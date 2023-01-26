Penetron Hosts Crystalline Technology Seminar for Construction Industry in Egypt

On November 22nd, 2022, the "Durable Concrete and Crystalline Admixture" event was held at the Engineering Syndicate Building in Alexandria, Egypt. The one-day technology seminar was hosted by Penetron North Africa and Penetron Egypt in cooperation with the Egyptian Engineers Syndicate and Alexandria University. Technical presentations and hands-on demonstrations highlighted the potential of Penetron's crystalline technology as a comprehensive – and durable – concrete waterproofing solution.

Kadem A. Elbarghathi, Managing Director of Penetron North Africa, Ahmed Nada, General Manager of Penetron Egypt, and Dr. Abd Elatif Said, Alexandria University professor and Penetron Egypt consultant, welcomed almost 100 participants – engineers, applicators, ready-mix suppliers, and consultants – to the "Durable Concrete and Crystalline Admixture" seminar in Alexandria, Egypt. Emilio Minoru Takagi, Technical Support Specialist for Penetron Brazil, began with an introduction to the chemistry and longevity factors of concrete, and covered the following topics:

Main causes of concrete deterioration

The crystalline technology behind the Penetron System

Penetron product briefings & market overview

Demonstrations of product application procedures

The seminar underlined the effectiveness of PENETRON ADMIX, a crystalline concrete waterproofing admixture. Easily mixed in during batching and unaffected by the local marine environment, this admixture provides comprehensive protection against penetration of liquids and corrosive elements to prevent deterioration due to water-related damage to concrete.

"Once it's added to the concrete, the waterproofing and durability-enhancing properties of PENETRON ADMIX become an integral part of the concrete matrix," adds Kadem A. Elbarghathi. "Also, the ease of use and our history of successful projects across the North African region provides ample proof of Penetron's ability to ensure more durable concrete."

A MIC Solution

In addition, Emilio Minoru Takagi introduced Penetron's innovative anti-microbial concrete admixture, which protects concrete structures from microbially-induced corrosion (MIC) prevalent in sewers, septic tanks, and similarly aggressive environments. Penetron's anti-microbial concrete admixture uses an electro-physical mechanism to destroy the cell walls of micro-organisms, such as thiobacillus bacteria, on contact, which would convert hydrogen sulfide gas (H2S) into biogenic sulfuric acid (H2SO4), causing rapid concrete deterioration, if not destruction. Penetron's anti-microbial concrete admixture is a permanent solution: it forms part of the concrete matrix and is leach resistant. The effectiveness of this anti-microbial admixture is not lessened by repeated contact with bacteria, providing long-term MIC protection.

Helping to Limit Climate Change

As the host country of the COP27 environmental conference, also held in Egypt in November 2022, the "Durable Concrete and Crystalline Admixture" seminar in Alexandria also considered the carbon footprint of the global construction industry, one of the world's largest carbon emitters.

"Substantially reducing carbon emissions of our industry will require the rapid development and widespread implementation of new technologies, products, and designs," concludes Ahmed Nada. "The Penetron System can help increase the durability and service life of concrete, ultimately helping to reduce the carbon footprint of new structures."

The Penetron Group is a leading manufacturer of specialty construction products for concrete waterproofing, concrete repairs and floor preparation systems. The Group operates through a global network, offering support to the design and construction community through its regional offices, representatives, and distribution channels.

