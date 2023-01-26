Content Marketing Media announces strategic AI integration as part of its content marketing and hyper-local advertising solutions.

Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - January 26, 2023) - Content Marketing Media, a digital marketing agency specializing in content-driven solutions, has expanded its services following the growing popularity of AI-based solutions.

Content Marketing Media Updates Hyper-Local Ads & Reputation Services With AI

With chatbots continuing to make waves, Content Marketing Media sees a valuable opportunity for businesses looking to leverage smart AI assistants to drive growth in 2023.

The company has developed a proprietary system that combines a team of expert content writers with strategic deployment of AI solutions to improve efficiency and reduce final costs for its clients.

The incorporation of AI in the agency's marketing services also allows for real-time adjustments and optimization, ensuring that campaigns and reputation management strategies are always up-to-date and effective, explains CEO, founder, and marketing specialist Josh Whitfield. Client businesses can access detailed analytics and performance metrics to measure the success of their campaigns and make data-driven decisions.

The core of the Content Marketing Media service remains unchanged: getting quality content written and published to promote its client businesses. The agency creates six types of digital content - from articles to infographics and videos - and promotes them on hundreds of sites, allowing local businesses to massively improve their brand visibility and authority.

"At Content Marketing Media, we understand that getting seen by potential new clients can be difficult," said Josh. "That's why we use our connections, expert writers, and the latest AI solutions to help businesses get the visibility they need."

"We cover businesses in a variety of industries on topics ranging from how they have responded to the current crisis to the quality of their services, and publish hyper local ads on major platforms. This helps businesses get more clients in an efficient and stress-free way," he added.

With the integration of AI technologies into its services, Content Marketing Media aims to keep its solutions adapted to the latest industry innovations, providing higher service quality at lower costs for its clients.

