St. Johnsbury Barracks / DUI - Drug,, Possession of Regulated Drug
VSP News Release - Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A4009572
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Gabriel Schrauf
STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: (802)-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 12/07/2022 at 1717 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: N Danville Rd / Goss Hollow Rd, Danville, VT
VIOLATION:
1. DUI – Drugs
2. Possession of Methamphetamine
3. Possession of Fentanyl
ACCUSED: Brannan Lacourse
AGE: 32
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: N/A
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above listed date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury Barracks conducted a traffic stop for several motor vehicle violations. Troopers met with the operator Lacourse, and observed indicators of impairment. After Field Sobriety Tests, the operator Lacourse was subsequently taken into custody for suspicion of DUI – Drugs other than alcohol. While searching Lacourse, he was found to be in possession of several substances. After further testing Lacourse was found to be in possession of Methamphetamine, and possession of Fentanyl. Lacourse was later released with a citation to appear in the Caledonia County Court – Criminal Division.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 01/30/2023 @ 0800 hours.
COURT: Caledonia County Court
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: IMAGE INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.