Valley National Bancorp Reports Fourth Quarter Earnings, Increased Net Interest Income and 15 Percent Annualized Loan Growth
/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY), the holding company for Valley National Bank, today reported net income for the fourth quarter 2022 of $177.6 million, or $0.34 per diluted common share, as compared to the fourth quarter 2021 net income of $115.0 million, or $0.27 per diluted common share, and net income of $178.1 million, or $0.34 per diluted common share, for the third quarter 2022. Excluding all non-core charges, our adjusted net income (a non-GAAP measure) was $182.9 million, or $0.35 per diluted common share, for the fourth quarter 2022, $125.0 million, or $0.29 per diluted common share, for the fourth quarter 2021, and $181.5 million, or $0.35 per diluted common share, for the third quarter 2022. See further details below, including a reconciliation of our adjusted net income in the "Consolidated Financial Highlights" tables.
Key financial highlights for the fourth quarter:
- Loan Portfolio: Total loans increased $1.7 billion, or 15 percent on an annualized basis, to $46.9 billion at December 31, 2022 from September 30, 2022 mainly due to strong organic commercial real estate loan growth, as well as new residential mortgage loan volumes largely originated for investment rather than sale. See the "Loans, Deposits and Other Borrowings" section below for details.
- Net Interest Income and Margin: Net interest income on a tax equivalent basis of $467.2 million for the fourth quarter 2022 increased $11.9 million and $151.2 million as compared to the third quarter 2022 and fourth quarter 2021, respectively, reflecting a well-positioned balance sheet and continued organic loan growth in the current rising interest rate environment. Our net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis remained relatively stable and totaled 3.57 percent for the fourth quarter 2022 as compared to 3.60 percent for the third quarter 2022. See the "Net Interest Income and Margin" section below for more details.
- Allowance and Provision for Credit Losses for Loans: The allowance for credit losses for loans totaled $483.3 million and $498.4 million at December 31, 2022 and September 30, 2022, respectively, representing 1.03 percent and 1.10 percent of total loans at each respective date. During the fourth quarter 2022, the provision for credit losses for loans was $7.3 million as compared to $1.8 million and $11.6 million for the third quarter 2022 and fourth quarter 2021, respectively.
- Credit Quality: Net loan charge-offs totaled $22.4 million for the fourth quarter 2022, largely due to the partial charge-off of a single non-performing loan, as compared to net recoveries of loan charge-offs of $5.6 million and $624 thousand for the third quarter 2022 and fourth quarter 2021, respectively. Non-accrual loans represented 0.57 percent and 0.65 percent of total loans at December 31, 2022 and September 30, 2022, respectively. See the "Credit Quality" Section below for more details.
- Non-Interest Income: Non-interest income decreased $3.4 million to $52.8 million for the fourth quarter 2022 from $56.2 million for the third quarter 2022 due, in part, to a $3.4 million decrease in swap fee income derived from certain new commercial loan transactions. The swap fees presented in other income totaled $7.3 million and $10.7 million for the fourth quarter 2022 and third quarter 2022, respectively.
- Non-Interest Expense: Non-interest expense increased $4.6 million to $266.2 million for the fourth quarter 2022 as compared to the third quarter 2022 mainly due to higher technology-related merger expenses and increased professional and legal fees, partially offset by lower salaries and employee benefits expense. Merger expenses largely relating to the acquisition of Bank Leumi Le-Israel Corporation (Bank Leumi USA) on April 1, 2022 totaled $7.4 million for the fourth quarter 2022 as compared to $4.7 million for the third quarter 2022.
- Efficiency Ratio: Our efficiency ratio was 49.30 percent for the fourth quarter 2022 as compared to 49.76 percent and 49.44 percent for the third quarter 2022 and fourth quarter 2021, respectively. See the "Consolidated Financial Highlights" tables below for additional information regarding our non-GAAP measures.
- Performance Ratios: Annualized return on average assets (ROA), shareholders’ equity (ROE) and tangible ROE were 1.25 percent, 11.23 percent, and 16.70 percent for the fourth quarter 2022, respectively. Annualized ROA, ROE and tangible ROE, adjusted for non-core charges, were 1.29 percent, 11.56 percent, and 17.20 percent for the fourth quarter 2022, respectively. See the "Consolidated Financial Highlights" tables below for additional information regarding our non-GAAP measures.
Ira Robbins, CEO, commented, “I am extremely proud of the earnings that Valley generated for both the fourth quarter and the full year 2022. The continuation of this excellent performance is a testament to the dedication of our exceptional bankers and associates. Loan growth remained elevated during the fourth quarter as originations were again aided by a reduction in loan payoffs. Entering 2023, we continue to face pressure with regard to deposit pricing expectations and growth opportunities. While we are pleased with the stability of our core relationship-based funding franchise, we have used other funding alternatives to support our robust loan growth. To ensure the right balance, we have devoted resources to our differentiated deposit niches which we expect will continue to add value to our franchise over time.”
Mr. Robbins continued, “Our long-standing focus on relationship-based commercial banking has been enhanced in recent years by new capabilities which will help us navigate the challenging and rapidly changing banking environment that we face today. We continue to execute on our strategic initiatives from a position of strength, and are well-positioned to withstand the pressures around us.”
Net Interest Income and Margin
Net interest income on a tax equivalent basis totaling $467.2 million for the fourth quarter 2022 increased $11.9 million and $151.2 million as compared to the third quarter 2022 and fourth quarter 2021, respectively. Interest income on a tax equivalent basis increased $109.9 million to $648.0 million for the fourth quarter 2022 as compared to the third quarter 2022. The increase was mostly due to higher average loan balances driven by our organic loan growth and increased yields on both new originations and adjustable rate loans in our portfolio. Interest expense of $180.7 million for the fourth quarter 2022 increased $98.0 million as compared to the third quarter 2022 largely due to higher interest rates on both non-maturity and new time deposits, as well as a $2.4 billion increase in average time deposits.
