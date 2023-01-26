Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,689 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 344,374 in the last 365 days.

Government of Morocco: Morocco signs cooperation agreement with Saudi Arabia against security threats

/EIN News/ -- RABAT, Morocco, Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Vice President of Saudi Arabia’s State Security, Abdullah Fahad Salih Al-Owais, was received on Tuesday in Rabat by the Director General of National Security and Territorial Surveillance of Morocco, Abdellatif Hammouchi, on a working visit to Morocco leading an important security delegation. This was reported by the website barlamane.com.

The Saudi delegation included the head of the Directorate General for Countering Extremism and the head of the Directorate General for Conventions and International Cooperation, as well as experts and Saudi state security officials, according to a statement from Morocco's Directorate General for Territorial Surveillance (DGST).

This visit, which reflected the cooperative relations in the field of intelligence and security coordination between the DGST and the Presidency of Saudi State Security, highlighted the common desire of both sides to consolidate this bilateral cooperation in the service of the security and safety of their citizens, the same source added.

At the end of the visit, Hammouchi and Salih Al-Owais signed a cooperation agreement between the DGST and the Presidency of Saudi State Security in the field of counterterrorism. The agreement covers the organisation and development of security cooperation and coordination in various areas related to combating terrorism and terrorist financing operations, the website reported. The DGST and the Presidency of Saudi State Security intend to develop their security and intelligence relations, to coordinate efforts in the fight against terrorism and extremism, with the aim of depriving terrorist organisations of any support base, recruitment ground and financial resources, the statement concluded.

For more information:

LaPresse SpA Communication and Press Office Director
Barbara Sanicola - barbara.sanicola@lapresse.it

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2a41d4e7-ea1e-441e-a606-6c962777ee94

The photo is also available at Newscom, www.newscom.com, and via AP PhotoExpress.

 


The Director General of National Security and Territorial Surveillance of Morocco, Abdellatif Hammouchi

In this picture is Abdellatif Hammouchi, the Director General of National Security and Territorial Surveillance of Morocco.

You just read:

Government of Morocco: Morocco signs cooperation agreement with Saudi Arabia against security threats

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Military Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.