Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,720 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 344,409 in the last 365 days.

CNX Reports Fourth Quarter Results

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CNX Resources Corporation CNX ("CNX" or "the company") today released financial and operational results for the fourth quarter 2022 by posting those results on its website as detailed below.

Fourth quarter earnings results and supplemental information regarding quarterly E&P data such as production volumes and hedging information, financial statements, and non-GAAP reconciliations can be accessed by clicking here.    

A company presentation to accompany the CNX earnings conference call can be accessed by clicking here.     

The company's earnings results and supplemental information, and presentation materials are also available on the Investor Relations page of the company's website at www.cnx.com.

As previously disclosed, the CNX earnings conference call details are as follows: 

  • 10:00 a.m. ET: Thursday, January 26
  • Dial-In: 855-656-0928 (domestic) 412-902-4112 (international)
  • Reference "CNX Resources Call"
  • Webcast: investors.cnx.com

A brief Q&A session for securities analysts will immediately follow the discussion. A replay of the conference call and webcast will be maintained on the Investor Relations page on CNX's website.  

About CNX Resources Corporation

CNX Resources Corporation CNX is unique. We are a premier, low carbon intensive natural gas development, production, midstream, and technology company centered in Appalachia, one of the most energy abundant regions in the world. With the benefit of a 158-year regional legacy, substantial asset base, leading core operational competencies, technology development and innovation, and astute capital allocation methodologies, we responsibly develop our resources and deploy free cash flow to create long-term per share value for our shareholders, employees, and the communities where we operate. As of December 31, 2021, CNX had 9.63 trillion cubic feet equivalent of proved natural gas reserves. The company is a member of the Standard & Poor's Midcap 400 Index. Additional information is available at www.cnx.com

 

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cnx-reports-fourth-quarter-results-301730726.html

SOURCE CNX Resources Corporation

You just read:

CNX Reports Fourth Quarter Results

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.