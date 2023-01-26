Submit Release
Sandy Spring Bancorp Reports Fourth Quarter Earnings of $34.0 Million

Company's Year Over Year Loan Growth Exceeds 14%

/EIN News/ -- OLNEY, Md., Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq-SASR), the parent company of Sandy Spring Bank, reported net income of $34.0 million ($0.76 per diluted common share) for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, compared to net income of $45.4 million ($0.99 per diluted common share) for the fourth quarter of 2021 and $33.6 million ($0.75 per diluted common share) for the third quarter of 2022.

Current quarter core earnings were $35.3 million ($0.79 per diluted common share), compared to $46.6 million ($1.02 per diluted common share) for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 and $35.7 million ($0.80 per diluted common share) for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. Core earnings are determined by excluding the after-tax impact of merger, acquisition and disposal expense, the loss on FHLB redemptions, amortization of intangibles, gain or loss on disposal of assets, contingent payment expense and investment securities gains or losses. The primary drivers in the reduction in GAAP earnings and core earnings for the current period compared to the prior year quarter were the increase in the provisioning for credit losses and decline in non-interest income. The provision for credit losses for the current quarter was a charge of $10.8 million compared to a charge of $1.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2021 and a charge of $18.9 million for the third quarter of 2022.

“We are in the midst of a challenging economic environment that includes high inflation, an unprecedented interest rate environment, and a greater expectation of recession,” said Daniel J. Schrider, Chairman, President and CEO of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. “Despite these challenges, we are strong and remain committed to achieving long-term success for our clients and shareholders. In 2023, we will continue to focus on growing client relationships with an emphasis on core funding.”

Fourth Quarter Highlights:

  • At December 31, 2022, total assets were $13.8 billion, a 10% increase compared to $12.6 billion at December 31, 2021. Excluding PPP loans, total assets increased 11% year over year.

  • Total loans, excluding PPP loans, increased 16% to $11.4 billion at December 31, 2022 compared to $9.8 billion at December 31, 2021. Excluding PPP loans, total commercial loans grew by $1.2 billion or 15% during the previous twelve months. During this period, the Company generated gross commercial loan production of $3.9 billion, of which $2.5 billion was funded, more than offsetting $1.2 billion in non-PPP commercial loan run-off. Funded commercial loan production during the fourth quarter of 2022 was $341.7 million. Total mortgage loans grew $377.5 million during the twelve months ended December 31, 2022.

  • Deposits increased 3% to $11.0 billion at December 31, 2022 compared to $10.6 billion at December 31, 2021. Brokered time deposits drove a 64% increase in time deposits, which offset the year-over-year declines in all other categories of deposits. Excluding the impact of the increase in brokered time deposits, total deposits declined 4%.

  • Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2022 grew $1.4 million or 1% compared to the fourth quarter of 2021. While loan growth resulted in interest income increasing $35.2 million, it was substantially offset by the $33.9 million growth in interest expense for the comparative periods. Excluding PPP interest and fees, net interest income increased $10.5 million or 11% for the current quarter compared to the prior year quarter.

  • For the fourth quarter of 2022, the net interest margin was 3.26% compared to 3.51% for the fourth quarter of 2021, and 3.53% for the third quarter of 2022. The decrease in net interest margin for the current quarter compared to the fourth quarter of the prior year and previous quarter was the result of the increase in the rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities outpacing the increase in the yield on interest-earning assets. The overall rate and yield increases were driven by the multiple federal funds rate increases that occurred over the preceding twelve months. Excluding the impact of PPP loan interest and fees and the amortization of fair value marks derived from previous acquisitions, the prior year quarter's net interest margin would have been 3.31% while the current quarter's margin remained at 3.26% and the margin for the prior quarter of the current year would have been 3.50%.

  • The provision for credit losses directly attributable to the funded loan portfolio was $7.9 million for the current quarter compared to the prior year quarter’s provision for credit losses of $1.6 million. In addition, to the current quarter's provision for credit losses, the quarterly provision expense contained a provision charge of $2.9 million associated with unfunded loan commitments. Excluding the provision for unfunded commitments, the provision for the current quarter is a reflection of the impact of the deterioration in forecasted economic metrics and the increased probability of a recession.

  • The current quarter's non-interest income decreased by 37% or $8.2 million compared to the prior year quarter. The decrease represents the cumulative result of the impact of the economic environment on mortgage banking activities and wealth management income, the decline in insurance commission income as a result of the disposition of the Company's insurance business during the second quarter of 2022 and lower bank card income due to regulatory restrictions on transaction fees.

  • Non-interest expense for the current quarter decreased $1.8 million or 3% compared to the prior year quarter, driven primarily by decreases of $2.1 million in compensation and benefits expense, $1.0 million in occupancy expense and $0.5 million in other non-interest expense. These decreases were partially offset by increases in various other categories of operating expenses.

  • Reflecting the impact of the increased provisioning for credit losses and the decline in non-interest income, return on average assets (“ROA”) for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 was 0.98% and return on average tangible common equity (“ROTCE”) was 12.53% compared to 1.41% and 16.07%, respectively, for the fourth quarter of 2021. On a non-GAAP basis, the current quarter's core ROA was 1.02% and core ROTCE was 13.02% compared to core ROA of 1.44% and core ROTCE of 16.49% for the fourth quarter of 2021.

  • For the fourth quarter of 2022, the GAAP efficiency ratio was 53.23% compared to 51.75% for the fourth quarter of 2021, and 50.66% for the third quarter of 2022. The non-GAAP efficiency ratio for the fourth quarter of 2022 was 51.46% compared to 50.17% for the prior year quarter, and 48.18% for the third quarter of 2022.

Balance Sheet and Credit Quality

Total assets grew 10% to $13.8 billion at December 31, 2022, as compared to $12.6 billion at December 31, 2021. During this period, total loans grew by 14% to $11.4 billion at December 31, 2022, compared to $10.0 billion at December 31, 2021. At December 31, 2022, excluding PPP loans, total assets grew 11% and total loans grew 16% compared to December 31, 2021. Total commercial loans, excluding PPP loans, grew by $1.2 billion or 15% during the past twelve months. During this period, the Company generated commercial gross loan production of $3.9 billion, of which $2.5 billion was funded, offsetting $1.2 billion in non-PPP commercial loan payment activity. During the fourth quarter of 2022, funded commercial loan production was $341.7 million. The growth in the commercial portfolio, excluding PPP loans, occurred in all commercial portfolios led by the $1.0 billion or 24% growth in the investor owned commercial real estate portfolio. Year-over-year the total residential mortgage loan portfolio grew 37%, as a greater number of conventional 1-4 family mortgage and one-year ARM loans were retained to grow the portfolio. Deposits grew 3% during the preceding twelve months as interest-bearing deposits grew 6%, offset by a 3% decline in noninterest-bearing deposits. During the period, time deposits increased 64% driven by brokered deposits while money market accounts decreased 6%, savings accounts decreased 4% and interest-bearing demand accounts declined 11%. Excluding the impact of the increase in brokered deposits, total deposits decreased 4%. The decrease in noninterest-bearing deposits was driven by a decline in deposits maintained by title companies as mortgage activity slowed throughout the year. In addition, borrowings increased by $928.4 million during the period.

