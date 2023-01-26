U.S. Hails HM the King's Role in Supporting Peace in MENA Region

MOROCCO, January 26 - U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for International Organization Affairs Michele Sison on Wednesday in Rabat praised the role of HM King Mohammed VI in supporting peace and security in the MENA region and around the world.

"We highly appreciate the role of His Majesty King Mohammed VI in supporting peace and security in the Middle East and North Africa and worldwide," Sison said at a press conference following her talks with the Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccans Resident Abroad, Nasser Bourita.

The meeting was also an opportunity to discuss Morocco's recent election to the UN Human Rights Council and the importance of human rights, she added.

Sison announced an upcoming meeting with the UN country team to discuss how the organization's programs support regional economic development, the livelihoods of women and youth, and assistance to refugees and irregular migrants. These are issues that "our Moroccan partners take very seriously."

The U.S. official also praised Morocco's contributions to UN peacekeeping missions around the world, including MONUSCO and MINUSCA, and ongoing deployments in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and the Central African Republic.

Sison also offered her sincere condolences to the families of Moroccan peacekeepers who have made the "ultimate sacrifice" during these missions.

MAP : 25 January 2023