowance for credit losses - loans   90,513       78,773  
Net loans receivable   8,009,176       6,749,849  
       
Investment in restricted stock, at cost   46,604       27,826  
Bank premises and equipment, net   27,800       29,032  
Accrued interest receivable   46,062       34,152  
Bank owned life insurance   231,328       195,731  
Right of use operating lease assets   10,179       11,017  
Other real estate owned   264       -  
Goodwill   208,372       208,372  
Core deposit intangibles   7,312       8,997  
Other assets   125,069       50,417  
 Total assets $ 9,644,948     $ 8,129,480  
       
LIABILITIES      
Deposits:      
Noninterest-bearing $ 1,501,614     $ 1,617,049  
Interest-bearing   5,855,008       4,715,904  
Total deposits   7,356,622       6,332,953  
Borrowings   857,622       468,193  
Subordinated debentures, net   153,255       152,951  
Operating lease liabilities   11,397       12,417  
Other liabilities   87,301       38,754  
Total liabilities   8,466,197       7,005,268  
       
COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES      
       
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY      
Preferred stock   110,927       110,927  
Common stock   586,946       586,946  
Additional paid-in capital   30,126       27,246  
Retained earnings   535,915       440,169  
Treasury stock   (52,799 )     (39,672 )
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (32,364 )     (1,404 )
   Total stockholders' equity   1,178,751       1,124,212  
   Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 9,644,948     $ 8,129,480  
       


CONNECTONE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES              
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME              
(dollars in thousands, except for per share data)              
               
  Three Months Ended   Twelve Months Ended
  12/31/22   12/31/21   12/31/22   12/31/21
Interest income              
Interest and fees on loans $ 104,952     $ 76,891     $ 352,993     $ 293,546  
Interest and dividends on investment securities:              
Taxable   4,225       1,265       12,712       4,413  
Tax-exempt   1,185       518       3,893       2,403  
Dividends   712       207       1,655       971  
Interest on federal funds sold and other short-term investments   1,395       159       2,493       405  
Total interest income   112,469       79,040       373,746       301,738  
Interest expense              
Deposits   26,543       5,281       50,561       24,768  
Borrowings   7,917       3,298       21,066       14,092  
Total interest expense   34,460       8,579       71,627       38,860  
               
Net interest income   78,009       70,461       302,119       262,878  
Provision for (reversal of) credit losses   3,300       815       17,750       (5,500 )
Net interest income after provision for credit losses   74,709       69,646       284,369       268,378  
               
Noninterest income              
Deposit, loan and other income   1,894       1,525       7,472       6,617  
Income on bank owned life insurance   1,528       1,244       5,597       4,771  
Net gains on sale of loans held-for-sale   176       1,139       1,695       3,807  
Gain on sale of branches   -       -       -       674  
Net losses on equity securities   (90 )     (131 )     (1,521 )     (373 )
Net gains on sale/redemption of investment securities   -       -       -       195  
Total noninterest income   3,508       3,777       13,243       15,691  
               
Noninterest expenses              
Salaries and employee benefits   21,676       16,483       80,717       64,072  
Occupancy and equipment   2,603       2,762       9,865       11,638  
FDIC insurance   830       625       2,881       2,665  
Professional and consulting   2,157       1,996       8,053       8,286  
Marketing and advertising   454       454       1,692       1,318  
Information technology and communications   2,694       3,058       11,108       11,267  
Amortization of core deposit intangible   409       483       1,685       1,981  
Increase in value of acquisition price   -       -       1,516       -  
Other expenses   2,489       2,223       8,871       7,784  
Total noninterest expenses   33,312       28,084       126,388       109,011  
               
Income before income tax expense   44,905       45,339       171,224       175,058  
Income tax expense   12,348       12,301       46,013       44,705  
Net income   32,557       33,038       125,211       130,353  
Preferred dividends   1,510       1,717       6,037       1,717  
Net income available to common stockholders $ 31,047     $ 31,321     $ 119,174     $ 128,636  
               
Earnings per common share:              
Basic $ 0.79     $ 0.79     $ 3.03     $ 3.24  
Diluted   0.79       0.79       3.01       3.22  


ConnectOne's management believes that the supplemental financial information, including non-GAAP measures provided below, is useful to investors. The non-GAAP measures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results determined in accordance with GAAP, and are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial measures presented by other companies.
                             
