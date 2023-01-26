Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) Offense: 4500 Block of East Capitol Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) offense that occurred on Friday, December 16, 2022, in the 4500 block of East Capitol Street, Northeast.

At approximately 2:18 pm, the suspect and victim were engaged in an argument at the listed location. The suspect brandished a knife and stabbed the victim. The suspect then fled the scene. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

On Wednesday, January 25, 2023, 33-year-old Makeva Liggins, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife).