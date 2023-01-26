Morocco, Spain to Deepen 'Vast' Bilateral Ties in Upcoming High-Level Meeting - King Felipe VI

MOROCCO, January 26 - King Felipe VI of Spain stressed on Wednesday that the upcoming high-level meeting between Morocco and Spain will allow to deepen "the vast bilateral relations."

"This meeting, which has not taken place since 2015, will allow us to deepen the vast bilateral relations to work together on a more solid basis," the Spanish sovereign said in a speech on the occasion of a reception for the diplomatic corps accredited in Spain.

Morocco and Spain have entered a "new phase" in their bilateral relations, said King Felipe VI, noting that the high-level meeting "is part of the roadmap agreed last April" on the occasion of Spanish Government President Pedro Sánchez's visit to Morocco at the invitation of HM King Mohammed VI.

"The natural neighborhood of Spain and the very close ties that unite us in various fields should not be overlooked," said the Spanish monarch in front of the ambassadors accredited in Spain, including Morocco's Karima Benyaich.

On the basis of their new roadmap, Morocco and Spain are committed, among other things, to address issues of common interest in a "spirit of trust and consultation", while reactivating the working groups created between the two countries to revive bilateral multi-sectoral cooperation.

MAP : 25 January 2023