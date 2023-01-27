FXGlobe Announces Renowned Trader and Financial Expert José Basagoiti as Ambassador

FXGlobe Ambassador Jose Basagoiti All five ambassadors of FXGlobe XGlobe Academy

Leading the way in financial markets, FXGlobe welcomes José Basagoiti to the team.

Difficulty is what awakes genius” — Nasim Taleb

LIMASSOL, CYPRUS, January 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FXGlobe, a licensed and regulated financial services provider, is thrilled to announce José Basagoiti will be joining its ranks as a Global Ambassador.

In this role, José will be sharing his expertise and strategies with clients, guiding them through the financial markets and helping them to achieve their trading goals. His addition to the team is a significant step towards enhancing the overall FXGlobe client experience.

With a master's degree in financial markets from the prestigious BME University and a wealth of trading experience accumulated since 2008, José has established himself as a leading figure in the industry.

José is the CEO and co-founder of TradingPRO, a trading firm that has consistently beaten the benchmark for the last four consecutive years. He is committed to achieving the same level of success for the next 30 years, an accomplishment only a select few have attained.

José's expertise and knowledge of the financial markets have earned him a reputation as a respected industry thought leader. He regularly shares his insights and strategies through writing for prominent media outlets such as Investing.com, Finanzas.com, GNDiario, Libre Mercado, and Americano Media, as well as appearing on TV and radio through collaborations with Intereconomia. He counts trader Mark Minervini and investor Stanley Druckenmiller as his biggest industry role models.

With a focus on Wyckoff, Elliott, and volume trading strategies, José's favorite financial instruments include the Nasdaq-100, gold, and Bitcoin. He has traded from some of the most exotic locations in the world, including Ibiza and Bali. To de-stress after a long day of trading, he turns to sports. On average, he opens around 5 to 10 positions per week.

FXGlobe is honored to have José on board and is confident that his contributions will bring immense value to FXGlobe and its clients. With his guidance and expertise, traders and investors can look forward to navigating the financial markets with greater confidence and success.

FXGlobe is a licensed and regulated financial services provider that connects traders with the global financial markets. Founded in 2009, the company operates from offices in 7 countries and delivers superior trading conditions and cutting-edge technology. Its diverse international network consists of over 45k retail and professional clients, along with ambitious partners who enjoy some of the most rewarding programs in the industry, including game-changing benefits like custom account creation.

The FXGlobe Academy and FXGlobe Community are unique educational goldmines, with exclusive content from world-renowned trading professionals (Global Ambassadors) to proactively strengthen traders’ knowledge, cultivates their skills, and inspire their sense of adventure to “Go one trade further.” Visit www.fxglobe.com to discover more.