The tangible common equity ratio decreased to 8.18% of tangible assets at December 31, 2022, compared to 9.21% at December 31, 2021 as common equity was negatively impacted by the $123.4 million increase in the accumulated other comprehensive loss in the investment portfolio that resulted from the rising rate environment and the increase in tangible assets during the past year and, to a lesser extent, the $25.0 million repurchase of common shares during the previous twelve months. At December 31, 2022, the Company had a total risk-based capital ratio of 14.20%, a common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 10.23%, a tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 10.23%, and a tier 1 leverage ratio of 9.33%.

Non-performing loans include non-accrual loans, accruing loans 90 days or more past due and restructured loans. Credit quality improved at December 31, 2022 compared to December 31, 2021, as the level of non-performing loans to total loans declined to 0.35% compared to 0.49%. These levels of non-performing loans compare to 0.40% for the prior quarter and indicate stable credit quality during a year of significant loan growth and economic uncertainty. At December 31, 2022, non-performing loans totaled $39.4 million, compared to $48.8 million at December 31, 2021, and $44.5 million at September 30, 2022. Loans placed on non-accrual during the current quarter amounted to $5.5 million compared to $0.5 million for the prior year quarter and $4.2 million for the third quarter of 2022. During the current quarter, the Company successfully resolved several large non-accrual relationships for a total pay-off of $9.5 million without incurring any charge-offs. The Company realized net recoveries of $0.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, as compared to net charge-offs of $0.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2021 and $0.5 million in recoveries for the third quarter of 2022.

At December 31, 2022, the allowance for credit losses was $136.2 million or 1.20% of outstanding loans and 346% of non-performing loans, compared to $128.3 million or 1.14% of outstanding loans and 289% of non-performing loans at the end of the previous quarter and $109.1 million or 1.10% of outstanding loans and 224% of non-performing loans at the end of 2021. The increase in the allowance during the current quarter compared to the previous quarter was primarily due to the impact of forecasted economic factors and an increase in the probability of an economic recession.

Income Statement Review

Quarterly Results

Net income was $34.0 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022 compared to net income of $45.4 million for the prior year quarter. The decline in the comparative quarter earnings was the result of the current quarter's increase in the provision for credit losses compared to the prior year's provision, coupled with a decrease in non-interest income. The decline in non-interest income was the result of the combination of lower mortgage banking income, a decline in wealth management income, reduced insurance commission income due to the impact of the sale of the Company's insurance business in the second quarter of 2022 and lower bank card fees resulting from the implementation of applicable regulations. Non-interest expense decreased 3% primarily as a result of the decline in compensation costs, occupancy costs and other expenses in the current quarter compared to the prior year quarter. Current quarter core earnings were $35.3 million ($0.79 per diluted common share), compared to $46.6 million ($1.02 per diluted common share) for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 and $35.7 million ($0.80 per diluted common share) for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.

Net interest income increased $1.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to the fourth quarter of 2021. During the past twelve months, loan growth coupled with the rising interest rate environment was primarily responsible for a $35.2 million increase in interest income. This growth in interest income was substantially offset by the $33.9 million growth in interest expense as funding costs have also risen in response to the current year's rising rate environment. During the period, interest and fees on PPP loans declined by $9.1 million. Excluding this decline, net interest income grew 11% in the current year quarter compared to the prior year quarter, driven predominantly by interest income growth in all categories of commercial loans and, to a lesser degree, increases in residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and investment securities income. Interest expense grew due to the rising cost of interest-bearing deposits, primarily time and money market deposits, and the growth and cost of borrowings in the current year period compared to the same period of the prior year. The net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2022 was 3.26% as compared to 3.51% for the same quarter of the prior year, as the yield on interest-earning assets, which rose 76 basis points, was offset by the 159 basis point rise in the rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities. Excluding the impact of PPP interest and fee income, in addition to the amortization of fair value marks associated with previous acquisitions, the net interest margin for the prior year quarter would have been 3.31% compared to the current quarter's 3.26%.

The total provision for credit losses was a charge of $10.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to a charge of $1.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2021 and $18.9 million for the previous quarter. The provision for credit losses directly attributable to the funded loan portfolio was $7.9 million for the current quarter compared to the prior year quarter’s provision for credit losses of $1.6 million and $14.1 million for the third quarter of 2022. The current quarter's provision expense also contained a charge to the provision of $2.9 million associated with an increase in unfunded loan commitments compared to $4.8 million for the prior quarter. Excluding the provision for unfunded commitments, the provision for the current quarter reflects the impact of the deterioration in forecasted economic metrics coupled with the increased probability of a recession.

For the fourth quarter of 2022, non-interest income decreased $8.2 million or 37% compared to the prior year quarter. The decline reflects the cumulative result of the decrease in income from mortgage banking activities reflecting the impact of the economic environment, lower wealth management income driven by market performance, the decline in insurance commission income as a result of the second quarter's disposition of the Company's insurance business, and reduced bank card income due to regulatory restrictions on fee recognition.

Non-interest expense decreased $1.8 million or 3% for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to the prior year quarter, as a result of a decline in compensation and benefits costs, occupancy expense and other non-interest expenses. Compensation and benefits costs during the comparative period was $2.1 million lower as a result of decreases in commission and incentive payments and reduced employee benefit costs, primarily pension and health insurance costs. Occupancy expense declined $1.0 million due to lower depreciation and rental expense as a result of fewer office locations during the preceding twelve months. The impact of these reductions was offset by operating cost increases in most of the remaining categories of non-interest expense.

For the fourth quarter of 2022, the GAAP efficiency ratio was 53.23% compared to 51.75% for the fourth quarter of 2021, and 50.66% for the third quarter of 2022. The increase in the GAAP efficiency ratio was primarily the result of the 5% decrease in GAAP revenue compared to the 3% decrease in GAAP non-interest expense during the comparative period. The non-GAAP efficiency ratio was 51.46% for the current quarter as compared to 50.17% for the fourth quarter of 2021, and 48.18% for the third quarter of 2022. The increase in the non-GAAP efficiency ratio (reflecting a decrease in efficiency) from the fourth quarter of the prior year to the current year quarter was primarily the result of the 5% decline in non-GAAP revenue, driven chiefly by the decrease in non-GAAP non-interest income, while non-GAAP expenses declined 2%. ROA for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2022 was 0.98% and ROTCE was 12.53% compared to 0.99% and 12.10%, respectively, for the third quarter of 2022. On a non-GAAP basis, the current quarter's core ROA was 1.02% and core ROTCE was 13.02% compared to core ROA of 1.05% and core ROTCE of 12.86% for the third quarter of 2022.

Year-to-Date Results

The Company recorded net income of $166.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2022 compared to net income of $235.1 million for the prior year. Year-to-date earnings declined as a result of the provision for loan losses, which shifted from the significant credit in the prior year to the charge for the current year, the decline in most categories of non-interest income, which was partially mitigated by the impact of the sale of the insurance business, and the flattening of net interest income as the growth in interest expense significantly offset the increase in interest income. Core earnings were $160.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2022 compared to $246.7 million for the prior year. Core earnings for the current year compared to the prior year were reduced primarily as a result of the activity associated with the provision for credit losses, in addition to the decline in mortgage banking income, elimination of insurance agency commissions in the second half of the year and lower other non-interest income.

