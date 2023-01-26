Collection of dialogues with terminally ill patients captures poignantly profound moments
Shirley Henen Shares Emotionally Moving "Conversations"UNITED KINGDOM, January 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shirley Henen shares a collection of "Conversations" shared with terminally ill patients that convey crucial lessons that can help one come to an understanding with experiences such as grief and loss, as well as life's general hardships. With this, readers can gain a better appreciation of the gift that is life as well as the process of coming to terms with death.
The author draws from her experiences working in hospice care where she shared poignantly profound moments with patients, listening to them and their words, which offered wisdom and crucial lessons. There she witnessed the power of communication and conversation, as talking to each other - listening and being listened to - had a noticeable positive impact, helping people deal with the difficulties they faced. She uses symbolic language to open a wider and deeper understanding for patients and families. With these conversations, from those who find themselves in the direst of situations, Henen shows the importance of talking and listening as the process of communicating facilitates understanding that allows individuals to move forward.
"After many years of conversations with patients and clients, I was filled with the privilege and honour of conversing with special beings at difficult times in their lives. The honesty and courage, the shared moments in peace and love, encouraged me to bring the messages of what I had learned and gained." Henen says. "Communication is the way through difficulty. Communication brings understanding and movement forward.
Take courage to communicate. Always in love and consciousness - and watch the magic!"
About the Author
Shirley Henen was born and raised in South Africa. There she and her late husband developed The Hospice Association of Witwatersrand. After years of caring for their patients, Henen learned how to live. She relocated to the UK and after her husband succumbed to cancer, Henen embarked on a journey to grow spiritual consciousness and connection. She has been interviewed by Kate Delaney on her radio show.
