Galderma Announces the Launch of FACE by Galderma™ – a Game-Changing Augmented Reality Solution Helping Healthcare Professionals Grow Their Activity and Improve Patient Satisfaction

FACE by Galderma™ is a cutting-edge aesthetic visualization application that simulates the results of injectable treatments in real time, using digital facial assessment

The application provides advanced wrinkle detection as well as the possible results of 19 injectable treatments, which are displayed as dynamic "before and after" images

The solution offers a holistic approach to individualized care, empowering patients to pursue their treatment plan with confidence

In a global pilot study, 80% of respondents said the application helped them to understand their treatment options. Meanwhile, 85% stated that they would recommend the application, and 91% said they plan to return to their practitioner to continue their treatment plan1

Galderma has announced the launch of FACE by Galderma™, an innovative augmented reality application. The ground-breaking solution enables aesthetic practitioners and patients to visualize treatment results at the planning stage. The technology will be presented to the aesthetic scientific community at the International Master Course on Aging Science (IMCAS) World Congress 2023 in Paris on January 26-28.

FACE by Galderma™ gives patients a real-time, realistic "before and after" view of possible results from an individualized treatment plan. This helps address concerns about end results while also enabling better understanding of a holistic treatment approach, ultimately leading to greater patient satisfaction1.

"We developed this game-changing solution to support aesthetic practitioners and give patients a visual representation of what they can expect from the procedures included in their treatment plan. For example, the real-time injectable results feature simulates how a treatment might augment a patient's lips, cheeks or chin. FACE by Galderma™ offers patients a realistic visual of their results before treatment even begins, supporting them to establish treatment objectives and priorities alongside their practitioner. It gives them the freedom to make their aesthetic goals a reality." GERRY MUHLE HEAD OF GLOBAL BUSINESS UNIT, AESTHETICS

GALDERMA

FACE by Galderma™ allows for an immersive, fully interactive consultation process and enables the aesthetic practitioner to evaluate the entire face in real time. The assessment is based on Galderma's Five Facet Assessment that considers skin quality, facial shape, facial symmetry, facial proportions, and contour, as well as animation and emotional expression. Following the assessment, priority areas can be identified, and an individualized treatment plan can be created. By taking a full-face approach, FACE by Galderma™ ensures that the practitioner provides a holistic treatment plan that meets the patient's needs. The technology behind FACE by Galderma™ was developed in partnership with Crisalix, the worldwide leading reference in 3D, virtual reality and augmented reality aesthetic simulation.

"FACE by Galderma™ ushers in a level of innovation previously unseen in the aesthetics industry. This unique technology has the potential to transform how consultations are conducted and is ideal for showcasing the possibilities of Galderma's impressive portfolio of injectables." JAIME GARCIA

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

CRISALIX

The results of a recent global pilot study of FACE by Galderma™ were extremely promising. Of the respondents, 80% said the application helped them to understand their treatment options, while 73% agreed that it made them contemplate a procedure they had not previously considered. Meanwhile, 61% stated that they plan to show their "before and after" images to friends. Overall, 85% said they would recommend the application, and 91% said they plan to return to their practitioner to continue their individualized treatment plan1.

"Patients come to my practice for a consultation because they are interested in an aesthetic injectable procedure, often have questions and are apprehensive about how the procedure will turn out and whether it will look natural and address their wrinkles. The advanced technology available via the new FACE by Galderma tool provides my patients with a simulation of their outcome in advance of the procedure, which should help alleviate their concerns and build trust." ALEKSANDRA BIELAWIEC NURSE PRACTITIONER AND AESTHETIC MASTER INJECTOR REGENCY MEDICAL SPA & HAIR CLINIC IN BARRINGTON, ILLINOIS

FACE by Galderma™ features 19 potential injectable results using products from the Galderma portfolio (depending on local indications), enabling patients to see simulated visuals in real time. Treatment options include:

Neuromodulators, such as DYSPORT ® , AZZALURE ® (EU) and ALLUZIENCE ® (the first ready-to-use liquid botulinum toxin type A, approved in June 2021 for use in Europe (excluding Greece, Lithuania, Estonia, Latvia and Hungary)).

, AZZALURE (EU) and ALLUZIENCE (the first ready-to-use liquid botulinum toxin type A, approved in June 2021 for use in Europe (excluding Greece, Lithuania, Estonia, Latvia and Hungary)). Biostimulators, including SCULPTRA ®

Products from the hyaluronic acid filler range, RESTYLANE® and RESTYLANE® SKINBOOSTERS

The tool also facilitates patient management, acting as a "patient passport." It enables clinics to store all patient records in one place, including the treatment plan, "before and after" video and images, and appointment schedules. Patients can also access their FACE by Galderma™ account and view their individual patient profile from home.

FACE by Galderma™ will be available in the United States and Brazil in the first half of 2023, with a global roll out across Latin America, Europe, Middle East, Canada and Asia throughout 2023.