For the year ended December 31, 2022, net interest income increased $2.5 million compared to the prior year as a result of the $45.4 million increase in interest income, despite the $39.9 million reduction in PPP interest and fees, offset by the $42.9 million increase in interest expense. Excluding the impact of interest and fees on PPP loans, tax-equivalent interest income grew 21%, driven by non-PPP commercial loans which increased 22% compared to the prior year. The increase in interest expense was primarily the result of additional interest expense associated with money market and time deposit accounts and, to a lesser degree, FHLB borrowings and the subordinated debt issued in March 2022. The net interest margin declined to 3.44% for the year ended December 31, 2022, compared to 3.56% for the prior year. Excluding the impact of PPP interest and fees and the amortization of the fair value marks, the net interest margin for the year ended December 31, 2022 would have been 3.40% compared to 3.38% for the prior year.

The provision for credit losses for the year ended December 31, 2022 amounted to a charge of $34.4 million as compared to a credit of $45.6 million for 2021. The provision for credit losses for the year ended December 31, 2022 was a reflection of the growth in the loan portfolio, coupled with the management's consideration of the potential impact of current recessionary pressures and other portfolio qualitative metrics. The credit to the provision for credit losses for the prior year was a reflection of the net impact of forecasted economic metrics during 2021 and other factors applied in the determination of the allowance.

For the year ended December 31, 2022, non-interest income, which included a $16.7 million gain on the disposal of assets, decreased 15% to $87.0 million compared to $102.1 million for 2021. Excluding the gain, non-interest income decreased 31% driven by a 75% decline in income from mortgage banking activities, a 58% decline in insurance commission income, reduced bank card income of 36% and a 43% decline in other income. The decline in income from mortgage banking activities is the result of the rising interest rate environment, which continues to dampen mortgage origination and refinancing activity. Wealth management income declined reflecting volatility and asset value erosion in the marketplace. Insurance commission income declined due to the disposition of the Company's insurance business during the year. Fees from bank cards diminished as a result of regulatory restrictions on fee recognition effective in the second quarter of the current year. Other income declined from the prior year as a result of the decline in credit related fees, the inclusion in 2021 of the impact from the full payoff of a purchased credit deteriorated loan and activity-based vendor incentives. Service charge income grew modestly as a result of increased customer activity.

Non-interest expense decreased 1% to $257.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2022, compared to $260.5 million for 2021. Excluding merger, acquisition and disposal expense from the current and prior year periods, the earn-out accrual associated with the performance of the 2020 acquisition of Rembert Pendleton Jackson and the $9.1 million in prepayment penalties on FHLB borrowings that occurred in the prior year, non-interest expense increased 1% year-over-year. The drivers of the increase in non-interest expense were a 2% increase in salaries and benefits and an 8% increase in other expense, excluding the FHLB prepayment penalties and the earn-out expense. The year-over-year increase in salaries and benefits was the result of staffing increases, salary adjustments and other increased benefit costs. The rise in other non-interest expense was driven by increased costs in other various categories of operating expenses. Marketing costs increased 10% as a result of specific initiatives and outside data services increased 14% as a result of transaction volumes, while professional fees and service costs decreased 11% for the period due to a reduction in the utilization of consultant services. Combined occupancy and equipment expense was lower by 4% as a result of lower depreciation and rental expense, which exceeded higher software related expenses.

For the year ended December 31, 2022, the GAAP efficiency ratio was 50.05% compared to 49.47% for the same period in 2021. The non-GAAP efficiency ratio for the current year was 49.66% compared to the 46.17% for the prior year. The growth in the current year’s non-GAAP efficiency ratio compared to the prior year, indicating a decline in efficiency, was the result of the 5% decrease in non-GAAP revenue combined with the 2% growth in non-GAAP non-interest expense.

Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This news release contains financial information and performance measures determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”). The Company’s management believes that the supplemental non-GAAP information provides a better comparison of period-to-period operating performance. Additionally, the Company believes this information is utilized by regulators and market analysts to evaluate a company’s financial condition and, therefore, such information is useful to investors. Non-GAAP measures used in this release consist of the following:

  • Tangible common equity and related measures are non-GAAP measures that exclude the impact of goodwill and other intangible assets.
  • The non-GAAP efficiency ratio excludes amortization of intangible assets, loss on FHLB redemption, gain on disposal of assets, contingent payment expense, merger, acquisition and disposal expense and investment securities gains and includes tax-equivalent income.
  • Core earnings and the related measures of core earnings per diluted common share, core return on average assets and core return on average tangible common equity reflect net income exclusive of merger, acquisition and disposal expense, amortization of intangible assets, loss on FHLB redemption, contingent payment expense, gain on disposal of assets and investment securities gains, on a net of tax basis.

These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Please refer to the non-GAAP Reconciliation tables included with this release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

Conference Call

The Company’s management will host a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter results today at 2:00 p.m. (ET). A live Webcast of the conference call is available through the Investor Relations section of the Sandy Spring Website at www.sandyspringbank.com. Participants may call 1-844-200-6205. Please use the following access code: 970945. Visitors to the Website are advised to log on 10 minutes ahead of the scheduled start of the call. An internet-based replay will be available on the website until February 9, 2023. A replay of the teleconference will be available through the same time period by calling 1-866-813-9403 under conference call number 813195.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc., headquartered in Olney, Maryland, is the holding company for Sandy Spring Bank, a premier community bank in the Greater Washington, D.C. region. With over 50 locations, the bank offers a broad range of commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services throughout Maryland, Virginia, and Washington, D.C. Through its subsidiaries, Rembert Pendleton Jackson and West Financial Services, Inc., Sandy Spring Bank also offers a comprehensive menu of wealth management services.

For additional information or questions, please contact:
Daniel J. Schrider, Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer, or
Philip J. Mantua, E.V.P. & Chief Financial Officer
Sandy Spring Bancorp
17801 Georgia Avenue
Olney, Maryland 20832
1-800-399-5919
Email: DSchrider@sandyspringbank.com 
PMantua@sandyspringbank.com 
Website: www.sandyspringbank.com 

Media Contact:
Jen Schell
301-570-8331
jschell@sandyspringbank.com 

Forward-Looking Statements

Sandy Spring Bancorp’s forward-looking statements are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those in such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risks identified in our quarterly and annual reports and the following: changes in general business and economic conditions nationally or in the markets that we serve; changes in consumer and business confidence, investor sentiment, or consumer spending or savings behavior; changes in the level of inflation; changes in the demand for loans, deposits and other financial services that we provide; the possibility that future credit losses may be higher than currently expected; the impact of the interest rate environment on our business, financial condition and results of operations; the impact of compliance with changes in laws, regulations and regulatory interpretations, including changes in income taxes; changes in credit ratings assigned to us or our subsidiaries; the ability to realize benefits and cost savings from, and limit any unexpected liabilities associated with, any business combinations; competitive pressures among financial services companies; the ability to attract, develop and retain qualified employees; our ability to maintain the security of our data processing and information technology systems; the impact of changes in accounting policies, including the introduction of new accounting standards; the impact of judicial or regulatory proceedings; the impact of fiscal and governmental policies of the United States federal government; the impact of health emergencies, epidemics or pandemics; the effects of climate change; and the impact of natural disasters, extreme weather events, military conflict, terrorism or other geopolitical events. Sandy Spring Bancorp provides greater detail regarding some of these factors in its Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, including in the Risk Factors section of that report, and in its other SEC reports. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s forward-looking statements may also be subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those that it may discuss elsewhere in this news release or in its filings with the SEC, accessible on the SEC’s Web site at www.sec.gov

