Labor Attorneys, at Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP, File Suit, Against Burton Restaurants, LLC for Allegedly Failing to Provide Accurate Wage Statements

Burton Restaurants, LLC allegedly failed to provide employees with accurate itemized wage statements, as required by California Law, among other claims.

The San Diego employment law attorneys, at Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP, filed a class action lawsuit against Burton Restaurants, LLC, alleging the company violated the California Labor Code. The lawsuit against Burton Restaurants, LLC is currently pending in the San Diego County Superior Court, Case No. 37-2023-00001045-CU-OE-CTL. To read a copy of the Complaint, please click here.

According to the lawsuit filed, Defendant allegedly (a) failed to pay minimum wages, (b) failed to pay overtime wages, (c) failed to provide legally required meal and rest periods, (d) failed to provide accurate itemized wage statements, (e) failed to reimburse employees for required expenses, and (f) failed to provide wages when due, all in violation of the applicable Labor Code sections listed in California Labor Code Sections §§ 201-204, 226, 226.7, 233, 246, 510, 512, 1194, 1197, 1197.1, 2802, and the applicable Wage Order(s), and thereby gives rise to civil penalties as a result of such alleged conduct.

Additionally, the complaint alleges Defendant failed to provide employees with complete and accurate wage statements which showed, among other things, the correct gross and net wages earned. California Labor Code § 226 provides that every employer shall furnish each of his or her employees with an accurate itemized wage statement in writing showing, among other things, gross wages earned and all applicable hourly rates in effect during the pay period and the corresponding amount of time worked at each hourly rate.

