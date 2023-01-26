Amalgamated Financial Corp. Reports Record Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results
/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amalgamated Financial Corp. (the “Company” or “Amalgamated”) (Nasdaq: AMAL), the holding company for Amalgamated Bank (the “Bank”), today announced financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2022.
Fourth Quarter 2022 Highlights (on a linked quarter basis)
- Net income of $24.8 million, or $0.80 per diluted share, compared to $22.9 million, or $0.74 per diluted share.
- Core net income excluding the impact of solar tax equity investments (non-GAAP)1 was $27.2 million, or $0.87 per diluted share, as compared to $24.8 million, or $0.80 per diluted share.
- Average cost of deposits of 34 basis points for the quarter, where non-interest-bearing deposits comprised 51% of total deposits.
- Loans receivable, net of allowance and deferred fees and costs, increased $231.8 million, or 6.1%, to $4.1 billion.
- PACE assessments grew $55.2 million to $911.9 million, comprised of a $34.6 million increase in commercial and a $20.6 million increase in residential.
- Net interest income was level at $67.3 million compared to $67.6 million, while net interest margin grew by 6 basis points to 3.56%, compared to 3.50%.
Full Year 2022 Highlights (from year end 2021)
- Net income of $81.5 million, or $2.61 per diluted share, compared to $52.9 million, or $1.68 per diluted share.
- Core net income excluding the impact of solar tax equity investments (non-GAAP)1 was $87.2 million, or $2.79 per diluted share, as compared to $55.1 million, or $1.75 per diluted share, or an increase of 58.3%.
- Total deposits increased by $238.8 million, or 3.76% to $6.6 billion, with a peak balance of $7.4 billion in August leading up to the congressional elections held in November.
- Loans receivable, net of allowance and deferred fees and costs, increased $784.6 million, or 23.9%, to $4.1 billion.
- Net interest income increased $65.5 million or 37.6%, to $239.8 million compared to $174.3 million.
- Nonaccrual loans decreased to $21.7 million or 0.5% of total loans compared to $28.2 million or 0.9% of total loans.
- Credit quality improved as classified or criticized assets declined by $125.3 million or 54.3% to $105.6 million.
- Regulatory capital remains above bank “well capitalized” standards.
Priscilla Sims Brown, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Our record fourth quarter and full year 2022 results reflect the successful execution of the strategy that we outlined eighteen months ago. A strategy that was designed to accelerate loan growth, improve our profitability, and drive earnings as we strived to be the most improved bank in the country for financial metrics. I am proud to say that our full year 2022 results have exceeded our expectations as we grew our loan portfolio 23.9%, improved our return on average assets 24 bps to 1.05% and increased diluted earnings per share 56% to $2.61. With these results and momentum, I am excited to lead our Bank into its next centennial and I am delighted to honor the women and men who have shaped Amalgamated’s 100 year-old history.”
Fourth Quarter Earnings
Net income for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $24.8 million, or $0.80 per diluted share, compared to $22.9 million, or $0.74 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2022. The $1.9 million increase for the fourth quarter of 2022 was primarily due to an $0.7 million decrease in non-interest expense, a $0.9 million decrease in provision for loan losses, and a $1.3 million decrease in income tax expense related to an elected change in taxable income recognition, offset by a $0.3 million decrease in net interest income, a $0.8 million decrease in non-interest income.
Core net income excluding the impact of solar tax equity investments (non-GAAP)1 for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $27.2 million, or $0.87 per diluted share, compared to $24.8 million, or $0.80 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2022. Excluded from core net income for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $1.4 million of pre-tax losses on the sale of securities and $1.7 million of accelerated depreciation from our solar tax equity investments. Excluded from the third quarter of 2022 was $1.8 million of pre-tax losses on the sale of securities, $0.6 million of pre-tax gains on subordinated debt repurchases, and $1.3 million of accelerated depreciation from our solar tax investments.
Presentation excluding the temporary effect of the tax credits and accelerated depreciation of our solar tax equity investments isolates the financial statement volatility associated with these investments.
Net interest income was $67.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $67.6 million for the third quarter of 2022. The $0.3 million decrease from the preceding quarter reflected increased interest expense on deposits of $3.2 million driven by a 40 basis point increase in interest-bearing deposit costs, and $4.8 million in increased interest expense from borrowings, primarily related to interest expense on Federal Home Loan Bank advances. The increase in interest expense was offset by higher interest income on securities of $4.0 million, driven by a 73 basis point increase in securities yield, and loan interest income which increased by $4.2 million, driven by a $283.9 million increase in average loan balance, and a 13 basis point increase in loan yields.
Net interest margin was 3.56% for the fourth quarter of 2022, an increase of six basis points from 3.50% in the third quarter of 2022. Increases in yields on interest-earning assets were offset by increased rates and average balances of interest-bearing liabilities, particularly due to an increase in Federal Home Loan Bank advances. Prepayment penalties earned in loan income contributed one basis point to our net interest margin in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to four basis points in the third quarter of 2022.
