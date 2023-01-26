Submit Release
Valley National Bancorp Reports Fourth Quarter Earnings, Increased Net Interest Income and 15 Percent Annualized Loan Growth

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY), the holding company for Valley National Bank, today reported net income for the fourth quarter 2022 of $177.6 million, or $0.34 per diluted common share, as compared to the fourth quarter 2021 net income of $115.0 million, or $0.27 per diluted common share, and net income of $178.1 million, or $0.34 per diluted common share, for the third quarter 2022. Excluding all non-core charges, our adjusted net income (a non-GAAP measure) was $182.9 million, or $0.35 per diluted common share, for the fourth quarter 2022, $125.0 million, or $0.29 per diluted common share, for the fourth quarter 2021, and $181.5 million, or $0.35 per diluted common share, for the third quarter 2022. See further details below, including a reconciliation of our adjusted net income in the "Consolidated Financial Highlights" tables.

Key financial highlights for the fourth quarter:

  • Loan Portfolio: Total loans increased $1.7 billion, or 15 percent on an annualized basis, to $46.9 billion at December 31, 2022 from September 30, 2022 mainly due to strong organic commercial real estate loan growth, as well as new residential mortgage loan volumes largely originated for investment rather than sale. See the "Loans, Deposits and Other Borrowings" section below for details.
  • Net Interest Income and Margin: Net interest income on a tax equivalent basis of $467.2 million for the fourth quarter 2022 increased $11.9 million and $151.2 million as compared to the third quarter 2022 and fourth quarter 2021, respectively, reflecting a well-positioned balance sheet and continued organic loan growth in the current rising interest rate environment. Our net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis remained relatively stable and totaled 3.57 percent for the fourth quarter 2022 as compared to 3.60 percent for the third quarter 2022. See the "Net Interest Income and Margin" section below for more details.
  • Allowance and Provision for Credit Losses for Loans: The allowance for credit losses for loans totaled $483.3 million and $498.4 million at December 31, 2022 and September 30, 2022, respectively, representing 1.03 percent and 1.10 percent of total loans at each respective date. During the fourth quarter 2022, the provision for credit losses for loans was $7.3 million as compared to $1.8 million and $11.6 million for the third quarter 2022 and fourth quarter 2021, respectively.
  • Credit Quality: Net loan charge-offs totaled $22.4 million for the fourth quarter 2022, largely due to the partial charge-off of a single non-performing loan, as compared to net recoveries of loan charge-offs of $5.6 million and $624 thousand for the third quarter 2022 and fourth quarter 2021, respectively. Non-accrual loans represented 0.57 percent and 0.65 percent of total loans at December 31, 2022 and September 30, 2022, respectively. See the "Credit Quality" Section below for more details.
  • Non-Interest Income: Non-interest income decreased $3.4 million to $52.8 million for the fourth quarter 2022 from $56.2 million for the third quarter 2022 due, in part, to a $3.4 million decrease in swap fee income derived from certain new commercial loan transactions. The swap fees presented in other income totaled $7.3 million and $10.7 million for the fourth quarter 2022 and third quarter 2022, respectively.
  • Non-Interest Expense: Non-interest expense increased $4.6 million to $266.2 million for the fourth quarter 2022 as compared to the third quarter 2022 mainly due to higher technology-related merger expenses and increased professional and legal fees, partially offset by lower salaries and employee benefits expense. Merger expenses largely relating to the acquisition of Bank Leumi Le-Israel Corporation (Bank Leumi USA) on April 1, 2022 totaled $7.4 million for the fourth quarter 2022 as compared to $4.7 million for the third quarter 2022.
  • Efficiency Ratio: Our efficiency ratio was 49.30 percent for the fourth quarter 2022 as compared to 49.76 percent and 49.44 percent for the third quarter 2022 and fourth quarter 2021, respectively. See the "Consolidated Financial Highlights" tables below for additional information regarding our non-GAAP measures.
  • Performance Ratios: Annualized return on average assets (ROA), shareholders’ equity (ROE) and tangible ROE were 1.25 percent, 11.23 percent, and 16.70 percent for the fourth quarter 2022, respectively. Annualized ROA, ROE and tangible ROE, adjusted for non-core charges, were 1.29 percent, 11.56 percent, and 17.20 percent for the fourth quarter 2022, respectively. See the "Consolidated Financial Highlights" tables below for additional information regarding our non-GAAP measures.

Ira Robbins, CEO, commented, “I am extremely proud of the earnings that Valley generated for both the fourth quarter and the full year 2022. The continuation of this excellent performance is a testament to the dedication of our exceptional bankers and associates. Loan growth remained elevated during the fourth quarter as originations were again aided by a reduction in loan payoffs. Entering 2023, we continue to face pressure with regard to deposit pricing expectations and growth opportunities. While we are pleased with the stability of our core relationship-based funding franchise, we have used other funding alternatives to support our robust loan growth. To ensure the right balance, we have devoted resources to our differentiated deposit niches which we expect will continue to add value to our franchise over time.”

Mr. Robbins continued, “Our long-standing focus on relationship-based commercial banking has been enhanced in recent years by new capabilities which will help us navigate the challenging and rapidly changing banking environment that we face today. We continue to execute on our strategic initiatives from a position of strength, and are well-positioned to withstand the pressures around us.”

Net Interest Income and Margin

Net interest income on a tax equivalent basis totaling $467.2 million for the fourth quarter 2022 increased $11.9 million and $151.2 million as compared to the third quarter 2022 and fourth quarter 2021, respectively. Interest income on a tax equivalent basis increased $109.9 million to $648.0 million for the fourth quarter 2022 as compared to the third quarter 2022. The increase was mostly due to higher average loan balances driven by our organic loan growth and increased yields on both new originations and adjustable rate loans in our portfolio. Interest expense of $180.7 million for the fourth quarter 2022 increased $98.0 million as compared to the third quarter 2022 largely due to higher interest rates on both non-maturity and new time deposits, as well as a $2.4 billion increase in average time deposits.

Net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis of 3.57 percent for the fourth quarter 2022 decreased 3 basis points as compared to 3.60 percent for the third quarter 2022, and increased 34 basis points from 3.23 percent for the fourth quarter 2021. The yield on average interest earning assets increased by 69 basis points on a linked quarter basis mostly due to the aforementioned higher yields on new and adjustable rate loans in the fourth quarter 2022 as compared to third quarter 2022. The yield on average loans increased to 5.20 percent for the fourth quarter 2022 from 4.48 percent for the third quarter 2022 largely due to the higher level of market interest rates. The overall cost of average interest-bearing liabilities increased by 109 basis points to 2.15 percent for the fourth quarter 2022 as compared to the linked third quarter 2022 primarily due to higher interest rates on both non-maturity and new time deposits. Our cost of total average deposits was 1.36 percent for the fourth quarter 2022 as compared to 0.59 percent for the third quarter 2022. The increased cost of funds was mainly due to higher interest rates on most of our interest bearing deposit products combined with greater utilization of brokered and retail CDs in our funding mix during the fourth quarter 2022.

Loans, Deposits and Other Borrowings

Loans. Loans increased $1.7 billion to $46.9 billion at December 31, 2022 from September 30, 2022. The increase was primarily due to continued strong quarter-over-quarter organic loan growth in commercial real estate and residential mortgage loan categories. Commercial real estate (including construction) and residential mortgage loans increased $1.4 billion and $187.4 million, respectively, or 19 percent and 14 percent, respectively, on an annualized basis during the fourth quarter 2022. Residential mortgage loans increased during the fourth quarter 2022 almost entirely due to new loan activity in the purchased home market and higher levels of such loans originated for investment rather than sale. Loans held for sale totaled $18.1 million and $6.1 million at December 31, 2022 and September 30, 2022. SBA Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans within the commercial and industrial loan category totaled $33.6 million at December 31, 2022 compared to $85.8 million at September 30, 2022.

Deposits. Total deposits increased $2.3 billion to approximately $47.6 billion at December 31, 2022 from September 30, 2022 driven by continued growth in our retail and brokered CD portfolios, partially offset by a $957.0 million decrease in non-interest bearing deposits. Time deposits increased $3.2 billion to $9.6 billion at December 31, 2022 from September 30, 2022 mainly as a result of our increased use of brokered CDs in our funding mix, successful strategic retail CD campaigns and, to a lesser extent, customer migration from non-interest bearing deposit products. Total brokered deposits, consisting of money market and time deposit accounts, were $5.9 billion at December 31, 2022 as compared to $3.7 billion at September 30, 2022. Non-interest bearing deposits; savings, NOW, money market deposits; and time deposits represented approximately 30 percent, 50 percent and 20 percent of total deposits as of December 31, 2022, respectively.

Other Borrowings. Short-term borrowings decreased $780.6 million to approximately $138.7 million at December 31, 2022 as compared to September 30, 2022 largely due to the maturity and repayment of FHLB advances during the fourth quarter 2022 and our increased utilization of brokered deposits as a favorable funding alternative during the fourth quarter 2022. Long-term borrowings of $1.5 billion remained relatively unchanged at December 31, 2022 as compared to September 30, 2022.

Credit Quality

Non-Performing Assets (NPAs). Total NPAs, consisting of non-accrual loans, other real estate owned (OREO) and other repossessed assets decreased $22.8 million to $272.0 million at December 31, 2022 compared to $294.8 million at September 30, 2022. The decrease in NPAs was largely due to a $36.3 million decline in non-accrual commercial and industrial loans. The decrease in non-accrual commercial and industrial loans was mainly driven by a $20.9 million partial loan charge-off of one non-performing loan participation (that had related allowance reserves totaling $30.0 million at September 30, 2022), as well as several taxi medallion loan repayments during the fourth quarter 2022. Non-accrual construction loans increased $13.1 million at December 31, 2022 primarily due to the migration of one loan relationship previously reported in the 60 to 89 days past due delinquency category at September 30, 2022. Non-accrual loans represented 0.57 percent of total loans at December 31, 2022 as compared to 0.65 percent of total loans at September 30, 2022.

Non-Performing Taxi Medallion Loan Portfolio. Our non-performing taxi medallion loans within the non-accrual commercial and industrial loan category decreased $9.8 million to $66.5 million at December 31, 2022 from September 30, 2022 mostly due to repayments of loans during the fourth quarter 2022. At December 31, 2022, all taxi medallion loans were on non-accrual status and had related reserves of $42.2 million, or 63.5 percent of such loans, within the allowance for loan losses.

Accruing Past Due Loans. Total accruing past due loans (i.e., loans past due 30 days or more and still accruing interest) decreased $7.9 million to $90.9 million, or 0.19 percent of total loans, at December 31, 2022 as compared to $98.7 million, or 0.22 percent of total loans, at September 30, 2022. The decline was due, in part, to the migration of construction loans 60 to 89 days past due and commercial real estate loans 90 or more days past due reported at September 30, 2022 to non-accrual loans at December 31, 2022.

Allowance for Credit Losses for Loans and Unfunded Commitments. The following table summarizes the allocation of the allowance for credit losses to loan categories and the allocation as a percentage of each loan category at December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022, and December 31, 2021:

    December 31, 2022   September 30, 2022   December 31, 2021
        Allocation       Allocation       Allocation
        as a % of       as a % of       as a % of
    Allowance   Loan   Allowance   Loan   Allowance   Loan
    Allocation   Category   Allocation   Category   Allocation   Category
    ($ in thousands)
Loan Category:                      
Commercial and industrial loans $ 139,941   1.59 %   $ 154,051   1.77 %   $ 103,090   1.76 %
Commercial real estate loans:                      
  Commercial real estate   200,421   0.78       217,124   0.89       193,258   1.02  
  Construction   58,987   1.59       50,656   1.42       24,232   1.31  
Total commercial real estate loans   259,408   0.88       267,780   0.95       217,490   1.05  
Residential mortgage loans   39,020   0.73       36,157   0.70       25,120   0.55  
Consumer loans:                      
  Home equity   4,333   0.86       4,083   0.87       3,889   0.97  
  Auto and other consumer   15,953   0.57       13,673   0.49       9,613   0.37  
Total consumer loans   20,286   0.61       17,756   0.55       13,502   0.45  
Allowance for loan losses   458,655   0.98       475,744   1.05       359,202   1.05  
Allowance for unfunded credit commitments   24,600         22,664         16,500    
Total allowance for credit losses for loans $ 483,255       $ 498,408       $ 375,702    
Allowance for credit losses for                      
loans as a % loans     1.03 %       1.10 %       1.10 %

Our loan portfolio, totaling $46.9 billion at December 31, 2022, had net loan charge-offs totaling $22.4 million for the fourth quarter 2022 as compared to net recoveries of loan charge-offs of $5.6 million and $624 thousand for the third quarter 2022 and the fourth quarter 2021, respectively. The fourth quarter 2022 net loan charge-offs primarily related to the partial loan charge-off of one non-accrual commercial and industrial loan participation (with related allowance reserves totaling $30.0 million at September 30, 2022).

