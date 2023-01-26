Submit Release
Summit Financial Group Reports Record Q4 2022 EPS of $1.16 on Continued Strong Loan Growth Resulting in 19.5 Percent Annualized Increase in TBVPS

/EIN News/ -- MOOREFIELD, W.V., Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Summit Financial Group, Inc. (“Company” or “Summit”) (NASDAQ: SMMF) today reported financial results for the fourth quarter of 2022, including continued strong earnings on growth in loans and total revenue.

The Company, which serves commercial and individual clients across West Virginia, the Washington D.C. metropolitan area, Virginia and Kentucky through Summit Community Bank, Inc., reported net income applicable to common shares of $14.9 million, or $1.16 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2022, as compared to $14.2 million, or $1.11 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2022 and $12.4 million, or $0.95 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2021.

“In the fourth quarter and full year of 2022, our team continued expanding existing customer relationships and cultivating new relationships from our strong commercial pipelines to continue to deliver annualized double-digit loan growth, strong deposit growth, increased revenue and earnings,” said H. Charles Maddy, III, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Our disciplined underwriting standards consistently provide stable asset quality metrics and improved in the fourth quarter and for year-end. Given the challenging interest rate environment, the sequential increase in our tangible book value per common share differentiates us from our peers. Our tremendous operating results in 2022, pending merger with PSB Holding Corp. and the strength of our balance sheet well-positions us for continued growth in 2023.”

Highlights for Q4 2022

  • Total loans, excluding mortgage warehouse lines of credit and Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) lending, increased 2.6 percent (10.3 percent annualized) during the quarter and 17.1 percent since December 31, 2021.
  • Deposits increased 2.0 percent (8.0 percent annualized) during the fourth quarter and 7.7 percent for full year 2022.
  • Tangible book value per common share (“TBVPS”) increased $1.01 (4.9 percent or 19.5 percent annualized) to $21.70 during the quarter, which included unrealized net gains on debt securities available for sale (“AFS”) of $0.09 per common share (net of deferred income taxes) recorded in Other Comprehensive Income (“OCI”), partially offset by decreases in the fair values of derivative financial instruments hedging against higher interest rates totaling $0.08 per common share (net of deferred income taxes) also recorded in OCI. For full year 2022, Summit’s TBVPS increased 11.1 percent, while for the vast majority of our peers’ TBVPS declined, and in some cases significantly so, during the same period.
  • Net interest margin (“NIM”) decreased 4 basis points to 3.80 percent from the linked quarter and increased 31 basis points from the year-ago quarter, as increased yields on interest earning assets were offset by increased cost of deposits and other funding.
  • Total noninterest expense decreased 1.9 percent to $18.8 million in the quarter, primarily due to deferred director compensation income of $316,000 in Q4 compared to $830,000 deferred director compensation expense in the linked quarter and up 5.1 percent from the year-ago quarter primarily due to higher salary and benefits expenses.
  • Annualized non-interest expense decreased to 1.92 percent of average assets compared to 2.01 percent of average assets for the linked quarter and 2.02 for the year-ago period.
  • Achieved an efficiency ratio of 46.40 percent compared to 47.95 percent in Q3 2022 and 48.85 percent in the year-ago quarter.
  • Incurred $1.50 million provision for credit losses in the quarter increasing period-end allowance for loan credit losses to $38.9 million, or 1.26 percent of total loans and 497.2 percent of nonperforming loans.
  • Foreclosed property held for sale declined by 2.4 percent during the quarter and 48.6 percent from the year-ago quarter to $5.07 million or 0.13 percent of assets at period end.
  • Nonperforming assets (“NPAs”) improved to 0.33 percent of total assets at period end, excluding restructured assets, down 4 basis points during the quarter and 30 basis points from December 31, 2021.
  • Announced expansion of our footprint into Eastern Shore of Maryland and Delaware by entering into a definitive merger agreement to acquire PSB Holding Corp. and its bank subsidiary, Provident State Bank, Inc. headquartered in Preston, Maryland.

Results from Operations

Net interest income grew to $34.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, an increase of 0.7 percent from the linked quarter and 19.1 percent from the prior-year fourth quarter. NIM for fourth quarter 2022 was 3.80 percent compared to 3.84 percent for the linked quarter and 3.49 percent for the year-ago quarter. Excluding the impact of accretion and amortization of fair value acquisition accounting adjustments, Summit’s net interest margin would have been 3.78 percent for the fourth quarter of 2022, 3.81 percent for the linked quarter and 3.45 percent for the year-ago period.

Noninterest income, consisting primarily of service fee income from community banking activities and trust and wealth management fees, for fourth quarter 2022 was $4.87 million compared to $4.89 million for the linked quarter and $5.95 million for the comparable period of 2021. The Company recorded realized securities losses on debt securities of $24,000 in the fourth quarter of 2022 and $242,000 in the linked quarter. In addition, the Company recognized net gains on equity investments of $280,000 in fourth quarter 2022 compared to $283,000 in the linked quarter.

Mortgage origination revenue decreased to $286,000 in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to $538,000 in the linked quarter and $1.36 million for the year-ago period reflecting continuing negative impact of higher interest rates on demand for new mortgage loans. Mortgage origination revenue includes an increase in the fair value of mortgage servicing rights of $140,000 for fourth quarter 2022, $318,000 during the linked quarter and $879,000 for the year-ago period.

Excluding gains and losses on debt securities and equity investments, noninterest income was $4.61 million for fourth quarter 2022 compared to $4.85 million for Q3 2022 and $5.86 million in the year-ago quarter, down primarily as result of lower mortgage origination revenue.