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - UNAUDITED

    Three Months Ended
December 31,		   %
Change
   Year Ended
December 31,		   %
Change
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)     2022       2021         2022       2021    
Results of operations:                        
Net interest income   $ 106,643     $ 105,268     1 %   $ 427,004     $ 424,518     1 %
Provision/ (credit) for credit losses     10,801       1,585     N/M     34,372       (45,556 )   N/M
Non-interest income     14,297       22,536     (37 )     87,019       102,055     (15 )
Non-interest expense     64,375       66,141     (3 )     257,293       260,470     (1 )
Income before income tax expense     45,764       60,078     (24 )     222,358       311,659     (29 )
Net income     33,980       45,404     (25 )     166,299       235,107     (29 )
                         
Net income attributable to common shareholders   $ 33,866     $ 45,114     (25 )   $ 165,618     $ 233,599     (29 )
Pre-tax pre-provision net income (1)   $ 56,565     $ 61,663     (8 )   $ 256,730     $ 266,103     (4 )
                         
Return on average assets     0.98 %     1.41 %         1.26 %     1.83 %    
Return on average common equity     9.23 %     11.87 %         11.23 %     15.48 %    
Return on average tangible common equity (1)     12.53 %     16.07 %         15.24 %     21.01 %    
Net interest margin     3.26 %     3.51 %         3.44 %     3.56 %    
Efficiency ratio - GAAP basis (2)     53.23 %     51.75 %         50.05 %     49.47 %    
Efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP basis (2)     51.46 %     50.17 %         49.66 %     46.17 %    
                         
Per share data:                        
Basic net income per common share   $ 0.76     $ 0.99     (23)%   $ 3.69     $ 5.00     (26)%
Diluted net income per common share   $ 0.76     $ 0.99     (24 )   $ 3.68     $ 4.98     (26 )
Weighted average diluted common shares     44,828,827       45,655,924     (2 )     45,039,022       46,899,085     (4 )
Dividends declared per share   $ 0.34     $ 0.32     6     $ 1.36     $ 1.28     6  
Book value per common share   $ 33.23     $ 33.68     (1 )   $ 33.23     $ 33.68     (1 )
Tangible book value per common share (1)   $ 24.64     $ 24.90     (1 )   $ 24.64     $ 24.90     (1 )
Outstanding common shares     44,657,054       45,118,930     (1 )     44,657,054       45,118,930     (1 )
                         
Financial condition at period-end:                        
Investment securities   $ 1,543,208     $ 1,507,062     2 %   $ 1,543,208     $ 1,507,062     2 %
Loans     11,396,706       9,967,091     14       11,396,706       9,967,091     14  
Assets     13,833,119       12,590,726     10       13,833,119       12,590,726     10  
Deposits     10,953,421       10,624,731     3       10,953,421       10,624,731     3  
Stockholders' equity     1,483,768       1,519,679     (2 )     1,483,768       1,519,679     (2 )
                         
Capital ratios:                        
Tier 1 leverage (3)     9.33 %     9.26 %         9.33 %     9.26 %    
Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (3)     10.23 %     11.91 %         10.23 %     11.91 %    
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (3)     10.23 %     11.91 %         10.23 %     11.91 %    
Total regulatory capital to risk-weighted assets (3)     14.20 %     14.59 %         14.20 %     14.59 %    
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (4)     8.18 %     9.21 %         8.18 %     9.21 %    
Average equity to average assets     10.61 %     11.87 %         11.20 %     11.85 %    
                         
Credit quality ratios:                        
Allowance for credit losses to loans     1.20 %     1.10 %         1.20 %     1.10 %    
Non-performing loans to total loans     0.35 %     0.49 %         0.35 %     0.49 %    
Non-performing assets to total assets     0.29 %     0.40 %         0.29 %     0.40 %    
Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans     346.15 %     223.61 %         346.15 %     223.61 %    
Annualized net charge-offs to average loans (5)     %     0.01 %         %     0.11 %    


(1) Represents a non-GAAP measure.
(2) The efficiency ratio - GAAP basis is non-interest expense divided by net interest income plus non-interest income from the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income. The traditional efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP basis excludes intangible asset amortization, loss on FHLB redemption, contingent payment expense, and merger, acquisition and disposal expense from non-interest expense; gain on disposal of assets and investment securities gains from non-interest income; and adds the tax-equivalent adjustment to net interest income. See the Reconciliation Table included with these Financial Highlights.
(3) Estimated ratio at December 31, 2022.
(4) The tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio is a non-GAAP ratio that divides assets excluding intangible assets into stockholders' equity after deducting intangible assets. See the Reconciliation Table included with these Financial Highlights.
(5) Calculation utilizes average loans, excluding residential mortgage loans held-for-sale.

  
Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
RECONCILIATION TABLE - UNAUDITED (CONTINUED)
OPERATING EARNINGS - METRICS

    Three Months Ended
December 31,		   Year Ended
December 31,
(Dollars in thousands)     2022       2021       2022       2021  
Core earnings (non-GAAP):                
Net income (GAAP)   $         33,980     $         45,404     $         166,299     $         235,107  
Plus/ (less) non-GAAP adjustments (net of tax)(1):                
Merger, acquisition and disposal expense                            —               796               33  
Amortization of intangible assets             1,049               1,197               4,333               4,908  
Loss on FHLB redemption                            —                              6,779  
Gain on disposal of assets                            —               (12,309 )             —  
Investment securities (gains)/ losses             293               (26 )             257               (158 )
Contingent payment expense                                           929                 
Core earnings (Non-GAAP)   $         35,322     $         46,575     $         160,305     $         246,669  
                 
Core earnings per diluted common share (non-GAAP):                
Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted (GAAP)             44,828,827               45,655,924               45,039,022               46,899,085  
                 
Earnings per diluted common share (GAAP)   $         0.76     $         0.99     $         3.68     $         4.98  
Core earnings per diluted common share (non-GAAP)   $         0.79     $         1.02     $         3.56     $         5.26  
                 
Core return on average assets (non-GAAP):                
Average assets (GAAP)   $         13,769,472     $         12,791,526     $         13,218,824     $         12,818,202  
                 
Return on average assets (GAAP)     0.98 %     1.41 %     1.26 %     1.83 %
Core return on average assets (non-GAAP)     1.02 %     1.44 %     1.21 %     1.92 %
                 
Core return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP):                
Average total stockholders' equity (GAAP)   $ 1,460,254     $ 1,517,793     $ 1,480,198     $ 1,518,607  
Average goodwill     (363,436 )     (370,223 )     (366,244 )     (370,223 )
Average other intangible assets, net     (20,739 )     (26,954 )     (23,009 )     (29,403 )
Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)   $ 1,076,079     $ 1,120,616     $ 1,090,945     $ 1,118,981  
                 
Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)     12.53 %     16.07 %     15.24 %     21.01 %
Core return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)     13.02 %     16.49 %     14.69 %     22.04 %


(1) Tax adjustments have been determined using the combined marginal federal and state rate of 25.47% and 25.64% for 2022 and 2021, respectively.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
RECONCILIATION TABLE - UNAUDITED

    Three Months Ended
December 31,		   Year Ended
December 31,
(Dollars in thousands)     2022       2021       2022       2021  
Pre-tax pre-provision net income:                
Net income (GAAP)   $ 33,980     $ 45,404     $ 166,299     $ 235,107  
Plus/ (less) non-GAAP adjustments:                
Income tax expense     11,784       14,674       56,059       76,552  
Provision/ (credit) for credit losses     10,801       1,585       34,372       (45,556 )
Pre-tax pre-provision net income (non-GAAP)   $ 56,565     $ 61,663     $ 256,730     $ 266,103  
                 