The allowance for credit losses for loans, comprised of our allowance for loan losses and unfunded credit commitments, as a percentage of total loans was 1.03 percent at December 31, 2022 and 1.10 percent at both September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively. During the fourth quarter 2022, we recorded a provision for credit losses for loans totaling $7.3 million as compared to $1.8 million for the third quarter 2022 and $11.6 million for the fourth quarter 2021. Overall, the decrease in allowance for credit losses for loans as a percentage of total loans reflects a decline in expected quantitative loss experience, partially offset by the increased economic forecast reserve component of our CECL model at December 31, 2022, as well as the impact of the fourth quarter 2022 loan charge-offs with prior allocated reserves.

Capital Adequacy

Valley's regulatory capital ratios continue to reflect its well-capitalized position. Valley's total risk-based capital, Tier 1 capital, common equity Tier 1 capital and Tier 1 leverage capital ratios were 11.63 percent, 9.46 percent, 9.01 percent and 8.23 percent, respectively, at December 31, 2022.

Investor Conference Call

Valley will host a conference call with investors and the financial community at 11:00 AM Eastern Standard Time, today to discuss the fourth quarter 2022 earnings and related matters. Interested parties should pre-register using this link:
https://register.vevent.com/register/BI22eba3029b664ac6b1b045edc4925c39 to receive the dial-in number and a personal PIN, which are required to access the conference call. The teleconference will also be webcast live: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/3t4hz9nw and archived on Valley’s website through Monday, February 27, 2023. Investor presentation materials will be made available prior to the conference call at www.valley.com and archived on Valley’s website through Monday, February 27, 2023.

About Valley

As the principal subsidiary of Valley National Bancorp, Valley National Bank is a regional bank with over $57 billion in assets. Valley is committed to giving people and businesses the power to succeed. Valley operates many convenient branch locations and commercial banking offices across New Jersey, New York, Florida, Alabama, California, and Illinois, and is committed to providing the most convenient service, the latest innovations and an experienced and knowledgeable team dedicated to meeting customer needs. Helping communities grow and prosper is the heart of Valley’s corporate citizenship philosophy. To learn more about Valley, go to www.valley.com or call our Customer Care Center at 800-522-4100.

Forward Looking Statements

The foregoing contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are not historical facts and include expressions about management’s confidence and strategies and management’s expectations about our business, new and existing programs and products, acquisitions, relationships, opportunities, taxation, technology, market conditions and economic expectations. These statements may be identified by such forward-looking terminology as “intend,” “should,” “expect,” “believe,” “view,” “opportunity,” “allow,” “continues,” “reflects,” “would,” “could,” “typically,” “usually,” “anticipate,” “may,” “estimate,” “outlook,” “project,” or similar statements or variations of such terms. Such forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from such forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to:

  • the impact of unfavorable macroeconomic conditions or downturns, instability or volatility in financial markets and other events and factors outside of our control, such as U.S. and global recession concerns, geopolitical concerns including the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, inflationary pressures, labor market volatility, supply chain issues, and the COVID-19 pandemic or other public health crisis;
  • risks associated with our acquisition of Bank Leumi USA, including the inability to realize expected cost savings and synergies from the acquisition in the amounts or timeframe anticipated, greater than expected costs or difficulties relating to integration matters, any inability to retain customers and qualified employees of Bank Leumi USA, and the potential for greater than expected non-recurring charges related to the acquisition;
  • the impact of COVID-19 and any future resurgences on the U.S. and global economies, including business disruptions, reductions in employment, supply chain interruptions, inflation, Federal Reserve actions impacting the level of market interest rates and increases in business failures, specifically among our clients, as well as on our business, our employees and our ability to provide services to our customers;
  • the impact of forbearances or deferrals we are required or agree to as a result of customer requests and/or government actions, including, but not limited to our potential inability to recover fully deferred payments from the borrower or the collateral;
  • the risks related to the replacement of the London Interbank Offered Rate with Secured Overnight Financing Rate and other reference rates, including increased expenses and litigation and the effectiveness of hedging strategies;
  • damage verdicts or settlements or restrictions related to existing or potential class action litigation or individual litigation arising from claims of violations of laws or regulations, contractual claims, breach of fiduciary responsibility, negligence, fraud, environmental laws, patent or trademark infringement, employment related claims, and other matters;
  • a prolonged downturn in the economy, mainly in New Jersey, New York, Florida, Alabama, California, and Illinois, as well as an unexpected decline in commercial real estate values within our market areas;
  • higher or lower than expected income tax expense or tax rates, including increases or decreases resulting from changes in uncertain tax position liabilities, tax laws, regulations and case law;
  • the inability to grow customer deposits to keep pace with loan growth;
  • a material change in our allowance for credit losses under CECL due to forecasted economic conditions and/or unexpected credit deterioration in our loan and investment portfolios;
  • the need to supplement debt or equity capital to maintain or exceed internal capital thresholds;
  • greater than expected technology related costs due to, among other factors, prolonged or failed implementations, additional project staffing and obsolescence caused by continuous and rapid market innovations;
  • the loss of or decrease in lower-cost funding sources within our deposit base, including our inability to achieve deposit retention targets under Valley's branch transformation strategy;
  • cyber-attacks, ransomware attacks, computer viruses or other malware that may breach the security of our websites or other systems to obtain unauthorized access to confidential information, destroy data, disable or degrade service, or sabotage our systems;
  • results of examinations by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC), the Federal Reserve Bank (FRB), the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) and other regulatory authorities, including the possibility that any such regulatory authority may, among other things, require us to increase our allowance for credit losses, write-down assets, reimburse customers, change the way we do business, or limit or eliminate certain other banking activities;
  • our inability or determination not to pay dividends at current levels, or at all, because of inadequate earnings, regulatory restrictions or limitations, changes in our capital requirements or a decision to increase capital by retaining more earnings;
  • unanticipated loan delinquencies, loss of collateral, decreased service revenues, and other potential negative effects on our business caused by severe weather, pandemics or other public health crises, acts of terrorism or other external events; and
  • unexpected significant declines in the loan portfolio due to the lack of economic expansion, increased competition, large prepayments, changes in regulatory lending guidance or other factors.

