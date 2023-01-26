Submit Release
European ELT Industry to 2026 - Players Include Benesse Holdings, Busuu, Duolingo and EF Education First

Dublin, Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe ELT Market 2022-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The ELT market in Europe is poised to grow by $4.31 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 9.75% during the forecast period.

The report on the ELT market in Europe provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current regional market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by a rise in ELT franchises, increasing focus from MNCs for ELT, and government initiatives supporting ELT.

The ELT market in Europe is segmented as below:

By End-user

  • Institutional learners
  • Individual learners

By Geographical Landscape

This study identifies the increased use of game-based learning as one of the prime reasons driving the ELT market in Europe's growth during the next few years. Also, the rising importance of ELT at the preschool level and the rising implementation of cloud-based services will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on ELT market in Europe covers the following areas:

  • ELT market in Europe sizing
  • ELT market in Europe forecast
  • ELT market in Europe industry analysis

Companies Mentioned:

  • Babbel GmbH
  • Benesse Holdings Inc.
  • Busuu Ltd.
  • digital publishing AG
  • Duolingo Inc.
  • EF Education First Ltd.
  • Europass Teacher Academy SRL
  • inlingua International Ltd.
  • iTutorGroup Ltd.
  • Kaplan Inc.
  • Language and Training Sro
  • Lingoda GmbH
  • Linguaphone Group Ltd.
  • Linguarama International Ltd.
  • Memrise Ltd.
  • Pearson Plc
  • Rosetta Stone Ltd.
  • Sanako Oy
  • Sprachcaffe Languages Plus
  • VivaLing

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/15jxzj-elt-market?w=12


CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com 
         Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager 
         press@researchandmarkets.com
         For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 
         For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 
         For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

European ELT Industry to 2026 - Players Include Benesse Holdings, Busuu, Duolingo and EF Education First