Provision for loan losses totaled an expense of $4.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to an expense of $5.4 million in the third quarter of 2022. The decrease in provision expense in the fourth quarter of 2022 was primarily related to $1.6 million in charge-offs related to nonperforming loans that were transferred to held for sale in the previous quarter and subsequently sold in the current quarter. Adjusted, our provision for loan losses in the current quarter increased by $0.6 million related to higher loan balances, increases in certain specific reserves, and elevated charge-offs in consumer solar loans.
Core non-interest income excluding the impact of solar tax equity investments (non-GAAP)1 was $7.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $7.5 million in the third quarter of 2022. The decrease of $0.2 million was primarily driven by slightly lower Trust Department fees, a $0.2 million loss on the disposition of other real estate owned, and a $0.6 million loss on the sale of nonperforming held for sale loans, mostly offset by increased business banking fees and one-time beneficiary income on bank-owned life insurance.
Core non-interest expense (non-GAAP)1 for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $35.6 million, a decrease of $0.7 million from the third quarter of 2022. This was primarily driven by a $1.5 million decrease in professional fees, offset by a $0.5 million increase in advertising and promotion expense, and increased other expenses related to recruiting services.
Our provision for income tax expense was $6.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $8.1 million for the third quarter of 2022. Our effective tax rate for the fourth quarter of 2022 was 21.6%, compared to 26.0% for the third quarter of 2022. The decrease in tax expense was related to an elected change in taxable income recognition. Without the change in election, our effective tax rate was 26.1%.
Balance Sheet Quarterly Summary
Total assets were $7.8 billion at December 31, 2022, compared to $7.9 billion at September 30, 2022. Notable changes within individual balance sheet line items include a $96.1 million decrease in investment securities, $231.8 million increase in loans receivable, net, a $167.1 million decrease in resell agreements, a $565.3 million decrease in deposits, and an increase in borrowed funds of $505.0 million.
Total loans receivable, net of allowance and deferred fees and costs, at December 31, 2022 were $4.1 billion, an increase of $231.8 million, or 6.1%, compared to September 30, 2022. The increase in loans is primarily driven by a $120.6 million increase in commercial and industrial loans, an $82.7 million increase in multifamily loans, and a $39.8 million increase in residential loans, offset by a $3.8 million decrease in consumer and other loans, a $1.3 million decrease in construction and land development loans, and a $2.9 million decrease in commercial real estate loans as we continue to reduce that asset class exposure. Our continued focus on credit quality improvement resulted in $12.7 million of payoffs of criticized or classified loans in the quarter.
Deposits at December 31, 2022 were $6.6 billion, a decrease of $565.3 million, or 7.9%, as compared to $7.2 billion as of September 30, 2022. Deposits held by politically active customers, such as campaigns, PACs, advocacy-based organizations, and state and national party committees were $643.6 million as of December 31, 2022, a decrease of $513.7 million compared to $1.2 billion as of September 30, 2022. The decline in political deposits is related to the conclusion of congressional elections in the fourth quarter of 2022 and is in-line with expectations we shared in the previous quarter.
Non-interest-bearing deposits represent 53% of average deposits and 51% of ending deposits for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, contributing to an average cost of deposits of 34 basis points in the fourth quarter of 2022.
Nonperforming assets totaled $34.8 million, or 0.4% of period-end total assets at December 31, 2022, a decrease of $19.5 million, compared with $54.3 million, or 0.7% on a linked quarter basis. The decrease in nonperforming assets was primarily driven by the sale of $10.2 million of restructured loans held for sale, and $12.7 million in payoffs of criticized or classified loans.
The allowance for loan losses increased $2.9 million to $45.0 million at December 31, 2022 from $42.1 million at September 30, 2022, primarily due to higher loan balances. At December 31, 2022, we had $27.8 million of impaired loans for which a specific allowance of $5.7 million was made, compared to $38.2 million of impaired loans at September 30, 2022 for which a specific allowance of $5.2 million was made. The ratio of allowance to total loans was 1.10% at December 31, 2022 and 1.09% at September 30, 2022.
Capital Quarterly Summary
As of December 31, 2022, our Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio was 11.82%, Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio was 14.28%, and Tier-1 Leverage Capital Ratio was 7.52%, compared to 11.91%, 14.43% and 7.16%, respectively, as of September 30, 2022. Stockholders’ equity at December 31, 2022 was $509.0 million, compared to $487.7 million at September 30, 2022. The increase in stockholders’ equity was primarily driven by $24.8 million of net income, partially offset by $3.2 million in dividends. There was no significant change during the quarter to the accumulated other comprehensive loss due to the tax effected mark-to-market on our securities portfolio.
Our tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)1 was $16.05 as of December 31, 2022 compared to $15.37 as of September 30, 2022, primarily a result of $24.8 million of net income in the quarter. Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)1 was 6.30% of tangible assets, compared to 6.00% as of September 30, 2022.
