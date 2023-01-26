Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals PLC Announces Placing to Raise £4,056,250

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO, OR TO ANY PERSON LOCATED OR RESIDENT IN, ANY JURISDICTION WHERE IT IS UNLAWFUL TO RELEASE, PUBLISH OR DISTRIBUTE THIS ANNOUNCEMENT.

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / January 26, 2023 / Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc HEMO is pleased to announce that it has successfully raised £4,056,250 (before expenses) through the allotment and issue of 162,250,000 new ordinary shares at 2.5 pence per share (the "Placing", "Placing Shares"). The Placing was conducted by Peterhouse Capital Limited and SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP as joint placing agents for the Company.

The net proceeds from the Placing will be used to facilitate progression of the Company's HEMO-CAR-T product candidate into clinical trials and to enable the Company to continue development of product candidates for the treatment of viral infections based on its Chimeric Bait Receptor ("CBR") platform.

An application is being made to the London Stock Exchange Main Market and admission of the Placing Shares to trading is expected on or around 2 February 2023 ("Admission"). The Placing Shares will rank pari passu with the existing ordinary shares in the Company.

Total Voting Rights

For the purpose of the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, following Admission the enlarged issued share capital of the Company will comprise 1,141,999,321 ordinary shares. The Company does not hold any shares in treasury. The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company, under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Dr Vladislav Sandler, CEO & Co-Founder of Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals, commented: "Shareholders are aware of the Company's recent progress in the development of HEMO-CAR-T and our CBR platform. I am pleased to announce this placing, which will enable the Company to progress with these two key product candidates. It is important that we move HEMO-CAR-T into the clinic as quickly as possible and maintain and consolidate our lead in the area of combatting existing and emerging viral infections using our CBR-based product candidates."

For the purposes of UK MAR, the person responsible for arranging for the release of this Announcement on behalf of the Company is Dr Vladislav Sandler, Chief Executive Officer & Co-Founder.

Enquiries:

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc https://hemogenyx.com Dr Vladislav Sandler, Chief Executive Officer & Co-Founder headquarters@hemogenyx.com Peter Redmond, Director peter.redmond@hemogenyx.com SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP Tel: +44 (0)20 3470 0470 Matthew Johnson, Vadim Alexandre, Adam Cowl Peterhouse Capital Limited Tel: +44 (0)20 7469 0930 Lucy Williams, Duncan Vasey, Charles Goodfellow

About Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals is a publicly traded company HEMO headquartered in London, with its US operating subsidiaries, Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals LLC and Immugenyx LLC, located in New York City at its state-of-the-art research facility.

The Company is a pre-clinical stage biopharmaceutical group developing new medicines and treatments to treat blood and autoimmune disease and to bring the curative power of bone marrow transplantation to a greater number of patients suffering from otherwise incurable life-threatening diseases. Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals is developing several distinct and complementary product candidates, as well as platform technologies that it uses as engines for novel product development.