Efficiency ratio (GAAP):                
Non-interest expense   $ 64,375     $ 66,141     $ 257,293     $ 260,470  
                 
Net interest income plus non-interest income   $ 120,940     $ 127,804     $ 514,023     $ 526,573  
                 
Efficiency ratio (GAAP)     53.23 %     51.75 %     50.05 %     49.47 %
                 
Efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP):                
Non-interest expense   $ 64,375     $ 66,141     $ 257,293     $ 260,470  
Less non-GAAP adjustments:                
Amortization of intangible assets     1,408       1,609       5,814       6,600  
Loss on FHLB redemption                       9,117  
Merger, acquisition and disposal expense                 1,068       45  
Contingent payment expense                 1,247        
Non-interest expense - as adjusted   $ 62,967     $ 64,532     $ 249,164     $ 244,708  
                 
Net interest income plus non-interest income   $ 120,940     $ 127,804     $ 514,023     $ 526,573  
Plus non-GAAP adjustment:                
Tax-equivalent income     1,032       862       3,841       3,703  
Less/ (plus) non-GAAP adjustment:                
Investment securities gains/ (losses)     (393 )     34       (345 )     212  
Gain on disposal of assets                 16,516        
Net interest income plus non-interest income - as adjusted   $ 122,365     $ 128,632     $ 501,693     $ 530,064  
                 
Efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP)     51.46 %     50.17 %     49.66 %     46.17 %
                 
Tangible common equity ratio:                
Total stockholders' equity   $ 1,483,768     $ 1,519,679     $ 1,483,768     $ 1,519,679  
Goodwill     (363,436 )     (370,223 )     (363,436 )     (370,223 )
Other intangible assets, net     (19,855 )     (25,920 )     (19,855 )     (25,920 )
Tangible common equity   $ 1,100,477     $ 1,123,536     $ 1,100,477     $ 1,123,536  
                 
Total assets   $ 13,833,119     $ 12,590,726     $ 13,833,119     $ 12,590,726  
Goodwill     (363,436 )     (370,223 )     (363,436 )     (370,223 )
Other intangible assets, net     (19,855 )     (25,920 )     (19,855 )     (25,920 )
Tangible assets   $ 13,449,828     $ 12,194,583     $ 13,449,828     $ 12,194,583  
                 
Tangible common equity ratio     8.18 %     9.21 %     8.18 %     9.21 %
                 
Outstanding common shares     44,657,054       45,118,930       44,657,054       45,118,930  
Tangible book value per common share   $ 24.64     $ 24.90     $ 24.64     $ 24.90  


Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION - UNAUDITED

(Dollars in thousands)   December 31,
2022 		  December 31,
2021
Assets        
Cash and due from banks   $ 88,152     $ 65,630  
Federal funds sold     193       312  
Interest-bearing deposits with banks     103,887       354,078  
Cash and cash equivalents     192,232       420,020  
Residential mortgage loans held for sale (at fair value)     11,706       39,409  
Investments held-to-maturity (fair value of $220,123)     259,452        
Investments available-for-sale (at fair value)     1,214,538       1,465,896  
Other investments, at cost     69,218       41,166  
Total loans     11,396,706       9,967,091  
Less: allowance for credit losses - loans     (136,242 )     (109,145 )
Net loans     11,260,464       9,857,946  
Premises and equipment, net     67,070       59,685  
Other real estate owned     645       1,034  
Accrued interest receivable     41,172       34,349  
Goodwill     363,436       370,223  
Other intangible assets, net     19,855       25,920  
Other assets     333,331       275,078  
Total assets   $ 13,833,119     $ 12,590,726  
         
Liabilities        
Noninterest-bearing deposits   $ 3,673,300     $ 3,779,630  
Interest-bearing deposits     7,280,121       6,845,101  
Total deposits     10,953,421       10,624,731  
Securities sold under retail repurchase agreements and federal funds purchased     321,967       141,086  
Advances from FHLB     550,000        
Subordinated debt     370,205       172,712  
Total borrowings     1,242,172       313,798  
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities     153,758       132,518  
Total liabilities     12,349,351       11,071,047  
         
Stockholders' equity        
Common stock -- par value $1.00; shares authorized 100,000,000; shares issued and outstanding 44,657,054 and 45,118,930 at December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively     44,657       45,119  
Additional paid in capital     734,273       751,072  
Retained earnings     836,789       732,027  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss     (131,951 )     (8,539 )
Total stockholders' equity     1,483,768       1,519,679  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity   $ 13,833,119     $ 12,590,726  


Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME - UNAUDITED

    Three Months Ended
December 31,		   Year Ended
December 31,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)     2022       2021     2022       2021  
Interest income:                
Interest and fees on loans   $ 135,079     $ 103,589   $ 462,121     $ 423,152  
Interest on loans held for sale     234       271     738       1,736  
Interest on deposits with banks     1,427       330     2,672       725  
Interest and dividends on investment securities:                
Taxable     6,047       3,888     20,519       16,118  
Tax-advantaged     2,509       1,992     9,609       8,552  
Interest on federal funds sold     4       1     8       1  
Total interest income     145,300       110,071     495,667       450,284  
Interest Expense:                
Interest on deposits     28,276       2,820     43,854       15,022  
Interest on retail repurchase agreements and federal funds purchased     1,697       43     2,929       182  
Interest on advances from FHLB     4,759           7,825       2,649  
Interest on subordinated debt     3,925       1,940     14,055       7,913  
Total interest expense     38,657       4,803     68,663       25,766  
Net interest income     106,643       105,268     427,004       424,518  
Provision/ (credit) for credit losses     10,801       1,585     34,372       (45,556 )
Net interest income after provision/ (credit) for credit losses     95,842       103,683     392,632       470,074  
Non-interest income:                
Investment securities gains/ (losses)     (393 )     34     (345 )     212  
Gain on disposal of assets               16,516        
Service charges on deposit accounts     2,419       2,305     9,803       8,241  
Mortgage banking activities     783       3,622     6,130       24,509  
Wealth management income     8,472       9,598     35,774       36,841  
Insurance agency commissions           1,332     2,927       7,017  
Income from bank owned life insurance     950       819     3,141       3,022  
Bank card fees     463       1,818     4,379       6,896  
Other income     1,603       3,008     8,694       15,317  
Total non-interest income     14,297       22,536     87,019       102,055  
Non-interest expense:                
Salaries and employee benefits     39,455       41,535     158,504       155,830  
Occupancy expense of premises     4,728       5,693     19,255       22,405  
Equipment expenses     3,859       3,427     14,779       12,883  
Marketing     1,354       1,090     5,197       4,730  
Outside data services     2,707       2,123     10,199       8,983  
FDIC insurance     1,462       991     4,792       4,294  
Amortization of intangible assets     1,408       1,609     5,814       6,600  
Merger, acquisition and disposal expense               1,068       45  
Professional fees and services     2,573       2,381     9,169       10,308  
Other expenses     6,829       7,292     28,516       34,392  
Total non-interest expense     64,375       66,141     257,293       260,470  
Income before income tax expense     45,764       60,078     222,358       311,659  
Income tax expense     11,784       14,674     56,059       76,552  
Net income   $ 33,980     $ 45,404   $ 166,299     $ 235,107  
                 