Revenue from net interest income and noninterest income, excluding gains and losses on debt securities and equity investments, remained unchanged compared to the linked quarter at $39.0 million, and up 12.3 percent from $34.7 million in the year-ago quarter, while for the year 2022, it grew to $147.6 million, up 14.0 percent from 2021, outpacing the 6.0 percent noninterest expense increase recorded.

Total noninterest expense decreased to $18.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, down 1.9 percent from $19.2 million in the linked quarter and was up 5.1 percent from $17.9 million for the prior-year fourth quarter. The sequential-quarter decrease in total noninterest expense, primarily on higher salary and benefits expenses offset by deferred director compensation income, reflected modest fluctuations in most other categories of operating costs.

Salary and benefit expenses of $10.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 increased from $10.2 million for the linked quarter and $9.0 million during the year-ago period. Higher group health insurance premiums and increased accruals for anticipated 2022 performance bonuses account for the primary reasons for the increases.

Net losses and expenses on foreclosed properties were $159,000 during fourth quarter 2022 compared to $26,000 in the linked quarter and $403,000 in the year-ago period.

Other expenses were $2.93 million for Q4 2022 compared to $3.83 million for the linked quarter and $3.25 million in the year-ago period. The decrease in other expenses was primarily from an increase in deferred director compensation plan-related income to $316,000 during the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to $850,000 plan-related expense during the third quarter of 2022 and $227,000 in the year-ago quarter. For full-year 2022, deferred director compensation plan-related income totaled $612,000 compared to plan related expense of $725,000 for full-year 2021. During Q3 2022, we purchased investments to hedge the changes in the Plan participants’ phantom investments which should serve to significantly reduce the period-to-period volatility of the Plan’s impact on the Company’s statements of income.

Summit’s efficiency ratio was 46.40 percent in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to 47.95 percent in the linked quarter and 48.85 percent for the year-ago period. Non-interest expense to average assets was 1.92 percent in fourth quarter of 2022 compared to 2.01 percent in the linked quarter and 2.02 percent in the year-ago quarter.

Balance Sheet

As of December 31, 2022, total assets were $3.9 billion, an increase of $340.0 million, or 9.5 percent since December 31, 2021.

Total loans net of unearned fees grew to $3.1 billion on December 31, 2022, up 0.3 percent (or 1.0 percent annualized) during the quarter, and up 11.6 percent from December 31, 2021. Excluding PPP and mortgage warehouse lending, total loans grew to $3.0 billion on December 31, 2022, up 2.6 percent (or 10.3 percent annualized) during the fourth quarter and up 17.1 percent year-to-date.

Total commercial loans, including commercial and industrial (C&I) and commercial real estate (CRE) but excluding PPP lending, grew to $2.0 billion on December 31, 2022, up 1.5 percent (5.9 percent annualized) during the fourth quarter and 15.9 percent year-to-date.

Residential real estate and consumer lending totaled $586.3 million on December 31, 2022, up 1.5 percent (6.1 percent annualized) during the fourth quarter and 3.2 percent year-to-date.

As of December 31, 2022, PPP balances were paid down to $8,000 and mortgage warehouse lines of credit, sourced solely from a participation arrangement with a large regional bank, totaled $130.4 million compared to $194.7 million at September 30, 2022 and $227.9 million at the year-ago period end.

Deposits totaled $3.2 billion on December 31, 2022, a 2.0 percent (or 8.0 percent annualized) increase during the fourth quarter and a 7.7 percent increase year-to-date. Core deposits increased 2.4 percent (9.5 percent annualized) during fourth quarter 2022 to $3.1 billion and increased 8.5 percent in 2022. Changes in core deposits by category are as follows:

  • Non-interest bearing deposit accounts decreased $65.5 million or 10.6 percent in the fourth quarter of 2022 and $15.4 million or 2.7 percent since December 31, 2021.
  • Interest bearing checking accounts grew $267.7 million or 18.1 percent in the fourth quarter of 2022 and $616.0 million or 54.6 percent since December 31, 2021.
  • Savings accounts declined $86.2 million or 14.8 percent in the fourth quarter of 2022 and $201.4 million or 28.8 percent since December 31, 2021.
  • Core time deposits declined $44.0 million or 13.0 percent in the fourth quarter of 2022 and $157.1 million or 34.8 percent since December 31, 2021.

Total shareholders’ equity was $354.5 million as of December 31, 2022 compared to $327.5 million at December 31, 2021. Summit paid a quarterly common dividend of $0.20 per share in Q4 2022.

For the year 2022, TBVPS increased $2.16 to $21.70. TBVPS was negatively impacted during 2022 by unrealized net losses on AFS debt securities of $3.11 per common share (net of deferred income taxes) recorded in OCI. However, these losses were partially offset by increased fair values of interest rate caps and swaps (also recorded in OCI) held as hedges against higher interest rates totaling $1.78 per common share (net of deferred income taxes), in the same period.

Summit had 12,783,646 outstanding common shares at the end of 2022 compared to 12,743,125 at year-end 2021.

As announced in the first quarter of 2020, the Board of Directors authorized the open market repurchase of up to 750,000 shares of the issued and outstanding shares of Summit's common stock, of which 323,577 shares have been repurchased to date. The timing and quantity of stock purchases under this repurchase plan are at the discretion of management. During the fourth quarter of 2022, no shares of Summit’s common stock were repurchased under the Plan.

Asset Quality

Net loan charge-offs (“NCOs”) declined to $1,000 in the fourth quarter of 2022. NCOs of $193,000 represented 0.03 percent of average loans annualized in the year-ago period.

Summit recorded a $1.50 million provision for credit losses in the fourth quarter of 2022, reflecting reserve build to support the Company’s significant loan growth and increasing forecasted economic uncertainty. The provision for credit losses was $1.50 million for the linked quarter and the year-ago quarter.

Summit’s allowance for loan credit losses was $38.9 million on December 31, 2022, $36.8 million at the end of the linked quarter, and $32.3 million on December 31, 2021.

The allowance for loan credit losses stood at 1.26 percent of total loans at December 31, 2022 compared to 1.19 percent at the end of the linked quarter, and 1.17 percent at December 31, 2021. The allowance was 497.2 percent of nonperforming loans at December 31, 2022, compared to 254.4 percent at year-end 2021.

Summit’s allowance for credit losses on unfunded loan commitments was $6.95 million on December 31, 2022, $7.60 million at the end of the linked quarter and $7.28 million on December 31, 2021. The allowance for credit losses on unfunded loan commitments decreased $650,000 during the most recent quarter, principally as result of a change in mix of unfunded commitments. Construction loan commitments, which on average have a higher historical loss ratio than do other loans, decreased, while commercial unfunded lines of credit, which carry a lower loss factor and lower utilization rates, increased.

As of December 31, 2022, nonperforming assets (“NPAs”), consisting of nonperforming loans, foreclosed properties and repossessed assets, totaled $12.9 million, or 0.33 percent of assets, compared to NPAs of $14.4 million, or 0.37 percent of assets at the linked quarter-end and $22.6 million or 0.63 percent of assets at year-end 2021.

About the Company

Summit Financial Group, Inc. is the $3.9 billion financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc. Its talented bankers serve commercial and individual clients throughout West Virginia, the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area, Virginia, and Kentucky. Summit’s focus on in-market commercial lending and providing other business banking services in dynamic markets is designed to leverage its highly efficient operations and core deposits in strong legacy locations. Residential and consumer lending, trust and wealth management, and other retail financial services are offered through convenient digital and mobile banking platforms, including MySummitBank.com and 44 full-service branch locations. More information on Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMMF), headquartered in West Virginia’s Eastern Panhandle in Moorefield, is available at SummitFGI.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains comments or information that constitute forward-looking statements (within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Act of 1995) that are based on current expectations that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Words such as “expects”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “estimates” and other similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as “will”, “should”, “would” and “could” are intended to identify such forward-looking statements.

Although we believe the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results may differ materially. Factors that might cause such a difference include: the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, including the negative impacts and disruptions on the communities we serve, and the domestic and global economy, which may have an adverse effect on our business; current and future economic and market conditions, including the effects of declines in housing prices, high unemployment rates, U.S. fiscal debt, budget and tax matters, geopolitical matters, and any slowdown in global economic growth; fiscal and monetary policies of the Federal Reserve; future provisions for credit losses on loans and debt securities; changes in nonperforming assets; changes in interest rates and interest rate relationships; demand for products and services; the degree of competition by traditional and non-traditional competitors; the successful integration of operations of our acquisitions; changes in banking laws and regulations; changes in tax laws; the impact of technological advances; the outcomes of contingencies; trends in customer behavior as well as their ability to repay loans; and changes in the national and local economies. We undertake no obligation to revise these statements following the date of this press release.


SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ: SMMF)    
Quarterly Performance Summary (unaudited)      
Q4 2022 vs Q4 2021      
       
    For the Quarter Ended Percent
Dollars in thousands 12/31/2022 12/31/2021 Change
Statements of Income      
  Interest income      
  Loans, including fees $ 43,589   $ 28,979   50.4%  
  Securities   4,181     2,763   51.3%  
  Other   70     75   -6.7%  
  Total interest income   47,840     31,817   50.4%  
  Interest expense      
  Deposits   10,194     1,718   493.4%  
  Borrowings   3,293     1,267   159.9%  
  Total interest expense   13,487     2,985   351.8%  
  Net interest income   34,353     28,832   19.1%  
  Provision for credit losses   1,500     1,500   0.0%  
  Net interest income after provision      
  for credit losses   32,853     27,332   20.2%  
         
  Noninterest income      
  Trust and wealth management fees   750     847   -11.5%  
  Mortgage origination revenue   286     1,361   -79.0%  
  Service charges on deposit accounts   1,526     1,501   1.7%  
  Bank card revenue   1,513     1,528   -1.0%  
  Net gains on equity investments   280     202   38.6%  
  Net realized losses on debt securities   (24 )   (109 ) -78.0%  
  Bank owned life insurance and annuity income   367     293   25.3%  
  Other income   167     330   -49.4%  
  Total noninterest income   4,865     5,953   -18.3%  
  Noninterest expense      
  Salaries and employee benefits   10,532     8,977   17.3%  
  Net occupancy expense   1,328     1,265   5.0%  
  Equipment expense   1,769     1,902   -7.0%  
  Professional fees   386     438   -11.9%  
  Advertising and public relations   280     216   29.6%  
  Amortization of intangibles   351     387   -9.3%  
  FDIC premiums   352     330   6.7%  
  Bank card expense   679     703   -3.4%  
  Foreclosed properties expense, net of (gains)/losses   159     403   -60.5%  
  Acquisition-related expense   81     57   42.1%  
  Other expenses   2,932     3,250   -9.8%  
  Total noninterest expense   18,849     17,928   5.1%  
  Income before income taxes   18,869     15,357   22.9%  
  Income taxes   3,783     2,777   36.2%  
  Net income   15,086     12,580   19.9%  
  Preferred stock dividends   225     225   n/a  
         
  Net income applicable to common shares $ 14,861   $ 12,355   20.3%  


SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ: SMMF)    
Quarterly Performance Summary (unaudited)      
Q4 2022 vs Q4 2021    
         
    For the Quarter Ended Percent
    12/31/2022 12/31/2021 Change
Per Share Data      
  Earnings per common share      
  Basic $ 1.16   $ 0.96   20.8%  
  Diluted $ 1.16   $ 0.95   22.1%  
         
  Cash dividends per common share $ 0.20   $ 0.18   11.1%  
  Common stock dividend payout ratio   16.9%     18.3%   -7.7%  
         
  Average common shares outstanding      
  Basic   12,775,703     12,916,555   -1.1%  
  Diluted   12,837,637     12,976,181   -1.1%  
         
  Common shares outstanding at period end   12,783,646     12,743,125   0.3%  
         
Performance Ratios      
  Return on average equity   17.50%     15.48%   13.0%  
  Return on average tangible equity (C)   21.75%     19.72%   10.3%  
  Return on average tangible common equity (D)   22.96%     20.91%   9.8%  
  Return on average assets   1.54%     1.42%   8.5%  
  Net interest margin (A)   3.80%     3.49%   8.9%  
  Efficiency ratio (B)   46.40%     48.85%   -5.0%  
         

NOTES

(A) – Presented on a tax-equivalent basis assuming a federal tax rate of 21%.

(B) – Computed on a tax equivalent basis excluding acquisition-related expenses, gains/losses on sales of assets, write-downs of OREO properties to fair value and amortization of intangibles.

(C) – Return on average tangible equity = (Net income + Amortization of intangibles [after-tax]) / (Average shareholders’ equity – Average intangible assets).

(D) – Return on average tangible common equity = (Net income + Amortization of intangibles [after-tax]) / (Average common shareholders’ equity – Average intangible assets).


SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ: SMMF)      
Annual Performance Summary (unaudited)      
2022 vs 2021      
         
    For the Year Ended Percent
Dollars in thousands 12/31/2022 12/31/2021 Change
Statements of Income      
  Interest income      
  Loans, including fees $ 145,364   $ 112,630 29.1%  
  Securities   13,052     9,470 37.8%  
  Other   331     316 4.7%  
  Total interest income   158,747     122,416 29.7%  
  Interest expense      
  Deposits   20,683     8,182 152.8%  
  Borrowings   9,078     4,302 111.0%  
  Total interest expense   29,761     12,484 138.4%  
  Net interest income   128,986     109,932 17.3%  
  Provision for credit losses   6,950     4,000 73.8%  
  Net interest income after provision      
  for credit losses   122,036     105,932 15.2%  
         
  Noninterest income      
  Trust and wealth management fees   2,978     2,886 3.2%  
  Mortgage origination revenue   1,480     3,999 -63.0%  
  Service charges on deposit accounts   6,150     5,032 22.2%  
  Bank card revenue   6,261     5,896 6.2%  
  Net gains on equity investments   265     202 31.2%  
  Net realized (losses)/gains on debt securities   (708 )   425 -266.6%  
  Bank owned life insurance and annuity income   1,211     1,026 18.0%  
  Other income   516     742 -30.5%  
  Total noninterest income   18,153     20,208 -10.2%  
  Noninterest expense      
  Salaries and employee benefits   40,452     34,386 17.6%  
  Net occupancy expense   5,128     4,824 6.3%  
  Equipment expense   7,253     6,990 3.8%  
  Professional fees   1,628     1,578 3.2%  
  Advertising and public relations   893     697 28.1%  
  Amortization of intangibles   1,440     1,563 -7.9%  
  FDIC premiums   1,224     1,449 -15.5%  
  Bank card expense   2,928     2,668 9.7%  
  Foreclosed properties expense, net of (gains)/losses   236     1,745 -86.5%  
  Acquisition-related expense   114     1,224 -90.7%  
  Other expenses   11,583     11,615 -0.3%  
  Total noninterest expense   72,879     68,739 6.0%  
  Income before income taxes   67,310     57,401 17.3%  
  Income taxes   14,094     11,663 20.8%  
  Net income   53,216     45,738 16.3%  
  Preferred stock dividends   900     589 52.8%  
         
  Net income applicable to common shares $ 52,316   $ 45,149 15.9%  

    

SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ: SMMF)    
Annual Performance Summary (unaudited)      
2022 vs 2021    
         
    For the Year Ended Percent
    12/31/2022 12/31/2021 Change
Per Share Data      
  Earnings per common share      
  Basic $ 4.10   $ 3.49   17.5%  
  Diluted $ 4.08   $ 3.47   17.6%  
         
  Cash dividends per common share $ 0.76   $ 0.70   8.6%  
  Common stock dividend payout ratio   18.2%     19.9%   -8.5%  
         
  Average common shares outstanding      
  Basic   12,760,649     12,943,883   -1.4%  
  Diluted   12,821,533     13,003,428   -1.4%  
         
  Common shares outstanding at period end   12,783,646     12,743,125   0.3%  
         
Performance Ratios      
  Return on average equity   15.83%     14.76%   7.2%  
  Return on average tangible equity (C)   19.88%     18.71%   6.3%  
  Return on average tangible common equity (D)   21.03%     19.51%   7.8%  
  Return on average assets   1.42%     1.36%   4.4%  
  Net interest margin (A)   3.73%     3.54%   5.4%  
  Efficiency ratio (B)   47.76%     49.22%   -3.0%  
         

NOTES

(A) – Presented on a tax-equivalent basis assuming a federal tax rate of 21%.

