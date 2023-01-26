Troilus Drills 4.33 g/t AuEq Over 29m, incl. 6.37 g/t Over 18m at the 87-J Connector Zone

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Troilus Gold Corp. (“Troilus” or the “Company”) (TSX: TLG; OTCQX: CHXMF; FRA: CM5R) reports positive assay results from the Connector Zone, a target located between the two previously mined Z87 and J4 open pits, at its gold-copper Troilus Project in northcentral, Quebec, Canada. The results herein are part of an ongoing 5,000-metre drill program designed to target and expand on shallow high-grade mineralization intersected in this zone late last year (see November 8, 2022, press release).

The latest results further demonstrate high-grade mineral continuity extending on a north, north-west trend between the two formerly mined pits (see Figures 1 and 2). Highlights are reported below, with results presented in Table 1.

Connector Zone Intercept Highlights:

Hole 87-449

2.07 g/t AuEq over 11.2m, including 4.07 g/t AuEq over 5m

This interval is located directly at surface; the hole collared into bedrock within this high-grade mineralized zone.

1.22 g/t AuEq over 10.0m, including 1.49 g/t AuEq over 6.2m

1.31 g/t AuEq over 6m



Hole 87-451

4.33 g/t AuEq over 29m, including 6.37 g/t AuEq over 18m

5.5 g/t AuEq over 6m

1.01 g/t AuEq over 49m, including 1.99 g/t AuEq over 10m



Justin Reid, CEO of Troilus Gold, commented, “The latest drill results from this new and exciting target further demonstrate the continuity of mineralized high-grade structures between the two formerly mined open pits. Detailed structural work completed by the geology team has greatly contributed to the understanding and successful targeting of these high-grade trends. These shallow high-grade zones exist within and in close proximity to the PEA pit shells and we believe they could be brought into the mine plan to positively impact the strip ratio and project economics. In the coming months our team will continue to focus on maximizing opportunities for discovery and delineation of high-grade near surface targets for inclusion in our upcoming Feasibility Study, expected in the second half of 2023.”

Structural Controls Show Mineral Continuity at the Connector Zone



The “J-87 Connector” drill hole 87-449 intercepted up-dip mineralization directly at surface of a high-grade zone in previously announced drill hole 87-422, which intersected 138m @ 1.75 g/t AuEq (see press release Nov. 8, 2022, and Figure 3 below). The hole was also pushed to depth beneath Z87, intersecting and infilling mineralization beneath the Z87 pit in the main mineralized corridor of the pit.

Drill hole 87-451 intersected a significant interval of high-grade mineralization at shallow depth along strike of interpreted structural trends travelling between the two formerly mined pits (See Figure 2 below). The mineralized interval of 4.3 g/t AuEq over 29 metres is one of the most consistently high-grade intervals drilled at Troilus, with 17 of the 29 samples within the zone returning values greater than 3.0 g/t AuEq.

These high-grade intervals exist along interpreted oblique structural trends which travel between the Z87 and J pits. In areas where these oblique trends intersect the primary NE-SW trending controls of mineralization, endowment of high grades can occur. Mineralization in the Connector Zone is oriented the same as the entire Z87 ore body, however the high-grade enrichment over strong widths is interpreted to be the result of both structural intersections and favorable stratigraphic horizons. The use of oriented core and airborne magnetics has helped to understand and support this interpretation (see Figure 2 below).





Figure 1. Plan View of Z87 and J Zone Showing Current and Previously Reported Drill Holes



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0fabb3eb-cb5e-4db3-94d8-68ea65d4d9d9





Figure 2 – Section 14000N Facing North-East Showing Results for Hole 87-451

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6309d940-30e2-46a9-b255-e38ebe1bda66





Figure 3 – Section 14100N Facing North-East Showing Results for Hole 87-449

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ca99ba0e-c829-4fea-92aa-b48bba70ac90

Table 1 – Connector Zone Drill Results

Hole From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Inside/Outside of PEA Pit Shell Au Grade (g/t) Cu Grade (%) Ag Grade (g/t) AuEq Grade (g/t) 87-449



26.8 38 11.2 Inside 1.68 0.26 5.91 2.07 incl 29 34 5.0 Inside 3.36 0.47 10.80 4.07 57 58 1.0 Inside 0.73 0.30 6.00 1.17 79 89 10.0 Inside 1.00 0.14 4.62 1.22 incl 80 86.2 6.2 Inside 1.25 0.15 4.83 1.49 94 100 6.0 Inside 1.08 0.16 2.57 1.31 incl 95 98 3.0 Inside 1.51 0.23 3.30 1.82 104 105.8 1.8 Inside 1.51 0.03 9.24 1.65 133 141 8.0 Outside 0.94 0.05 1.78 1.02 incl 140 141 1.0 Outside 2.95 0.06 1.50 3.05 470 482 12.0 Outside 0.48 0.23 3.30 0.80 incl 474 477 3.0 Outside 1.66 1.05 0.43 2.98 550.3 569 18.7 Outside 1.15 0.13 3.65 1.35 incl 560.1 566 5.9 Outside 2.09 0.18 4.04 2.36 87-451



97 101 4.0 Outside 1.79 0.22 6.88 2.14 incl 100 101 1.0 Outside 4.31 0.34 11.10 4.86 115 144 29.0 Outside 3.90 0.32 2.90 4.33 incl 119 137 18.0 Outside 5.77 0.45 3.96 6.37 159 160 1.0 Outside 3.41 0.19 2.40 3.67 545 557 12.0 Outside 0.80 0.06 0.85 0.88 incl 550 555 5.0 Outside 1.40 0.09 1.14 1.52 562 568 6.0 Outside 2.53 2.36 0.12 5.50 581 630 49.0 Outside 0.84 0.12 1.27 1.01 incl 614 624 10.0 Outside 1.71 0.20 1.91 1.99

Quality Assurance and Control

During the Zone 87 drill program, one metre assay samples were taken from NQ core and sawed in half. One-half was sent for assaying at ALS Laboratory, a certified commercial laboratory, and the other half was retained for results, cross checks, and future reference. A strict QA/QC program was applied to all samples, which included insertion of one certified mineralized standard and one blank sample in each batch of 25 samples. Every sample was processed with standard crushing to 85% passing 75 microns on 500 g splits. Samples were assayed by one-AT (30 g) fire assay with an AA finish and if results were higher than 3.5 g/t Au, assays were redone with a gravimetric finish. For QA/QC samples, a 50 g fire assay was done. In addition to gold, ALS laboratory carried out multi-element analysis for ME-ICP61 analysis of 33 elements four acid ICP-AES.

Qualified Person



The technical and scientific information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Kyle Frank, P.Geo., Manager of Exploration, who is a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101. Mr. Frank is an employee of Troilus and is not independent of the Company under NI 43-101.

About Troilus Gold Corp.

Troilus Gold Corp. is a Canadian-based junior mining company focused on the systematic advancement and de-risking of the former gold and copper Troilus Mine towards production. From 1996 to 2010, the Troilus Mine produced +2 million ounces of gold and nearly 70,000 tonnes of copper. Troilus’ claims cover 435 km² in the top-rated mining jurisdiction of Quebec, Canada, within the Frotêt-Evans Greenstone Belt. Since acquiring the project in 2017, ongoing exploration success has demonstrated the tremendous scale potential of the gold system on the property with significant mineral resource growth. The Company is advancing engineering studies following the completion of a robust PEA in 2020, which demonstrated the potential for the Troilus project to become a top-ranked gold and copper producing asset in Canada. Led by an experienced team with a track-record of successful mine development, Troilus is positioned to become a cornerstone project in North America.