About Galderma

Galderma is the pure-play dermatology category leader, present in approximately 90 countries. We deliver an innovative, science-based portfolio of premium flagship brands and services that spans the full spectrum of the fast-growing dermatology market through Injectable Aesthetics, Dermo-cosmetics and Therapeutic Dermatology. Since our foundation in 1981, we have dedicated our focus and passion to the human body's largest organ – the skin – meeting individual consumer and patient needs with superior outcomes in partnership with healthcare professionals. Because we understand that the skin we're in shapes our lives, we are advancing dermatology for every skin story. For more information: www.galderma.com

About Crisalix

Crisalix is the online international simulation & imaging standard for Before & After aesthetic, reconstructive or skin treatments, supporting healthcare professionals and educating patients on their options. Thanks to our disruptive online imaging solution, powered by state-of-the-art Artificial Intelligence and Computer Vision techniques, our exclusive platform is used by patients, leading medical aesthetic brands and the most recognized medical providers throughout the full patient journey. With unbeaten key improvements on the main medical data and related business metrics, we focus to enhance the beauty journey of people around the world, day after day, with game changing 3D, 4D, Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality visualization.

About Alluzience® (liquid botulinum toxin type A)

Alluzience (liquid botulinum toxin type A) is the first ready-to-use BoNT-A liquid neuromodulator formulation to be introduced in Europe. Alluzience should only be administered by a physician with appropriate qualifications and expertise in this treatment using the required equipment.2 Dosing and treatment intervals depend on assessment of the individual patient's response.2 The treatment interval should be no more frequent than every three months.2 For more information, please see the Summary of Product Characteristics.2

Alluzience is a product under license from Ipsen. Alluzience is a registered trademark of Ipsen. Galderma has an exclusive license from Ipsen to develop, promote and distribute Alluzience in the approved indication in several European countries.

About Dysport® / Azzalure®

Dysport (abobotulinumtoxinA) is a prescription injection for temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe frown lines between the eyebrows (glabellar lines) in adults less than 65 years of age. Dysport is also marketed as Azzalure3 in the EU for the treatment of glabellar lines and lateral canthal lines. Dysport has more than 30 years of clinical experience globally for therapeutic indications and 13 years for aesthetics indications, with extensive clinical evidence of safety and efficacy. It is licensed for aesthetic indications in 85 markets worldwide, Dysport is one of the world's leading brands of aesthetic neuromodulators with over 100 million treatments delivered in the aesthetics indications to date.

Dysport is a product under license from Ipsen and is manufactured by them. Since 2009, Galderma and Ipsen have had a strategic partnership under which Galderma has promoted and distributed Ipsen's botulinum toxin type A products in aesthetic indications. The Ipsen-Galderma strategic partnership now covers China, the United States, Europe and the Middle East, Australia, South Korea, Canada, Brazil, Argentina and certain other countries. Ipsen continues to promote Dysport within certain therapeutic indications in countries around the world. For more information on Ipsen, visit www.ipsen.com.

About Restylane®

RESTYLANE is the original non-animal stabilized hyaluronic acid filler with over 25 years of achievement and over 50 million treatments worldwide. NASHA™ and OBT™ technologies make RESTYLANE the world's most diverse range of fillers to deliver truly individualized results.4,5

The RESTYLANE® portfolio of products includes RESTYLANE®, RESTYLANE® LYFT™, RESTYLANE® KYSSE™, RESTYLANE® VOLYME™, RESTYLANE® DEFYNE™, RESTYLANE® REFYNE™, RESTYLANE® EYELIGHT™ and RESTYLANE® SKINBOOSTERS VITAL™.

About Sculptra®

SCULPTRA works to stimulate the skin's own collagen production6 and is suitable for increasing the volume of depressed areas, particularly to correct skin depressions such as skin creases, wrinkles, folds, and scars, and for signs of skin aging.7 SCULPTRA is also suitable for large volume corrections of the signs of facial fat loss (lipoatrophy).7

SCULPTRA is an injectable biostimulator containing microparticles of poly-L-lactic acid (PLLA) which gradually revitalizes the skin's structural foundation, providing natural-looking, long-term results for up to 25 months.8 SCULPTRA was first approved in 1999 in Europe and it is currently available in more than 40 countries globally.

References

1. FACE App Patient Pilot Study, November 2020 – September 2021.170 patients' surveys from 12 countries

2. Alluzience Summary of Product Characteristics, 10 June 2021

3. Azzalure SmPC

4. Data on file (MA-33939)

5. Öhrlund A. Poster presented at AMWC 2019

6. Bohnert K et al. Plast Reconstr Surg 2019;127(4):1684–92

7. Sculptra IFU. 2018

8. Brown SA et al. Plast Reconstr Surg 2011;127(4):1684–92

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230125005814/en/