A detailed discussion of factors that could affect our results is included in our SEC filings, including the “Risk Factors” section of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021.

The financial results and disclosures reported in this release are preliminary. Final 2022 financial results and other disclosures will be reported in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, and may differ materially from the results and disclosures in this document due to, among other things, the completion of final review procedures, the occurrence of subsequent events, or the discovery of additional information.

We undertake no duty to update any forward-looking statement to conform the statement to actual results or changes in our expectations, except as required by law. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements.

Contact: Michael D. Hagedorn
  Senior Executive Vice President and
  Chief Financial Officer
  973-872-4885
   

-Tables to Follow-


VALLEY NATIONAL BANCORP
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA

($ in thousands, except for share data) Three Months Ended   Years Ended
December 31,   September 30,   December 31,   December 31,
  2022       2022       2021       2022       2021  
FINANCIAL DATA:                  
Net interest income - FTE (1) $ 467,233     $ 455,308     $ 316,000     $ 1,660,468     $ 1,213,115  
Net interest income   465,819       453,992       315,301       1,655,640       1,209,901  
Non-interest income   52,796       56,194       38,223       206,793       155,013  
Total revenue   518,615       510,186       353,524       1,862,433       1,364,914  
Non-interest expense   266,240       261,639       184,514       1,024,949       691,542  
Pre-provision net revenue   252,375       248,547       169,010       837,484       673,372  
Provision for credit losses   7,239       2,023       11,699       56,817       32,633  
Income tax expense   67,545       68,405       42,273       211,816       166,899  
Net income   177,591       178,119       115,038       568,851       473,840  
Dividends on preferred stock   3,630       3,172       3,172       13,146       12,688  
Net income available to common stockholders $ 173,961     $ 174,947     $ 111,866     $ 555,705     $ 461,152  
 
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:
Basic   506,359,704       506,342,200       411,775,590       485,434,918       407,445,379  
Diluted   509,301,813       508,690,997       414,472,820       487,817,710       410,018,328  
Per common share data:                  
Basic earnings $ 0.34     $ 0.35     $ 0.27     $ 1.14     $ 1.13  
Diluted earnings   0.34       0.34       0.27       1.14       1.12  
Cash dividends declared   0.11       0.11       0.11       0.44       0.44  
Closing stock price - high   12.92       12.95       14.82       15.02       14.82  
Closing stock price - low   10.96       10.14       13.04       10.14       9.74  
                                       
FINANCIAL RATIOS:                  
Net interest margin   3.56 %     3.59 %     3.22 %     3.44 %     3.16 %
Net interest margin - FTE (1)   3.57       3.60       3.23       3.45       3.17  
Annualized return on average assets   1.25       1.30       1.08       1.09       1.14  
Annualized return on avg. shareholders' equity   11.23       11.39       9.38       9.50       9.98  
                                       
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL DATA AND RATIOS: (3)
Basic earnings per share, as adjusted $ 0.35     $ 0.35     $ 0.30     $ 1.31     $ 1.18  
Diluted earnings per share, as adjusted   0.35       0.35       0.29       1.31       1.17  
Annualized return on average assets, as adjusted   1.29 %     1.32 %     1.18 %     1.25 %     1.19 %
Annualized return on average shareholders' equity, as adjusted   11.56       11.60       10.19       10.87       10.37  
Annualized return on avg. tangible shareholders' equity   16.70 %     17.21 %     13.44 %     14.08 %     14.40 %
Annualized return on average tangible shareholders' equity, as adjusted   17.20       17.54       14.61       16.10       14.96  
Efficiency ratio   49.30       49.76       49.44       50.55       48.46  
                   
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET ITEMS:                  
Assets $ 56,913,215     $ 54,858,306     $ 42,473,828     $ 52,182,310     $ 41,475,682  
Interest earning assets   52,405,601       50,531,242       39,193,014       48,067,381       38,227,815  
Loans   46,086,363       44,341,894       33,338,128       41,930,353       32,816,985  
Interest bearing liabilities   33,596,874       31,228,739       25,582,956       30,190,267       25,586,867  
Deposits   46,234,857       44,770,368       34,746,786       42,451,465       33,239,432  
Shareholders' equity   6,327,970       6,256,767       4,905,343       5,985,236       4,747,745  


  As of
BALANCE SHEET ITEMS: December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,
(In thousands)   2022       2022       2022       2022       2021  
Assets $ 57,462,749     $ 55,927,501     $ 54,438,807     $ 43,551,457     $ 43,446,443  
Total loans   46,917,200       45,185,764       43,560,777       35,364,405       34,153,657  
Deposits   47,636,914       45,308,843       43,881,051       35,647,336       35,632,412  
Shareholders' equity   6,400,802       6,273,829       6,204,913       5,096,384       5,084,066  
                   
LOANS:                  
(In thousands)                  
Commercial and industrial loans:                  
Commercial and industrial $ 8,771,250     $ 8,615,557     $ 8,378,454     $ 5,587,781     $ 5,411,601  
Commercial and industrial PPP loans   33,580       85,820       136,004       203,609       435,950  
Total commercial and industrial   8,804,830       8,701,377       8,514,458       5,791,390       5,847,551  
Commercial real estate:                  
Commercial real estate   25,732,033       24,493,445       23,535,086       19,763,202       18,935,486  
Construction   3,700,835       3,571,818       3,374,373       2,174,542       1,854,580  
Total commercial real estate   29,432,868       28,065,263       26,909,459       21,937,744       20,790,066  
Residential mortgage   5,364,550       5,177,128       5,005,069       4,691,935       4,545,064  
Consumer:                  
Home equity   503,884       467,135       431,455       393,538       400,779  
Automobile   1,746,225       1,711,086       1,673,482       1,552,928       1,570,036  
Other consumer   1,064,843       1,063,775       1,026,854       996,870       1,000,161  
Total consumer loans   3,314,952       3,241,996       3,131,791       2,943,336       2,970,976  
Total loans $ 46,917,200     $ 45,185,764     $ 43,560,777     $ 35,364,405     $ 34,153,657  
                   