Net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis of 3.57 percent for the fourth quarter 2022 decreased 3 basis points as compared to 3.60 percent for the third quarter 2022, and increased 34 basis points from 3.23 percent for the fourth quarter 2021. The yield on average interest earning assets increased by 69 basis points on a linked quarter basis mostly due to the aforementioned higher yields on new and adjustable rate loans in the fourth quarter 2022 as compared to third quarter 2022. The yield on average loans increased to 5.20 percent for the fourth quarter 2022 from 4.48 percent for the third quarter 2022 largely due to the higher level of market interest rates. The overall cost of average interest-bearing liabilities increased by 109 basis points to 2.15 percent for the fourth quarter 2022 as compared to the linked third quarter 2022 primarily due to higher interest rates on both non-maturity and new time deposits. Our cost of total average deposits was 1.36 percent for the fourth quarter 2022 as compared to 0.59 percent for the third quarter 2022. The increased cost of funds was mainly due to higher interest rates on most of our interest bearing deposit products combined with greater utilization of brokered and retail CDs in our funding mix during the fourth quarter 2022.
Loans, Deposits and Other Borrowings
Loans. Loans increased $1.7 billion to $46.9 billion at December 31, 2022 from September 30, 2022. The increase was primarily due to continued strong quarter-over-quarter organic loan growth in commercial real estate and residential mortgage loan categories. Commercial real estate (including construction) and residential mortgage loans increased $1.4 billion and $187.4 million, respectively, or 19 percent and 14 percent, respectively, on an annualized basis during the fourth quarter 2022. Residential mortgage loans increased during the fourth quarter 2022 almost entirely due to new loan activity in the purchased home market and higher levels of such loans originated for investment rather than sale. Loans held for sale totaled $18.1 million and $6.1 million at December 31, 2022 and September 30, 2022. SBA Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans within the commercial and industrial loan category totaled $33.6 million at December 31, 2022 compared to $85.8 million at September 30, 2022.
Deposits. Total deposits increased $2.3 billion to approximately $47.6 billion at December 31, 2022 from September 30, 2022 driven by continued growth in our retail and brokered CD portfolios, partially offset by a $957.0 million decrease in non-interest bearing deposits. Time deposits increased $3.2 billion to $9.6 billion at December 31, 2022 from September 30, 2022 mainly as a result of our increased use of brokered CDs in our funding mix, successful strategic retail CD campaigns and, to a lesser extent, customer migration from non-interest bearing deposit products. Total brokered deposits, consisting of money market and time deposit accounts, were $5.9 billion at December 31, 2022 as compared to $3.7 billion at September 30, 2022. Non-interest bearing deposits; savings, NOW, money market deposits; and time deposits represented approximately 30 percent, 50 percent and 20 percent of total deposits as of December 31, 2022, respectively.
Other Borrowings. Short-term borrowings decreased $780.6 million to approximately $138.7 million at December 31, 2022 as compared to September 30, 2022 largely due to the maturity and repayment of FHLB advances during the fourth quarter 2022 and our increased utilization of brokered deposits as a favorable funding alternative during the fourth quarter 2022. Long-term borrowings of $1.5 billion remained relatively unchanged at December 31, 2022 as compared to September 30, 2022.
Credit Quality
Non-Performing Assets (NPAs). Total NPAs, consisting of non-accrual loans, other real estate owned (OREO) and other repossessed assets decreased $22.8 million to $272.0 million at December 31, 2022 compared to $294.8 million at September 30, 2022. The decrease in NPAs was largely due to a $36.3 million decline in non-accrual commercial and industrial loans. The decrease in non-accrual commercial and industrial loans was mainly driven by a $20.9 million partial loan charge-off of one non-performing loan participation (that had related allowance reserves totaling $30.0 million at September 30, 2022), as well as several taxi medallion loan repayments during the fourth quarter 2022. Non-accrual construction loans increased $13.1 million at December 31, 2022 primarily due to the migration of one loan relationship previously reported in the 60 to 89 days past due delinquency category at September 30, 2022. Non-accrual loans represented 0.57 percent of total loans at December 31, 2022 as compared to 0.65 percent of total loans at September 30, 2022.
Non-Performing Taxi Medallion Loan Portfolio. Our non-performing taxi medallion loans within the non-accrual commercial and industrial loan category decreased $9.8 million to $66.5 million at December 31, 2022 from September 30, 2022 mostly due to repayments of loans during the fourth quarter 2022. At December 31, 2022, all taxi medallion loans were on non-accrual status and had related reserves of $42.2 million, or 63.5 percent of such loans, within the allowance for loan losses.
Accruing Past Due Loans. Total accruing past due loans (i.e., loans past due 30 days or more and still accruing interest) decreased $7.9 million to $90.9 million, or 0.19 percent of total loans, at December 31, 2022 as compared to $98.7 million, or 0.22 percent of total loans, at September 30, 2022. The decline was due, in part, to the migration of construction loans 60 to 89 days past due and commercial real estate loans 90 or more days past due reported at September 30, 2022 to non-accrual loans at December 31, 2022.