Consolidated Statements of Income
|Three Months Ended
|Year Ended
|December 31,
|September 30,
|December 31,
|December 31,
|($ in thousands)
|2022
|2022
|2021
|2022
|2021
|INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME
|(unaudited)
|(unaudited)
|(unaudited)
|(unaudited)
|Loans
|$
|42,492
|$
|38,264
|$
|32,138
|$
|145,649
|$
|123,318
|Securities
|35,567
|31,580
|16,549
|110,654
|56,557
|Interest-bearing deposits in banks
|485
|971
|200
|2,186
|651
|Total interest and dividend income
|78,544
|70,815
|48,887
|258,489
|180,526
|INTEREST EXPENSE
|Deposits
|5,682
|2,491
|1,407
|11,056
|5,823
|Borrowed funds
|5,516
|696
|399
|7,593
|399
|Total interest expense
|11,198
|3,187
|1,806
|18,649
|6,222
|NET INTEREST INCOME
|67,346
|67,628
|47,081
|239,840
|174,304
|Provision for (recovery of) loan losses
|4,434
|5,363
|3,568
|15,002
|(287
|)
|Net interest income after provision for loan losses
|62,912
|62,265
|43,513
|224,838
|174,591
|NON-INTEREST INCOME
|Trust Department fees
|3,607
|3,872
|2,881
|14,449
|13,352
|Service charges on deposit accounts
|2,991
|2,735
|2,414
|10,999
|9,355
|Bank-owned life insurance
|986
|785
|530
|3,868
|2,388
|Gain (loss) on sale of securities
|(1,373
|)
|(1,844
|)
|(106
|)
|(3,637
|)
|649
|Gain (loss) on sale of loans, net
|(578
|)
|(367
|)
|181
|(610
|)
|1,887
|Gain (loss) on other real estate owned, net
|(168
|)
|—
|—
|(168
|)
|(407
|)
|Equity method investments
|(1,416
|)
|(1,151
|)
|5,870
|(2,773
|)
|150
|Other
|177
|973
|591
|1,769
|1,015
|Total non-interest income
|4,226
|5,003
|12,361
|23,897
|28,389
|NON-INTEREST EXPENSE
|Compensation and employee benefits
|19,470
|19,527
|17,359
|74,712
|69,844
|Occupancy and depreciation
|3,345
|3,481
|3,730
|13,723
|14,023
|Professional fees
|1,684
|3,173
|3,742
|10,417
|12,961
|Data processing
|4,072
|4,149
|5,194
|17,732
|16,042
|Office maintenance and depreciation
|696
|807
|695
|3,012
|3,057
|Amortization of intangible assets
|262
|262
|302
|1,047
|1,207
|Advertising and promotion
|1,331
|795
|982
|3,741
|3,230
|Other
|4,710
|4,064
|3,028
|16,187
|11,891
|Total non-interest expense
|35,570
|36,258
|35,032
|140,571
|132,255
|Income before income taxes
|31,568
|31,010
|20,842
|108,164
|70,725
|Income tax expense (benefit)
|6,813
|8,066
|4,918
|26,687
|17,788
|Net income
|24,755
|22,944
|15,924
|81,477
|52,937
|Earnings per common share - basic
|$
|0.81
|$
|0.75
|$
|0.51
|$
|2.64
|$
|1.70
|Earnings per common share - diluted
|$
|0.80
|$
|0.74
|$
|0.50
|$
|2.61
|$
|1.68
Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition
|($ in thousands)
|
December 31,
2022
|September 30, 2022
|December 31, 2021
|Assets
|(unaudited)
|(unaudited)
|Cash and due from banks
|$
|5,110
|$
|3,404
|$
|8,622
|Interest-bearing deposits in banks
|58,430
|62,819
|321,863
|Total cash and cash equivalents
|63,540
|66,223
|330,485
|Securities:
|Available for sale, at fair value
|1,812,476
|1,957,486
|2,113,410
|Held-to-maturity, at amortized cost
|1,541,301
|1,492,423
|843,569
|Loans held for sale
|7,943
|17,916
|3,279
|Loans receivable, net of deferred loan origination costs
|4,106,002
|3,871,290
|3,312,224
|Allowance for loan losses
|(45,031
|)
|(42,122
|)
|(35,866
|)
|Loans receivable, net
|4,060,971
|3,829,168
|3,276,358
|Resell agreements
|25,754
|192,834
|229,018
|Accrued interest and dividends receivable
|41,441
|34,767
|28,820
|Premises and equipment, net
|9,856
|10,539
|11,735
|Bank-owned life insurance
|105,624
|105,915
|107,266
|Right-of-use lease asset
|28,236
|29,991
|33,115
|Deferred tax asset
|62,507
|64,046
|26,719
|Goodwill
|12,936
|12,936
|12,936
|Other intangible assets
|3,105
|3,366
|4,151
|Equity investments
|8,305
|7,683
|6,856
|Other assets
|59,129
|42,924
|50,159
|Total assets
|$
|7,843,124
|$
|7,868,217
|$
|7,077,876
|Liabilities
|Deposits
|$
|6,595,037
|$
|7,160,307
|$
|6,356,255
|Subordinated debt
|77,708
|77,679
|83,831
|Borrowed funds
|580,000
