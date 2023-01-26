Novozymes delivers historically strong full-year results

Novozymes is delivering strong growth and earnings in a volatile market environment with 9% organic sales growth in 2022. This marks the highest organic sales growth in more than a decade, and Novozymes is confident about the 2023 outlook of 4-7%.

COPENHAGEN, Denmark – January 26, 2026. In the 2022 financial year, Novozymes delivers 9% organic sales growth – 11% organic sales growth in the fourth quarter alone – an EBIT-margin before special items[*] of 26.4%, and ROIC including goodwill before special items* of 17.9%. Novozymes presents a solid organic growth outlook of 4-7% for 2023.

"Novozymes delivers historically strong growth in a volatile market environment by leveraging the strength of our well-diversified portfolio, unique production capabilities, and broad market presence. We know that biotech holds the key to addressing some of the world's biggest challenges and our growth in 2022 confirms that our biosolutions are more relevant than ever. We will continue the strong momentum from 2022 in 2023, says Ester Baiget, President & CEO, and continues:

"We expect to unlock additional growth opportunities and accelerate our strategic ambition by the proposed combination of Novozymes and Chr. Hansen to create a leading global biosolutions partner. I am very excited about the potential of bringing together these two high performing, complementary companies to unleash the full potential of biosolutions and generate significant value for our customers, employees, shareholders, and society at large."

In the 2022 financial year, Novozymes invested ~11% of total revenue in research and development and launched 26 biosolutions to meet customer needs.

Biotech for a healthier planet

This year, Novozymes concludes on a range of non-financial milestones and targets along with setting new targets for 2025. Novozymes reduced the CO 2 emissions from own operations by 63%, from a 2018 baseline, and as one of the first companies in the world, Novozymes had its net-zero target validated by the Science Based Targets initiative.

"As a global leader, we are committed to help build a net-zero future. We have already reduced our emissions by 63% and we are extremely proud to be among the first companies in the world to have our net-zero target across scopes 1, 2 and 3 validated by the Science Based Targets initiative showing that the path to net-zero is possible," says Ester Baiget, President & CEO, and continues:

"Sustainability is in our DNA, and Novozymes succeeds by combining our financial and non-financial performance. In 2022, more than 90% of our revenue contributed to a healthier planet by accelerating towards a climate-neutral society, transforming food systems, and enabling healthier lives, and we will continue to expand the reach of our biosolutions to enable a better world."

Double-digit growth in three out of five business areas

Novozymes performed within guidance in all five business areas as well as delivered double-digit growth across three out of five business areas.

For the full year, organic performance by business area were 1% in Household Care, 10% in Food, Beverages & Human Health, 25% in Bioenergy, 10% in Grain & Tech Processing, 8% in Agriculture, Animal Health & Nutrition.

Strong growth across both developed and emerging markets

Novozymes sales in 2022 grew 9% organically compared to the previous year and both developed and emerging markets grew at 9%.

For 2022, organic growth rates by geography were 6% in Europe, Middle East & Africa, 11% in North America, 10% in Asia Pacific, and 16% in Latin America.

Financial outlook for 2023

Novozymes expects a solid organic sales growth at 4-7% driven by pricing as well as volume growth. Pricing is expected to contribute more than half of the organic sales growth. Modest growth expected in Q1 as the comparator was positively impacted by the timing of sales, particularly in Food, Beverages & Human Health.

EBIT margin before special items* is expected at 25-26%. ROIC incl. goodwill before special items* at 16-17%.

About Novozymes

Novozymes is the world leader in biological solutions. Together with customers, partners, and the global community, we improve industrial performance while preserving the planet's resources and helping build better lives. As the world's largest provider of enzyme and microbial technologies, our bioinnovation enables higher agricultural yields, low-temperature washing, energy-efficient production, renewable fuel, and many other benefits that we rely on today and in the future. We call it Rethink Tomorrow. www.novozymes.com

NASDAQ OMX: NZYM-B • 6,500 employees • DKK 15 billion turnover • 30+ industries • 700+ products

[*] Special items include costs related to proposed combination with Chr. Hansen