Allowance for Credit Losses for Loans and Unfunded Commitments. The following table summarizes the allocation of the allowance for credit losses to loan categories and the allocation as a percentage of each loan category at December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022, and December 31, 2021:
|December 31, 2022
|September 30, 2022
|December 31, 2021
|Allocation
|Allocation
|Allocation
|as a % of
|as a % of
|as a % of
|Allowance
|Loan
|Allowance
|Loan
|Allowance
|Loan
|Allocation
|Category
|Allocation
|Category
|Allocation
|Category
|($ in thousands)
|Loan Category:
|Commercial and industrial loans
|$
|139,941
|1.59
|%
|$
|154,051
|1.77
|%
|$
|103,090
|1.76
|%
|Commercial real estate loans:
|Commercial real estate
|200,421
|0.78
|217,124
|0.89
|193,258
|1.02
|Construction
|58,987
|1.59
|50,656
|1.42
|24,232
|1.31
|Total commercial real estate loans
|259,408
|0.88
|267,780
|0.95
|217,490
|1.05
|Residential mortgage loans
|39,020
|0.73
|36,157
|0.70
|25,120
|0.55
|Consumer loans:
|Home equity
|4,333
|0.86
|4,083
|0.87
|3,889
|0.97
|Auto and other consumer
|15,953
|0.57
|13,673
|0.49
|9,613
|0.37
|Total consumer loans
|20,286
|0.61
|17,756
|0.55
|13,502
|0.45
|Allowance for loan losses
|458,655
|0.98
|475,744
|1.05
|359,202
|1.05
|Allowance for unfunded credit commitments
|24,600
|22,664
|16,500
|Total allowance for credit losses for loans
|$
|483,255
|$
|498,408
|$
|375,702
|Allowance for credit losses for
|loans as a % loans
|1.03
|%
|1.10
|%
|1.10
|%
Our loan portfolio, totaling $46.9 billion at December 31, 2022, had net loan charge-offs totaling $22.4 million for the fourth quarter 2022 as compared to net recoveries of loan charge-offs of $5.6 million and $624 thousand for the third quarter 2022 and the fourth quarter 2021, respectively. The fourth quarter 2022 net loan charge-offs primarily related to the partial loan charge-off of one non-accrual commercial and industrial loan participation (with related allowance reserves totaling $30.0 million at September 30, 2022).
The allowance for credit losses for loans, comprised of our allowance for loan losses and unfunded credit commitments, as a percentage of total loans was 1.03 percent at December 31, 2022 and 1.10 percent at both September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively. During the fourth quarter 2022, we recorded a provision for credit losses for loans totaling $7.3 million as compared to $1.8 million for the third quarter 2022 and $11.6 million for the fourth quarter 2021. Overall, the decrease in allowance for credit losses for loans as a percentage of total loans reflects a decline in expected quantitative loss experience, partially offset by the increased economic forecast reserve component of our CECL model at December 31, 2022, as well as the impact of the fourth quarter 2022 loan charge-offs with prior allocated reserves.
Capital Adequacy
Valley's regulatory capital ratios continue to reflect its well-capitalized position. Valley's total risk-based capital, Tier 1 capital, common equity Tier 1 capital and Tier 1 leverage capital ratios were 11.63 percent, 9.46 percent, 9.01 percent and 8.23 percent, respectively, at December 31, 2022.
VALLEY NATIONAL BANCORP
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA
|($ in thousands, except for share data)
|Three Months Ended
|Years Ended
|December 31,
|September 30,
|December 31,
|December 31,
|2022
|2022
|2021
|2022
|2021
|FINANCIAL DATA:
|Net interest income - FTE (1)
|$
|467,233
|$
|455,308
|$
|316,000
|$
|1,660,468
|$
|1,213,115
|Net interest income
|465,819
|453,992
|315,301
|1,655,640
|1,209,901
|Non-interest income
|52,796
|56,194
|38,223
|206,793
|155,013
|Total revenue
|518,615
|510,186
|353,524
|1,862,433
|1,364,914
|Non-interest expense
|266,240
|261,639
|184,514
|1,024,949
|691,542
|Pre-provision net revenue
|252,375
|248,547
|169,010
|837,484
|673,372
|Provision for credit losses
|7,239
|2,023
|11,699
|56,817
|32,633
|Income tax expense
|67,545
|68,405
|42,273
|211,816
|166,899
|Net income
|177,591
|178,119
|115,038
|568,851
|473,840
|Dividends on preferred stock
|3,630
|3,172
|3,172
|13,146
|12,688
|Net income available to common stockholders
|$
|173,961
|$
|174,947
|$
|111,866
|$
|555,705
|$
|461,152
|Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:
|Basic
|506,359,704
|506,342,200
|411,775,590
|485,434,918
|407,445,379
|Diluted
|509,301,813
|508,690,997
|414,472,820
|487,817,710
|410,018,328
|Per common share data:
|Basic earnings
|$
|0.34
|$
|0.35
|$
|0.27
|$
|1.14
|$
|1.13
|Diluted earnings
|0.34
|0.34
|0.27
|1.14
|1.12
|Cash dividends declared
|0.11
|0.11
|0.11
|0.44
|0.44
|Closing stock price - high
|12.92
|12.95
|14.82
|15.02
|14.82
|Closing stock price - low
|10.96
|10.14
|13.04
|10.14
|9.74
|FINANCIAL RATIOS:
|Net interest margin
|3.56
|%
|3.59
|%
|3.22
|%
|3.44
|%
|3.16
|%
|Net interest margin - FTE (1)
|3.57
|3.60
|3.23
|3.45
|3.17
|Annualized return on average assets
|1.25
|1.30
|1.08
|1.09
|1.14
|Annualized return on avg. shareholders' equity
|11.23
|11.39
|9.38
|9.50
|9.98
|NON-GAAP FINANCIAL DATA AND RATIOS: (3)
|Basic earnings per share, as adjusted
|$
|0.35
|$
|0.35
|$
|0.30
|$
|1.31
|$
|1.18
|Diluted earnings per share, as adjusted
|0.35
|0.35
|0.29
|1.31
|1.17
|Annualized return on average assets, as adjusted