CAPITAL RATIOS:                  
Book value per common share $ 12.23     $ 11.98     $ 11.84     $ 11.60     $ 11.57  
Tangible book value per common share (3)   8.15       7.87       7.71       7.93       7.94  
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (3)   7.45 %     7.40 %     7.46 %     7.96 %     7.98 %
Tier 1 leverage capital   8.23       8.31       8.33       8.70       8.88  
Common equity tier 1 capital   9.01       9.09       9.06       9.67       10.06  
Tier 1 risk-based capital   9.46       9.56       9.54       10.27       10.69  
Total risk-based capital   11.63       11.84       11.53       12.65       13.10  


  Three Months Ended   Years Ended
ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES: December 31,   September 30,   December 31,   December 31,
($ in thousands)   2022       2022       2021       2022       2021  
Allowance for credit losses for loans                  
Beginning balance $ 498,408     $ 490,963     $ 356,927     $ 375,702     $ 351,354  
Allowance for purchased credit deteriorated (PCD) loans, net (2)               6,542       70,319       6,542  
Beginning balance, adjusted   498,408       490,963       363,469       446,021       357,896  
Loans charged-off:                  
Commercial and industrial   (22,106 )     (5,033 )     (2,224 )     (33,250 )     (21,507 )
Commercial real estate   (388 )     (4,000 )           (4,561 )     (382 )
Residential mortgage   (1 )           (1 )     (28 )     (140 )
Total consumer   (1,544 )     (962 )     (914 )     (4,057 )     (4,303 )
Total loans charged-off   (24,039 )     (9,995 )     (3,139 )     (41,896 )     (26,332 )
Charged-off loans recovered:                  
Commercial and industrial   1,069       13,236       1,153       17,081       3,934  
Commercial real estate   13       1,729       1,794       2,073       2,553  
Construction                           4  
Residential mortgage   17       163       100       711       676  
Total consumer   498       477       716       2,929       4,075  
Total loans recovered   1,597       15,605       3,763       22,794       11,242  
Net (charge-offs) recoveries   (22,442 )     5,610       624       (19,102 )     (15,090 )
Provision for credit losses for loans   7,289       1,835       11,609       56,336       32,896  
Ending balance $ 483,255     $ 498,408     $ 375,702     $ 483,255     $ 375,702  
Components of allowance for credit losses for loans:                  
Allowance for loan losses $ 458,655     $ 475,744     $ 359,202     $ 458,655     $ 359,202  
Allowance for unfunded credit commitments   24,600       22,664       16,500       24,600       16,500  
Allowance for credit losses for loans $ 483,255     $ 498,408     $ 375,702     $ 483,255     $ 375,702  
Components of provision for credit losses for loans:                  
Provision for credit losses for loans $ 5,353     $ 1,315     $ 9,509     $ 48,236     $ 27,507  
Provision for unfunded credit commitments   1,936       520       2,100       8,100       5,389  
Total provision for credit losses for loans $ 7,289     $ 1,835     $ 11,609     $ 56,336     $ 32,896  
                   
Annualized ratio of total net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans   0.19 %   (0.05 )%   (0.01 )%     0.05 %     0.05 %
Allowance for credit losses as a % of total loans   1.03 %     1.10 %     1.10 %     1.03 %     1.10 %


  As of
ASSET QUALITY: December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,
($ in thousands)   2022       2022       2022       2022       2021  
Accruing past due loans:                  
30 to 59 days past due:                  
Commercial and industrial $ 11,664     $ 19,526     $ 7,143     $ 6,723     $ 6,717  
Commercial real estate   6,638       6,196       10,516       30,807       14,421  
Construction               9,108       1,708       1,941  
Residential mortgage   16,146       13,045       12,326       9,266       10,999  
Total consumer   9,087       6,196       6,009       5,862       6,811  
Total 30 to 59 days past due   43,535       44,963       45,102       54,366       40,889  
60 to 89 days past due:                  
Commercial and industrial   12,705       2,188       3,870       14,461       7,870  
Commercial real estate   3,167       383       630       6,314        
Construction         12,969       3,862       3,125        
Residential mortgage   3,315       5,947       2,410       2,560       3,314  
Total consumer   1,579       1,174       702       554       1,020  
Total 60 to 89 days past due   20,766       22,661       11,474       27,014       12,204  
90 or more days past due:                  
Commercial and industrial   18,392       15,072       15,470       9,261       1,273  
Commercial real estate   2,292       15,082                   32  
Construction   3,990                          
Residential mortgage   1,866       550       1,188       1,746       677  
Total consumer   47       421       267       400       789  
Total 90 or more days past due   26,587       31,125       16,925       11,407       2,771  
Total accruing past due loans $ 90,888     $ 98,749     $ 73,501     $ 92,787     $ 55,864  
Non-accrual loans:                  
Commercial and industrial $ 98,881     $ 135,187     $ 148,404     $ 96,631     $ 99,918  
Commercial real estate   68,316       67,319       85,807       79,180       83,592  
Construction   74,230       61,098       49,780       17,618       17,641  
Residential mortgage   25,160       26,564       25,847       33,275       35,207  
Total consumer   3,174       3,227       3,279       3,754       3,858  
Total non-accrual loans   269,761       293,395       313,117       230,458       240,216  
Other real estate owned (OREO)   286       286       422       1,024       2,259  
Other repossessed assets   1,937       1,122       1,200       1,176       2,931  
Total non-performing assets $ 271,984     $ 294,803     $ 314,739     $ 232,658     $ 245,406  
Performing troubled debt restructured loans $ 77,530     $ 69,748     $ 67,274     $ 56,538     $ 71,330  
Total non-accrual loans as a % of loans   0.57 %     0.65 %     0.72 %     0.65 %     0.70 %
Total accruing past due and non-accrual loans as a % of loans   0.77 %     0.87 %     0.89 %     0.91 %     0.87 %
Allowance for losses on loans as a % of non-accrual loans   170.02 %     162.15 %     149.73 %     157.30 %     149.53 %

