High Performance Fibers for Defense Market to cross US$ 2,428.7 million by 2032, Says Future Market Insights

The market witnessed a slow but steady CAGR of 4.2% from 2017 to 2021. As per Future Market Insights (FMI), the forecast growth outlook for the high performance fiber for defense market is to remain around 6.8% from 2022 to 2032.

/EIN News/ -- NEWARK, Del, Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the latest market estimation published by Future Market Insights (FMI), the global high performance fibers for defense market is anticipated to reach a value of US$ 2,428.7 million in 2032. Robust development in the military & defense sectors, increasing government expenditure to advance military infrastructure, and growing research and development programs to develop advanced military equipment are prominent factors bolstering the consumption of high performance fibers in the global defense sector.



High-performance fibers are distinguished by their distinctive molecule and phase structures. Their use has gained momentum for creating military fibers. Aside from high modulus and tensile strength, they also have very high levels of other properties such as heat resistance, flame retardancy, operating temperature, and chemical resistance.

Aramids and carbon fibers, with their high strength-to-weight ratios, are high performance fibers used for the manufacturing of a broad range of end-use products, such as body armor and helmet plates in the military and defense sector. Popular aramid brands used as defense fibers include the likes Nomex, Kevlar, and Technora.

Both aramids and carbon fibers fibers are lightweight and offer high strength and durability compared to various other basic materials such as steel and aluminum. Zylon is also slated to expand more popular in the coming years as one of the most prominent defense clothing fibers.

Growing demand for lightweight military personnel protective equipment for safety and security in combat operations is one of the key factors boosting the sales of high performance fibers. The rise in terrorist attacks and cross-border territorial disputes have led to an increased demand for bulletproof, stab, and spike protective vests for both military and law enforcement applications across the globe.

Several manufacturers are focusing on the development of lightweight body armor and can protect personnel from extreme threats and high-risk solutions, resulting in an increasing demand for high performance fibers from the defense sector.

Developing countries such as India and China, which are constantly seeking to expand their army sectors, are expected to see promising demand for body armor vests in the coming years. Developed nations are also anticipated to expand their armed forces in the times to come and contribute to market acceleration.

Key Takeaways:

The global market for high performance fibers for defense is projected to witness a healthy CAGR of 6.8% from 2022 to 2032.

from 2022 to 2032. China is estimated to account for around 55% to 60% of the Asia Pacific market for high performance fibers for defense.

of the Asia Pacific market for high performance fibers for defense. India market for high performance fibers for defense is anticipated to experience a robust 8.4% CAGR from 2022 to 2032.

CAGR from 2022 to 2032. By product type, carbon fiber is estimated to be the second-largest segment accounting for a share of nearly 48% in the global market.

in the global market. Military segment is expected to remain key for the consumption of high performance fiber for defense and it is estimated to account for more than 72% of the overall consumption.





“As the threat of economic recession looms large in 2023, the market for high performance fibers for defense is likely to experience few bottlenecks in the near future. However, after the global economy bounces back, the market is set to continue on its upward trajectory.” Says an FMI Analyst.

Who is Winning?

The market of high performance fiber for defense is estimated to be a consolidated market, where key players are expected to account for significant shares in the market.

Top manufacturers include DuPont de Nemours Inc., Toray Industries, Inc., Teijin Limited, Avient Corporation, Kolon Industries, Inc., Huvis Corporation, Diversey Inc., ESE Industries, Honeywell International, Hexcel Corporation, Shanghai Tanchain New Material Technology Co., Ltd., Advanced Composites Inc., Hintsteiner Group GmbH, and Innovative Composite Engineering Inc.

Global High Performance Fibers for Defense Industry by Category

By Product Type:

Aramids Meta-aromatic Polyamide Para-aromatic Polyamide

High-modulus Polyethylene

Carbon Fiber

Polybenzoxazole (PBO)

Novoloid

Fiberglass

By Application:

Military Body Armor Helmet Plates Vehicle Armor

Law Enforcement Body Armor Helmet Plates Vehicle Armor