|1.29
|%
|1.32
|%
|1.18
|%
|1.25
|%
|1.19
|%
|Annualized return on average shareholders' equity, as adjusted
|11.56
|11.60
|10.19
|10.87
|10.37
|Annualized return on avg. tangible shareholders' equity
|16.70
|%
|17.21
|%
|13.44
|%
|14.08
|%
|14.40
|%
|Annualized return on average tangible shareholders' equity, as adjusted
|17.20
|17.54
|14.61
|16.10
|14.96
|Efficiency ratio
|49.30
|49.76
|49.44
|50.55
|48.46
|AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET ITEMS:
|Assets
|$
|56,913,215
|$
|54,858,306
|$
|42,473,828
|$
|52,182,310
|$
|41,475,682
|Interest earning assets
|52,405,601
|50,531,242
|39,193,014
|48,067,381
|38,227,815
|Loans
|46,086,363
|44,341,894
|33,338,128
|41,930,353
|32,816,985
|Interest bearing liabilities
|33,596,874
|31,228,739
|25,582,956
|30,190,267
|25,586,867
|Deposits
|46,234,857
|44,770,368
|34,746,786
|42,451,465
|33,239,432
|Shareholders' equity
|6,327,970
|6,256,767
|4,905,343
|5,985,236
|4,747,745
|As of
|BALANCE SHEET ITEMS:
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|(In thousands)
|2022
|2022
|2022
|2022
|2021
|Assets
|$
|57,462,749
|$
|55,927,501
|$
|54,438,807
|$
|43,551,457
|$
|43,446,443
|Total loans
|46,917,200
|45,185,764
|43,560,777
|35,364,405
|34,153,657
|Deposits
|47,636,914
|45,308,843
|43,881,051
|35,647,336
|35,632,412
|Shareholders' equity
|6,400,802
|6,273,829
|6,204,913
|5,096,384
|5,084,066
|LOANS:
|(In thousands)
|Commercial and industrial loans:
|Commercial and industrial
|$
|8,771,250
|$
|8,615,557
|$
|8,378,454
|$
|5,587,781
|$
|5,411,601
|Commercial and industrial PPP loans
|33,580
|85,820
|136,004
|203,609
|435,950
|Total commercial and industrial
|8,804,830
|8,701,377
|8,514,458
|5,791,390
|5,847,551
|Commercial real estate:
|Commercial real estate
|25,732,033
|24,493,445
|23,535,086
|19,763,202
|18,935,486
|Construction
|3,700,835
|3,571,818
|3,374,373
|2,174,542
|1,854,580
|Total commercial real estate
|29,432,868
|28,065,263
|26,909,459
|21,937,744
|20,790,066
|Residential mortgage
|5,364,550
|5,177,128
|5,005,069
|4,691,935
|4,545,064
|Consumer:
|Home equity
|503,884
|467,135
|431,455
|393,538
|400,779
|Automobile
|1,746,225
|1,711,086
|1,673,482
|1,552,928
|1,570,036
|Other consumer
|1,064,843
|1,063,775
|1,026,854
|996,870
|1,000,161
|Total consumer loans
|3,314,952
|3,241,996
|3,131,791
|2,943,336
|2,970,976
|Total loans
|$
|46,917,200
|$
|45,185,764
|$
|43,560,777
|$
|35,364,405
|$
|34,153,657
|CAPITAL RATIOS:
|Book value per common share
|$
|12.23
|$
|11.98
|$
|11.84
|$
|11.60
|$
|11.57
|Tangible book value per common share (3)
|8.15
|7.87
|7.71
|7.93
|7.94
|Tangible common equity to tangible assets (3)
|7.45
|%
|7.40
|%
|7.46
|%
|7.96
|%
|7.98
|%
|Tier 1 leverage capital
|8.23
|8.31
|8.33
|8.70
|8.88
|Common equity tier 1 capital
|9.01
|9.09
|9.06
|9.67
|10.06
|Tier 1 risk-based capital
|9.46
|9.56
|9.54
|10.27
|10.69
|Total risk-based capital
|11.63
|11.84
|11.53
|12.65
|13.10
|Three Months Ended
|Years Ended
|ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES:
|December 31,
|September 30,
|December 31,
|December 31,
|($ in thousands)
|2022
|2022
|2021
|2022
|2021
|Allowance for credit losses for loans
|Beginning balance
|$
|498,408
|$
|490,963
|$
|356,927
|$
|375,702
|$
|351,354
|Allowance for purchased credit deteriorated (PCD) loans, net (2)
|—
|—
|6,542
|70,319
|6,542
|Beginning balance, adjusted
|498,408
|490,963
|363,469
|446,021
|357,896
|Loans charged-off:
|Commercial and industrial
|(22,106
|)
|(5,033
|)
|(2,224
|)
|(33,250
|)
|(21,507
|)
|Commercial real estate
|(388
|)
|(4,000
|)
|—
|(4,561
|)
|(382
|)
|Residential mortgage
|(1
|)
|—
|(1
|)
|(28
|)
|(140
|)
|Total consumer
|(1,544
|)
|(962
|)
|(914
|)
|(4,057
|)
|(4,303
|)
|Total loans charged-off
|(24,039
|)
|(9,995
|)
|(3,139
|)
|(41,896
|)
|(26,332
|)
|Charged-off loans recovered:
|Commercial and industrial
|1,069
|13,236
|1,153
|17,081
|3,934
|Commercial real estate
|13
|1,729
|1,794
|2,073
|2,553
|Construction
|—
|—
|—
|—
|4
|Residential mortgage
|17
|163
|100
|711
|676
|Total consumer
|498
|477
|716
|2,929
|4,075
|Total loans recovered
|1,597
|15,605
|3,763
|22,794
|11,242
|Net (charge-offs) recoveries
|(22,442
|)
|5,610
|624
|(19,102
|)
|(15,090
|)
|Provision for credit losses for loans
|7,289
|1,835
|11,609
|56,336
|32,896
|Ending balance
|$
|483,255
|$
|498,408
|$
|375,702
|$
|483,255
|$
|375,702
|Components of allowance for credit losses for loans:
|Allowance for loan losses
|$
|458,655
|$
|475,744
|$
|359,202
|$
|458,655
|$
|359,202
|Allowance for unfunded credit commitments
|24,600
|22,664
|16,500
|24,600
|16,500
|Allowance for credit losses for loans
|$
|483,255
|$
|498,408
|$
|375,702
|$
|483,255
|$
|375,702
|Components of provision for credit losses for loans:
|Provision for credit losses for loans
|$
|5,353
|$
|1,315
|$
|9,509
|$
|48,236
|$
|27,507
|Provision for unfunded credit commitments
|1,936
|520
|2,100
|8,100
|5,389
|Total provision for credit losses for loans
|$
|7,289
|$
|1,835
|$
|11,609
|$
|56,336
|$
|32,896
|Annualized ratio of total net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans
|0.19
|%
|(0.05
|)%
|(0.01
|)%
|0.05
|%
|0.05
|%
|Allowance for credit losses as a % of total loans
|1.03
|%
|1.10
|%
|1.10
|%
|1.03
|%
|1.10
|%
|As of
|ASSET QUALITY:
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|($ in thousands)
