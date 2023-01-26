Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,706 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 344,424 in the last 365 days.

Concordium announces partnership with web3 gaming portal Mana Games

ZUG, Switzerland, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mana Games, a multi-chain Web3 game launcher and social eSports application, will now introduce an unique win-to-earn P2P competition model with Identity built on the Concordium Blockchain.

Mana Games lets players create, compete, and earn tokens and NFTs through next generation peer-to-peer eSports challenges and tournaments, with one of its goals being to bring Web3 advantages to Web2 games. The new feature, set to launch by the end of January, will allow players to compete in Web2 AAA games and earn Web3 rewards.

Concordium is the only layer-1 blockchain with a built-in self sovereign ID framework, designed to balance privacy with accountability and usher in a brand new era of trust creation. By implementing Concordium's Web3 ID in their win-to-earn model, Mana Games is both enhancing user security verification and streamlining the payment process for tournaments' winners, which will prepare Mana Games for future regulations to come.

Mana Games envisions Web3 guilds competing against one another in large scale competitions, with matches tracked in real time and the correlating reward system changing the way players engage with their favorite games and interact with one another. Additionally, gamers will have the opportunity to compete in Web2 games for a chance to earn cryptocurrencies and NFTs, and to leverage their skills to maximize their income by joining an existing challenge, or creating their own to compete against their friends.

Joseph Tran from Mana Games says: "We're excited to leverage the Concordium blockchain capabilities and work with the amazing games built within this ecosystem. 2023 will be a pivotal year for Web3 gaming and eSports!"

CONTACT:

Media Contact
Mariona Iturrate Valle
Marketing team
marketing@concordium.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/concordium-announces-partnership-with-web3-gaming-portal-mana-games-301731356.html

SOURCE Concordium

You just read:

Concordium announces partnership with web3 gaming portal Mana Games

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.