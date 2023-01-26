Invisible Orthodontics Market Report 2022: Consumer Focus on Aesthetics Bolsters Sector

Dublin, Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Invisible Orthodontics Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2022 to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Industry Outlook

The field of orthodontics is rapidly shifting from the traditional wire retainers and braces to clear aligners created with CAD/CAM technologies. Several new products and solutions are being introduced in the market due to the growing demand from adult patients seeking orthodontic treatments.

The major market players in this industry have created their mark in the industry with their novel products, first in class introductions and new business models disrupting the dentist-patient relationship by marketing the products directly to the consumers. This has made invisible orthodontics a lucrative area for significant growth for dental companies.

Currently, facial and dental aesthetics is viewed as a new model in orthodontic diagnosis, planning and treatment. Demand from patients for aesthetic orthodontic treatment are transitioning from treatment models to the aesthetic appliance.

Efforts are being undertaken to increasing the aesthetic appearance of orthodontic appliances, thus delivering invisible orthodontics in the global market. Products such as bands with attachments have evolved into bondable brackets produced in ceramics and plastic. The less visible lingual orthodontic products have also gained popularity in the recent years.

Clear aligners is the most promising market segment

Based on the product types, the global invisible orthodontics market is segmented into clear aligners, ceramic braces and lingual braces. Clear aligners are the most popular product type in the global market and shall retain their dominance through the forecast period. In the passing decades, lingual orthodontics attracted widespread popularity in terms of aesthetic appeal. However, its use was restricted due to the complexity of treatment mechanics, bracket positioning and high costs to name a few. Thus clear aligners emerged as a viable option for cases in adult orthodontics.

In clear aligner therapy, the patients are administered customized, removable and clear aligners that shift the teeth to the desired position. The number of aligners recommended in such patients depend on the severity of malocclusion. The convenience in use paired with asthetic appeal has made clear aligners an attractive treatment option among adults. Other advantages include less chair side time, no cuts or abrasions, comfortable use as such aligners are fabricated with soft medical grade polymers, and removability during eating and brushing thus ensuring good oral hygiene.

Teenagers segment to witness strong demand during the forecast period

One of the most prominent problems when it comes to administering conventional braces to the teenagers is maintenance of oral hygiene. Use of brackets and wires makes it difficult for the users to maneuver toothbrush around, thus compromising the oral cleanliness. Flossing is also a challenge in teenage users with traditional braces. Furthermore, if playing sports and wind instruments is considered, many users are not recommended use due to the interference of braces.

Clear aligners overcome such barriers as they are easily removable before eating. These products are to be used for 20 to 22 hours in a day therefore making space for sports and recreational activities. However, commitment for wearing aligners for such long duration, removing them every time something is eaten and need for cleaning teeth before placing aligners may create commitment challenges in teenagers. This also increases the chances of premature treatment discontinuation, thereby interfering with treatment outcomes.

Dental and orthodontic clinics to remain the largest usage area for invisible orthodontics

Dentistry is viewed as a separate specialization in several parts of the world where the patients approach orthodontists or dentists directly or on recommendation from the general practitioners. This ensures greater patient footfall to dental and orthodontic clinics, therefore allowing market domination. Greater awareness and skills, and direct marketing to the consumers are also benefiting this segment. Hospitals segment will remain to have lesser market share during the forecast period, yet will have a considerably prominent share in the developed markets of North America and Europe.

