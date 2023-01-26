Laredo Sector Border Patrol renders medical aid to lost individuals

LAREDO, Texas – Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents from the Hebbronville Station located two lost individuals and provided medical attention near Hebbronville, Texas.

On Jan. 23, agents received notification of two individuals lost in a ranch in Hebbronville, Texas. One of the lost individuals informed agents that the other person was unconscious and in need of medical assistance. Using coordinates, agents were able to locate the individuals. A Border Patrol Emergency Medical Technician and Border Patrol Search, Trauma, and Rescue (BORSTAR) agent was on the scene and provided medical aid before transporting the individuals until Emergency Medical Services (EMS) arrived.

One individual was airlifted to a nearby hospital and the other was taken by EMS to another hospital. Record checks revealed that both individuals were in the country illegally and from Mexico.

The swift action of Border Patrol agents these two individuals were able to be rescued, given the appropriate medical aid, and were able to make a full recovery.