(B) – Computed on a tax equivalent basis excluding acquisition-related expenses, gains/losses on sales of assets, write-downs of OREO properties to fair value and amortization of intangibles.

(C) – Return on average tangible equity = (Net income + Amortization of intangibles [after-tax]) / (Average shareholders’ equity – Average intangible assets).

(D) – Return on average tangible common equity = (Net income + Amortization of intangibles [after-tax]) / (Average common shareholders’ equity – Average intangible assets).


SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ: SMMF)        
Five Quarter Performance Summary (unaudited)          
           
    For the Quarter Ended
Dollars in thousands 12/31/2022 9/30/2022 6/30/2022 3/31/2022 12/31/2021
Statements of Income          
  Interest income          
  Loans, including fees $ 43,589   $ 38,784   $ 32,766   $ 30,224   $ 28,979  
  Securities   4,181     3,497     2,752     2,623     2,763  
  Other   70     170     45     46     75  
  Total interest income   47,840     42,451     35,563     32,893     31,817  
  Interest expense          
  Deposits   10,194     6,140     2,622     1,727     1,718  
  Borrowings   3,293     2,198     1,976     1,612     1,267  
  Total interest expense   13,487     8,338     4,598     3,339     2,985  
  Net interest income   34,353     34,113     30,965     29,554     28,832  
  Provision for credit losses   1,500     1,500     2,000     1,950     1,500  
  Net interest income after provision          
  for credit losses   32,853     32,613     28,965     27,604     27,332  
  Noninterest income          
  Trust and wealth management fees   750     725     745     757     847  
  Mortgage origination revenue   286     538     317     339     1,361  
  Service charges on deposit accounts   1,526     1,550     1,674     1,401     1,501  
  Bank card revenue   1,513     1,639     1,618     1,491     1,528  
  Net gains/(losses) on equity investments   280     283     (669 )   372     202  
  Net realized losses on debt securities   (24 )   (242 )   (289 )   (152 )   (109 )
  Bank owned life insurance and annuity income   367     229     331     283     293  
  Other income   167     165     129     54     330  
  Total noninterest income   4,865     4,887     3,856     4,545     5,953  
  Noninterest expense          
  Salaries and employee benefits   10,532     10,189     10,030     9,700     8,977  
  Net occupancy expense   1,328     1,301     1,258     1,242     1,265  
  Equipment expense   1,769     1,851     1,791     1,843     1,902  
  Professional fees   386     372     507     362     438  
  Advertising and public relations   280     276     165     172     216  
  Amortization of intangibles   351     354     355     378     387  
  FDIC premiums   352     292     190     390     330  
  Bank card expense   679     726     810     714     703  
  Foreclosed properties expense, net of (gains)/losses   159     26     141     (90 )   403  
  Acquisition-related expenses   81     -     4     29     57  
  Other expenses   2,932     3,834     2,358     2,459     3,250  
  Total noninterest expense   18,849     19,221     17,609     17,199     17,928  
  Income before income taxes   18,869     18,279     15,212     14,950     15,357  
  Income tax expense   3,783     3,856     3,198     3,257     2,777  
  Net income   15,086     14,423     12,014     11,693     12,580  
  Preferred stock dividends   225     225     225     225     225  
             
  Net income applicable to common shares $ 14,861   $ 14,198   $ 11,789   $ 11,468   $ 12,355  


SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ: SMMF)          
Five Quarter Performance Summary (unaudited)            
             
    For the Quarter Ended  
    12/31/2022 9/30/2022 6/30/2022 3/31/2022 12/31/2021  
Per Share Data            
  Earnings per common share            
  Basic $ 1.16   $ 1.11   $ 0.92   $ 0.90   $ 0.96    
  Diluted $ 1.16   $ 1.11   $ 0.92   $ 0.90   $ 0.95    
               
  Cash dividends per common share $ 0.20   $ 0.20   $ 0.18   $ 0.18   $ 0.18    
  Common stock dividend payout ratio   16.9%     17.7%     19.1%     19.7%     18.5%    
               
  Average common shares outstanding            
  Basic   12,775,703     12,766,473     12,754,724     12,745,297     12,916,555    
  Diluted   12,837,637     12,835,670     12,810,174     12,801,903     12,976,181    
               
  Common shares outstanding at period end   12,783,646     12,774,645     12,763,422     12,753,094     12,743,125    
               
Performance Ratios            
  Return on average equity   17.50%     17.05%     14.48%     14.20%     15.48%    
  Return on average tangible equity (C)   21.75%     21.33%     18.28%     18.02%     19.72%    
  Return on average tangible common equity (D)   22.96%     22.20%     19.00%     18.74%     20.55%    
  Return on average assets   1.54%     1.51%     1.30%     1.30%     1.42%    
  Net interest margin (A)   3.80%     3.84%     3.66%     3.61%     3.49%    
  Efficiency ratio (B)   46.40%     47.95%     47.45%     49.44%     48.85%    

NOTES

(A) – Presented on a tax-equivalent basis assuming a federal tax rate of 21%.

(B) – Computed on a tax equivalent basis excluding acquisition-related expenses, gains/losses on sales of assets, write-downs of OREO properties to fair value and amortization of intangibles.

(C) – Return on average tangible equity = (Net income + Amortization of intangibles [after-tax]) / (Average shareholders’ equity – Average intangible assets).

(D) – Return on average tangible common equity = (Net income + Amortization of intangibles [after-tax]) / (Average common shareholders’ equity – Average intangible assets).


SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ: SMMF)          
Selected Balance Sheet Data (unaudited)          
Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts 12/31/2022 9/30/2022 6/30/2022 3/31/2022 12/31/2021
Assets          
  Cash and due from banks $ 16,469   $ 16,141   $ 17,921   $ 18,404   $ 21,006  
  Interest bearing deposits other banks   28,248     29,510     31,680     42,853     57,452  
  Debt securities, available for sale   405,201     383,965     368,049     374,855     401,103  
  Debt securities, held to maturity   96,163     96,640     97,116     97,589     98,060  
  Equity investments   29,494     20,314     19,905     20,574     20,202  
  Other investments   16,029     18,105     18,329     10,974     11,304  
  Loans, net   3,043,919     3,038,377     2,941,813     2,817,998     2,729,093  
  Property held for sale   5,067     5,193     5,319     6,900     9,858  
  Premises and equipment, net   53,981     54,628     55,034     55,713     56,371  
  Goodwill and other intangible assets, net   62,150     62,502     62,856     63,212     63,590  
  Cash surrender value of life insurance policies and annuities   71,640     71,216     71,073     70,825     60,613  
  Derivative financial instruments   40,506     42,179     31,452     24,455     11,187  
  Other assets   47,825     48,529     42,252     39,339     36,880  
  Total assets $ 3,916,692   $ 3,887,299   $ 3,762,799   $ 3,643,691   $ 3,576,719  
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity          
  Deposits $ 3,169,879   $ 3,108,072   $ 2,975,304   $ 3,008,063   $ 2,943,089  
  Short-term borrowings   225,999     273,148     291,447     140,146     140,146  
  Long-term borrowings and          
  subordinated debentures, net   123,543     123,427     123,311     123,260     123,159  
  Other liabilities   42,741     40,978     38,846     41,756     42,852  
  Total liabilities   3,562,162     3,545,625     3,428,908     3,313,225     3,249,246  
  Preferred stock and related surplus   14,920     14,920     14,920     14,920     14,920  
  Common stock and related surplus   90,696     90,345     90,008     89,675     89,301  
  Retained earnings   260,393     248,084     236,438     226,944     217,770  
  Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)   (11,479 )   (11,675 )   (7,475 )   (1,073 )   5,482  
  Total shareholders' equity   354,530     341,674     333,891     330,466     327,473  
  Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 3,916,692   $ 3,887,299   $ 3,762,799   $ 3,643,691   $ 3,576,719  
             
  Book value per common share $ 26.57   $ 25.58   $ 24.99   $ 24.74   $ 24.53  
  Tangible book value per common share (A) $ 21.70   $ 20.69   $ 20.07   $ 19.79   $ 19.54  
  Tangible common equity to tangible assets (B)   7.2%     6.9%     6.9%     7.0%     7.1%  
             

NOTES

(A) – Tangible book value per share = (Common stock and related surplus plus Retained earnings plus Accumulated other comprehensive income/loss – Intangible assets) / Common shares outstanding.
(B) – Tangible common equity to tangible assets = (Common stock and related surplus plus Retained earnings plus Accumulated other comprehensive income/loss – Intangible assets) / (Total assets – Intangible assets).


SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP INC. (NASDAQ: SMMF)        
Regulatory Capital Ratios (unaudited)            
    12/31/2022 9/30/2022 6/30/2022 3/31/2022 12/31/2021  
Summit Financial Group, Inc.            
  CET1 Risk-based Capital 8.6% 8.2% 8.2% 8.3% 8.4%  
  Tier 1 Risk-based Capital 9.5% 9.2% 9.2% 9.3% 9.5%  
  Total Risk-based Capital 13.5% 13.1% 13.3% 13.5% 13.8%  
  Tier 1 Leverage 8.5% 8.4% 8.4% 8.4% 8.3%  
               
Summit Community Bank, Inc.            
  CET1 Risk-based Capital 11.6% 11.3% 11.4% 11.6% 11.9%  
  Tier 1 Risk-based Capital 11.6% 11.3% 11.4% 11.6% 11.9%  
  Total Risk-based Capital 12.6% 12.2% 12.4% 12.5% 12.8%  
  Tier 1 Leverage 10.4% 10.3% 10.4% 10.5% 10.4%  
               


SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP INC. (NASDAQ: SMMF)        
Loan Composition (unaudited)            
               
Dollars in thousands 12/31/2022 9/30/2022 6/30/2022 3/31/2022 12/31/2021  
               
Commercial   $ 501,844   $ 512,771   $ 455,202   $ 447,482   $ 365,301  
Mortgage warehouse lines   130,390     194,740     171,399     164,895     227,869  
Commercial real estate            
Owner occupied   467,050     473,298     502,152     491,059     484,708  
Non-owner occupied   1,004,368     960,627     963,646     910,174     866,031  
Construction and development            
Land and development   106,362     104,437     106,840     103,203     100,805  
Construction     282,935     248,564     211,955     171,383     146,038  
Residential real estate            
Conventional     386,874     382,203     377,980     375,240     384,794  
Jumbo     92,103     87,449     79,803     81,443     79,108  
Home equity     71,986     72,756     71,136     70,770     72,112  
Consumer     35,372     35,116     33,816     32,095     31,923  
Other     3,534     3,166     2,947     2,877     2,702  
Total loans, net of unearned fees   3,082,818     3,075,127     2,976,876     2,850,621     2,761,391  
Less allowance for loan credit losses     38,899     36,750     35,063     32,623     32,298  
Loans, net $ 3,043,919   $ 3,038,377   $ 2,941,813   $ 2,817,998   $ 2,729,093  
               
Unfunded loan commitments $ 925,657   $ 889,854   $ 876,157   $ 840,705   $ 688,493  
               


SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP INC. (NASDAQ: SMMF)        
Deposit Composition (unaudited)          
               
Dollars in thousands   12/31/2022 9/30/2022 6/30/2022 3/31/2022 12/31/2021  
Core deposits              
Non-interest bearing checking $ 553,616   $ 619,067   $ 600,791   $ 629,002   $ 568,986  
Interest bearing checking   1,743,299     1,475,643     1,238,368     1,134,964     1,127,298  
Savings     496,751     582,922     645,099     702,069     698,156  
Time deposits     294,630     338,668     386,562     427,076     451,713  
Total core deposits   3,088,296     3,016,300     2,870,820     2,893,111     2,846,153  
               
Brokered time deposits   32,790     32,778     32,767     32,755     14,677  
Other non-core time deposits   48,793     58,994     71,717     82,197     82,259  
Total deposits $ 3,169,879   $ 3,108,072   $ 2,975,304   $ 3,008,063   $ 2,943,089  
               


SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ: SMMF)        
Asset Quality Information (unaudited)          
    For the Quarter Ended
Dollars in thousands 12/31/2022 9/30/2022 6/30/2022 3/31/2022 12/31/2021
  Gross loan charge-offs $ 250   $ 265   $ 306   $ 618   $ 282  
  Gross loan recoveries   (249 )   (257 )   (147 )   (109 )   (89 )
  Net loan charge-offs $ 1   $ 8   $ 159   $ 509   $ 193  
             
  Net loan charge-offs to average loans (annualized)   0.00%     0.00%     0.02%     0.07%     0.03%  
             
  Allowance for loan credit losses $ 38,899   $ 36,750   $ 35,063   $ 32,623   $ 32,298  
  Allowance for loan credit losses as a percentage          
  of period end loans   1.26%     1.19%     1.18%     1.14%     1.17%  
             
  Allowance for credit losses on          
  unfunded loan commitments ("ULC") $ 6,947   $ 7,597   $ 7,792   $ 8,392   $ 7,275  
  Allowance for credit losses on ULC          
  as a percentage of period end ULC   0.75%     0.85%     0.89%     1.00%     1.06%  
             
  Nonperforming assets:          
  Nonperforming loans          
  Commercial $ 93   $ 347   $ 345   $ 433   $ 740  
  Commercial real estate   1,750     1,860     2,703     4,765     4,603  
  Residential construction and development   851     902     1,053     968     1,560  
  Residential real estate   5,117     6,083     6,799     5,549     5,772  
  Consumer   12     8     37     20     21  
  Total nonperforming loans   7,823     9,200     10,937     11,735     12,696  
  Foreclosed properties          
  Commercial real estate   297     297     440     1,251     1,389  
  Commercial construction and development   2,187     2,332     2,332     2,332     2,332  
  Residential construction and development   2,293     2,293     2,293     3,018     5,561  
  Residential real estate   290     271     254     299     576  
  Total foreclosed properties   5,067     5,193     5,319     6,900     9,858  
  Other repossessed assets   -     -     -     -     -  
  Total nonperforming assets $ 12,890   $ 14,393   $ 16,256   $ 18,635   $ 22,554  
             
  Nonperforming loans to period end loans   0.25%     0.30%     0.37%     0.41%     0.46%  
  Nonperforming assets to period end assets   0.33%     0.37%     0.43%     0.51%     0.63%  
             
  Troubled debt restructurings          
  Performing $ 18,966   $ 18,206   $ 18,657   $ 18,971   $ 18,887  
  Nonperforming   1,648     1,920     2,236     1,822     2,039  
  Total troubled debt restructurings $ 20,614   $ 20,126   $ 20,893   $ 20,793   $ 20,926  


SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ: SMMF)        
Loans Past Due 30-89 Days (unaudited)          
             
Dollars in thousands 12/31/2022 9/30/2022 6/30/2022 3/31/2022 12/31/2021
             
  Commercial $ 3,168   $ 1,329   $ 989   $ 388   $ 751
  Commercial real estate   641     1,550     4,084     1,446     683
  Construction and development   317     236     821     645     45
  Residential real estate   6,231     2,824     3,452     3,407     3,552
  Consumer   253     216     196     69     190
  Other   22     4     14     28     22
  Total $ 10,632   $ 6,159   $ 9,556   $ 5,983   $ 5,243
             


SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ: SMMF)                    
Average Balance Sheet, Interest Earnings & Expenses and Average Rates              
Q4 2022 vs Q3 2022 vs Q4 2021 (unaudited)                    
                         
  Q4 2022   Q3 2022   Q4 2021  
  Average Earnings / Yield /   Average Earnings / Yield /   Average Earnings / Yield /  
Dollars in thousands Balances Expense Rate   Balances Expense Rate   Balances Expense Rate  
                         
ASSETS                        
Interest earning assets                        
Loans, net of unearned interest (1)                      
Taxable $ 3,100,595   $ 43,549   5.57 %   $ 3,018,219   $ 38,741   5.09 %   $ 2,640,975   $ 28,916   4.34 %  
Tax-exempt (2)   4,525     52   4.56 %     4,834     54   4.43 %     6,888     81   4.67 %  
Securities                        
Taxable   280,114     2,747   3.89 %     283,645     2,273   3.18 %     349,541     1,806   2.05 %  
Tax-exempt (2)   219,245     1,813   3.28 %     203,951     1,549   3.01 %     177,757     1,212   2.71 %  
Interest bearing deposits other banks                      
and Federal funds sold   25,785     70   1.08 %     49,048     170   1.38 %     132,471     75   0.22 %  
Total interest earning assets   3,630,264     48,231   5.27 %     3,559,697     42,787   4.77 %     3,307,632     32,090   3.85 %  
                         
