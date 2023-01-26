Fitness Influencer Schlonda M aka Coach Schlon, is all set to launch her Tunnel Vision Mindset Program

Schlonda M, a fitness enthusiast Accountability coach, will launch her Tunnel Vision Mindset Program February 3,2023.

Schlonda M, widely known as Coach Schlon is a health and wellness coach and fitness influencer. In 2019, she lost 100 pounds of weight solely based on her ideology and approach, which she terms a Tunnel Vision Mindset. The young fitness freak and influencer has also authored a book with the same name. According to Schlonda, losing weight is not about how many pushups one can do but the mindset and the right approach because it's always "mindset over everything."

Currently, she is offering her health and wellness accountability coaching and releasing her Tunnel Vision Mindset Program in February 2023. This program is going to be a new way of living in 2023. It's the best time for people to make better new year's resolutions and keep themselves motivated to achieve what they aspire to with the help of Coach Schlon.

Schlonda's ideology is becoming revolutionary in the health and fitness industry. She has motivated more than 60,000 people to change their appearance. Increased body weight always leads to depression, a state of mind that Schlonda M also faced in her struggling period. Like most people, she felt a lack of energy and stamina in her body.

Coach Schlon regularly motivates and inspires many listeners in her Sunday Inspiration podcast with Schlon. She also sells helpful products like diet plans, food supplements, and meal replacement shakes in her online shop collection.

For more information about Coach Schlon and her fitness program, visit: www.weightlossconcierge.app or www.Coachschlon.com

For updates, follow Schlonda M on Instagram: www.instagram.com/schlondam

About Company:

Schlonda M, who is popularly known as Coach Schlon is becoming a revolutionary figure in the health and fitness industry because of her ideology and perspective on health and fitness. She continues to stride in her weight-loss journey while showing her audience her natural ups and downs process. She has motivated more than 60,000 individuals to join the fitness journey.

Media Contact

Company Name: Schlonda M co Visions

Contact Person: Schlon

Email: Send Email

City: Atlanta

State: Georgia

Country: United States

Website: schlondam.com



Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com

To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Fitness Influencer Schlonda M aka Coach Schlon, is all set to launch her Tunnel Vision Mindset Program