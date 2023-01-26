U.S. Customs and Border Protection to Host In-Person Women’s Career Information Workshop / Job Fair

EL CENTRO, Calif. – U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) will be hosting a CBP Women’s Information Session Workshop / Job Fair this coming Thursday, January 26.

What to expect:

o The event will run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

o CBP recruiters will be on-site to provide information sessions that will address the CBP Officer

and Border Patrol Agent (BPA) positions such as

• Duties and Responsibilities

• Requirements

• Application process

• Salaries and Benefits

o Recruiters will also be available to answer questions and/or concerns that the female

applicants may have with regards to becoming a federal law enforcement officer/agent.

What to do:

o Join us at the America’s Job Center of California Offices located at 1550 Main Street in El

Centro, California.

CBP Officers are responsible for enforcing more than 400 laws related to trade, contraband, agricultural pests and diseases, and the admissibility of individuals; while BPAs are responsible for protecting 1,900 miles of the border with Mexico and 5,000 miles with the country of Canada, to include the coastal waters of Puerto Rico and Florida.

The event being held is part of a CBP initiative titled the 30x30 Initiative that is aimed at increasing the ranks of women in our law enforcement agencies to 30% by the year 2030.

