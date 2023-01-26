Submit Release
The Top Blockchain Development Companies In January, According To DesignRush

Global blockchain spending is predicted to reach $19 billion in 2024. DesignRush identified the top blockchain development companies that help businesses increase security and transparency in their operations.

MIAMI, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Statista estimates the worldwide spending on blockchain solutions to increase from $4.5 billion in 2020 to $19 billion by 2024. This trend is driven by different use cases, with secure information exchange being the top purpose of 45% of companies using blockchain technology, followed by digital currency (44%) and asset tracking and management (40%).

DesignRush, a B2B marketplace connecting businesses with agencies, listed the best blockchain development companies that help firms build customer trust through enhanced security and transparency in transactions.

The top blockchain development companies in January are:

1. Tragic Media - tragic.media
Expertise: Blockchain Development, AR Development, Web Development and more

2. TRooTech Business Solutions - trootech.com
Expertise: UI/UX Design, Blockchain Development, AR/VR Development and more

3. Chainhouse - chainhouse.it
Expertise: Blockchain Technology Consulting, Blockchain Development, App Development and more

4. Avicenne Agency - avicenne-agency.com
Expertise: Web Development, Blockchain Development, Smart Contract Audit and more

5. Yodaplus - yodaplus.com
Expertise: eCommerce Development, Blockchain Technology Consulting, Blockchain Development and more

6. Brumaire - brumaire.io
Expertise: Software Development, Web Development, Blockchain Development and more

7. Twendee Software - twendeesoft.com
Expertise: Blockchain Development, App Development, eCommerce Development and more

8. Algo - algocodingexperts.com
Expertise: AR/VR Development, Blockchain Development, IoT Development and more

9. Devwiz - devwiz.com.au
Expertise: Blockchain Development, App Development, UI/UX Design and more

10. Artiffine - artiffine.com
Expertise: Web Design, Blockchain Development, NFT Development and more

11. CoinFabrik - coinfabrik.com
Expertise: Blockchain Development, Smart Contract Audit, NFT Development and more

12. Prolitus Technologies - prolitus.com
Expertise: App Development, Metaverse Development, Blockchain Development and more

13. Unified Infotech - unifiedinfotech.net
Expertise: eCommerce Development, Blockchain Development, UI/UX Design and more

14. Intellias - intellias.com
Expertise: Blockchain Development, Data Engineering, Cybersecurity and more

15. Evrone - evrone.com
Expertise: App Development, Blockchain Development, Web Development and more

Brands can explore the top blockchain development companies by location, size, average hourly rate and portfolio on DesignRush.

About DesignRush:

DesignRush.com is a B2B marketplace connecting businesses with agencies through expert reviews and agency ranking lists, awards, knowledge resources and personalized agency recommendations for vetted projects.

Maja Skokleska, DesignRush, 8008565417, maja@designrush.com