CONNECTONE BANCORP, INC.
SUPPLEMENTAL GAAP AND NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
                             
  As of
  Dec. 31,     Sep. 30,     Jun. 30,     Mar. 31,     Dec. 31,  
  2022     2022     2022     2022     2021  
Selected Financial Data (dollars in thousands)
Total assets $ 9,644,948     $ 9,478,252     $ 8,841,506     $ 8,334,301     $ 8,129,480  
Loans receivable:                            
Commercial $ 1,443,942     $ 1,392,037     $ 1,274,280     $ 1,161,867     $ 1,163,442  
Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans 11,374     11,458     18,004     54,301     93,057  
Commercial real estate 3,170,760     3,087,354     2,727,120     2,516,065     2,446,807  
Multifamily 2,641,886     2,624,726     2,442,603     2,465,337     2,337,712  
Commercial construction 574,139     537,323     569,789     539,058     540,178  
Residential 264,748     256,085     249,379     250,205     255,269  
Consumer 2,312     1,030     1,248     1,140     1,886  
Gross loans 8,109,161     7,910,013     7,282,423     6,987,973     6,838,351  
Unearned net origination fees (9,472 )   (9,563 )   (7,850 )   (8,378 )   (9,729 )
Loans receivable 8,099,689     7,900,450     7,274,573     6,979,595     6,828,622  
Loans held-for-sale 13,772     8,080     3,182     2,742     250  
Total loans $ 8,113,461     $ 7,908,530     $ 7,277,755     $ 6,982,337     $ 6,828,872  
                             
Investment and equity securities $ 650,695     $ 639,192     $ 691,934     $ 525,228     $ 548,301  
Goodwill and other intangible assets 215,684     216,093     216,502     216,936     217,369  
Deposits:                            
Noninterest-bearing demand $ 1,501,614     $ 1,665,658     $ 1,712,875     $ 1,631,292     $ 1,617,049  
Time deposits 2,394,190     1,921,235     1,285,409     1,065,814     1,150,109  
Other interest-bearing deposits 3,460,818     3,723,617     3,619,315     3,863,299     3,565,795  
Total deposits $ 7,356,622     $ 7,310,510     $ 6,617,599     $ 6,560,405     $ 6,332,953  
                             
Borrowings $ 857,622     $ 829,953     $ 874,964     $ 412,170     $ 468,193  
Subordinated debentures (net of debt issuance costs) 153,255     153,179     153,103     153,027     152,951  
Total stockholders' equity 1,178,751     1,148,295     1,143,147     1,138,519     1,124,212  
                             
Quarterly Average Balances                            
Total assets $ 9,490,477     $ 9,030,589     $ 8,322,823     $ 8,263,382     $ 8,027,169  
Loans receivable:                            
Commercial (including PPP loans) $ 1,456,247     $ 1,342,868     $ 1,245,812     $ 1,231,703     $ 1,278,048  
Commercial real estate (including multifamily) 5,758,594     5,455,714     4,974,297     4,850,349     4,625,371  
Commercial construction 558,086     537,073     544,084     541,642     547,038  
Residential 261,969     251,338     247,208     253,589     268,112  
Consumer 4,630     2,361     5,029     3,682     4,938  
Gross loans 8,039,526     7,589,354     7,016,430     6,880,965     6,723,507  
Unearned net origination fees (9,666 )   (9,178 )   (9,222 )   (9,870 )   (10,873 )
Loans receivable 8,029,860     7,580,176     7,007,208     6,871,095     6,712,634  
Loans held-for-sale 7,933     2,195     966     382     5,051  
Total loans $ 8,037,793     $ 7,582,371     $ 7,008,174     $ 6,871,477     $ 6,717,685  
                             
Investment and equity securities $ 650,479     $ 687,291     $ 567,140     $ 536,090     $ 481,276  
Goodwill and other intangible assets 215,951     216,360     216,786     217,219     217,685  
Deposits:                            
Noninterest-bearing demand $ 1,610,044     $ 1,682,135     $ 1,607,465     $ 1,547,055     $ 1,537,316  
Time deposits 2,035,362     1,525,076     1,103,418     1,124,614     1,204,374  
Other interest-bearing deposits 3,558,881     3,686,520     3,717,531     3,851,558     3,672,311  
Total deposits $ 7,204,287     $ 6,893,731     $ 6,428,414     $ 6,523,227     $ 6,414,001  
                             
Borrowings $ 913,960     $ 772,561     $ 548,675     $ 404,907     $ 292,847  
Subordinated debentures (net of debt issuance costs) 153,205     153,129     153,053     152,977     152,902  
Total stockholders' equity 1,165,588     1,160,448     1,143,092     1,131,968     1,113,524  
                             
