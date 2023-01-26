Streamline Health® Partner Signs New Contract to Utilize RevID™ at California-Based Medical Center

/EIN News/ -- Leveraging RevID’s Automated Charge Reconciliation for Improved Financial Performance

Atlanta, GA, Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: STRM), a leading provider of solutions that enable healthcare providers to proactively address revenue leakage and improve financial performance, announced today it has signed a contract with a partner for the use of RevID at a 350-bed medical center based in California. Through its automated charge reconciliation, RevID will contribute to improved revenue integrity and financial performance.

Streamline Health is leading an industry movement to improve hospital financial performance through pre-bill technology solutions. RevID’s automated charge reconciliation ensures that providers can accurately capture, bill and ultimately be paid for all the care they provide.

“Our partners are entrusted with helping their clients improve operational and financial results, and we appreciate their faith in RevID’s ability to optimize charge capture at this medical center,” said Ben Stilwill, President, Streamline Health. “We look forward to accelerating the adoption of our unique, innovative solutions through our partners to help our nation’s healthcare providers receive accurate payment for the services they offer.”

About Streamline Health

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: STRM) enables healthcare organizations to proactively address revenue leakage and improve financial performance. We deliver integrated solutions, technology-enabled services and analytics that drive compliant revenue leading to improved financial performance across the enterprise. For more information, visit www.streamlinehealth.net

David Kosloski

Vice President, Marketing & Communications

651.308.1395

d avid.kosloski@streamlinehealth.net