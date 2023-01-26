Ground Power Unit (GPU) Global Market Report 2022: Featuring TLD GSE, ITW GSE, Powervamp, JBT Corporation, Acsoon, Textron GSE, Tronair, GUANGTAI, Guinault, Velocity Airport Solutions & More

Dublin, Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ground Power Unit (GPU) Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2022 to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Rising demand for electric ground support to supplement the GPU market

The Ground power unit (GPU) market worldwide is expected to grow with a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030, starting from US$ 7.98 Bn in 2020.

Some of the factors expected to fuel the growth of the ground power unit market are increased demand for electric ground support equipment, increased airport warehouse operations, and ongoing airport expansions to cater for the rising global air passenger traffic.

Mobile GPU to dominate the market throughout the forecast period

In 2021, the mobile GPU segment dominated the global ground power units market majorly due to increasing demand for easy-to-use and movable GPUs. To provide either 28V DC or 120V AC power, mobile units can be linked to an aircraft's electrical system while on the ground. Mobile ground power units usually consist of a diesel-powered generator but can be found in other configurations. Mobile GPU plays an important role in the operation of airports as it enables airlines to achieve on-time performance. Increasing aircraft movements and increasing the number of airport expansion projects are expected to drive market segment growth over the forecast period.

Asia Pacific to Register the Fastest Growth

In 2021, the global Ground power unit (GPU) market was led by Asia-Pacific. This region accounted for nearly 37.4% of the total revenue generated worldwide. High economic growth, rising number of airports, major developments in the Chinese and Indian aerospace industry, huge capital investments by the governments of several economies are some major factors driving the Asia-Pacific ground power unit market.

In commercial applications across the North American region and in some parts of the European region, the adoption of electric ground support equipment has increased. However, diesel ground support equipment is still being used in the Asia Pacific region in various commercial applications. Due to a constant increase in airport expansion projects to cater the increasing number of cargo movements and air passengers, the Middle East ground support equipment market region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Some of the prominent players operating in the ground power unit (GPU) market include TLD GSE, ITW GSE, Powervamp, JBT Corporation, Acsoon, Textron GSE, Tronair, GUANGTAI, Guinault and Velocity Airport Solutions among others.

Market Segmentation

Type

Application

Civil Airports

Military Airports

Business Airports

Others

Key questions answered in this report

What are the key micro and macro environmental factors that are impacting the growth of Ground Power Unit (GPU) market?

What are the key investment pockets with respect to product segments and geographies currently and during the forecast period?

Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2030.

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which market segment holds a larger market share and why?

Are low and middle-income economies investing in the Ground Power Unit (GPU) market?

Which is the largest regional market for Ground Power Unit (GPU) market?

What are the market trends and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

Which are the key trends driving Ground Power Unit (GPU) market growth?

Who are the key competitors and what are their key strategies to enhance their market presence in the Ground Power Unit (GPU) market worldwide?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Executive Summary

3. Ground Power Unit (GPU) Market: Competitive Analysis

4. Ground Power Unit (GPU) Market: Macro Analysis & Market Dynamics

5. Ground Power Unit (GPU) Market: By Type, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

6. Ground Power Unit (GPU) Market: By Application, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

7. North America Ground Power Unit (GPU) Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

8. UK and European Union Ground Power Unit (GPU) Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

9. Asia Pacific Ground Power Unit (GPU) Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

10. Latin America Ground Power Unit (GPU) Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

11. Middle East and Africa Ground Power Unit (GPU) Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

12. Company Profile

Companies Mentioned

TLD GSE

ITW GSE

Powervamp

JBT Corporation

Acsoon

Textron GSE

Tronair

GUANGTAI

Guinault

Velocity Airport Solutions .