|75,000
|—
|Operating leases
|40,779
|43,229
|48,160
|Other liabilities
|40,645
|24,264
|25,755
|Total liabilities
|$
|7,334,169
|$
|7,380,479
|$
|6,514,001
|Stockholders’ equity
|Common stock, par value $.01 per share
|307
|307
|311
|Additional paid-in capital
|286,947
|286,431
|297,975
|Retained earnings
|330,275
|308,743
|260,047
|Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of income taxes
|(108,707
|)
|(107,876
|)
|5,409
|Total Amalgamated Financial Corp. stockholders' equity
|508,822
|487,605
|563,742
|Noncontrolling interests
|133
|133
|133
|Total stockholders' equity
|508,955
|487,738
|563,875
|Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|$
|7,843,124
|$
|7,868,217
|$
|7,077,876
Select Financial Data
|As of and for the
|As of and for the
|Three Months Ended
|Year Ended
|December 31,
|September 30,
|December 31,
|December 31,
|(Shares in thousands)
|2022
|2022
|2021
|2022
|2021
|Selected Financial Ratios and Other Data:
|Earnings per share
|Basic
|$
|0.81
|$
|0.75
|$
|0.51
|$
|2.64
|$
|1.70
|Diluted
|0.80
|0.74
|0.50
|2.61
|1.68
|Core net income (non-GAAP)
|Basic
|$
|0.84
|$
|0.78
|$
|0.54
|$
|2.74
|$
|1.75
|Diluted
|0.83
|0.77
|0.53
|2.70
|1.72
|Core net income excluding solar tax impact (non-GAAP)
|Basic
|$
|0.89
|$
|0.81
|$
|0.41
|$
|2.83
|$
|1.77
|Diluted
|0.87
|0.80
|0.40
|2.79
|1.75
|Book value per common share (excluding minority interest)
|16.57
|15.90
|18.11
|16.57
|18.11
|Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)
|16.05
|15.37
|17.56
|16.05
|17.56
|Common shares outstanding, par value $.01 per share(1)
|30,700
|30,672
|31,130
|30,700
|31,130
|Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic
|30,679
|30,673
|31,108
|30,818
|31,104
|Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted
|31,055
|31,032
|31,516
|31,193
|31,512
|(1) 70,000,000 shares authorized; 30,700,198, 30,672,303, and 31,130,143 shares issued and outstanding, respectively, for the periods ended December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022, and December 31, 2021.
Select Financial Data
|As of and for the
|As of and for the
|Three Months Ended
|Year Ended
|December 31,
|September 30,
|December 31,
|December 31,
|2022
|2022
|2021
|2022
|2021
|Selected Performance Metrics:
|Return on average assets
|1.26
|%
|1.15
|%
|0.90
|%
|1.05
|%
|0.81
|%
|Core return on average assets (non-GAAP)
|1.31
|%
|1.19
|%
|0.95
|%
|1.09
|%
|0.83
|%
|Core return on average assets excluding solar tax impact (non-GAAP)
|1.38
|%
|1.24
|%
|0.72
|%
|1.13
|%
|0.84
|%
|Return on average equity
|19.89
|%
|17.79
|%
|11.23
|%
|15.65
|%
|9.59
|%
|Core return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
|21.47
|%
|19.11
|%
|12.20
|%
|16.73
|%
|10.16
|%
|Core return on average tangible common equity excluding solar tax impact (non-GAAP)
|22.58
|%
|19.88
|%
|9.23
|%
|17.30
|%
|10.31
|%
|Average equity to average assets
|6.32
|%
|6.44
|%
|8.02
|%
|6.74
|%
|8.40
|%
|Tangible common equity to tangible assets
|6.30
|%
|6.00
|%
|7.74
|%
|6.30
|%
|7.74
|%
|Loan yield
|4.24
|%
|4.11
|%
|4.01
|%
|4.03
|%
|3.88
|%
|Securities yield
|4.08
|%
|3.35
|%
|2.20
|%
|3.14
|%
|2.22
|%
|Deposit cost
|0.34
|%
|0.14
|%
|0.09
|%
|0.16
|%
|0.10
|%
|Net interest margin
|3.56
|%
|3.50
|%
|2.77
|%
|3.22
|%
|2.77
|%
|Efficiency ratio(1)
|49.70
|%
|49.92
|%
|58.94
|%
|53.30
|%
|65.25
|%
|Core efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)(1)
|48.76
|%
|49.09
|%
|57.18
|%
|52.42
|%
|64.24
|%
|Core efficiency ratio excluding solar tax impact (non-GAAP)
|47.65
|%
|48.24
|%
|62.81
|%
|51.68
|%
|63.90
|%
|Asset Quality Ratios:
|Nonaccrual loans to total loans
|0.53
|%
|0.51
|%
|0.85
|%
|0.53
|%
|0.85
|%
|Nonperforming assets to total assets
|0.44
|%
|0.69
|%
|0.77
|%
|0.44
|%
|0.77
|%
|Allowance for loan losses to nonaccrual loans
|207.53
|%
|212.51
|%
|127.10
|%
|207.53
|%
|127.10
|%
|Allowance for loan losses to total loans
|1.10
