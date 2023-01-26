Global Privileged Access Management Solutions Markets, 2021-2022 & 2026 - Growing Complexity of IT Environments and Surge of Privileged Identities Driving Future Growth Potential
This research service provides insights into the global PAM market with regional breakdowns for North America (NA); Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia-Pacific (APAC); and Latin America (LATAM) by verticals, horizontals, and deployment types.
The study analyzes the factors driving and restraining the adoption of PAM solutions and offers profiles of the key vendors in this space. It also identifies the growth opportunities emerging from the changes in this market for stakeholders and market players to leverage. The base year is 2021, and the forecast period is 2021-2026.
Pandemic-induced changes in business environments have led most organizations to shift to a hybrid workforce. A significantly larger number of employees are working remotely, leading many corporate services and applications to shift to cloud environments.
With the resultant increase in the number of remote privileged users and systems that organizations must protect, there is an urgent need to embed enterprise systems with privileged account management (PAM) and security solutions that adhere to zero-trust principles.
The management of privileged accounts, therefore, has become more challenging, especially since traditional PAM solutions are not equipped to keep up with complex and dynamic cloud-hosted infrastructures. Organizations are finding ways to strengthen their identity strategy with a core focus on PAM.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Privileged Access Management (PAM) Solutions Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Scope of Analysis
- Market Definitions
- Segmentation
- Customer Segmentation
- Research Methodology
- Regional Segmentation
- Key Competitors
- Growth Metrics
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Driver Analysis
- Growth Restraints
- Growth Restraint Analysis
- Findings
- Forecast Assumptions
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
- Revenue Forecast by Product
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis
- The Competitive Environment
- Percent Revenue by Enterprise Verticals
- Percent Revenue by Enterprise Horizontals
- Revenue Share
3. Growth Opportunity Analysis - NA
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Forecast Analysis
- Revenue Forecast by Product
- Revenue Share
4. Growth Opportunity Analysis - EMEA
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Forecast Analysis
- Revenue Forecast by Product
- Revenue Share
5. Growth Opportunity Analysis - LATAM
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Forecast Analysis
- Revenue Forecast by Product
- Revenue Share
6. Growth Opportunity Analysis - APAC
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Forecast Analysis
- Revenue Forecast by Product
- Revenue Share
7. Key Vendor Analysis
- Vendor Profile - BeyondTrust
- Vendor Profile - CyberArk
- Vendor Profile - Delinea
- Vendor Profile - DBAPPSecurity
- Vendor Profile - One Identity
- Vendor Profile - QI-ANXIN Group
- Vendor Profile - Senhasegura
- Vendor Profile - WALLIX
8. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: Growing Demand for PAM in Cloud Solutions
- Growth Opportunity 2: Platform Approach to Offer Centralized PAM Management for Different Environments
- Growth Opportunity 3: Expanding Ecosystem of Technology Partners to Close Security Gaps
9. Insights for CISOs
- Insights for CISOs - Trends
- Insights for CISOs - CISOs' Concerns
- Insights for CISOs - Recommendations
10. Next Steps
