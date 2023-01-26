Global Semiconductor Metrology and Inspection Market to 2028 - Rising Use of Metrology and Inspection for Advanced Packaging Processes Drives Growth

Dublin, Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Semiconductor Metrology and Inspection Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type, Technology, and Organization Size" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Semiconductor Metrology and Inspection market is projected to reach US$ 11,102.53 million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2022 to 2028. In the last few years, the consumer electronics industry has been continuously increasing and evolving.

Adoption of electronic devices is increasing due to the rise in disposable income, evolution of technologies, and improved access of internet. Consumer electronics include computers, mobile phones, earbuds, smartwatches, smartphones, washing machines, and air conditioners.

Additionally, smart home devices have been witnessing unprecedented growth rates in the past few years. Rise in demand for consumer electronics is a key driving factor for the growing demand for semiconductors. Various countries are adopting measures to reduce their dependence on other countries for procuring semiconductors. Hence they are framing policies to boost their internal semiconductor industry.

In September 2021, the US agreed to aid Mexico in boosting the latter's semiconductor production. The move is expected to aid the US in reducing dependency on China. Similarly, in February 2022, European Union (EU) announced the Chips Act, through which they aim to boost semiconductor production in the region.

With renewed interest in semiconductor production, the demand for semiconductor metrology and inspection equipment is expected to bolster in the coming years. Therefore, all such factors are expected to boost the semiconductor metrology and inspection market during the forecast period.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 150 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $7553 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $11102.53 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.6% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Key Takeaways

3. Research Methodology

4. Semiconductor Metrology and Inspection Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 North America

4.2.2 Europe

4.2.3 APAC

4.2.4 MEA

4.2.5 SAM

4.3 Ecosystem Analysis

4.4 Expert Opinion

4.5 Detailed insights on Advanced Packaging

5. Semiconductor Metrology and Inspection Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Rising Use of Metrology and Inspection for Advanced Packaging Processes

5.1.2 Surging Number of Semiconductor Applications

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 High Setup Cost of Metrology and Inspection Equipment

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Growing Manufacturing of Semiconductors in Asia Pacific

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Increasing Use of AI in Metrology and Inspection Systems

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints

6. Semiconductor Metrology and Inspection Market - Global Analysis

6.1 Global Semiconductor Metrology and Inspection Market Overview

6.2 Semiconductor Metrology and Inspection Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

6.3 Market Positioning - Five Key Players

7. Semiconductor Metrology and Inspection Market Analysis By Type

7.1 Overview

7.2 Semiconductor Metrology and Inspection Market, By Type (2021 and 2028)

7.3 Wafer Inspection System

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Wafer Inspection System: Semiconductor Metrology and Inspection Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

7.4 Mask Inspection System

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 Mask Inspection System: Semiconductor Metrology and Inspection Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

7.5 Thin Film Metrology

7.5.1 Overview

7.5.2 Thin Film Metrology: Semiconductor Metrology and Inspection Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

7.6 Bump Inspection

7.6.1 Overview

7.6.2 Bump Inspection: Semiconductor Metrology and Inspection Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

7.7 Package Inspection

7.7.1 Overview

7.7.2 Package Inspection: Semiconductor Metrology and Inspection Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

7.8 Lead Frame Inspection

7.8.1 Overview

7.8.2 Lead Frame Inspection: Semiconductor Metrology and Inspection Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

7.9 Probe Card Inspection

7.9.1 Overview

7.9.2 Probe Card Inspection: Semiconductor Metrology and Inspection Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

8. Semiconductor Metrology and Inspection Market Analysis By Technology

8.1 Overview

8.2 Semiconductor Metrology and Inspection Market, By Technology (2021 and 2028)

8.3 Optical

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Optical: Semiconductor Metrology and Inspection Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

8.4 E-Beam

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2 E-Beam: Semiconductor Metrology and Inspection Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