|2022
|2022
|2022
|2022
|2021
|Accruing past due loans:
|30 to 59 days past due:
|Commercial and industrial
|$
|11,664
|$
|19,526
|$
|7,143
|$
|6,723
|$
|6,717
|Commercial real estate
|6,638
|6,196
|10,516
|30,807
|14,421
|Construction
|—
|—
|9,108
|1,708
|1,941
|Residential mortgage
|16,146
|13,045
|12,326
|9,266
|10,999
|Total consumer
|9,087
|6,196
|6,009
|5,862
|6,811
|Total 30 to 59 days past due
|43,535
|44,963
|45,102
|54,366
|40,889
|60 to 89 days past due:
|Commercial and industrial
|12,705
|2,188
|3,870
|14,461
|7,870
|Commercial real estate
|3,167
|383
|630
|6,314
|—
|Construction
|—
|12,969
|3,862
|3,125
|—
|Residential mortgage
|3,315
|5,947
|2,410
|2,560
|3,314
|Total consumer
|1,579
|1,174
|702
|554
|1,020
|Total 60 to 89 days past due
|20,766
|22,661
|11,474
|27,014
|12,204
|90 or more days past due:
|Commercial and industrial
|18,392
|15,072
|15,470
|9,261
|1,273
|Commercial real estate
|2,292
|15,082
|—
|—
|32
|Construction
|3,990
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Residential mortgage
|1,866
|550
|1,188
|1,746
|677
|Total consumer
|47
|421
|267
|400
|789
|Total 90 or more days past due
|26,587
|31,125
|16,925
|11,407
|2,771
|Total accruing past due loans
|$
|90,888
|$
|98,749
|$
|73,501
|$
|92,787
|$
|55,864
|Non-accrual loans:
|Commercial and industrial
|$
|98,881
|$
|135,187
|$
|148,404
|$
|96,631
|$
|99,918
|Commercial real estate
|68,316
|67,319
|85,807
|79,180
|83,592
|Construction
|74,230
|61,098
|49,780
|17,618
|17,641
|Residential mortgage
|25,160
|26,564
|25,847
|33,275
|35,207
|Total consumer
|3,174
|3,227
|3,279
|3,754
|3,858
|Total non-accrual loans
|269,761
|293,395
|313,117
|230,458
|240,216
|Other real estate owned (OREO)
|286
|286
|422
|1,024
|2,259
|Other repossessed assets
|1,937
|1,122
|1,200
|1,176
|2,931
|Total non-performing assets
|$
|271,984
|$
|294,803
|$
|314,739
|$
|232,658
|$
|245,406
|Performing troubled debt restructured loans
|$
|77,530
|$
|69,748
|$
|67,274
|$
|56,538
|$
|71,330
|Total non-accrual loans as a % of loans
|0.57
|%
|0.65
|%
|0.72
|%
|0.65
|%
|0.70
|%
|Total accruing past due and non-accrual loans as a % of loans
|0.77
|%
|0.87
|%
|0.89
|%
|0.91
|%
|0.87
|%
|Allowance for losses on loans as a % of non-accrual loans
|170.02
|%
|162.15
|%
|149.73
|%
|157.30
|%
|149.53
|%
NOTES TO SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA
|(1
|)
|Net interest income and net interest margin are presented on a tax equivalent basis using a 21 percent federal tax rate. Valley believes that this presentation provides comparability of net interest income and net interest margin arising from both taxable and tax-exempt sources and is consistent with industry practice and SEC rules.
|(2
|)
|Represents the allowance for acquired PCD loans, net of PCD loan charge-offs totaling $62.4 million in the second quarter 2022.
|(3
|)
|Non-GAAP Reconciliations. This press release contains certain supplemental financial information, described in the Notes below, which has been determined by methods other than U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") that management uses in its analysis of Valley's performance. The Company believes that the non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information to both management and investors in understanding Valley’s underlying operational performance, business and performance trends, and may facilitate comparisons of our current and prior performance with the performance of others in the financial services industry. Management utilizes these measures for internal planning, forecasting and analysis purposes. Management believes that Valley’s presentation and discussion of this supplemental information, together with the accompanying reconciliations to the GAAP financial measures, also allows investors to view performance in a manner similar to management. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for or superior to financial measures calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures may also be calculated differently from similar measures disclosed by other companies.
Non-GAAP Reconciliations to GAAP Financial Measures
|($ in thousands, except for share data)
|Three Months Ended
|Years Ended
|December 31,
|September 30,
|December 31,
|December 31,
|2022
|2022
|2021
|2022
|2021
|Adjusted net income available to common shareholders (non-GAAP):
|Net income, as reported (GAAP)
|$
|177,591
|$
|178,119
|$
|115,038
|$
|568,851
|$
|473,840
|Add: Losses on extinguishment of debt (net of tax)
|—
|—
|—
|—
|6,024
|Add: Losses (gains) on available for sale and held to maturity securities transactions (net of tax)(a)
|5
|(24
|)
|9
|(69
|)
|(390
|)
|Add: Provision for credit losses (net of tax)(b)
|—
|—
|4,471
|29,282
|4,471
|Add: Merger related expenses (net of tax)(c)
|5,285
|3,360
|5,491
|52,388
|6,698
|Add: Litigation reserve (net of tax)(d)
|—
|—
|—
|—
|1,505
|Net income, as adjusted (non-GAAP)
|$
|182,881
|$
|181,455
|$
|125,009
|$
|650,452
|$
|492,148
|Dividends on preferred stock
|3,630
|3,172
|3,172
|13,146
|12,688
|Net income available to common shareholders, as adjusted (non-GAAP)
|$
|179,251
|$
|178,283
|$
|121,837
|$
|637,306
|$
|479,460
|_____________
|(a) Included in (losses) gains on securities transactions, net.
