Blubrry Podcasting Releases Value4Value Podcasting 2.0 Feature for Podcasters

Podcasters can receive crypto donations for their shows, enabled by integration with Alby

COLUMBUS, Ohio (PRWEB) January 26, 2023

Blubrry Podcasting, a pioneering podcast provider since 2005, has released a new podcasting 2.0 feature for podcasters called Value4Value, partnering with Alby to speed adoption. Blubrry is the latest podcast hosting company to implement the Value4Value feature, allowing podcasters to earn revenue through crypto donations.

Value4Value allows listeners to donate Satoshis (the smallest unit of Bitcoin) through modern podcasting apps found at NewPodcastApps.com. As of today, over 11,000 shows are Value4Value enabled; with our adoption an additional 100,000 shows can add this feature immediately.

Blubrry has partnered with Alby to make it easier for podcasters to implement this feature in their shows through account integration, as well as Alby providing podcasters a wallet for those donations to be deposited and can then be converted to regular currency.

Blubrry has implemented other Podcasting 2.0 tags as well within the past year. All Blubrry Podcasting 2.0 features can be found here, as well as an overview of the Podcasting 2.0 initiative.

All Podcast 2.0 features are available in Blubrry Publisher and PowerPress with the exception of Live Item, TXT, Person and GUID which will be released in PowerPress next week.

PodPing

Transcript

Locked

Funding

Chapters

Location

Value

Live Item (LIT)

TXT

Person

GUID

Mike Dell, VP of Customer Relations said, "These features will give our podcasters a new way to monetize and interact with their listeners. The Podcasting 2.0 project is important to Blubrry as providers and important to the future of free and open RSS in podcasting." Blubrry will be releasing additional Podcast 2.0 features in Q1 of 2023.

To learn more about Blubrry's Value4Value release, read here. Blubrry's support team is available for any issues or questions that arise concerning V4V and podcasting 2.0 features.

About Us: A trusted distributor for podcasters around the world, Blubrry offers tools and services, including hosting, IAB podcast statistics, private podcasting, WordPress hosting, monetization, and the number one podcasting plugin for WordPress. This podcast pioneer provides the optimal podcasting experience so creators can Publish. Analyze. Grow. Contact Blubrry.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/blubrry_podcasting_releases_value4value_podcasting_2_0_feature_for_podcasters/prweb19135879.htm