NOTES TO SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA

(1 ) Net interest income and net interest margin are presented on a tax equivalent basis using a 21 percent federal tax rate. Valley believes that this presentation provides comparability of net interest income and net interest margin arising from both taxable and tax-exempt sources and is consistent with industry practice and SEC rules.
(2 ) Represents the allowance for acquired PCD loans, net of PCD loan charge-offs totaling $62.4 million in the second quarter 2022.
(3 ) Non-GAAP Reconciliations. This press release contains certain supplemental financial information, described in the Notes below, which has been determined by methods other than U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") that management uses in its analysis of Valley's performance. The Company believes that the non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information to both management and investors in understanding Valley’s underlying operational performance, business and performance trends, and may facilitate comparisons of our current and prior performance with the performance of others in the financial services industry. Management utilizes these measures for internal planning, forecasting and analysis purposes. Management believes that Valley’s presentation and discussion of this supplemental information, together with the accompanying reconciliations to the GAAP financial measures, also allows investors to view performance in a manner similar to management. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for or superior to financial measures calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures may also be calculated differently from similar measures disclosed by other companies.


Non-GAAP Reconciliations to GAAP Financial Measures

($ in thousands, except for share data) Three Months Ended   Years Ended
December 31,   September 30,   December 31,   December 31,
  2022       2022       2021       2022       2021  
Adjusted net income available to common shareholders (non-GAAP):                  
Net income, as reported (GAAP) $ 177,591     $ 178,119     $ 115,038     $ 568,851     $ 473,840  
Add: Losses on extinguishment of debt (net of tax)                           6,024  
Add: Losses (gains) on available for sale and held to maturity securities transactions (net of tax)(a)   5       (24 )     9       (69 )     (390 )
Add: Provision for credit losses (net of tax)(b)               4,471       29,282       4,471  
Add: Merger related expenses (net of tax)(c)   5,285       3,360       5,491       52,388       6,698  
Add: Litigation reserve (net of tax)(d)                           1,505  
Net income, as adjusted (non-GAAP) $ 182,881     $ 181,455     $ 125,009     $ 650,452     $ 492,148  
Dividends on preferred stock   3,630       3,172       3,172       13,146       12,688  
Net income available to common shareholders, as adjusted (non-GAAP) $ 179,251     $ 178,283     $ 121,837     $ 637,306     $ 479,460  
_____________                  
(a) Included in (losses) gains on securities transactions, net.
(b) Primarily represents provision for credit losses for non-PCD loans and unfunded credit commitments acquired in bank acquisitions.
(c) Merger related expenses are primarily within salary and employee benefits expense, technology, furniture and equipment expense and professional and legal fees for the year ended December 31, 2022.
(d) Included in professional and legal fees.
                   
Adjusted per common share data (non-GAAP):                  
Net income available to common shareholders, as adjusted (non-GAAP) $ 179,251     $ 178,283     $ 121,837     $ 637,306     $ 479,460  
Average number of shares outstanding   506,359,704       506,342,200       411,775,590       485,434,918       407,445,379  
Basic earnings, as adjusted (non-GAAP) $ 0.35     $ 0.35     $ 0.30     $ 1.31     $ 1.18  
Average number of diluted shares outstanding   509,301,813       508,690,997       414,472,820       487,817,710       410,018,328  
Diluted earnings, as adjusted (non-GAAP) $ 0.35     $ 0.35     $ 0.29     $ 1.31     $ 1.17  
Adjusted annualized return on average tangible shareholders' equity (non-GAAP):                  
Net income, as adjusted (non-GAAP) $ 182,881     $ 181,455     $ 125,009     $ 650,452     $ 492,148  
Average shareholders' equity   6,327,970       6,256,767       4,905,343       5,985,236       4,747,745  
Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets   2,074,367       2,117,818       1,481,951       1,944,503       1,457,519  
Average tangible shareholders' equity $ 4,253,603     $ 4,138,949     $ 3,423,392     $ 4,040,733     $ 3,290,226  
Annualized return on average tangible shareholders' equity, as adjusted (non-GAAP)   17.20 %     17.54 %     14.61 %     16.10 %     14.96 %
Adjusted annualized return on average assets (non-GAAP):                  
Net income, as adjusted (non-GAAP) $ 182,881     $ 181,455     $ 125,009     $ 650,452     $ 492,148  
Average assets $ 56,913,215     $ 54,858,306     $ 42,473,828     $ 52,182,310     $ 41,475,682  
Annualized return on average assets, as adjusted (non-GAAP)   1.29 %     1.32 %     1.18 %     1.25 %     1.19 %


Non-GAAP Reconciliations to GAAP Financial Measures (Continued)

  Three Months Ended   Years Ended
  December 31,   September 30,   December 31,   December 31,
($ in thousands)   2022       2022       2021       2022       2021  
Adjusted annualized return on average shareholders' equity (non-GAAP):                  
Net income, as adjusted (non-GAAP) $ 182,881     $ 181,455     $ 125,009     $ 650,452     $ 492,148  
Average shareholders' equity $ 6,327,970     $ 6,256,767     $ 4,905,343     $ 5,985,236     $ 4,747,745  
Annualized return on average shareholders' equity, as adjusted (non-GAAP)   11.56 %     11.60 %     10.19 %     10.87 %     10.37 %
Annualized return on average tangible shareholders' equity (non-GAAP):                  
Net income, as reported (GAAP) $ 177,591     $ 178,119     $ 115,038     $ 568,851     $ 473,840  
Average shareholders' equity   6,327,970       6,256,767       4,905,343       5,985,236       4,747,745  
Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets   2,074,367       2,117,818       1,481,951       1,944,503       1,457,519  
Average tangible shareholders' equity $ 4,253,603     $ 4,138,949     $ 3,423,392     $ 4,040,733     $ 3,290,226  
Annualized return on average tangible shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)   16.70 %     17.21 %     13.44 %     14.08 %     14.40 %
Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP):                  
Non-interest expense, as reported (GAAP) $ 266,240     $ 261,639     $ 184,514     $ 1,024,949     $ 691,542  
Less: Loss on extinguishment of debt (pre-tax)                           8,406  
Less: Merger-related expenses (pre-tax)   7,372       4,707       7,613       71,203       8,900  
Less: Amortization of tax credit investments (pre-tax)   3,213       3,105       2,115       12,407       10,910  
Less: Litigation reserve (pre-tax)                           2,100  
Non-interest expense, as adjusted (non-GAAP)   255,655       253,827       174,786       941,339       661,226  
Net interest income, as reported (GAAP)   465,819       453,992       315,301       1,655,640       1,209,901  
Non-interest income, as reported (GAAP)   52,796       56,194       38,223       206,793       155,013  
Add: Losses (gains) on available for sale and held to maturity securities transactions, net (pre-tax)   7       (33 )     12       (95 )     (545 )
Non-interest income, as adjusted (non-GAAP) $ 52,803     $ 56,161     $ 38,235     $ 206,698     $ 154,468  
Gross operating income, as adjusted (non-GAAP) $ 518,622     $ 510,153     $ 353,536     $ 1,862,338     $ 1,364,369  
Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)   49.30 %     49.76 %     49.44 %     50.55 %     48.46 %


