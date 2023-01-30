Business Reporter: More businesses need to become cyber-security skills leaders
Why effective and ongoing training is key to keeping up with a changing threat landscapeLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an article published on Business Reporter, cybersecurity company Kaspersky talks about how embedding cyber-security awareness in recruitment and onboarding can provide a firm basis for developing cyber-security awareness across the whole organisation. According to research conducted in partnership with Longitude, a thought leadership agency that is part of the Financial Times Group, Kaspersky surveyed 750 leaders at enterprises around the world about their approach to cyber-security. One of their main findings has been that only 8 per cent of their research sample can be labelled as skills leaders – organisations that believe their cyber-security programmes can keep pace with an ever-changing threat landscape.
As the skills shortage gap is expected to widen in the next few years, the key strategy for companies to follow should be upskilling in cyber-security. All staff must be on the alert for cyber threats all the time. Cyber hygiene practices should become an integral part of company culture with all employees looking out for software updates, understanding how to encrypt their internet traffic, as well as why they must never use public wi-fi. To get them ready for an incident response in case a breach does happen, they must participate in security testing on a regular basis too, which can bring about behavioural change. To keep up with the evolving threat landscape, training must move with the times.
To read more about the types of security training that can enhance a business’s agility and resilience, read the article.
About Business Reporter
Business Reporter is an award-winning company producing supplements published in The Guardian and City AM, as well as content published on Business Reporter online hubs on Bloomberg.com, Independent.com, Business Insider Germany and Le Figaro, delivering news and analysis on issues affecting the international business community. It also hosts conferences, debates, breakfast meetings and exclusive summits.
www.business-reporter.co.uk
About Kaspersky
Kaspersky is a Russian multinational cybersecurity and anti-virus provider headquartered in Moscow, Russia, and operated by a holding company in the United Kingdom. It is a vendor of cybersecurity solutions for consumers, SMBs and enterprises.
https://www.kaspersky.com/
Business Reporter
Press
+ +44 20 8349 6488
email us here