  Three Months Ended
  Dec. 31,     Sep. 30,     Jun. 30,     Mar. 31,     Dec. 31,  
  2022     2022     2022     2022     2021  
  (dollars in thousands, except for per share data)
Net interest income $ 78,009     $ 78,161     $ 75,591     $ 70,358     $ 70,461  
Provision for credit losses 3,300     10,000     3,000     1,450     815  
Net interest income after provision for credit losses 74,709     68,161     72,591     68,908     69,646  
Noninterest income                            
Deposit, loan and other income 1,894     1,969     1,866     1,743     1,525  
Income on bank owned life insurance 1,528     1,521     1,342     1,206     1,244  
Net gains on sale of loans held-for-sale 176     262     556     701     1,139  
Net losses gains on equity securities (90 )   (430 )   (405 )   (596 )   (131 )
Total noninterest income 3,508     3,322     3,359     3,054     3,777  
Noninterest expenses                            
Salaries and employee benefits 21,676     20,882     19,519     18,640     16,483  
Occupancy and equipment 2,603     2,600     2,733     1,929     2,762  
FDIC insurance 830     720     725     606     625  
Professional and consulting 2,157     1,980     2,124     1,792     1,996  
Marketing and advertising 454     461     426     351     454  
Information technology and communications 2,694     2,747     2,801     2,866     3,058  
Amortization of core deposit intangible 409     409     434     433     483  
Increase in value of acquisition price -     -     833     683     -  
Other expenses 2,489     2,344     2,108     1,930     2,223  
Total noninterest expenses 33,312     32,143     31,703     29,230     28,084  
                             
Income before income tax expense 44,905     39,340     44,247     42,732     45,339  
Income tax expense 12,348     10,425     11,889     11,351     12,301  
Net income $ 32,557     $ 28,915     $ 32,358     $ 31,381     $ 33,038  
Preferred dividends 1,510     1,509     1,509     1,509     1,717  
Net income available to common stockholders $ 31,047     $ 27,406     $ 30,849     $ 29,872     $ 31,321  
                             
Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding 39,378,137     39,320,674     39,481,689     39,727,606     39,792,937  
Diluted EPS $ 0.79     $ 0.70     $ 0.78     $ 0.75     $ 0.79  
                             
Reconciliation of GAAP Earnings to Pre-tax and Pre-provision Net Revenue                            
Net income $ 32,557     $ 28,915     $ 32,358     $ 31,381     $ 33,038  
Income tax expense 12,348     10,425     11,889     11,351     12,301  
Provision for credit losses 3,300     10,000     3,000     1,450     815  
Pre-tax and pre-provision net revenue $ 48,205     $ 49,340     $ 47,247     $ 44,182     $ 46,154  
                             
Return on Assets Measures                            
Average assets $ 9,490,477     $ 9,030,589     $ 8,322,823     $ 8,263,382     $ 8,027,169  
Return on avg. assets 1.36 %   1.27 %   1.56 %   1.54 %   1.63 %
Return on avg. assets (pre-tax and pre-provision) 2.02     2.17     2.28     2.17     2.28  
                             
  Three Months Ended
  Dec. 31,     Sep. 30,     Jun. 30,     Mar. 31,     Dec. 31,  
  2022     2022     2022     2022     2021  
Return on Equity Measures (dollars in thousands)
Average stockholders' equity $ 1,165,588     $ 1,160,448     $ 1,143,097     $ 1,131,968     $ 1,113,524  
Less: average preferred stock (110,927 )   (110,927 )   (110,927 )   (110,927 )   (110,927 )
Average common equity $ 1,054,661     $ 1,049,521     $ 1,032,170     $ 1,021,041     $ 1,002,597  
Less: average intangible assets (215,951 )   (216,360 )   (216,786 )   (217,219 )   (217,685 )
Average tangible common equity $ 838,710     $ 833,161     $ 815,384     $ 803,822     $ 784,912  
                             
Return on avg. common equity (GAAP) 11.68 %   10.36 %   11.99 %   11.87 %   12.39 %
Return on avg. tangible common equity ("TCE") (non-GAAP) (1) 14.82     13.19     15.32     15.22     16.00  
Return on avg. tangible common equity (pre-tax, pre-provision, pre-merger charges) 22.94     23.63     23.39     22.44     23.50  
                             
Efficiency Measures                            
Total noninterest expenses $ 33,312     $ 32,143     $ 31,703     $ 29,230     $ 28,084  
Amortization of core deposit intangibles (409 )   (409 )   (434 )   (433 )   (483 )
Operating noninterest expense $ 32,903     $ 31,734     $ 31,269     $ 28,797     $ 27,601  
                             