($ in thousands, except for share data) As Of
December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,
  2022       2022       2022       2022       2021  
Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP):                  
Common shares outstanding   506,374,478       506,351,502       506,328,526       421,437,068       421,437,068  
Shareholders' equity (GAAP) $ 6,400,802     $ 6,273,829     $ 6,204,913     $ 5,096,384     $ 5,084,066  
Less: Preferred stock   209,691       209,691       209,691       209,691       209,691  
Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets   2,066,392       2,079,731       2,090,147       1,543,238       1,529,394  
Tangible common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP) $ 4,124,719     $ 3,984,407     $ 3,905,075     $ 3,343,455     $ 3,344,981  
Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) $ 8.15     $ 7.87     $ 7.71     $ 7.93     $ 7.94  
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP):                  
Tangible common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP) $ 4,124,719     $ 3,984,407     $ 3,905,075     $ 3,343,455     $ 3,344,981  
Total assets (GAAP) $ 57,462,749     $ 55,927,501     $ 54,438,807     $ 43,551,457     $ 43,446,443  
Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets   2,066,392       2,079,731       2,090,147       1,543,238       1,529,394  
Tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 55,396,357     $ 53,847,770     $ 52,348,660     $ 42,008,219     $ 41,917,049  
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)   7.45 %     7.40 %     7.46 %     7.96 %     7.98 %


VALLEY NATIONAL BANCORP
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
(in thousands, except for share data)

  December 31,
    2022       2021  
  (Unaudited)    
Assets      
Cash and due from banks $ 444,325     $ 205,156  
Interest bearing deposits with banks   503,622       1,844,764  
Investment securities:      
Equity securities   48,731       36,473  
Trading debt securities   13,438       38,130  
Available for sale debt securities   1,261,397       1,128,809  
Held to maturity debt securities (net of allowance for credit losses of $1,646 at December 31, 2022 and $1,165 at December 31, 2021)   3,827,338       2,667,532  
          Total investment securities   5,150,904       3,870,944  
Loans held for sale, at fair value   18,118       139,516  
Loans   46,917,200       34,153,657  
Less: Allowance for loan losses   (458,655 )     (359,202 )
           Net loans   46,458,545       33,794,455  
Premises and equipment, net   358,556       326,306  
Lease right of use assets   306,352       259,117  
Bank owned life insurance   717,177       566,770  
Accrued interest receivable   196,606       96,882  
Goodwill   1,868,936       1,459,008  
Other intangible assets, net   197,456       70,386  
Other assets   1,242,152       813,139  
                Total Assets $ 57,462,749     $ 43,446,443  
Liabilities      
Deposits:      
Non-interest bearing $ 14,463,645     $ 11,675,748  
Interest bearing:      
     Savings, NOW and money market   23,616,812       20,269,620  
     Time   9,556,457       3,687,044  
           Total deposits   47,636,914       35,632,412  
Short-term borrowings   138,729       655,726  
Long-term borrowings   1,543,058       1,423,676  
Junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts   56,760       56,413  
Lease liabilities   358,884       283,106  
Accrued expenses and other liabilities   1,327,602       311,044  
           Total Liabilities   51,061,947       38,362,377  
Shareholders’ Equity      
Preferred stock, no par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized:      
Series A (4,600,000 shares issued at December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021)   111,590       111,590  
Series B (4,000,000 shares issued at December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021)   98,101       98,101  
Common stock (no par value, authorized 650,000,000 shares; issued 507,896,910 shares at December 31, 2022 and 423,034,027 shares at December 31, 2021)   178,185       148,482  
Surplus   4,980,231       3,883,035  
Retained earnings   1,218,445       883,645  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (164,002 )     (17,932 )
Treasury stock, at cost (1,522,432 common shares at December 31, 2022 and 1,596,959 common shares at December 31, 2021)   (21,748 )     (22,855 )
           Total Shareholders’ Equity   6,400,802       5,084,066  
           Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity $ 57,462,749     $ 43,446,443  


VALLEY NATIONAL BANCORP
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)
(in thousands, except for share data)