Net income per share amounts:                
Basic net income per common share   $ 0.76     $ 0.99   $ 3.69     $ 5.00  
Diluted net income per common share   $ 0.76     $ 0.99   $ 3.68     $ 4.98  
Dividends declared per share   $ 0.34     $ 0.32   $ 1.36     $ 1.28  


Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
HISTORICAL TRENDS - QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA - UNAUDITED

      2022       2021  
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)   Q4   Q3   Q2   Q1   Q4   Q3   Q2   Q1
Profitability for the quarter:                                
Tax-equivalent interest income   $ 146,332     $ 131,373     $ 114,901     $ 106,902     $ 110,933     $ 112,060     $ 115,753     $ 115,241  
Interest expense     38,657       17,462       7,959       4,585       4,803       4,525       6,777       9,661  
Tax-equivalent net interest income     107,675       113,911       106,942       102,317       106,130       107,535       108,976       105,580  
Tax-equivalent adjustment     1,032       951       992       866       862       931       930       980  
Provision/ (credit) for credit losses     10,801       18,890       3,046       1,635       1,585       (8,229 )     (4,204 )     (34,708 )
Non-interest income     14,297       16,882       35,245       20,595       22,536       24,394       26,259       28,866  
Non-interest expense     64,375       65,780       64,991       62,147       66,141       63,181       62,975       68,173  
Income before income tax expense     45,764       45,172       73,158       58,264       60,078       76,046       75,534       100,001  
Income tax expense     11,784       11,588       18,358       14,329       14,674       19,070       18,271       24,537  
Net income   $ 33,980     $ 33,584     $ 54,800     $ 43,935     $ 45,404     $ 56,976     $ 57,263     $ 75,464  
GAAP financial performance:                                
Return on average assets     0.98 %     0.99 %     1.69 %     1.42 %     1.41 %     1.75 %     1.79 %     2.39 %
Return on average common equity     9.23 %     8.96 %     14.97 %     11.83 %     11.87 %     14.54 %     15.07 %     20.72 %
Return on average tangible common equity     12.53 %     12.10 %     20.42 %     16.04 %     16.07 %     19.56 %     20.44 %     28.47 %
Net interest margin     3.26 %     3.53 %     3.49 %     3.49 %     3.51 %     3.52 %     3.63 %     3.56 %
Efficiency ratio - GAAP basis     53.23 %     50.66 %     46.03 %     50.92 %     51.75 %     48.23 %     46.89 %     51.08 %
Non-GAAP financial performance:                                
Pre-tax pre-provision net income   $ 56,565     $ 64,062     $ 76,204     $ 59,899     $ 61,663     $ 67,817     $ 71,330     $ 65,293  
Core after-tax earnings   $ 35,322     $ 35,695     $ 44,238     $ 45,050     $ 46,575     $ 58,151     $ 58,446     $ 83,511  
Core return on average assets     1.02 %     1.05 %     1.37 %     1.45 %     1.44 %     1.79 %     1.83 %     2.65 %
Core return on average common equity     9.60 %     9.53 %     12.09 %     12.13 %     12.17 %     14.84 %     15.38 %     22.93 %
Core return on average tangible common equity     13.02 %     12.86 %     16.49 %     16.45 %     16.49 %     19.96 %     20.87 %     31.50 %
Core earnings per diluted common share   $ 0.79     $ 0.80     $ 0.98     $ 0.99     $ 1.02     $ 1.23     $ 1.23     $ 1.76  
Efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP basis     51.46 %     48.18 %     49.79 %     49.34 %     50.17 %     46.67 %     45.36 %     42.65 %
Per share data:                        
Net income attributable to common shareholders   $ 33,866     $ 33,470     $ 54,606     $ 43,667     $ 45,114     $ 56,622     $ 56,782     $ 74,824  
Basic net income per common share   $ 0.76     $ 0.75     $ 1.21     $ 0.97     $ 0.99     $ 1.21     $ 1.20     $ 1.59  
Diluted net income per common share   $ 0.76     $ 0.75     $ 1.21     $ 0.96     $ 0.99     $ 1.20     $ 1.19     $ 1.58  
Weighted average diluted common shares     44,828,827       44,780,560       45,111,693       45,333,292       45,655,924       47,086,824       47,523,198       47,415,060  
Dividends declared per share   $ 0.34     $ 0.34     $ 0.34     $ 0.34     $ 0.32     $ 0.32     $ 0.32     $ 0.32  
Non-interest income:                                
Securities gains/ (losses)   $ (393 )   $ 2     $ 38     $ 8     $ 34     $ 49     $ 71     $ 58  
Gain/ (loss) on disposal of assets           (183 )     16,699                                
Service charges on deposit accounts     2,419       2,591       2,467       2,326       2,305       2,108       1,976       1,852  
Mortgage banking activities     783       1,566       1,483       2,298       3,622       4,942       5,776       10,169  
Wealth management income     8,472       8,867       9,098       9,337       9,598       9,392       9,121       8,730  
Insurance agency commissions                 812       2,115       1,332       2,285       1,247       2,153  
Income from bank owned life insurance     950       693       703       795       819       818       705       680  
Bank card fees     463       438       1,810       1,668       1,818       1,775       1,785       1,518  
Other income     1,603       2,908       2,135       2,048       3,008       3,025       5,578       3,706  
Total non-interest income   $ 14,297     $ 16,882     $ 35,245     $ 20,595     $ 22,536     $ 24,394     $ 26,259     $ 28,866  
Non-interest expense:                                
Salaries and employee benefits   $ 39,455     $ 40,126     $ 39,550     $ 39,373     $ 41,535     $ 38,653     $ 38,990     $ 36,652  
Occupancy expense of premises     4,728       4,759       4,734       5,034       5,693       5,728       5,497       5,487  
Equipment expenses     3,859       3,825       3,559       3,536       3,427       3,214       3,020       3,222  
Marketing     1,354       1,370       1,280       1,193       1,090       1,376       1,052       1,212  
Outside data services     2,707       2,509       2,564       2,419       2,123       2,317       2,260       2,283  
FDIC insurance     1,462       1,268       1,078       984       991       361       1,450       1,492  
Amortization of intangible assets     1,408       1,432       1,466       1,508       1,609       1,635       1,659       1,697  
Merger, acquisition and disposal expense           1       1,067                               45  
Professional fees and services     2,573       2,207       2,372       2,017       2,381       3,031       3,165       1,731  
Other expenses     6,829       8,283       7,321       6,083       7,292       6,866       5,882       14,352  
Total non-interest expense   $ 64,375     $ 65,780     $ 64,991     $ 62,147     $ 66,141     $ 63,181     $ 62,975     $ 68,173  


Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
HISTORICAL TRENDS - QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA - UNAUDITED

