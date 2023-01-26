Arrest Made in Robbery Offenses in the Third and Fourth Districts

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third and Fourth Districts announce an arrest has been made in reference to Robbery offenses that occurred on Tuesday, January 24, 2023.

Third District

Robbery (Force and Violence): At approximately 11:14 am, the suspects approached the victim in the 2300 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest. The suspects assaulted the victim and took the victim’s property then fled the scene in a vehicle. CCN: 23-012-691

Fourth District

Robbery (Force and Violence): At approximately 3:15 pm, the suspects approached the victim in the 4500 block of Kansas Avenue, Northwest. The suspects demanded the victim’s property. The suspects then took the victim’s property and fled the scene in a vehicle. At approximately 3:20 pm, the suspects approached a second victim in the 4800 block of Kansas Avenue, Northwest. The suspects assaulted the victim and took the victim’s property then fled the scene in a vehicle. CCN: 23-012-794

Armed Robbery (Gun): At approximately 3:30 pm, the suspects exited a vehicle and approached the victims in the Unit block of Hamilton Street, Northeast. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and the suspects took the victims property. The suspects fled the scene in a vehicle. CCN: 23-012-829

On Tuesday, January 24, 2023, 18-year-old Taizon Fogle of Northwest, DC was arrested and charged with the above offenses.

These cases remain under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.