  Three Months Ended   Years Ended
  December 31,   September 30,   December 31,   December 31,
    2022       2022       2021       2022       2021  
Interest Income                  
Interest and fees on loans $ 599,015     $ 496,520     $ 319,141     $ 1,828,477     $ 1,257,389  
Interest and dividends on investment securities:                  
Taxable   31,300       28,264       15,852       105,716       56,026  
Tax-exempt   5,219       5,210       2,535       17,958       11,716  
Dividends   3,978       2,738       1,814       11,468       7,357  
Interest on federal funds sold and other short-term investments   7,038       3,996       637       13,064       1,738  
Total interest income   646,550       536,728       339,979       1,976,683       1,334,226  
Interest Expense                  
Interest on deposits:                  
Savings, NOW and money market   109,286       50,674       9,983       186,709       42,879  
Time   48,417       15,174       3,328       69,691       25,094  
Interest on short-term borrowings   7,404       5,160       984       17,453       5,374  
Interest on long-term borrowings and junior subordinated debentures   15,624       11,728       10,383       47,190       50,978  
Total interest expense   180,731       82,736       24,678       321,043       124,325  
Net Interest Income   465,819       453,992       315,301       1,655,640       1,209,901  
Provision (credit) for credit losses for held to maturity securities   (50 )     188       90       481       (263 )
Provision for credit losses for loans   7,289       1,835       11,609       56,336       32,896  
Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses   458,580       451,969       303,602       1,598,823       1,177,268  
Non-Interest Income                  
Wealth management and trust fees   10,720       9,281       4,499       34,709       14,910  
Insurance commissions   2,903       3,750       2,005       11,975       7,810  
Service charges on deposit accounts   10,313       10,338       5,810       36,930       21,424  
(Losses) gains on securities transactions, net   (172 )     323       495       (1,230 )     1,758  
Fees from loan servicing   2,637       3,138       2,671       11,273       11,651  
Gains on sales of loans, net   908       922       6,653       6,418       26,669  
Bank owned life insurance   2,200       1,681       1,993       8,040       8,817  
Other   23,287       26,761       14,097       98,678       61,974  
Total non-interest income   52,796       56,194       38,223       206,793       155,013  
Non-Interest Expense                  
Salary and employee benefits expense   129,634       134,572       102,675       526,737       375,865  
Net occupancy expense   23,446       26,486       20,184       94,352       79,355  
Technology, furniture and equipment expense   46,507       39,365       24,265       161,752       89,221  
FDIC insurance assessment   6,827       6,500       3,889       22,836       14,183  
Amortization of other intangible assets   10,900       11,088       5,074       37,825       21,827  
Professional and legal fees   19,620       17,840       11,182       82,618       38,432  
Loss on extinguishment of debt                           8,406  
Amortization of tax credit investments   3,213       3,105       2,115       12,407       10,910  
Other   26,093       22,683       15,130       86,422       53,343  
Total non-interest expense   266,240       261,639       184,514       1,024,949       691,542  
Income Before Income Taxes   245,136       246,524       157,311       780,667       640,739  
Income tax expense   67,545       68,405       42,273       211,816       166,899  
Net Income   177,591       178,119       115,038       568,851       473,840  
Dividends on preferred stock   3,630       3,172       3,172       13,146       12,688  
Net Income Available to Common Shareholders $ 173,961     $ 174,947     $ 111,866     $ 555,705     $ 461,152  
Earnings Per Common Share:                  
Basic $ 0.34     $ 0.35     $ 0.27     $ 1.14     $ 1.13  
Diluted   0.34       0.34       0.27       1.14       1.12  
Cash Dividends Declared per Common Share   0.11       0.11       0.11       0.44       0.44  
Weighted Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding:                  
Basic   506,359,704       506,342,200       411,775,590       485,434,918       407,445,379  
Diluted   509,301,813       508,690,997       414,472,820       487,817,710       410,018,328  


VALLEY NATIONAL BANCORP
Quarterly Analysis of Average Assets, Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity and
Net Interest Income on a Tax Equivalent Basis

  Three Months Ended
  December 31, 2022   September 30, 2022   December 31, 2021
  Average       Avg.   Average       Avg.   Average       Avg.
($ in thousands) Balance   Interest   Rate   Balance   Interest   Rate   Balance   Interest   Rate
Assets                                  
Interest earning assets:                                  
Loans (1)(2) $ 46,086,363   $ 599,040     5.20 %   $ 44,341,894   $ 496,545     4.48 %   $ 33,338,128   $ 319,165     3.83 %
Taxable investments (3)   4,934,084     35,278     2.86       4,815,181     31,002     2.58       3,563,329     17,667     1.98  
Tax-exempt investments (1)(3)   623,322     6,608     4.24       635,795     6,501     4.09       418,049     3,209     3.07  
Interest bearing deposits with banks   761,832     7,038     3.70       738,372     3,996     2.16       1,873,508     636     0.14  
Total interest earning assets   52,405,601     647,964     4.95       50,531,242     538,044     4.26       39,193,014     340,677     3.48  
Other assets   4,507,614             4,327,064             3,280,814        
Total assets $ 56,913,215           $ 54,858,306           $ 42,473,828        
Liabilities and shareholders' equity                                  
Interest bearing liabilities:                                  
Savings, NOW and money market deposits $ 23,476,111   $ 109,286     1.86 %   $ 23,541,694   $ 50,674     0.86 %   $ 19,685,730   $ 9,983     0.20 %
Time deposits   7,641,769     48,417     2.53       5,192,896     15,174     1.17       3,744,792     3,328     0.36  
Short-term borrowings   880,615     7,404     3.36       1,016,240     5,160     2.03       670,433     983     0.59  
Long-term borrowings (4)   1,598,379     15,624     3.91       1,477,909     11,728     3.17       1,482,001     10,383     2.80  
Total interest bearing liabilities   33,596,874     180,731     2.15       31,228,739     82,736     1.06       25,582,956     24,677     0.39  
Non-interest bearing deposits   15,116,977             16,035,778             11,316,264        
Other liabilities   1,871,394             1,337,022             669,265        
Shareholders' equity   6,327,970             6,256,767             4,905,343        
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 56,913,215           $ 54,858,306           $ 42,473,828        
Net interest income/interest rate spread (5)     $ 467,233     2.80 %       $ 455,308     3.20 %       $ 316,000     3.09 %
Tax equivalent adjustment       (1,414 )             (1,316 )             (699 )    
Net interest income, as reported     $ 465,819             $ 453,992             $ 315,301      
Net interest margin (6)         3.56 %           3.59 %           3.22 %
Tax equivalent effect         0.01             0.01             0.01  
Net interest margin on a fully tax equivalent basis (6)         3.57 %           3.60 %           3.23 %

__________

(1) Interest income is presented on a tax equivalent basis using a 21 percent federal tax rate.
(2) Loans are stated net of unearned income and include non-accrual loans.
(3) The yield for securities that are classified as available for sale is based on the average historical amortized cost.
(4) Includes junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts which are presented separately on the consolidated statements of condition.
(5) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the average yield on interest earning assets and the average cost of interest bearing liabilities and is presented on a fully tax equivalent basis.
(6) Net interest income as a percentage of total average interest earning assets.

 

SHAREHOLDERS RELATIONS
Requests for copies of reports and/or other inquiries should be directed to Tina Zarkadas, Assistant Vice President, Shareholder Relations Specialist, Valley National Bancorp, 1455 Valley Road, Wayne, New Jersey, 07470, by telephone at (973) 305-3380, by fax at (973) 305-1364 or by e-mail at tzarkadas@valley.com.

Primary Logo

You just read:

Valley National Bancorp Reports Fourth Quarter Earnings, Increased Net Interest Income and 15 Percent Annualized Loan Growth

