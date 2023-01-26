HIGH VIEW Launches Four New Channels on SES's ASTRA 19.2 degrees East

HIGH VIEW secures long-term satellite capacity at SES's prime TV neighborhood to launch four free-to-air music TV channels in February

German music fans will be able to enjoy a new selection of music TV channels as HIGH VIEW, an independent Munich-based media company, and SES has expanded their long-term partnership. Under the new multi-year agreement, HIGH VIEW will be leasing additional satellite capacity on SES's prime TV neighborhood at ASTRA 19.2 degrees East to broadcast four free-to-air SD channels.

Starting 1 February, HIGH VIEW will further grow their established DELUXE MUSIC brand and broadcast DELUXE DANCE by Kontor, DELUXE FLASHBACK, DELUXE ROCK, and DELUXE RAP.

"The launch of the four new free-to-air music channels marks an important milestone in expanding HIGH VIEW's music offerings to address the diverse musical tastes of our German audience. With the wide reach satellites can offer, SES and their ASTRA satellites are an essential and reliable partner for building our DELUXE MUSIC brand and making sure we continue to deliver new content to our loyal viewers and listeners," said Ulrike Unseld, responsible for sales and the music portfolio at HIGH VIEW.

"We are delighted to expand our partnership with HIGH VIEW with another multi-year contract to carry their new free-to-air suite of channels on our satellites," said Christoph Mühleib, Managing Director of SES Germany. "Without a doubt, DELUXE MUSIC is one of the most popular and iconic music brands in Germany. With their four new channels, HIGH VIEW can leverage the 17 million TV household reach of our ASTRA satellites at 19.2 degrees East to ensure their diverse and entertaining musical content is enjoyed by the widest audience possible."

