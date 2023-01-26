Insights on the Inverted Pouch Global Market to 2031 - by Material, Capacity, End-user and Region

DUBLIN, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Inverted Pouch Market By Material, By Capacity, By End user: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global inverted pouch market was valued at $10,640.0 thousand in 2021, and is projected to reach $22,418.2 thousand by 2031, registering a CAGR of 7.6% from 2022 to 2031.

Inverted pouch, is a type of flexible packaging, which is able to stand erect on its bottom for display, storage, and use. It is a type of plastic bag that sometimes also has plastic bottle characteristics.

Inverted pouch is a new type of packaging that is compact in size, inexpensive, and accessible to all. Family-sized containers are more expensive than sachet-packed products. As a result, the number of small, personalized packages has increased to fulfil needs of all levels of society.

Inverted pouch is often flat, rather than circular or oval, and has two or three size openings. Growth in need for tiny, convenient packaging in foods & beverages, medicines, cosmetics & personal care, healthcare, and hygiene products has led to rise in demand for inverted pouch.

Moreover, rise in the number of retail industries and investments by key players for development of eco-friendly & recyclable packaging material is leading to drive the inverted pouch market growth. Availability of alternatives such as flexible packaging, stick packaging, and strict government rules regarding usage of non-plastics and fluctuation in price of raw materials limits the market growth.

Major players are adopting product launch and acquisition as key developmental strategies to improve their product portfolio of the inverted pouch market. For instance, in February 2022, ProAmpac announced that it has acquired Belle-Pak Packaging, an award-winning manufacturer of inverted pouch products.

This acquisition expands its growing presence in Canada and extends its reach in high growth e-commerce, healthcare, and logistics. This is expected to improve the product portfolio of the company.

The inverted pouch market is segmented into material, capacity, end user, and region. By material type, the market is categorized into polyolefin, metalized aluminum, ethylene vinyl alcohol, and others. On the basis of capacity, the market is fragmented into below 150 ml, 150-500 ml, 500 ml -1 liter, and above 1 liter. The end user segment is fragmented into foods, personal care, and others. Region-wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The COVID-19 pandemic forced many companies in the global inverted pouch market to halt business operations for a short term to comply with new government regulations to curb the spread of the disease. This halt in operations directly impacts revenue flow of the global inverted pouch market.

In addition, there is a halt in manufacturing of industrial products, owing to lack of raw materials and manpower in the lockdown period. Further, no new consignments are received by companies that operate in this sector. Hence, halt in industrial activities and lockdowns for several months has affected the global inverted pouch market, and the market is anticipated to witness a slow recovery during the forecast period.

The key players profiled in the inverted pouch market report include, Amcor Plc, APTAR, Cheer Pack, Constantia, Coveris, Glenroy Inc., Goglio SpA, Mattpack Inc., Mondi, Polymer Packaging Inc., Pouches Inc., ProAmpac , Sealed Air, Semco S.A.M., Universal Plastics Bag Co., Viking Masek, and VOLPAK Industries.

Key Benefits

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the inverted pouch market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing inverted pouch market opportunities.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the inverted pouch market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global inverted pouch market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1.Market definition and scope

3.2.Key findings

3.2.1.Top investment pockets

3.3.Porter's five forces analysis

3.4.Top player positioning

3.5.Market dynamics

3.5.1.Drivers

3.5.2.Restraints

3.5.3.Opportunities

3.6.COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the market

CHAPTER 4: INVERTED POUCH MARKET, BY MATERIAL

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 Market size and forecast

4.2 Polyolefin

4.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3 Market analysis by country

4.3 Metalized Aluminum

4.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3 Market analysis by country

4.4 Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol

4.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.4.3 Market analysis by country

4.5 Others

4.5.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.5.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.5.3 Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 5: INVERTED POUCH MARKET, BY CAPACITY

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 Market size and forecast

5.2 Below 150 ml

5.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3 Market analysis by country

5.3 150-500 ml

5.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3 Market analysis by country

5.4 500 ml -1 Liter

5.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.4.3 Market analysis by country

