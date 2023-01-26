Kemper Announces Schedule for Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Preliminary Results

Kemper Corporation KMPR today announced that after the markets close on Thursday, February 2, 2023, Kemper will issue its fourth quarter 2022 earnings release and financial supplement. The company expects to file its annual report on Form 10-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission approximately one week later. Following their publication, these documents will be available in the investor section of kemper.com.

PRELIMINARY RESULTS

Preliminary results for the fourth quarter of 2022 include an estimated net loss between $50 million and $65 million and an estimated adjusted consolidated net operating loss between $25 million and $35 million.

Estimated fourth quarter and full year recorded combined ratios are as follows:

Preliminary Three months ended December 31, 2022 Twelve months ended December 31, 2022 Kemper Auto 109% 108% Kemper Personal Insurance 111% 114%

The fourth quarter of 2022 combined ratios were adversely impacted by increases in claim reserve for the first three quarters of 2022 and prior year claim reserve additions.

The preliminary unfavorable prior year reserve development of $8 million in the fourth quarter was primarily driven by an increase in third party loss settlement costs, reduced salvage values, and an increase in Florida PIP defense costs.

The Kemper Auto fourth quarter preliminary combined ratio of 109 percent includes $7 million of adverse loss and legal cost development for the first three quarters of 2022.

The Kemper Personal Insurance fourth quarter preliminary combined ratio of 111 percent includes $3 million of adverse loss and legal cost development for the first three quarters of 2022.

For the year, Kemper recorded preliminary favorable prior year reserve development of $17 million.

Preliminary catastrophe losses for the fourth quarter 2022 were $9 million.

