Injured in a Bike Accident? 5 Surprising Truths to Know Before Suing

NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In response to a recent rise in bicycle injury cases, New York Personal Injury Attorney Mitchel Ashley of The Ashley Law Firm shares what to expect when pursuing legal damages. Since 2009, the firm has fought tirelessly for New Yorkers, helping hundreds of injured clients with decades of in-depth legal expertise and obtaining verdicts in the millions. Not every case is created equal, however, and many clients are surprised to find that the road to justice is not as smooth or straightforward as expected.



"The 1994 McDonald's hot coffee lawsuit left many people with the impression that a personal injury case can be brought on any trivial matter and result in million-dollar verdicts," shares Ashley. "Results like that require ample evidence and months to years in court, with a seven-figure payout never guaranteed."

Ashley noticed a pronounced uptick in bicycle, e-bike, scooter, and pedestrian accident cases following the 2020 pandemic. This increase in cycling injuries is mirrored by the research of the National Security Council , which shows a rise in both fatal and non-fatal accidents. Before pursuing a case, Ashley helps clients set realistic expectations by reminding them that:

The right attorney matters. An ivy league pedigree and roster of million-dollar verdicts matter less than qualities like accessibility, responsiveness, and a commitment to keeping clients informed throughout their cases. Cases can take years. Cases can take 3-5 years to reach a settlement or verdict. Some of Ashley's cases even lasted up to a decade. Not every case goes to trial. Much of what clients expect from the legal process comes from television shows or movies. However, many clients do not see a courtroom, with parties choosing to settle out of court rather than undergo a public trial. Damages are difficult to estimate. Clients often ask Ashley what their case is worth. His answer: there is no way to know with complete accuracy. Such values depend on aspects like the specific injuries and/or economic challenges incurred. Money does not guarantee closure. Some clients feel satisfied with a payout of $7,500 and others feel dissatisfied with a verdict of millions. While the result may not bring the closure that clients seek, it can help recover economic stability so that they can move forward unburdened by financial hardship.