5.5 Above 1 Liter

5.5.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.5.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.5.3 Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 6: INVERTED POUCH MARKET, BY END USER

6.1 Overview

6.1.1 Market size and forecast

6.2 Food

6.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.3 Market analysis by country

6.3 Personal Care

6.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.3.3 Market analysis by country

6.4 Others

6.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.4.3 Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 7: INVERTED POUCH MARKET, BY REGION

CHAPTER 8: COMPANY LANDSCAPE

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Top winning strategies

8.3. Product Mapping of Top 10 Player

8.4. Competitive Dashboard

8.5. Competitive Heatmap

8.6. Key developments

CHAPTER 9: COMPANY PROFILES

9.1 Amcor Plc

9.1.1 Company overview

9.1.2 Company snapshot

9.1.3 Operating business segments

9.1.4 Product portfolio

9.1.5 Business performance

9.1.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.2 APTAR

9.2.1 Company overview

9.2.2 Company snapshot

9.2.3 Operating business segments

9.2.4 Product portfolio

9.2.5 Business performance

9.2.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.3 Cheer Pack

9.3.1 Company overview

9.3.2 Company snapshot

9.3.3 Operating business segments

9.3.4 Product portfolio

9.3.5 Business performance

9.3.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.4 Constantia

9.4.1 Company overview

9.4.2 Company snapshot

9.4.3 Operating business segments

9.4.4 Product portfolio

9.4.5 Business performance

9.4.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.5 Coveris

9.5.1 Company overview

9.5.2 Company snapshot

9.5.3 Operating business segments

9.5.4 Product portfolio

9.5.5 Business performance

9.5.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.6 Glenroy Inc.

9.6.1 Company overview

9.6.2 Company snapshot

9.6.3 Operating business segments

9.6.4 Product portfolio

9.6.5 Business performance

9.6.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.7 Goglio SpA

9.7.1 Company overview

9.7.2 Company snapshot

9.7.3 Operating business segments

9.7.4 Product portfolio

9.7.5 Business performance

9.7.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.8 Mattpack Inc.

9.8.1 Company overview

9.8.2 Company snapshot

9.8.3 Operating business segments

9.8.4 Product portfolio

9.8.5 Business performance

9.8.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.9 Mondi plc

9.9.1 Company overview

9.9.2 Company snapshot

9.9.3 Operating business segments

9.9.4 Product portfolio

9.9.5 Business performance

9.9.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.10 Polymer Packaging Inc.

9.10.1 Company overview

9.10.2 Company snapshot

9.10.3 Operating business segments

9.10.4 Product portfolio

9.10.5 Business performance

9.10.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.11 Pouches Inc

9.11.1 Company overview

9.11.2 Company snapshot

9.11.3 Operating business segments

9.11.4 Product portfolio

9.11.5 Business performance

9.11.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.12 ProAmpac

9.12.1 Company overview

9.12.2 Company snapshot

9.12.3 Operating business segments

9.12.4 Product portfolio

9.12.5 Business performance

9.12.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.13 Sealed Air Corporation

9.13.1 Company overview

9.13.2 Company snapshot

9.13.3 Operating business segments

9.13.4 Product portfolio

9.13.5 Business performance

9.13.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.14 Semco S.A.M.

9.14.1 Company overview

9.14.2 Company snapshot

9.14.3 Operating business segments

9.14.4 Product portfolio

9.14.5 Business performance

9.14.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.15 Universal plastics bag co.

9.15.1 Company overview

9.15.2 Company snapshot

9.15.3 Operating business segments

9.15.4 Product portfolio

9.15.5 Business performance

9.15.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.16 Viking Masek

9.16.1 Company overview

9.16.2 Company snapshot

9.16.3 Operating business segments

9.16.4 Product portfolio

9.16.5 Business performance

9.16.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.17 VOLPAK industries

9.17.1 Company overview

9.17.2 Company snapshot

9.17.3 Operating business segments

9.17.4 Product portfolio

9.17.5 Business performance

9.17.6 Key strategic moves and developments