|(b) Primarily represents provision for credit losses for non-PCD loans and unfunded credit commitments acquired in bank acquisitions.
|(c) Merger related expenses are primarily within salary and employee benefits expense, technology, furniture and equipment expense and professional and legal fees for the year ended December 31, 2022.
|(d) Included in professional and legal fees.
|Adjusted per common share data (non-GAAP):
|Net income available to common shareholders, as adjusted (non-GAAP)
|$
|179,251
|$
|178,283
|$
|121,837
|$
|637,306
|$
|479,460
|Average number of shares outstanding
|506,359,704
|506,342,200
|411,775,590
|485,434,918
|407,445,379
|Basic earnings, as adjusted (non-GAAP)
|$
|0.35
|$
|0.35
|$
|0.30
|$
|1.31
|$
|1.18
|Average number of diluted shares outstanding
|509,301,813
|508,690,997
|414,472,820
|487,817,710
|410,018,328
|Diluted earnings, as adjusted (non-GAAP)
|$
|0.35
|$
|0.35
|$
|0.29
|$
|1.31
|$
|1.17
|Adjusted annualized return on average tangible shareholders' equity (non-GAAP):
|Net income, as adjusted (non-GAAP)
|$
|182,881
|$
|181,455
|$
|125,009
|$
|650,452
|$
|492,148
|Average shareholders' equity
|6,327,970
|6,256,767
|4,905,343
|5,985,236
|4,747,745
|Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets
|2,074,367
|2,117,818
|1,481,951
|1,944,503
|1,457,519
|Average tangible shareholders' equity
|$
|4,253,603
|$
|4,138,949
|$
|3,423,392
|$
|4,040,733
|$
|3,290,226
|Annualized return on average tangible shareholders' equity, as adjusted (non-GAAP)
|17.20
|%
|17.54
|%
|14.61
|%
|16.10
|%
|14.96
|%
|Adjusted annualized return on average assets (non-GAAP):
|Net income, as adjusted (non-GAAP)
|$
|182,881
|$
|181,455
|$
|125,009
|$
|650,452
|$
|492,148
|Average assets
|$
|56,913,215
|$
|54,858,306
|$
|42,473,828
|$
|52,182,310
|$
|41,475,682
|Annualized return on average assets, as adjusted (non-GAAP)
|1.29
|%
|1.32
|%
|1.18
|%
|1.25
|%
|1.19
|%
Non-GAAP Reconciliations to GAAP Financial Measures (Continued)
|Three Months Ended
|Years Ended
|December 31,
|September 30,
|December 31,
|December 31,
|($ in thousands)
|2022
|2022
|2021
|2022
|2021
|Adjusted annualized return on average shareholders' equity (non-GAAP):
|Net income, as adjusted (non-GAAP)
|$
|182,881
|$
|181,455
|$
|125,009
|$
|650,452
|$
|492,148
|Average shareholders' equity
|$
|6,327,970
|$
|6,256,767
|$
|4,905,343
|$
|5,985,236
|$
|4,747,745
|Annualized return on average shareholders' equity, as adjusted (non-GAAP)
|11.56
|%
|11.60
|%
|10.19
|%
|10.87
|%
|10.37
|%
|Annualized return on average tangible shareholders' equity (non-GAAP):
|Net income, as reported (GAAP)
|$
|177,591
|$
|178,119
|$
|115,038
|$
|568,851
|$
|473,840
|Average shareholders' equity
|6,327,970
|6,256,767
|4,905,343
|5,985,236
|4,747,745
|Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets
|2,074,367
|2,117,818
|1,481,951
|1,944,503
|1,457,519
|Average tangible shareholders' equity
|$
|4,253,603
|$
|4,138,949
|$
|3,423,392
|$
|4,040,733
|$
|3,290,226
|Annualized return on average tangible shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)
|16.70
|%
|17.21
|%
|13.44
|%
|14.08
|%
|14.40
|%
|Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP):
|Non-interest expense, as reported (GAAP)
|$
|266,240
|$
|261,639
|$
|184,514
|$
|1,024,949
|$
|691,542
|Less: Loss on extinguishment of debt (pre-tax)
|—
|—
|—
|—
|8,406
|Less: Merger-related expenses (pre-tax)
|7,372
|4,707
|7,613
|71,203
|8,900
|Less: Amortization of tax credit investments (pre-tax)
|3,213
|3,105
|2,115
|12,407
|10,910
|Less: Litigation reserve (pre-tax)
|—
|—
|—
|—
|2,100
|Non-interest expense, as adjusted (non-GAAP)
|255,655
|253,827
|174,786
|941,339
|661,226
|Net interest income, as reported (GAAP)
|465,819
|453,992
|315,301
|1,655,640
|1,209,901
|Non-interest income, as reported (GAAP)
|52,796
|56,194
|38,223
|206,793
|155,013
|Add: Losses (gains) on available for sale and held to maturity securities transactions, net (pre-tax)
|7
|(33
|)
|12
|(95
|)
|(545
|)
|Non-interest income, as adjusted (non-GAAP)
|$
|52,803
|$
|56,161
|$
|38,235
|$
|206,698
|$
|154,468
|Gross operating income, as adjusted (non-GAAP)
|$
|518,622
|$
|510,153
|$
|353,536
|$
|1,862,338
|$
|1,364,369
|Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)
|49.30
|%
|49.76
|%
|49.44
|%
|50.55
|%
|48.46
|%
|($ in thousands, except for share data)
|As Of
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|2022
|2022
|2022
|2022
|2021
|Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP):
|Common shares outstanding
|506,374,478
|506,351,502
|506,328,526
|421,437,068
|421,437,068
|Shareholders' equity (GAAP)
|$
|6,400,802
|$
|6,273,829
|$
|6,204,913
|$
|5,096,384
|$
|5,084,066
|Less: Preferred stock
|209,691
|209,691
|209,691
|209,691
|209,691
|Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets
|2,066,392
|2,079,731
|2,090,147
|1,543,238
|1,529,394
|Tangible common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)
|$
|4,124,719
|$
|3,984,407
|$
|3,905,075
|$
|3,343,455
|$
|3,344,981
|Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)
|$
|8.15
|$
|7.87
|$
|7.71
|$
|7.93
|$
|7.94
|Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP):
|Tangible common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)
|$
|4,124,719
|$
|3,984,407
|$
|3,905,075
|$
|3,343,455
|$
|3,344,981
|Total assets (GAAP)
|$
|57,462,749
|$
|55,927,501
|$
|54,438,807
|$
|43,551,457
|$
|43,446,443
|Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets
|2,066,392
|2,079,731
|2,090,147
|1,543,238
|1,529,394
|Tangible assets (non-GAAP)
|$
|55,396,357
|$
|53,847,770
|$
|52,348,660
|$
|42,008,219
|$
|41,917,049
|Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)
|7.45
|%
|7.40
|%
|7.46
|%
|7.96
|%
|7.98
|%
VALLEY NATIONAL BANCORP
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
(in thousands, except for share data)
|December 31,
|2022
|2021
|(Unaudited)
|Assets
|Cash and due from banks
|$
|444,325
|$
|205,156
|Interest bearing deposits with banks
|503,622
|1,844,764
|Investment securities:
|Equity securities
|48,731
|36,473
|Trading debt securities
|13,438
|38,130
|Available for sale debt securities
|1,261,397
|1,128,809
|Held to maturity debt securities (net of allowance for credit losses of $1,646 at December 31, 2022 and $1,165 at December 31, 2021)
|3,827,338
|2,667,532
|Total investment securities
|5,150,904
|3,870,944
|Loans held for sale, at fair value
|18,118
|139,516
|Loans
|46,917,200
|34,153,657
|Less: Allowance for loan losses
|(458,655
|)
|(359,202
|)
|Net loans
|46,458,545
|33,794,455
|Premises and equipment, net
|358,556
|326,306
|Lease right of use assets
|306,352
|259,117
|Bank owned life insurance
|717,177
|566,770
|Accrued interest receivable
|196,606
|96,882
|Goodwill
|1,868,936
|1,459,008
|Other intangible assets, net
|197,456
|70,386
|Other assets
|1,242,152
|813,139
|Total Assets
|$
|57,462,749
|$
|43,446,443
|Liabilities
|Deposits:
|Non-interest bearing
|$
|14,463,645
|$
|11,675,748
|Interest bearing:
|Savings, NOW and money market
|23,616,812
|20,269,620
|Time
|9,556,457
|3,687,044
|Total deposits
|47,636,914
|35,632,412
|Short-term borrowings
|138,729
|655,726
|Long-term borrowings
|1,543,058
|1,423,676
|Junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts
|56,760
|56,413
|Lease liabilities
|358,884
|283,106
|Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|1,327,602
|311,044
|Total Liabilities
|51,061,947
|38,362,377
|Shareholders’ Equity
|Preferred stock, no par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized:
|Series A (4,600,000 shares issued at December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021)
|111,590
|111,590
|Series B (4,000,000 shares issued at December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021)
|98,101
|98,101
|Common stock (no par value, authorized 650,000,000 shares; issued 507,896,910 shares at December 31, 2022 and 423,034,027 shares at December 31, 2021)
|178,185
|148,482
|Surplus
|4,980,231
|3,883,035
|Retained earnings
|1,218,445
|883,645
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(164,002
|)
|(17,932
|)
|Treasury stock, at cost (1,522,432 common shares at December 31, 2022 and 1,596,959 common shares at December 31, 2021)
|(21,748
|)
|(22,855
|)
|Total Shareholders’ Equity
|6,400,802
|5,084,066
|Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity
|$
|57,462,749
|$
|43,446,443
VALLEY NATIONAL BANCORP
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)
(in thousands, except for share data)
|Three Months Ended
|Years Ended
|December 31,
|September 30,
|December 31,
|December 31,
|2022
|2022
|2021
|2022
|2021
|Interest Income
|Interest and fees on loans
|$
|599,015
|$
|496,520
|$
|319,141
|$
|1,828,477
|$
|1,257,389
|Interest and dividends on investment securities:
|Taxable
|31,300
|28,264
|15,852
|105,716
|56,026
|Tax-exempt
|5,219
|5,210
|2,535
|17,958
|11,716
|Dividends
|3,978
|2,738
|1,814
|11,468
|7,357
|Interest on federal funds sold and other short-term investments
|7,038
|3,996
|637
|13,064
|1,738
|Total interest income
|646,550
|536,728
|339,979
|1,976,683
|1,334,226
|Interest Expense
|Interest on deposits:
|Savings, NOW and money market
|109,286
|50,674
|9,983
|186,709
|42,879
|Time
|48,417
|15,174
|3,328
|69,691
|25,094
|Interest on short-term borrowings
|7,404
|5,160
|984
|17,453
|5,374
|Interest on long-term borrowings and junior subordinated debentures
|15,624
|11,728
|10,383
|47,190
|50,978
|Total interest expense
|180,731
|82,736
|24,678
|321,043
|124,325
|Net Interest Income
|465,819
|453,992
|315,301
|1,655,640
|1,209,901
|Provision (credit) for credit losses for held to maturity securities
|(50
|)
|188
|90
|481
|(263
|)
|Provision for credit losses for loans
|7,289
|1,835
|11,609
|56,336
|32,896
|Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses
|458,580
|451,969
|303,602
|1,598,823
|1,177,268
|Non-Interest Income
|Wealth management and trust fees
|10,720
|9,281
|4,499
|34,709
|14,910
|Insurance commissions
|2,903
|3,750
|2,005
|11,975
|7,810
|Service charges on deposit accounts
|10,313
|10,338
|5,810
|36,930