      2022       2021  
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)   Q4   Q3   Q2   Q1   Q4   Q3   Q2   Q1
Balance sheets at quarter end:                            
Commercial investor real estate loans   $ 5,130,094     $ 5,066,843     $ 4,761,658     $ 4,388,275     $ 4,141,346     $ 3,743,698     $ 3,712,374     $ 3,652,418  
Commercial owner-occupied real estate loans     1,775,037       1,743,724       1,767,326       1,692,253       1,690,881       1,661,092       1,687,843       1,644,848  
Commercial AD&C loans     1,090,028       1,143,783       1,094,528       1,089,331       1,088,094       1,177,949       1,126,960       1,051,013  
Commercial business loans     1,455,885       1,393,634       1,353,380       1,349,602       1,481,834       1,594,528       1,974,366       2,411,109  
Residential mortgage loans     1,287,933       1,218,552       1,147,577       1,000,697       937,570       911,997       960,527       1,022,546  
Residential construction loans     224,772       229,243       235,486       204,259       197,652       181,319       172,869       171,028  
Consumer loans     432,957       423,034       426,335       419,911       429,714       450,765       457,576       493,904  
Total loans     11,396,706       11,218,813       10,786,290       10,144,328       9,967,091       9,721,348       10,092,515       10,446,866  
Allowance for credit losses - loans     (136,242 )     (128,268 )     (113,670 )     (110,588 )     (109,145 )     (107,920 )     (123,961 )     (130,361 )
Loans held for sale     11,706       11,469       23,610       17,537       39,409       44,678       71,082       84,930  
Investment securities     1,543,208       1,587,279       1,595,424       1,586,441       1,507,062       1,470,652       1,482,123       1,472,727  
Total assets     13,833,119       13,765,597       13,303,009       12,967,416       12,590,726       13,017,464       12,925,577       12,873,366  
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits     3,673,300       3,993,480       4,129,440       4,039,797       3,779,630       3,987,411       4,000,636       3,770,852  
Total deposits     10,953,421       10,749,486       10,969,461       10,852,794       10,624,731       10,987,400       10,866,466       10,677,752  
Customer repurchase agreements     61,967       91,287       110,744       130,784       141,086       147,504       140,708       129,318  
Total stockholders' equity     1,483,768       1,451,862       1,477,169       1,488,910       1,519,679       1,546,060       1,562,280       1,511,694  
Quarterly average balance sheets:                            
Commercial investor real estate loans   $ 5,082,697     $ 4,898,683     $ 4,512,937     $ 4,220,246     $ 3,769,529     $ 3,678,886     $ 3,675,119     $ 3,634,174  
Commercial owner-occupied real estate loans     1,753,351       1,755,891       1,727,325       1,683,557       1,669,737       1,671,442       1,663,543       1,638,885  
Commercial AD&C loans     1,136,780       1,115,531       1,096,369       1,102,660       1,140,059       1,161,183       1,089,287       1,049,597  
Commercial business loans     1,373,565       1,327,218       1,334,350       1,372,755       1,482,901       1,820,598       2,225,885       2,291,097  
Residential mortgage loans     1,251,829       1,177,664       1,070,836       964,056       925,093       934,365       994,899       1,066,714  
Residential construction loans     231,318       235,123       221,031       197,366       186,129       170,511       176,135       179,925  
Consumer loans     426,134       422,963       421,022       424,859       436,030       452,289       468,686       496,578  
Total loans     11,255,674       10,933,073       10,383,870       9,965,499       9,609,478       9,889,274       10,293,554       10,356,970  
Loans held for sale     10,901       15,211       12,744       17,594       29,426       50,075       66,958       82,263  
Investment securities     1,717,455       1,734,036       1,686,181       1,617,615       1,535,265       1,403,496       1,482,905       1,407,455  
Interest-earning assets     13,134,234       12,833,758       12,283,834       11,859,803       12,012,576       12,121,048       12,037,701       12,029,424  
Total assets     13,769,472       13,521,595       12,991,692       12,576,089       12,791,526       12,886,460       12,798,355       12,801,539  
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits     3,833,275       3,995,702       4,001,762       3,758,732       3,879,572       3,869,293       3,763,135       3,394,110  
Total deposits     11,025,843       10,740,999       10,829,221       10,542,029       10,809,665       10,832,115       10,663,346       10,343,190  
Customer repurchase agreements     74,797       104,742       122,728       131,487       144,988       145,483       136,286       148,195  
Total interest-bearing liabilities     8,310,278       7,892,230       7,377,045       7,163,641       7,247,756       7,315,021       7,356,656       7,742,987  
Total stockholders' equity     1,460,254       1,486,427       1,468,036       1,506,516       1,517,793       1,554,765       1,523,875       1,477,150  
Financial measures:                                
Average equity to average assets     10.61 %     10.99 %     11.30 %     11.98 %     11.87 %     12.07 %     11.91 %     11.54 %
Average investment securities to average earning assets     13.08 %     13.51 %     13.73 %     13.64 %     12.78 %     11.58 %     12.32 %     11.70 %
Average loans to average earning assets     85.70 %     85.19 %     84.53 %     84.03 %     80.00 %     81.59 %     85.51 %     86.10 %
Loans to assets     82.39 %     81.50 %     81.08 %     78.23 %     79.16 %     74.68 %     78.08 %     81.15 %
Loans to deposits     104.05 %     104.37 %     98.33 %     93.47 %     93.81 %     88.48 %     92.88 %     97.84 %
Assets under management   $ 5,255,306     $ 4,969,092     $ 5,171,321     $ 5,793,787     $ 6,078,204     $ 5,733,311     $ 5,676,141     $ 5,401,158  
Capital measures:                                
Tier 1 leverage (1)     9.33 %     9.33 %     9.53 %     9.66 %     9.26 %     9.33 %     9.49 %     9.14 %
Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (1)     10.23 %     10.18 %     10.42 %     10.78 %     11.91 %     12.53 %     12.49 %     12.11 %
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (1)     10.23 %     10.18 %     10.42 %     10.78 %     11.91 %     12.53 %     12.49 %     12.11 %
Total regulatory capital to risk-weighted assets (1)     14.20 %     14.15 %     14.46 %     15.02 %     14.59 %     15.30 %     15.85 %     15.52 %
Book value per common share   $ 33.23     $ 32.52     $ 33.10     $ 32.97     $ 33.68     $ 33.52     $ 33.02     $ 32.04  
Outstanding common shares     44,657,054       44,644,269       44,629,697       45,162,908       45,118,930       46,119,074       47,312,982       47,187,389  


(1) Estimated ratio at December 31, 2022.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
LOAN PORTFOLIO QUALITY DETAIL - UNAUDITED

      2022     2021
(Dollars in thousands)   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,
Non-performing assets:                                
Loans 90 days past due:                                
Commercial real estate:                                
Commercial investor real estate   $   $   $   $   $   $ 14,830   $   $
Commercial owner-occupied real estate                                
Commercial AD&C                         7,344        
Commercial business     1,002     1,966                         31
Residential real estate:                                
Residential mortgage         167     353     296     557     679     680     398
Residential construction                                
Consumer         34                        
Total loans 90 days past due     1,002     2,167     353     296     557     22,853     680     429
Non-accrual loans:                                
Commercial real estate:                                
Commercial investor real estate     9,943     14,038     11,245     11,743     12,489     15,386     42,072     42,776
Commercial owner-occupied real estate     5,019     6,294     7,869     8,083     9,306     9,854     8,183     8,316
Commercial AD&C             1,353     1,081     650     1,022     14,489     14,975
Commercial business     7,322     7,198     7,542     8,357     8,420     9,454     9,435     13,147
Residential real estate:                                
Residential mortgage     7,439     7,514     7,305     8,148     8,441     9,511     9,440     9,593
Residential construction             1     51     55     62     62    
Consumer     5,059     5,173     5,692     6,406     6,725     7,826     7,718     7,193
Total non-accrual loans     34,782     40,217     41,007     43,869     46,086     53,115     91,399     96,000
Total restructured loans - accruing     3,575     2,077     2,119     2,161     2,167     2,199     2,228     2,271
Total non-performing loans     39,359     44,461     43,479     46,326     48,810     78,167     94,307     98,700
Other assets and other real estate owned (OREO)     645     739     739     1,034     1,034     1,105     1,234     1,354
Total non-performing assets   $ 40,004   $ 45,200   $ 44,218   $ 47,360   $ 49,844   $ 79,272   $ 95,541   $ 100,054


