Liquid Biopsy specialist Nonacus launches smaller custom panels for cost-effective detection of minimal residual disease
Nonacus has launched the Cell3™ Target: Custom MRD Panel for rapid and cost-effective minimal residual disease (MRD) detection and longitudinal monitoring.BIRMINGHAM, WEST MIDLANDS , UNITED KINGDOM, January 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nonacus Ltd, leading provider of ultra-sensitive next-generation sequencing (NGS) products, has launched the Cell3™ Target: Custom MRD Panel for rapid and cost-effective minimal residual disease (MRD) detection and longitudinal monitoring.
The new solution provides a seamless way to design, verify and manufacture smaller, targeted panels (50-100 probes and 101-500 probes) that allow multiple tumor-specific mutations to be sequenced to an extremely high depth of coverage.
This offers the sensitivity necessary for liquid biopsy detection while remaining cost effective: essential as sequencing to raw read depths in excess of 20,000x is often required for MRD.
With a rapid design and manufacture turnaround time, Cell3™ Target: Custom MRD Panels are easily designed and customized in minutes using the Cloud-based Nonacus Panel Design Tool: maximizing coverage and limiting over-sequencing.
Nonacus CEO Chris Sale said of the recent launch: “The Nonacus personalized MRD panels now available to our customers will enable low cost and highly sensitive liquid biopsy testing and for the first time allow smaller diagnostic laboratories to offer testing at affordable prices. Nonacus will continue to develop our liquid biopsy product range in the support of improved cancer patient healthcare”.
Cell3™ Target: Custom Panels for MRD also integrate Nonacus proprietary Cell3™ Target enrichment technology which is optimized to deliver efficient target capture and unrivalled probe performance regardless of panel size.
This ensures that every panel delivers high on-target rates and fold 80 scores even on designs with fewer than 500 probes.
The launch marks the latest update in Nonacus’ mission to democratize access to non-invasive testing and forms part of an integrated liquid biopsy workflow that also includes sample collection, extraction and bioinformatic analysis.