Net interest income (tax equivalent basis) $ 78,773     $ 78,850     $ 76,146     $ 70,842     $ 70,890  
Noninterest income 3,508     3,322     3,359     3,054     3,777  
Net losses (gains) on equity securities 90     430     405     596     131  
Operating revenue $ 82,371     $ 82,602     $ 79,910     $ 74,492     $ 74,798  
                             
Operating efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) (2) 39.9 %   38.4 %   39.1 %   38.7 %   36.9 %
                             
Net Interest Margin                            
Average interest-earning assets $ 8,972,063     $ 8,500,316     $ 7,807,445     $ 7,753,881     $ 7,508,973  
                             
Net interest income (tax equivalent basis) $ 78,773     $ 78,850     $ 76,146     $ 70,842     $ 70,890  
Impact of purchase accounting fair value marks (837 )   (885 )   (1,014 )   (1,179 )   (1,674 )
Adjusted net interest income (tax equivalent basis) $ 77,936     $ 77,965     $ 75,132     $ 69,663     $ 69,216  
                             
Net interest margin (GAAP) 3.48 %   3.68 %   3.91 %   3.71 %   3.75 %
Adjusted net interest margin (non-GAAP) (3) 3.45     3.64     3.86     3.64     3.66  
                             
(1) Earnings available to common stockholders excluding amortization of intangible assets divided by average tangible common equity.                            
(2) Operating noninterest expense divided by operating revenue.                            
(3) Adjusted net interest margin excludes impact of purchase accounting fair value marks.                            
                             
  As of
  Dec. 31,     Sep. 30,     Jun. 30,     Mar. 31,     Dec. 31,  
  2022     2022     2022     2022     2021  
Capital Ratios and Book Value per Share (dollars in thousands, except for per share data)
Stockholders equity $ 1,178,751     $ 1,148,295     $ 1,143,147     $ 1,138,519     $ 1,124,212  
Less: preferred stock (110,927 )   (110,927 )   (110,927 )   (110,927 )   (110,927 )
Common equity $ 1,067,824     $ 1,037,368     $ 1,032,220     $ 1,027,592     $ 1,013,285  
Less: intangible assets (215,684 )   (216,093 )   (216,502 )   (216,936 )   (217,369 )
Tangible common equity $ 852,140     $ 821,275     $ 815,718     $ 810,656     $ 795,916  
                             
Total assets $ 9,644,948     $ 9,478,252     $ 8,841,506     $ 8,334,301     $ 8,129,480  
Less: intangible assets (215,684 )   (216,093 )   (216,502 )   (216,936 )   (217,369 )
Tangible assets $ 9,429,264     $ 9,262,159     $ 8,625,004     $ 8,117,365     $ 7,912,111  
                             
Common shares outstanding 39,243,123     39,243,123     39,243,123     39,518,411     39,568,090  
                             
Common equity ratio (GAAP) 11.07 %   10.94 %   11.67 %   12.33 %   12.46 %
Tangible common equity ratio (non-GAAP) (4) 9.04     8.87     9.46     9.99     10.06  
                             
Regulatory capital ratios (Bancorp):                            
Leverage ratio 10.68 %   10.95 %   11.63 %   11.57 %   11.65 %
Common equity Tier 1 risk-based ratio 10.30     10.20     10.63     10.69     10.64  
Risk-based Tier 1 capital ratio 11.66     11.58     12.11     12.21     12.19  
Risk-based total capital ratio 14.45     14.45     15.09     15.25     15.26  
                             
Regulatory capital ratios (Bank):                            
Leverage ratio 10.64 %   10.91 %   11.61 %   11.41 %   11.43 %
Common equity Tier 1 risk-based ratio 11.60     11.53     12.08     12.04     11.96  
Risk-based Tier 1 capital ratio 11.60     11.53     12.08     12.04     11.96  
Risk-based total capital ratio 13.02     13.00     13.55     13.55     13.44  
                             
Book value per share (GAAP) $ 27.21     $ 26.43     $ 26.30     $ 26.00     $ 25.61  
Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) (5) 21.71     20.93     20.79     20.51     20.12  
                             
Net Loan (Recoveries) Charge-Off Detail                            
Net loan charge-offs (recoveries):                            
Charge-offs $ 4,456     $ 413     $ 302     $ 274     $ 458  
Recoveries -     (53 )   (32 )   (32 )   (217 )
Net loan charge-offs $ 4,456     $ 360     $ 270     $ 242     $ 241  
Net loan charge-offs as a % of average loans receivable (annualized) 0.22 %   0.02 %   0.02 %   0.01 %   0.01 %
                             
Asset Quality                            
Nonaccrual loans $ 44,454     $ 57,477     $ 60,756     $ 59,403     $ 61,700  
OREO 264     264     316     316     -  
Nonperforming assets $ 44,718     $ 57,741     $ 61,072     $ 59,719     $ 61,700  
                             