|%
|1.09
|%
|1.08
|%
|1.10
|%
|1.08
|%
|Annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans
|0.15
|%
|0.29
|%
|0.44
|%
|0.16
|%
|0.17
|%
|Capital Ratios:
|Tier 1 leverage capital ratio
|7.52
|%
|7.16
|%
|7.62
|%
|7.52
|%
|7.62
|%
|Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
|11.82
|%
|11.91
|%
|12.98
|%
|11.82
|%
|12.98
|%
|Total risk-based capital ratio
|14.28
|%
|14.43
|%
|15.95
|%
|14.28
|%
|15.95
|%
|Common equity tier 1 capital ratio
|11.82
|%
|11.91
|%
|12.98
|%
|11.82
|%
|12.98
|%
|(1) Efficiency ratio is calculated by dividing total non-interest expense by the sum of net interest income and total non-interest income
Loan and Held-to-Maturity Securities Portfolio Composition
|(In thousands)
|At December 31, 2022
|At September 30, 2022
|At December 31, 2021
|Amount
|% of total
loans
|Amount
|% of total
loans
|Amount
|% of total
loans
|Commercial portfolio:
|Commercial and industrial
|$
|925,641
|22.5
|%
|$
|805,087
|20.8
|%
|$
|729,385
|22.1
|%
|Multifamily
|967,521
|23.6
|%
|884,790
|22.9
|%
|821,801
|24.8
|%
|Commercial real estate
|335,133
|8.2
|%
|338,002
|8.7
|%
|369,429
|11.2
|%
|Construction and land development
|37,696
|0.9
|%
|38,946
|1.0
|%
|31,539
|1.0
|%
|Total commercial portfolio
|2,265,991
|55.2
|%
|2,066,825
|53.4
|%
|1,952,154
|59.1
|%
|Retail portfolio:
|Residential real estate lending
|1,371,779
|33.5
|%
|1,332,010
|34.5
|%
|1,063,682
|32.3
|%
|Consumer and other
|463,999
|11.3
|%
|467,793
|12.1
|%
|291,818
|8.8
|%
|Total retail
|1,835,778
|44.8
|%
|1,799,803
|46.6
|%
|1,355,500
|41.1
|%
|Total loans held for investment
|4,101,769
|100.0
|%
|3,866,628
|100.0
|%
|3,307,654
|100.2
|%
|Net deferred loan origination costs
|4,233
|4,662
|4,570
|Allowance for loan losses
|(45,031
|)
|(42,122
|)
|(35,866
|)
|Total loans, net
|$
|4,060,971
|$
|3,829,168
|$
|3,276,358
|Held-to-maturity securities portfolio:
|PACE assessments
|911,877
|59.2
|%
|856,701
|57.4
|%
|627,394
|74.4
|%
|Other securities
|629,424
|40.8
|%
|635,722
|42.6
|%
|216,175
|25.6
|%
|Total held-to-maturity securities
|$
|1,541,301
|100.0
|%
|$
|1,492,423
|100.0
|%
|$
|843,569
|100.0
|%
Net Interest Income Analysis
|Three Months Ended
|December 31, 2022
|September 30, 2022
|December 31, 2021
|(In thousands)
|
Average
Balance
|Income /
Expense
|
Yield /
Rate
|
Average
Balance
|Income /
Expense
|
Yield /
Rate
|
Average
Balance
|Income /
Expense
|
Yield /
Rate
|Interest-earning assets:
|Interest-bearing deposits in banks
|$
|85,886
|$
|485
|2.24
|%
|$
|222,071
|$
|971
|1.73
|%
|$
|561,027
|$
|200
|0.14
|%
|Securities(1)
|3,400,994
|34,939
|4.08
|%
|3,522,863
|29,735
|3.35
|%
|2,876,150
|15,973
|2.20
|%
|Resell agreements
|46,909
|628
|5.31
|%
|232,956
|1,845
|3.14
|%
|138,436
|576
|1.65
|%
|Total loans, net(2)(3)
|3,977,554
|42,492
|4.24
|%
|3,693,688
|38,264
|4.11
|%
|3,177,018
|32,138
|4.01
|%
|Total interest-earning assets
|7,511,343
|78,544
|4.15
|%
|7,671,578
|70,815
|3.66
|%
|6,753,342
|48,887
|2.87
|%
|Non-interest-earning assets:
|Cash and due from banks
|5,267
|4,783
|8,072
|Other assets
|289,979
|265,736
|249,476
|Total assets
|$
|7,806,589
|$
|7,942,097
|$
|7,010,890
|Interest-bearing liabilities:
|Savings, NOW and money market deposits
|$
|2,967,150
|$
|5,161
|0.69
|%
|$
|3,031,402
|$
|2,329
|0.30
|%
|$
|2,765,380
|$
|1,220
|0.18
|%
|Time deposits and brokered certificates of deposit
|204,185
|521
|1.01
|%
|184,476
|162
|0.35
|%
|215,562
|187
|0.34
|%
|Total interest-bearing deposits
|3,171,335
|5,682
|0.71
|%
|3,215,878
|2,491
|0.31
|%
|2,980,942
|1,407
|0.19
|%
|Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|451,032
|4,713
|4.15
|%
|3,314
|25
|2.99
|%
|—
|—
|0.00
|%
|Other Borrowings
|94,271
|801
|3.37
|%
|82,009
|671
|3.25
|%
|49,891
|399
|3.17
|%
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|3,716,638
|11,196
|1.20
|%
|3,301,201
|3,187
|0.38
|%
|3,030,833
|1,806
|0.24
|%
|Non-interest-bearing liabilities:
|Demand and transaction deposits
|3,522,352
|4,053,953
|3,290,932
|Other liabilities
|73,838
|75,143
|126,746
|Total liabilities
|7,312,828
|7,430,297
|6,448,511
|Stockholders' equity
|493,761
|511,800
|562,379
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|7,806,589
|$
|7,942,097
|$
|7,010,890
|Net interest income / interest rate spread
|$
|67,348
|2.95
|%
|$
|67,628
|3.28
|%
|$
|47,081
|2.63
|%
|Net interest earning assets / net interest margin
|$
|3,794,705
|3.56
|%
|$
|4,370,377
|3.50
|%
|$
|3,722,509
|2.77
|%
|Total deposits / total cost of deposits
|$
|6,693,687
|0.34
|%
|$
|7,269,831
|0.14
|%
|$
|6,271,874
|0.09
|%
|Total borrowings / total cost of funds
|$
|7,238,990
|0.61
|%
|$
|7,355,154
|0.17
|%
|$
|6,321,765
|0.11
|%
(1) Includes Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) stock in the average balance, and dividend income on FHLB stock in interest income
(2) Amounts are net of deferred origination costs and the allowance for loan losses
(3) Includes prepayment penalty interest income in 4Q2022, 3Q2022, and 4Q2021 of $82, $800, and $353, respectively (in thousands)
Net Interest Income Analysis
|Year Ended
|December 31, 2022
|December 31, 2021
|(In thousands)
|
Average
Balance
|Income /
Expense
|
Yield /
Rate
|
Average
Balance
|Income /
Expense
|
Yield /
Rate
|Interest-earning assets:
|Interest-bearing deposits in banks
|$
|258,214
|$
|2,186
|0.85
|%
|$
|521,681
|$
|651
|0.12
|%
|Securities(1)
|3,391,056
|106,417
|3.14
|%
|2,461,661
|54,615
|2.22
|%
|Resell agreements
|182,304
|4,237
|2.32
|%
|138,833
|1,942
|1.40
|%
|Total loans, net(2)(3)
|3,615,437
|145,649
|4.03
|%
|3,180,093
|123,318
|3.88
|%
|Total interest-earning assets
|7,447,011
|258,489
|3.47
|%
|6,302,268
|180,526
|2.86
|%
|Non-interest-earning assets:
|Cash and due from banks
|7,126
|7,853
|Other assets
|273,028
|259,718
|Total assets
|$
|7,727,165
|$
|6,569,839
|Interest-bearing liabilities:
|Savings, NOW and money market deposits
|$
|2,981,688
|$
|10,068
|0.34
|%
|$
|2,622,584
|$
|4,788
|0.18
|%
|Time deposits and brokered certificates of deposit
|195,030
|987
|0.51
|%
|248,507
|1,035
|0.42
|%
|Total interest-bearing deposits
|3,176,718
|11,055
|0.35
|%
|2,871,091
|5,823
|0.20
|%
|Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|114,521
|4,738
|4.14
|%
|123
|—
|0.00
|%
|Other Borrowings
|86,205
|2,854
|3.31
|%
|12,575
|399
|3.17
|%
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|3,377,444
|18,647
|0.55
|%
|2,883,789
|6,222
|0.22
|%
|Non-interest-bearing liabilities:
|Demand and transaction deposits
|3,746,152
|3,017,621
|Other liabilities
|82,931
|116,256
|Total liabilities
|7,206,527
|6,017,666
|Stockholders' equity
|520,638
|552,173
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|7,727,165
|$
|6,569,839
|Net interest income / interest rate spread
|$
|239,842
|2.92
|%
|$
|174,304
|2.64
|%
|Net interest earning assets / net interest margin
|$
|4,069,567
|3.22
|%
|$
|3,418,479
|2.77
|%
|Total deposits / total cost of deposits
|$
|6,922,870
|0.16
|%
|$
|5,888,712
|0.10
|%
|Total borrowings / total cost of funds
|$
|7,123,596
|0.26
|%
|$
|5,901,410
|0.11
|%
(1) Includes Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) stock in the average balance, and dividend income on FHLB stock in interest income
(2) Amounts are net of deferred origination costs (fees) and the allowance for loan losses
(3) Includes prepayment penalty interest income in December YTD 2022 and December YTD 2021 of $1.7 million and $1.7 million, respectively
Deposit Portfolio Composition
|Three Months Ended
|(In thousands)
|December 31, 2022
|September 30, 2022
|December 31, 2021
|Ending
Balance
|Average
Balance
|Ending
Balance
|Average
Balance
|Ending
Balance
|Average
Balance
|Non-interest-bearing demand deposit accounts
|$
|3,331,067
|$
|3,522,352
|$
|3,839,155
|$
|4,053,953
|$
|3,335,005
|$
|3,290,932
|NOW accounts
|206,434
