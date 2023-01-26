Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,650 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 344,476 in the last 365 days.

Streamline Health® Partner Signs New Contract to Utilize RevID™ at California-Based Medical Center

/EIN News/ -- Leveraging RevID’s Automated Charge Reconciliation for Improved Financial Performance

Atlanta, GA, Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: STRM), a leading provider of solutions that enable healthcare providers to proactively address revenue leakage and improve financial performance, announced today it has signed a contract with a partner for the use of RevID at a 350-bed medical center based in California. Through its automated charge reconciliation, RevID will contribute to improved revenue integrity and financial performance.

Streamline Health is leading an industry movement to improve hospital financial performance through pre-bill technology solutions. RevID’s automated charge reconciliation ensures that providers can accurately capture, bill and ultimately be paid for all the care they provide.

“Our partners are entrusted with helping their clients improve operational and financial results, and we appreciate their faith in RevID’s ability to optimize charge capture at this medical center,” said Ben Stilwill, President, Streamline Health. “We look forward to accelerating the adoption of our unique, innovative solutions through our partners to help our nation’s healthcare providers receive accurate payment for the services they offer.”

About Streamline Health

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: STRM) enables healthcare organizations to proactively address revenue leakage and improve financial performance. We deliver integrated solutions, technology-enabled services and analytics that drive compliant revenue leading to improved financial performance across the enterprise. For more information, visit www.streamlinehealth.net

To Learn More

Media
David Kosloski
Vice President, Marketing & Communications
651.308.1395
david.kosloski@streamlinehealth.net

Investors
Jacob Goldberger
Director, Investor Relations and FP&A
303.887.9625
jacob.goldberger@streamlinehealth.net


Primary Logo

You just read:

Streamline Health® Partner Signs New Contract to Utilize RevID™ at California-Based Medical Center

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.