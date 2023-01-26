BiG AL’S Pizzeria and California Presence With a New Restaurant in Orange County
BiG AL’S Pizzeria Brings its Signature Pizzas, rich menu, and excellent services to Orange, CA.ORANGE, CA, USA, January 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BiG AL’S Pizzeria, a first-of-its-kind restaurant specializing in artisanal handcrafted Pizzas and original recipes, recently opened a new store at 396 W. Chapman Ave. Orange, CA. The Orange County restaurant was inspired by the massive success of BiG AL’S Pizzeria on Atlantic Blvd Maywood, CA. The expansion also fits into BiG AL’S vision of becoming a neighborhood restaurant delivering elevated guest experience at local budgets all across California.
The new BiG AL’S Pizzeria is open daily from 11.00 AM to 9.00 PM and offers dine-in, take-out, catering, and delivery services. Both in-restaurant and eat-out diners get to interact with BiG AL’S rich and artisanal menu. All the recipes are 100% original, with meals made from a combination of 100+ ingredients sourced locally and internationally. The innovative fusion of flavors that produced new foods and enriched local delicacies has seen BiG AL’S Pizzeria gain recognition as one of the best eateries in Los Angeles. It has also ensured BiG AL’S features on Yelp’s Top 100 Places To Eat In The US for two years.
Popular for its “If You Don’t Love It, BiG AL Will Eat It” slogan, BiG AL’S Pizzeria stands out because of its customer service and fast delivery. It also offers regular discounts and offers on food prices for both dine-in and take-out (including delivery and catering services).
BiG AL’S Pizzeria menu features multiple unique recipes and menus, but two stand out. These are its signature Pizzas and Wings. The variety of Pizzas combines a host of special ingredients sourced within and outside the US borders. Its wheat flour, for example, is imported from Italy, and the fresh dough is made from scratch daily. Together with a combination of other equally fresh ingredients, such as mozzarella cheese, celery, and parsley, these give it a unique taste that countless reviewers christened the best Pizza in Los Angeles.
BiG AL’S Pizzeria is home to 10+ Pizza options, including such healthier varieties as the Veggie Pizza. It also includes close to 10 wings varieties. These are complemented by a variety of substitutes like the Beef Briquette Sub, desserts like the Cheesecake Strawberry Oreo, and drinks.
In catering to Los Angles’ geographically diverse citizenry – both locals and visitors – BiG AL’S Pizzeria only serves Zabiha Halal meat products. This means that, like BiG AL’S artisanal approach to food preparation, animals whose meat is served at the restaurant were hand-slaughtered individually, according to sharia laws. They were also grass-fed and not served with any hormones at any stage of their development. And though the meat and the chicken wings served here may be preserved under monitored temperatures – it has never been completely frozen. Much of it is sourced from local Halal meat markets within Orange and Maywood.
BiG AL’S Pizzeria is also fondly referred to as the home of half and half Pizza. This allows Pizza lovers to try out new Pizza tastes affordably by combining any two flavors in one order. If you can’t decide whether you want to eat the Spicy Hawaiian Brisket Pizza or the Smoked Beef Brisket Pizza, BiG AL’S Pizzeria can pack and deliver half of each at the price of one Pizza.
The Pizza Restaurant also runs the BiG AL’S Club loyalty program for its regular diners. Upon joining, you qualify for $5 off your next order of a minimum of $25. Every $1 spent at BiG AL’S Pizzeria after this will earn you one point. Accumulated points can also be redeemed on your next order, such as $5 for 100 points. 200 and 400 points, on the other hand, will get you a slice of 10-inch and 14-inch Pizza – respectively.
About BiG AL’S Pizzeria
BiG AL’S is a neighborhood eatery and specialized Pizzeria and wings store. It is a first-of-its-kind restaurant offering artisanal pizzas with USDA-certified Halal meat toppings as well as gourmet New York-Style fusion Pizza. The first BiG AL’S Pizzeria store opened at 6044 Atlantic Blvd, Maywood, CA, before recently opening a new store at 396 W. Chapman Ave, Orange, CA. Both stores are big on customer experience and fresh fusion of tastes.