Noninterest earning assets                        
Cash & due from banks   16,892           17,455           21,037        
Premises & equipment   54,431           54,976           56,566        
Intangible assets   62,336           62,705           63,810        
Other assets   191,926           171,409           126,635        
Allowance for loan credit losses   (37,377 )         (35,381 )         (32,691 )      
Total assets $ 3,918,472         $ 3,830,861         $ 3,542,989        
                         
 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY                    
                         
Liabilities                        
Interest bearing liabilities                        
Interest bearing                        
demand deposits   1,615,275     7,848   1.93 %   $ 1,454,815   $ 4,276   1.17 %     1,128,637     319   0.11 %  
Savings deposits   529,039     1,651   1.24 %     611,075     1,243   0.81 %     692,893     590   0.34 %  
Time deposits   399,101     695   0.69 %     461,134     621   0.53 %     560,140     809   0.57 %  
Short-term borrowings   276,823     1,868   2.68 %     191,421     850   1.76 %     140,146     365   1.03 %  
Long-term borrowings and                        
subordinated debentures   123,488     1,425   4.58 %     123,368     1,348   4.34 %     86,509     902   4.14 %  
Total interest bearing liabilities   2,943,726     13,487   1.82 %     2,841,813     8,338   1.16 %     2,608,325     2,985   0.45 %  
                         
Noninterest bearing liabilities             .          
Demand deposits   586,617           609,424           568,764        
Other liabilities   43,378           41,339           40,905        
Total liabilities   3,573,721           3,492,576           3,217,994        
                         
Shareholders' equity - preferred   14,920           14,920           14,920        
Shareholders' equity - common   329,831           323,365           310,075        
Total liabilities and                        
shareholders' equity $ 3,918,472         $ 3,830,861         $ 3,542,989        
                         
NET INTEREST EARNINGS   $ 34,744       $ 34,449       $ 29,105    
                         
NET INTEREST MARGIN       3.80 %         3.84 %         3.49 %  
                         
(1) - For purposes of this table, nonaccrual loans are included in average loan balances.          
(2) - Interest income on tax-exempt securities and loans has been adjusted assuming a Federal tax rate of 21% for all periods presented.  
 The tax equivalent adjustment resulted in an increase in interest income of $391,000, $336,000, and $273,000 for Q4 2022,  
 Q3 2022 and Q4 2021, respectively.                    
                         


SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ: SMMF)            
Average Balance Sheet, Interest Earnings & Expenses and Average Rates          
YTD 2022 vs YTD 2021 (unaudited)                
     
  YTD 2022   YTD 2021  
  Average Earnings / Yield /   Average Earnings / Yield /  
Dollars in thousands Balances Expense Rate   Balances Expense Rate  
                 
ASSETS                
Interest earning assets                
Loans, net of unearned interest (1)                
Taxable $ 2,949,350   $ 145,189   4.92 %   $ 2,487,885   $ 112,269   4.51 %  
Tax-exempt (2)   4,961     222   4.47 %     9,681     458   4.73 %  
Securities                
Taxable   295,264     8,442   2.86 %     301,446     5,883   1.95 %  
Tax-exempt (2)   195,558     5,836   2.98 %     159,266     4,541   2.85 %  
Interest bearing deposits other banks              
and Federal funds sold   46,248     331   0.72 %     175,615     315   0.18 %  
Total interest earning assets   3,491,381     160,020   4.58 %     3,133,893     123,466   3.94 %  
                 
Noninterest earning assets                
Cash & due from banks   17,473           19,582        
Premises & equipment   55,219           54,762        
Intangible assets   62,878           58,973        
Other assets   167,982           119,562        
Allowance for loan credit losses   (34,630 )         (33,491 )      
Total assets $ 3,760,303         $ 3,353,281        
                 
 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY              
                 
Liabilities                
Interest bearing liabilities                
Interest bearing                
demand deposits $ 1,350,227   $ 13,863   1.03 %   $ 1,044,817   $ 1,409   0.13 %  
Savings deposits   627,630     4,155   0.66 %     673,259     2,471   0.37 %  
Time deposits   479,545     2,665   0.56 %     569,420     4,302   0.76 %  
Short-term borrowings   204,265     3,786   1.85 %     140,146     1,768   1.26 %  
Long-term borrowings and                
subordinated debentures   123,331     5,292   4.29 %     58,974     2,534   4.30 %  
    2,784,998     29,761   1.07 %     2,486,616     12,484   0.50 %  
Noninterest bearing liabilities                
Demand deposits   597,199           518,311        
Other liabilities   42,005           38,545        
Total liabilities   3,424,202           3,043,472        
                 
Shareholders' equity - preferred   14,920           10,327        
Shareholders' equity - common   321,181           299,482        
Total liabilities and                
shareholders' equity $ 3,760,303         $ 3,353,281        
                 
NET INTEREST EARNINGS   $ 130,259       $ 110,982    
                 
NET INTEREST MARGIN       3.73 %         3.54 %  
                 
(1) - For purposes of this table, nonaccrual loans are included in average loan balances.      
(2) - Interest income on tax-exempt securities and loans has been adjusted assuming a Federal tax rate of 21%.  
 The tax equivalent adjustment resulted in an increase in interest income of $1,273,000 and $1,050,000 for the  
 YTD 2022 and YTD 2021 periods, respectively.            
                 


Contact: Robert S. Tissue, Executive Vice President & CFO
Telephone: (304) 530-0552
Email: rtissue@summitfgi.com

