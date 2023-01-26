Three Physicians of Kayal Rheumatology Center Have Been Named NJ Top Docs For 2023

NJ Top Docs has reviewed and approved Dr. Rajesh Pandey, Dr. Irina Raklyar and Dr. Alan Zalkowitz of Kayal Rheumatology Center for 2023.

SCOTCH PLAINS, N.J., Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The experts at Kayal Rheumatology Center are dedicated to minimizing and treating their patient's chronic pain conditions.

Their elite team of skilled and experienced specialists will be with you every step of the way on your chronic pain journey.

Their team of expert rheumatologists includes reviewed and approved NJ Top Doc, Irina Raklyar, MD, FACR, Rajesh Pandey, MD and Alan Zalkowitz, MD.

These reviewed and approved NJ Top Docs focus on treatments that stop inflammation, relieve pain and other symptoms, prevent joint and organ damage, improve mobility and limit long-term complications.

Dr. Rajesh K. Pandey is board certified in internal medicine, specializing in rheumatology. He is a member of the American College of Rheumatology. He has performed thousands of ultrasound-guided injections including carpal tunnel and knee injections. Dr. Pandey also remains current with the latest advances in rheumatology and osteoporosis treatments.

Dr. Irina Raklyar has been serving patients in northern New Jersey for over 10 years as a board-certified rheumatologist, specializing in arthritis and autoimmune diseases. She prides herself in staying current and offering modern, evidence-based medicine. She has advanced her practice with experience in musculoskeletal ultrasound for both diagnosis and therapeutic intervention.

Dr. Alan Zalkowitz is the Chief of Rheumatology & Internal Medicine and is board-certified in both fields. He has over 40 years of experience and notably started the Arthritis and Rheumatology Fellowship at Mount Sinai Medical Center in NYC in addition to starting the Lupus Foundation of New Jersey. He has been recognized as one of the foremost rheumatologists on the East Coast.

To learn more about the NJ Top Docs at Kayal Rheumatology Center, please visit: https://njtopdocs.com/nj-doctors/kayalrheumatology/

