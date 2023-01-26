BOTS, Inc. Announces Filing for Patent Protection Regarding Its Novel Multi-Mode Road Maintenance Drone With AI Powered Sensor Technology

/EIN News/ -- SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – BOTS, Inc. (OTC PINK: BTZI)("The Company"), a developer of a suite of advanced robotic automation and AI driven manufacturing technologies today announced that it filed for patent protection in the United States Patent Office (USPTO) regarding one of its drone inventions.

The patent application is directed at a new method of communications with drones that will be powered by AI (Artificial Intelligence) in order to achieve and operate in road maintenance. Bots Inc AI-powered drones will provide a quick road survey, precise mapping, time-sensitive land surveys, and other road management and repair activities

The filing of this provisional patent application directly relates to BTZI goals to develop premium AI driven technologies. If approved, after upgrading to a utility patent, BOTS, Inc. believes this patent could significantly enhance the industry of drone utilizations for roads and infrastructure maintenance.

BOTS, Inc. seeks to obtain IP protection for its technologies, as well as recording other intellectual property rights for its business and technological assets in the US and globally.

The Manufacturer Magazine reported recently that patents granted for drones worldwide have increased by 39% to 4,876 in the past year, revealed by new research of leading intellectual property law firm Mathys & Squire. The figure is up from 3,511 in the previous year and up three-fold from just 446 patents five years ago. Mathys & Squire says the global drone market is dominated by China. Of the patents granted in 2021, 3,262 (67%) belong to Chinese companies and research institutions. The US trails in second place, with 751 drone-related patents granted in 2021 – 15% of the global total.

Congress passed the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act), a once-in-a-generation investment in our nation’s infrastructure and competitiveness. For far too long, Washington policymakers have celebrated “infrastructure week” without ever agreeing to build infrastructure. The President promised to work across the aisle to deliver results and rebuild our crumbling infrastructure. After the President put forward his plan to do exactly that and then negotiated a deal with Members of Congress from both parties.

This Bipartisan Infrastructure Law promises to rebuild America’s roads, bridges and rails, expand access to clean drinking water, ensure every American has access to high-speed internet, tackle the climate crisis, advance environmental justice, and invest in communities that have too often been left behind.

Emphasis was focused on repairing and rebuilding our roads and bridges with a focus on climate change mitigation, resilience, equity, and safety for all users.

In the United States, 1 in 5 miles of highways and major roads, and 45,000 bridges, are in poor condition. The legislation proposed to reauthorize surface transportation programs for five years. The legislation will reauthorize surface transportation programs for five years and invest $110 billion in additional funding to repair our roads and bridges and support major, transformational projects. The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law makes the single largest investment in repairing and reconstructing of our nation’s bridges since the construction of the interstate highway system. It will rebuild the most economically significant bridges in the country as well as thousands of smaller bridges. The legislation also includes the first ever Safe Streets and Roads for All program to support projects to reduce traffic fatalities, which claimed more than 20,000 lives in the first half of 2021.

The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) today announced that it has released $59.9 billion in Fiscal Year 2023 apportionments for 12 formula programs to support investment in critical infrastructure, including roads, bridges and tunnels, carbon emission reduction, and safety improvements utilizing funding from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. The funds go directly to all 50 States, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico, and help them continue the important work of rebuilding our roads and bridges and making our transportation system more efficient.

“America’s roads and bridges are the vital arteries of our transportation system, connecting people and goods across the country,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. “Because of President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, today we are sending historic levels of funding to every state to help modernize the roads and bridges Americans rely on every day.”

About BOTS, Inc.

BOTS, Inc. is a global technology company specialized in AI, Blockchain-based solutions, including decentralized finance applications, and cybersecurity solutions and Cyber Security Group LLC, an ISO/IEC 27001:2013 Information Security Management System certified company. BOTS, Inc is developing a friendly AI assistant modeled after the personality of Scott Adams and designed to be a personal friend to our customers -incorporating multiple features, some of which are found in the popular ChatGPT.

BTZI subsidiary, TekX Mining and Gaming PC Solutions, also provides crypto mining consulting, optimization, and crypto mining equipment repair and extended warranty contracts. Tekx conducts miner repair technicians' training. TekX also is offering testing, inspection & certification (TIC) services as a value-added set of procedures which is now provided to ensure that the preowned bitcoin miners and other related products meet with the mandated regulations and manufacturing standards in terms of quality and safety. These services include optional on-site or remote diagnostic testing, documentary checks, data processing consistency verification, management process audits, and inspections across the entire supply chain. Testing and commission will be provided to the institutional bitcoin miner purchasers as well as smaller miner-operators or at the request of the manufacturer.

