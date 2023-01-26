The Worldwide Slider Zipper Pouch Industry is Projected to Reach $25.3 Billion by 2031

DUBLIN, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Slider Zipper Pouch Market By Material, By Type, By End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global slider zipper pouch market was valued at $13,102.7 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $25,362.1 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 6.7% from 2022 to 2031.

Functionality wise, the slider zipper pouch consists of the slider piece that directs the zipper tracks into place. It is simply easier for consumers, plus, the slider piece forces a consumer to completely seal a package from one edge to another.

Slider zipper pouch is a new type of packaging that is compact in size, inexpensive, and accessible to all. Family-sized containers are more expensive than slider zipper pouch-packed products. As a result, number of small, personalized packages has increased to fulfil needs of all levels of society. Slider zipper pouch is often flat, rather than circular or oval, and has two or three size openings.

Growth in need for tiny, convenient packaging in foods & beverages, medicines, cosmetics & personal care, healthcare, and hygiene products has led to rise in demand for slider zipper pouch packaging. Moreover, rise in the number of retail industries and investments by key players for development of eco-friendly & recyclable packaging material can lead to upliftment in the slider zipper pouch market. Availability of alternatives such as flexible packaging, stick packaging, and strict government rules regarding usage of non-plastics and fluctuation in price of raw materials limits the market growth.

Major players are adopting product launch and acquisition as key developmental strategies to improve their product portfolio of the slider zipper pouch market. For instance, in February 2022, ProAmpac announced that it has acquired Belle-Pak Packaging, an award-winning manufacturer of slider zipper pouch products.

This acquisition expands its growing presence in Canada and extends its reach in high growth e-commerce, healthcare, and logistics. This is expected to improve the product portfolio of the company.

The slider zipper pouch market is segmented into material, type, end user, and region. By material, the market is categorized into plastic, aluminum and paper. On the basis of type, the market is fragmented into slider zip and press to close. The end user segment is fragmented into food, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics & personal care, and others. Region-wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The COVID-19 pandemic forced many companies in the global slider zipper pouch market to halt business operations for a short-term to comply with new government regulations to curb the spread of the disease. This halt in operations directly impacts revenue flow of the global slider zipper pouch market.

In addition, there is a halt in manufacturing of industrial products, owing to lack of raw materials and manpower in the lockdown period. Further, no new consignments are received by companies that operate in this sector. Hence, halt in industrial activities and lockdowns for several months has affected the global slider zipper pouch market, and the market is anticipated to witness a slow recovery during the forecast period.

The key players profiled in the slider zipper pouch market report include, Amcor Limited, American Packaging Corporation, Bemis Company, Inc., Berry Global Group,Inc., Clear View Bags Company Inc., Coveris Holdings S.A., Flair Flexible Packaging Corporation, Glenroy, Inc., Interflex Group Inc., International Plastics Inc., Maco Bag Corporation, Mondi, Printpack, Inc., Proampac LLC, Sealed Air Corporation, Sonoco Products Company, and Winpak Ltd.