|200,633
|204,473
|210,972
|210,844
|204,556
|Money market deposit accounts
|2,445,396
|2,385,446
|2,549,024
|2,437,920
|2,227,953
|2,190,423
|Savings accounts
|386,190
|381,071
|384,644
|382,510
|375,301
|370,401
|Time deposits
|151,699
|167,138
|183,011
|184,476
|207,152
|215,562
|Brokered CD
|74,251
|37,047
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Total deposits
|$
|6,595,037
|$
|6,693,687
|$
|7,160,307
|$
|7,269,831
|$
|6,356,255
|$
|6,271,874
|Three Months Ended
|December 31, 2022
|September 30, 2022
|December 31, 2021
|
Average
Rate
Paid(1)
|
Cost of
Funds
|
Average
Rate
Paid(1)
|
Cost of
Funds
|
Average
Rate
Paid(1)
|
Cost of
Funds
|Non-interest-bearing demand deposit accounts
|0.00
|%
|0.00
|%
|0.00
|%
|0.00
|%
|0.00
|%
|0.00
|%
|NOW accounts
|0.74
|%
|0.52
|%
|0.34
|%
|0.19
|%
|0.08
|%
|0.09
|%
|Money market deposit accounts
|1.16
|%
|0.74
|%
|0.43
|%
|0.33
|%
|0.16
|%
|0.20
|%
|Savings accounts
|0.75
|%
|0.49
|%
|0.32
|%
|0.19
|%
|0.11
|%
|0.11
|%
|Time deposits
|0.69
|%
|0.41
|%
|0.44
|%
|0.35
|%
|0.29
|%
|0.34
|%
|Brokered CD
|3.83
|%
|3.72
|%
|0.00
|%
|0.00
|%
|0.00
|%
|0.00
|%
|Total deposits
|0.57
|%
|0.34
|%
|0.19
|%
|0.14
|%
|0.08
|%
|0.09
|%
|Interest-bearing deposits excluding brokered CDs
|1.15
|%
|0.68
|%
|0.41
|%
|0.31
|%
|0.16
|%
|0.19
|%
|(1)Average rate paid is calculated as the weighted average of spot rates on deposit accounts as of December 31, 2022.
Asset Quality
|(In thousands)
|December 31,
2022
|September 30,
2022
|December 31,
2021
|Loans 90 days past due and accruing
|$
|—
|$
|—
|$
|—
|Nonaccrual loans held for sale
|6,914
|5,858
|1,000
|Troubled debt restructured loans - accruing loans held for sale
|—
|10,179
|—
|Nonaccrual loans excluding held for sale loans and restructured loans
|8,197
|7,499
|10,835
|Troubled debt restructured loans - nonaccrual
|13,502
|12,322
|13,497
|Troubled debt restructured loans - accruing
|6,102
|18,396
|24,997
|Other real estate owned
|—
|—
|307
|Impaired securities
|36
|37
|63
|Total nonperforming assets
|$
|34,751
|$
|54,291
|$
|54,586
|Nonaccrual loans:
|Commercial and industrial
|$
|9,629
|$
|9,356
|$
|8,313
|Multifamily
|3,828
|3,494
|2,907
|Commercial real estate
|4,851
|4,914
|4,054
|Construction and land development
|—
|—
|—
|Total commercial portfolio
|18,308
|17,764
|15,274
|Residential real estate lending
|1,807
|675
|12,525
|Consumer and other
|1,584
|1,382
|420
|Total retail portfolio
|3,391
|2,057
|12,945
|Total nonaccrual loans
|$
|21,699
|$
|19,821
|$
|28,219
|Nonaccrual loans to total loans
|0.53
|%
|0.51
|%
|0.85
|%
|Nonperforming assets to total assets
|0.44
|%
|0.69
|%
|0.77
|%
|Allowance for loan losses to nonaccrual loans
|207.53
|%
|212.51
|%
|127.10
|%
|Allowance for loan losses to total loans
|1.10
|%
|1.09
|%
|1.08
|%
|Annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans
|0.15
|%
|0.29
|%
|0.44
|%
Credit Quality
|December 31, 2022
|September 30, 2022
|December 31, 2021
|($ in thousands)
|Criticized and classified loans
|Commercial and industrial
|$
|32,004
|$
|26,756
|$
|36,073
|Multifamily
|19,860
|42,105
|99,932
|Commercial real estate
|35,180
|39,628
|74,168
|Construction and land development
|16,426
|2,424
|7,476
|Residential real estate lending
|1,807
|675
|12,817
|Consumer and other
|323
|1,382
|420
|Total loans
|$
|105,600
|$
|112,970
|$
|230,886
|Criticized and classified loans to total loans
|Commercial and industrial
|0.78
|%
|0.69
|%
|1.09
|%
|Multifamily
|0.48
|%
|1.09
|%
|3.02
|%
|Commercial real estate
|0.86
|%
|1.02
|%
|2.24
|%
|Construction and land development
|0.40
|%
|0.06
|%
|0.23
|%
|Residential real estate lending
|0.04
|%
|0.02
|%
|0.39
|%
|Consumer and other
|0.01
|%
|0.04
|%
|0.01
|%
|2.57
|%
|2.92
|%
|6.98
|%
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The information provided below presents a reconciliation of each of our non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.