Allowance for credit losses - loans ("ACL") 90,513     91,717     82,739     80,070     78,773  
                             
Loans receivable $ 8,099,689     $ 7,900,450     $ 7,274,573     $ 6,979,595     $ 6,828,622  
Less: PPP loans 11,374     11,458     18,004     54,301     93,057  
Loans receivable (excluding PPP loans) $ 8,088,315     $ 7,888,992     $ 7,256,569     $ 6,925,294     $ 6,735,565  
                             
Nonaccrual loans as a % of loans receivable 0.55 %   0.73 %   0.84 %   0.85 %   0.90 %
Nonperforming assets as a % of total assets 0.46     0.61     0.69     0.72     0.76  
ACL as a % of loans receivable 1.12     1.16     1.14     1.15     1.15  
ACL as a % of nonaccrual loans 203.6     159.6     136.2     134.8     127.7  
                             
(4) Tangible common equity divided by tangible assets.
(5) Tangible common equity divided by common shares outstanding at period-end.
                             



CONNECTONE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES                          
NET INTEREST MARGIN ANALYSIS                            
(dollars in thousands)                            
  For the Three Months Ended  
  December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021  
  Average         Average         Average      
Interest-earning assets: Balance Interest Rate (7)   Balance Interest Rate (7)   Balance Interest Rate (7)
Investment securities (1) (2) $ 743,917   $ 5,725   3.05 %   $ 740,394   $ 5,434   2.91 %   $ 480,143   $ 1,921   1.59 %
Loans receivable and loans held-for-sale (2) (3) (4)   8,037,793     105,402   5.20       7,582,371     91,132   4.77       6,717,685     77,220   4.56  
Federal funds sold and interest-                            
bearing deposits with banks   142,489     1,394   3.88       135,331     665   1.95       291,243     121   0.16  
Restricted investment in bank stock   47,864     712   5.90       42,220     438   4.12       19,902     207   4.13  
Total interest-earning assets   8,972,063     113,233   5.01       8,500,316     97,669   4.56       7,508,973     79,469   4.20  
Allowance for loan losses   (91,621 )           (84,307 )           (79,074 )      
Noninterest-earning assets   610,035             614,580             597,270        
Total assets $ 9,490,477           $ 9,030,589           $ 8,027,169        
                             
Interest-bearing liabilities:                            
Time deposits $ 2,035,362     11,601   2.26     $ 1,525,076     5,396   1.40       1,204,374     2,717   0.90  
Other interest-bearing deposits   3,558,881     14,942   1.67       3,686,520     7,903   0.85       3,672,311     2,563   0.28  
Total interest-bearing deposits   5,594,243     26,543   1.88       5,211,596     13,299   1.01       4,876,685     5,280   0.43  
                             
Borrowings   913,960     5,665   2.46       772,561     3,297   1.69       292,847     1,102   1.49  
Subordinated debentures   153,205     2,217   5.74       153,129     2,196   5.69       152,902     2,167   5.62  
Finance lease   1,760     35   7.89       1,813     27   5.91       1,967     30   6.05  
Total interest-bearing liabilities   6,663,168     34,460   2.05       6,139,099     18,819   1.22       5,324,401     8,579   0.64  
                             
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits   1,610,044             1,682,135             1,537,316        
Other liabilities   51,677             48,907             51,928        
Total noninterest-bearing liabilities   1,661,721             1,731,042             1,589,244        
Stockholders' equity   1,165,588             1,160,448             1,113,524        
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 9,490,477           $ 9,030,589           $ 8,027,169        
                             
Net interest income (tax equivalent basis)     78,773             78,850             70,890      
Net interest spread (5)     2.96 %       3.34 %       3.56 %
                             
Net interest margin (6)     3.48 %       3.68 %       3.75 %
                             
Tax equivalent adjustment     (764 )           (689 )           (429 )    
Net interest income   $ 78,009           $ 78,161           $ 70,461      
                             
(1) Average balances are calculated on amortized cost.
(2) Interest income is presented on a tax equivalent basis using 21% federal tax rate.
(3) Includes loan fee income and accretion of purchase accounting adjustments.
(4) Loans include nonaccrual loans.
(5) Represents difference between the average yield on interest-earning assets and the average cost of interest-bearing
liabilities and is presented on a tax equivalent basis.
(6) Represents net interest income on a tax equivalent basis divided by average total interest-earning assets.
(7) Rates are annualized.

 


Primary Logo

You just read:

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Results; Declares Common and Preferred Dividends

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.