OptionsDesk signs long-term partnership with ION, adopting its XTP Front-to-Back Suite in Exchange-Traded Derivatives

ION, a global leader in trading, analytics, treasury, and risk management solutions for capital markets, commodities, and treasury management, has been selected by OptionsDesk to integrate ION's XTP Front-to-Back Suite, expanding its derivatives capabilities.

Part of the AMC Group, OptionsDesk is a trading name of AMT Futures Ltd, a leading UK options broker that provides advisory and brokerage services for retail investors, corporations, and financial institutions. Building on its trusted relationship with ION, OptionsDesk has selected ION's XTP Trading, XTP Clearing, and XTP Cleared Derivatives solutions, adopting an end-to-end digital strategy to support its next growth phase.

OptionsDesk offers institutions, high net worth and retail investors up-to-date tools, expertise, and resources to protect and grow their current investment portfolios. OptionsDesk's aim is to enable customers to secure their portfolios against market falls, put on trades to capitalize on time-specific events, and earn additional income with a limited, clearly defined risk profile. ION's integrated front-to-back platform facilitates this, seamlessly processing business in real-time and producing actionable insights across execution, clearing, and settlement.

James Proudlock, Managing Director, OptionsDesk, said: "While we continue to prioritize giving our clients access to highly experienced options brokers, this partnership with ION also establishes us as a digitally driven, retail consumer finance brand. Our goal is to combine the best of both worlds to help our clients further their investment objectives across cash equities, futures and options.

"After an exhaustive tender process, ION clearly stood head and shoulders above all other derivatives technology providers. We look forward to integrating the XTP Suite into OptionsDesk to complement our desk-broking services."

Francesco Margini, Chief Product Officer for Cleared Derivatives, ION Markets, said: "At ION, we believe in building lasting relationships with our clients. We are delighted to expand our partnership with the AMC Group, through this long-term agreement with OptionsDesk.

"By using XTP, OptionsDesk will be able to unlock additional opportunities. XTP is a full front-to-back product suite that harnesses the power of integrated workflows and connected data to provide real-time insights."

ION's leading XTP product suite delivers a comprehensive, powerful, and recognizable suite of solutions for cleared derivatives firms. Built on ION's scalable and modular technology, the XTP suite provides everything businesses need for efficient and accurate front- to back-office operations, supporting future growth.

About OptionsDesk

OptionsDesk is a personable, full-service UK voice broker that provides institutions, high net-worth and retail investors with the tools, expertise, and resources they need to protect, enhance, trade, and earn additional income from their current investment portfolios. For over 30 years OptionsDesk AMT Futures Ltd has assisted its clients to understand how options can support their investment objectives, offering a dedicated phone dealing service to help each step of the way. For more information, visit https://optionsdesk.com/

About ION

ION provides mission-critical trading and workflow automation software, high-value analytics and insights, and strategic consulting to financial institutions, central banks, governments, and corporates. Our solutions and services simplify complex processes, boost efficiency, and enable better decision-making. We build long-term partnerships with our clients, helping transform their business for sustained success through continuous innovation. For more information, visit https://iongroup.com/

About ION Markets

ION Markets provides transformative technology and solutions to financial institutions dealing in asset management, cleared derivatives, equities, fixed income, FX, and secured funding. Our award-winning end-to-end solutions simplify clients' operations by automating the full trade lifecycle, providing tools to manage risk, and maximizing access to liquidity, while giving real-time access to critical information for timely operational decisions and execution on a global scale. For more information, visit https://iongroup.com/markets/