9. Semiconductor Metrology and Inspection Market Analysis By Organization Size

9.1 Overview

9.2 Semiconductor Metrology and Inspection Market, By Organization Size (2021 and 2028)

9.3 Large Enterprises

9.3.1 Overview

9.3.2 Large Enterprises: Semiconductor Metrology and Inspection Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

9.4 SMEs

9.4.1 Overview

9.4.2 SMEs: Semiconductor Metrology and Inspection Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

10. Semiconductor Metrology and Inspection Market - Geographic Analysis

11. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Semiconductor Metrology and Inspection Market

11.1 Overview

11.2 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11.3 Europe: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11.4 APAC: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11.5 RoW: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

12. Industry Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Market Initiative

12.3 Mergers And Acquisitions

12.4 New Product Development

13. Company Profiles

13.1 Applied Materials, Inc.

13.1.1 Key Facts

13.1.2 Business Description

13.1.3 Products and Services

13.1.4 Financial Overview

13.1.5 SWOT Analysis

13.1.6 Key Developments

13.2 ASML Holding N.V.

13.2.1 Key Facts

13.2.2 Business Description

13.2.3 Products and Services

13.2.4 Financial Overview

13.2.5 SWOT Analysis

13.2.6 Key Developments

13.3 Hitachi High-Tech Corporation

13.3.1 Key Facts

13.3.2 Business Description

13.3.3 Products and Services

13.3.4 Financial Overview

13.3.5 SWOT Analysis

13.3.6 Key Developments

13.4 JEOL Ltd

13.4.1 Key Facts

13.4.2 Business Description

13.4.3 Products and Services

13.4.4 Financial Overview

13.4.5 SWOT Analysis

13.4.6 Key Developments

13.5 KLA Corporation

13.5.1 Key Facts

13.5.2 Business Description

13.5.3 Products and Services

13.5.4 Financial Overview

13.5.5 SWOT Analysis

13.5.6 Key Developments

13.6 Nova Ltd.

13.6.1 Key Facts

13.6.2 Business Description

13.6.3 Products and Services

13.6.4 Financial Overview

13.6.5 SWOT Analysis

13.6.6 Key Developments

13.7 Nikon Metrology NV

13.7.1 Key Facts

13.7.2 Business Description

13.7.3 Products and Services

13.7.4 Financial Overview

13.7.5 SWOT Analysis

13.7.6 Key Developments

13.8 Onto Innovation

13.8.1 Key Facts

13.8.2 Business Description

13.8.3 Products and Services

13.8.4 Financial Overview

13.8.5 SWOT Analysis

13.8.6 Key Developments

13.9 THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC.

13.9.1 Key Facts

13.9.2 Business Description

13.9.3 Products and Services

13.9.4 Financial Overview

13.9.5 SWOT Analysis

13.9.6 Key Developments

13.10 Lasertec Corporation

13.10.1 Key Facts

13.10.2 Business Description

13.10.3 Products and Services

13.10.4 Financial Overview

13.10.5 SWOT Analysis

13.10.6 Key Developments

13.11 TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC.

13.11.1 Key Facts

13.11.2 Business Description

13.11.3 Products and Services

13.11.4 Financial Overview

13.11.5 SWOT Analysis

13.11.6 Key Developments

13.12 Camtek

13.12.1 Key Facts

13.12.2 Business Description

13.12.3 Products and Services

13.12.4 Financial Overview

13.12.5 SWOT Analysis

13.12.6 Key Developments

13.13 INTEKPLUS Co

13.13.1 Key Facts

13.13.2 Business Description

13.13.3 Products and Services

13.13.4 Financial Overview

13.13.5 SWOT Analysis

13.13.6 Key Developments

13.14 Semiconductor Technology & Instruments Pte Ltd.

13.14.1 Key Facts

13.14.2 Business Description

13.14.3 Products and Services

13.14.4 Financial Overview

13.14.5 SWOT Analysis

13.14.6 Key Developments

14. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/b9son6

Attachment