    For the Quarter Ended,
(Dollars in thousands)   December 31,
2022 		  September 30,
2022		   June 30,
2022		   March 31,
2022		   December 31,
2021		   September 30,
2021		   June 30,
2021		   March 31,
2021
Analysis of non-accrual loan activity:                                
Balance at beginning of period   $ 40,217     $ 41,007     $ 43,869     $ 46,086     $ 53,115     $ 91,399     $ 96,000     $ 112,361  
Non-accrual balances transferred to OREO                                         (257 )      
Non-accrual balances charged-off     (22 )     (197 )     (376 )     (265 )     (754 )     (7,171 )     (2,166 )     (699 )
Net payments or draws     (9,535 )     (3,509 )     (3,234 )     (2,787 )     (5,786 )     (36,526 )     (3,693 )     (16,028 )
Loans placed on non-accrual     5,467       4,212       948       1,503       511       5,699       1,515       421  
Non-accrual loans brought current     (1,345 )     (1,296 )     (200 )     (668 )     (1,000 )     (286 )           (55 )
Balance at end of period   $ 34,782     $ 40,217     $ 41,007     $ 43,869     $ 46,086     $ 53,115     $ 91,399     $ 96,000  
                                 
Analysis of allowance for credit losses - loans:                                
Balance at beginning of period   $ 128,268     $ 113,670     $ 110,588     $ 109,145     $ 107,920     $ 123,961     $ 130,361     $ 165,367  
Provision/ (credit) for credit losses - loans     7,907       14,092       3,046       1,635       1,585       (8,229 )     (4,204 )     (34,708 )
Less loans charged-off, net of recoveries:                                
Commercial real estate:                                
Commercial investor real estate     (1 )           (300 )     (19 )     (109 )     5,797       (144 )     (27 )
Commercial owner-occupied real estate     (27 )     (10 )     (12 )                 136              
Commercial AD&C                                   2,007              
Commercial business     (13 )     (512 )     331       111       564       (53 )     2,359       634  
Residential real estate:                                
Residential mortgage     (50 )     (8 )     (9 )     120       (80 )     (49 )     (11 )     (270 )
Residential construction           (3 )     (5 )           (2 )     (2 )     (1 )      
Consumer     24       27       (41 )     (20 )     (13 )     (24 )     (7 )     (39 )
Net charge-offs/ (recoveries)     (67 )     (506 )     (36 )     192       360       7,812       2,196       298  
Balance at the end of period   $ 136,242     $ 128,268     $ 113,670     $ 110,588     $ 109,145     $ 107,920     $ 123,961     $ 130,361  
                                 
Asset quality ratios:                                
Non-performing loans to total loans     0.35 %     0.40 %     0.40 %     0.46 %     0.49 %     0.80 %     0.93 %     0.94 %
Non-performing assets to total assets     0.29 %     0.33 %     0.33 %     0.37 %     0.40 %     0.61 %     0.74 %     0.78 %
Allowance for credit losses to loans     1.20 %     1.14 %     1.05 %     1.09 %     1.10 %     1.11 %     1.23 %     1.25 %
Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans     346.15 %     288.50 %     261.44 %     238.72 %     223.61 %     138.06 %     131.44 %     132.08 %
Annualized net charge-offs/ (recoveries) to average loans     %   (0.02)%     %     0.01 %     0.01 %     0.31 %     0.09 %     0.01 %


Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCES, YIELDS AND RATES - UNAUDITED

    Three Months Ended December 31,
      2022       2021  
(Dollars in thousands and tax-equivalent)   Average
Balances 		  Interest (1)   Annualized
Average
Yield/Rate 		  Average
Balances		   Interest (1)   Annualized
Average
Yield/Rate
Assets                        
Commercial investor real estate loans   $ 5,082,697     $ 56,353   4.40 %   $ 3,769,529     $ 38,452   4.05 %
Commercial owner-occupied real estate loans     1,753,351       20,433   4.62       1,669,737       19,239   4.57  
Commercial AD&C loans     1,136,780       18,868   6.59       1,140,059       11,543   4.02  
Commercial business loans     1,373,565       20,395   5.89       1,482,901       21,500   5.75  
Total commercial loans     9,346,393       116,049   4.93       8,062,226       90,734   4.47  
Residential mortgage loans     1,251,829       10,919   3.49       925,093       7,829   3.39  
Residential construction loans     231,318       1,851   3.17       186,129       1,521   3.24  
Consumer loans     426,134       6,775   6.31       436,030       3,928   3.57  
Total residential and consumer loans     1,909,281       19,545   4.08       1,547,252       13,278   3.42  
Total loans (2)     11,255,674       135,594   4.78       9,609,478       104,012   4.30  
Loans held for sale     10,901       234   8.58       29,426       271   3.68  
Taxable securities     1,243,089       6,047   1.95       1,114,936       3,888   1.39  
Tax-advantaged securities     474,366       3,026   2.55       420,329       2,431   2.31  
Total investment securities (3)     1,717,455       9,073   2.11       1,535,265       6,319   1.65  
Interest-bearing deposits with banks     149,651       1,427   3.78       837,741       330   0.16  
Federal funds sold     553       4   2.97       666       1   0.15  
Total interest-earning assets     13,134,234       146,332   4.43       12,012,576       110,933   3.67  
                         
Less: allowance for credit losses - loans     (127,404 )             (106,873 )        
Cash and due from banks     94,840               78,370          
Premises and equipment, net     65,958               59,450          
Other assets     601,844               748,003          
Total assets   $ 13,769,472             $ 12,791,526          
                         
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity                        
Interest-bearing demand deposits   $ 1,398,120     $ 1,664   0.47 %   $ 1,487,392     $ 211   0.06 %
Regular savings deposits     528,306       232   0.17       512,814       46   0.04  
Money market savings deposits     3,231,952       16,480   2.02       3,554,108       920   0.10  
Time deposits     2,034,190       9,900   1.93       1,375,779       1,643   0.47  
Total interest-bearing deposits     7,192,568       28,276   1.56       6,930,093       2,820   0.16  
Federal funds purchased     172,478       1,677   3.86       11         0.06  
Repurchase agreements     74,797       20   0.11       144,988       43   0.12  
Advances from FHLB     500,326       4,759   3.77                
Subordinated debt     370,109       3,925   4.24       172,664       1,940   4.49  
Total borrowings     1,117,710       10,381   3.68       317,663       1,983   2.48  
Total interest-bearing liabilities     8,310,278       38,657   1.85       7,247,756       4,803   0.26  
                         
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits     3,833,275               3,879,572          
Other liabilities     165,665               146,405          
Stockholders' equity     1,460,254               1,517,793          
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity   $ 13,769,472             $ 12,791,526          
                         
Tax-equivalent net interest income and spread       $ 107,675   2.58 %       $ 106,130   3.41 %
Less: tax-equivalent adjustment         1,032             862    
Net interest income       $ 106,643           $ 105,268    
                         
Interest income/earning assets           4.43 %           3.67 %
Interest expense/earning assets           1.17             0.16  
Net interest margin           3.26 %           3.51 %


(1) Tax-equivalent income has been adjusted using the combined marginal federal and state rate of 25.47% and 25.64%