Senegalese President Receives Akhannouch, Bearer of Message from HM the King

MOROCCO, January 26 - The President of the Republic of Senegal, Macky Sall, received Wednesday in Diamniadio, 30 km from Dakar, the Head of Government, Aziz Akhannouch, bearer of a message from His Majesty King Mohammed VI.

Akhannouch heads a large Moroccan delegation participating in the work of the Dakar 2 Summit on food sovereignty, which opened Wednesday in Diamniadio under the theme "Feeding Africa: food sovereignty and resilience."

The Moroccan delegation includes Nizar Baraka, Minister of Equipment and Water, Mohamed Saddiki, Minister of Agriculture, Maritime Fisheries, Rural Development, Water and Forests, Mustapha Terrab, Chairman and CEO of the OCP Group, Chakib Alj, President of the General Confederation of Moroccan Enterprises (CGEM), Obaid Amrane, CEO of the Ithmar Capital Fund, and Hassan Naciri, King's Ambassador to Senegal.

The event, which runs from January 25-27, aims to bring together governments, the private sector, multilateral organizations, NGOs and academia to address the growing challenge of food security in Africa.

MAP : 26 January 2023