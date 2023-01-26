Submit Release
St. Johnsbury Barracks / DUI - Drug,, Possession of Regulated Drug

VSP News Release - Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22A4009572

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Gabriel Schrauf                          

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks                

CONTACT#: (802)-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 12/07/2022 at 1717 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: N Danville Rd / Goss Hollow Rd, Danville, VT

VIOLATION:

1.           DUI – Drugs

2.           Possession of Methamphetamine

3.           Possession of Fentanyl

 

ACCUSED:  Brannan Lacourse                                               

AGE: 32

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: N/A

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above listed date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury Barracks conducted a traffic stop for several motor vehicle violations. Troopers met with the operator Lacourse, and observed indicators of impairment. After Field Sobriety Tests, the operator Lacourse was subsequently taken into custody for suspicion of DUI – Drugs other than alcohol. While searching Lacourse, he was found to be in possession of several substances. After further testing Lacourse was found to be in possession of Methamphetamine, and possession of Fentanyl. Lacourse was later released with a citation to appear in the Caledonia County Court – Criminal Division.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 01/30/2023 @ 0800 hours.        

COURT: Caledonia County Court

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: IMAGE INCLUDED

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