|21,424
|(Losses) gains on securities transactions, net
|(172
|)
|323
|495
|(1,230
|)
|1,758
|Fees from loan servicing
|2,637
|3,138
|2,671
|11,273
|11,651
|Gains on sales of loans, net
|908
|922
|6,653
|6,418
|26,669
|Bank owned life insurance
|2,200
|1,681
|1,993
|8,040
|8,817
|Other
|23,287
|26,761
|14,097
|98,678
|61,974
|Total non-interest income
|52,796
|56,194
|38,223
|206,793
|155,013
|Non-Interest Expense
|Salary and employee benefits expense
|129,634
|134,572
|102,675
|526,737
|375,865
|Net occupancy expense
|23,446
|26,486
|20,184
|94,352
|79,355
|Technology, furniture and equipment expense
|46,507
|39,365
|24,265
|161,752
|89,221
|FDIC insurance assessment
|6,827
|6,500
|3,889
|22,836
|14,183
|Amortization of other intangible assets
|10,900
|11,088
|5,074
|37,825
|21,827
|Professional and legal fees
|19,620
|17,840
|11,182
|82,618
|38,432
|Loss on extinguishment of debt
|—
|—
|—
|—
|8,406
|Amortization of tax credit investments
|3,213
|3,105
|2,115
|12,407
|10,910
|Other
|26,093
|22,683
|15,130
|86,422
|53,343
|Total non-interest expense
|266,240
|261,639
|184,514
|1,024,949
|691,542
|Income Before Income Taxes
|245,136
|246,524
|157,311
|780,667
|640,739
|Income tax expense
|67,545
|68,405
|42,273
|211,816
|166,899
|Net Income
|177,591
|178,119
|115,038
|568,851
|473,840
|Dividends on preferred stock
|3,630
|3,172
|3,172
|13,146
|12,688
|Net Income Available to Common Shareholders
|$
|173,961
|$
|174,947
|$
|111,866
|$
|555,705
|$
|461,152
|Earnings Per Common Share:
|Basic
|$
|0.34
|$
|0.35
|$
|0.27
|$
|1.14
|$
|1.13
|Diluted
|0.34
|0.34
|0.27
|1.14
|1.12
|Cash Dividends Declared per Common Share
|0.11
|0.11
|0.11
|0.44
|0.44
|Weighted Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding:
|Basic
|506,359,704
|506,342,200
|411,775,590
|485,434,918
|407,445,379
|Diluted
|509,301,813
|508,690,997
|414,472,820
|487,817,710
|410,018,328
VALLEY NATIONAL BANCORP
Quarterly Analysis of Average Assets, Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity and
Net Interest Income on a Tax Equivalent Basis
|Three Months Ended
|December 31, 2022
|September 30, 2022
|December 31, 2021
|Average
|Avg.
|Average
|Avg.
|Average
|Avg.
|($ in thousands)
|Balance
|Interest
|Rate
|Balance
|Interest
|Rate
|Balance
|Interest
|Rate
|Assets
|Interest earning assets:
|Loans (1)(2)
|$
|46,086,363
|$
|599,040
|5.20
|%
|$
|44,341,894
|$
|496,545
|4.48
|%
|$
|33,338,128
|$
|319,165
|3.83
|%
|Taxable investments (3)
|4,934,084
|35,278
|2.86
|4,815,181
|31,002
|2.58
|3,563,329
|17,667
|1.98
|Tax-exempt investments (1)(3)
|623,322
|6,608
|4.24
|635,795
|6,501
|4.09
|418,049
|3,209
|3.07
|Interest bearing deposits with banks
|761,832
|7,038
|3.70
|738,372
|3,996
|2.16
|1,873,508
|636
|0.14
|Total interest earning assets
|52,405,601
|647,964
|4.95
|50,531,242
|538,044
|4.26
|39,193,014
|340,677
|3.48
|Other assets
|4,507,614
|4,327,064
|3,280,814
|Total assets
|$
|56,913,215
|$
|54,858,306
|$
|42,473,828
|Liabilities and shareholders' equity
|Interest bearing liabilities:
|Savings, NOW and money market deposits
|$
|23,476,111
|$
|109,286
|1.86
|%
|$
|23,541,694
|$
|50,674
|0.86
|%
|$
|19,685,730
|$
|9,983
|0.20
|%
|Time deposits
|7,641,769
|48,417
|2.53
|5,192,896
|15,174
|1.17
|3,744,792
|3,328
|0.36
|Short-term borrowings
|880,615
|7,404
|3.36
|1,016,240
|5,160
|2.03
|670,433
|983
|0.59
|Long-term borrowings (4)
|1,598,379
|15,624
|3.91
|1,477,909
|11,728
|3.17
|1,482,001
|10,383
|2.80
|Total interest bearing liabilities
|33,596,874
|180,731
|2.15
|31,228,739
|82,736
|1.06
|25,582,956
|24,677
|0.39
|Non-interest bearing deposits
|15,116,977
|16,035,778
|11,316,264
|Other liabilities
|1,871,394
|1,337,022
|669,265
|Shareholders' equity
|6,327,970
|6,256,767
|4,905,343
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|$
|56,913,215
|$
|54,858,306
|$
|42,473,828
|Net interest income/interest rate spread (5)
|$
|467,233
|2.80
|%
|$
|455,308
|3.20
|%
|$
|316,000
|3.09
|%
|Tax equivalent adjustment
|(1,414
|)
|(1,316
|)
|(699
|)
|Net interest income, as reported
|$
|465,819
|$
|453,992
|$
|315,301
|Net interest margin (6)
|3.56
|%
|3.59
|%
|3.22
|%
|Tax equivalent effect
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|Net interest margin on a fully tax equivalent basis (6)
|3.57
|%
|3.60
|%
|3.23
|%
__________
|(1)
|Interest income is presented on a tax equivalent basis using a 21 percent federal tax rate.
|(2)
|Loans are stated net of unearned income and include non-accrual loans.
|(3)
|The yield for securities that are classified as available for sale is based on the average historical amortized cost.
|(4)
|Includes junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts which are presented separately on the consolidated statements of condition.
|(5)
|Interest rate spread represents the difference between the average yield on interest earning assets and the average cost of interest bearing liabilities and is presented on a fully tax equivalent basis.
|(6)
|Net interest income as a percentage of total average interest earning assets.