|As of and for the
|As of and for the
|Three Months Ended
|Year Ended
|(in thousands)
|December 31,
2022
|September 30,
2022
|December 31,
2021
|December 31,
2022
|December 31,
2021
|Core operating revenue
|Net Interest income (GAAP)
|$
|67,346
|$
|67,628
|$
|47,081
|$
|239,840
|$
|174,304
|Non-interest income
|4,226
|5,003
|12,361
|23,897
|28,389
|Less: Securities (gain) loss
|1,373
|1,844
|106
|3,637
|(649
|)
|Less: Subdebt repurchase gain
|—
|(617
|)
|—
|(617
|)
|—
|Core operating revenue (non-GAAP)
|$
|72,945
|$
|73,858
|$
|59,548
|$
|266,757
|$
|202,044
|Add: Tax (credits) depreciation on solar investments
|1,706
|1,306
|(5,337
|)
|3,811
|1,055
|Core operating revenue excluding solar tax impact (non-GAAP)
|$
|74,651
|$
|75,164
|$
|54,211
|$
|270,568
|$
|203,099
|Core non-interest expense
|Non-interest expense (GAAP)
|$
|35,570
|$
|36,258
|$
|35,032
|$
|140,571
|$
|132,255
|Less: Other one-time expenses(1)
|—
|—
|(984
|)
|(738
|)
|(2,466
|)
|Core non-interest expense (non-GAAP)
|$
|35,570
|$
|36,258
|$
|34,048
|$
|139,833
|$
|129,789
|Core net income
|Net Income (GAAP)
|$
|24,755
|$
|22,944
|$
|15,924
|$
|81,477
|$
|52,937
|Less: Securities (gain) loss
|1,373
|1,844
|106
|3,637
|(649
|)
|Less: Subdebt repurchase gain
|—
|(617
|)
|—
|(617
|)
|—
|Add: Other one-time expenses
|—
|—
|984
|738
|2,466
|Less: Tax on notable items
|(296
|)
|(319
|)
|(257
|)
|(927
|)
|(457
|)
|Core net income (non-GAAP)
|$
|25,832
|$
|23,852
|$
|16,757
|$
|84,308
|$
|54,297
|Add: Tax (credits) depreciation on solar investments
|1,706
|1,306
|(5,337
|)
|3,811
|1,055
|Add: Tax effect of solar income
|(368
|)
|(340
|)
|1,259
|(940
|)
|(265
|)
|Core net income excluding solar tax impact (non-GAAP)
|$
|27,170
|$
|24,818
|$
|12,679
|$
|87,179
|$
|55,087
|Tangible common equity
|Stockholders' equity (GAAP)
|$
|508,955
|$
|487,738
|$
|563,875
|$
|508,955
|$
|563,875
|Less: Minority interest
|(133
|)
|(133
|)
|(133
|)
|(133
|)
|(133
|)
|Less: Goodwill
|(12,936
|)
|(12,936
|)
|(12,936
|)
|(12,936
|)
|(12,936
|)
|Less: Core deposit intangible
|(3,105
|)
|(3,366
|)
|(4,151
|)
|(3,105
|)
|(4,151
|)
|Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
|$
|492,781
|$
|471,303
|$
|546,655
|$
|492,781
|$
|546,655
|Average tangible common equity
|Average stockholders' equity (GAAP)
|$
|493,761
|$
|511,800
|$
|562,379
|$
|520,638
|$
|552,173
|Less: Minority interest
|(133
|)
|(133
|)
|(133
|)
|(133
|)
|(133
|)
|Less: Goodwill
|(12,936
|)
|(12,936
|)
|(12,936
|)
|(12,936
|)
|(12,936
|)
|Less: Core deposit intangible
|(3,232
|)
|(3,494
|)
|(4,299
|)
|(3,622
|)
|(4,748
|)
|Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
|$
|477,460
|$
|495,237
|$
|545,011
|$
|503,947
|$
|534,356
|Core return on average assets
|Denominator: Total average assets
|$
|7,806,589
|$
|7,942,097
|$
|7,010,890
|$
|7,727,165
|$
|6,569,839
|Core return on average assets (non-GAAP)2
|1.31
|%
|1.19
|%
|0.95
|%
|1.09
|%
|0.83
|%
|Core return on average assets excluding solar tax impact (non-GAAP)2
|1.38
|%
|1.24
|%
|0.72
|%
|1.13
|%
|0.84
|%
|Core return on average tangible common equity
|Denominator: Average tangible common equity
|$
|477,460
|$
|495,237
|$
|545,011
|$
|503,947
|$
|534,356
|Core return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)2
|21.47
|%
|19.11
|%
|12.20
|%
|16.73
|%
|10.16
|%
|Core return on average tangible common equity excluding solar tax impact (non-GAAP)2
|22.58
|%
|19.88
|%
|9.23
|%
|17.30
|%
|10.31
|%
|Core efficiency ratio
|Core operating revenue (non-GAAP)
|$
|72,945
|$
|73,858
|$
|59,548
|$
|266,757
|$
|202,044
|Core efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)
|48.76
|%
|49.09
|%
|57.18
|%
|52.42
|%
|64.24
|%
|Core efficiency ratio excluding solar tax impact (non-GAAP)
|47.65
|%
|48.24
|%
|62.81
|%
|51.68
|%
|63.90
|%
(1) Salary and COBRA reimbursement expense for positions eliminated, plus expenses related to the termination of the merger agreement with Amalgamated Bank of Chicago
(2) Calculated using core net income (non-GAAP) and core net income excluding solar tax investments (non-GAAP), respectively, as the numerator.
1 Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable GAAP measure are set forth on the last page of the financial information accompanying this press release and may also be found on our website, www.amalgamatedbank.com.